12 Unique and Creative PTA Fundraising Ideas for Schools

Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) are the backbone of many school communities, bridging the gap between home and classroom. These volunteer groups play a crucial role in enhancing the educational experience for students.

This blog presents 12 fresh PTO fundraising ideas at elementary, middle, and high schools.

Top 12 winning PTA fundraising ideas

What is a PTA fundraiser?

A PTA fundraiser is an organized event or activity designed to raise money for a school's Parent-Teacher Association. The goal is not just to raise funds, but also to engage the school community and foster a sense of togetherness.

These events often involve students, parents, teachers, and sometimes the wider community. They can be one-time events, like a carnival or gala, or ongoing campaigns, such as a monthly restaurant night where a portion of proceeds goes to the school.

The funds raised through these school fundraising ideas might go towards:

Purchasing new technology for classrooms

Funding field trips or educational excursions

Supporting arts and music programs

Providing playground equipment or sports gear

Funding scholarships or special educational programs

5 PTA fundraising ideas for elementary schools

1. Rock-a-thon

A Rock-A-Thon fundraiser is a fun and engaging event where participants gather pledges to "rock" (in rocking chairs) for a set period of time. The goal of this type of marathon is to raise money from the families of the participants.

To host a rock-a-thon, you need to start by gathering participants, including students, parents, community members, and teachers. Choose a suitable location for multiple rocking chairs, could be a school gym, community center, or outdoor area.

Kick off the event by having participants take turns rocking in their chairs for set intervals. While the game is ongoing, family members, friends, and community members make pledges based on the amount of time participants rock the chair.

Offer awards or recognition for participants who rock the longest, raise the most money, or show the best spirit. Keep participants and supporters engaged with music, games, food, and other activities.

2. Spelling bee

A spelling bee is an elementary school or grade-level marathon in which participants aim to spell a certain number of words within a specific period.

Start your spell-a-thon by encouraging students to sign up and participate. Provide an online form where sponsors can pledge an amount per correctly spelled word or make flat donations.

On the day of the event, have students take turns spelling words in a test or competition setup, either in the classroom or in the gym, for example

Ensure you recruit volunteers to keep track of the number of words each student spells correctly.

3. Parents' night out

A parents’ night out is a fundraising event where parents pay for an event they can go to while the kids are being cared for at a safe, supervised location.

The process is simple: choose a location for child care, gather a team of volunteers to supervise the children, and set a reasonable fee for parents to pay.

A great time to host this event is for special occasions like Valentine's Day. Here are some fun and age-appropriate activities for a parents’ night out: an outdoor movie night, cooking class, game night, themed dress-up, dance party, and treasure hunt.

4. Bake sale

A bake sale is a great way to get parents and kids involved in an activity together. It can happen at schools, parks, or community event centers.

Have parents and kids bake their favorite treats and set up the sale in a busy spot at school, such as the entrance.

Offer a mix of popular treats like cookies, cupcakes, and brownies. Include nut-free options Set fair prices and create an attractive display Promote through school emails, posters, and social media On sale day, set up early and maintain cleanliness Label items clearly and count earnings at the end Thank all helpers and contributors

Consider trendy items like pies, tarts, cinnamon rolls, and specialty options (gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly).

5. School picnic

Summer is ideal for school picnic PTA fundraisers on school grounds or in nearby parks.

Set up food stalls that sell snacks, meals, and beverages to participants. The food can either be homemade or come from partnerships with local vendors who agree to donate.

Keep participants engaged by introducing additional friendly competitions, such as tug-of-war, sack races, and relay races. Boost your fundraising event by selling admission tickets through Zeffy's 100% free ticketing software.

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO revolutionized their fundraising approach in 2023. By switching to Zeffy's 100% free platform, they raised $2,919 and saved $146 in fees.

Zeffy's Tap-to-pay feature, allowing easy in-person payments without extra equipment. This move modernized their events and significantly boosted their fundraising potential.

4 PTA fundraising ideas for middle schools

6. Talent show

A talent show is a common fundraising idea for middle schoolers that encourages online donations. Instead of a traditional talent show, focus on a fun, engaging, and collaborative theater production featuring the parents themselves. This approach not only brings out the creativity in parents but also creates a memorable event for the whole community.

Start by choosing a popular theme for the evening. Explore options like fairy tales, classic stories, or modern TV shows like Friends.

Parents can perform short plays or skits based on these themes, aiming for hilarious, touching, or both, providing a range of entertainment for the audience.

Include musical performances as this will encourage parents with singing talents to participate and add variety to the show.

For example, P.S. 40 Manhattan that promotes development of confident, compassionate, and responsible students sold advertising for their annual talent show. They leveraged Zeffy’s 100% free event ticketing system to raise over $1,700 and saved $86 in fees.

7. Scavenger hunt

A scavenger hunt is an engaging PTA fundraising idea that fosters teamwork among children, parents, and their teachers. They promote problem-solving and communication skills as participants work together to find hidden items.

Start by choosing a theme to make the scavenger hunt more exciting. The themes could include nature, history, local landmarks, or a holiday.

Pick a date and location. The scavenger hunt can take place in the school’s parking lot or a neighborhood.

Create teams for the scavenger hunt. It is best when teams consist of families, friends, or classmates.

Set a registration fee for participants and offer discounts to early birds to encourage sign-ups. We recommend selling items like scavenger hunt kits or snack packs to raise more money.

8. Shoe Drive Fundraisers

Shoe drive fundraising events are fast and easy ways to raise funds while supporting a child’s education. The concept is simple: families and community members donate gently worn, used, and new shoes.

Raising money from this classic PTO fundraising idea involves a few strategic steps.

Organize a collection campaign within your school and local community

Spread the word through newsletters, social media, school announcements, and community bulletins, encouraging families to donate their gently worn, used, and new shoes

Set up collection bins in convenient locations such as the school lobby, community centers, and local businesses to make it easy for people to drop off their donations

Partner with other nonprofit organizations that will provide you with all the necessary materials, including collection bags, promotional posters, and shipping logistics

Once the shoes are collected, they are then weighed, and your PTA is paid based on the total weight. The more shoes you collect, the more funds you raise.

During the collection period, we recommend engaging your community with regular updates and reminders. Share stories about the shoe drive's impact and how the funds raised will support your school.

After the shoe drive, celebrate your success with a thank-you announcement. Acknowledge the contributions of everyone involved, from donors to volunteers, and share the results of the fundraiser.

9. Fall festival

A fall festival fundraising event is the perfect way to celebrate Autumn. Focus on a pumpkin painting contest as your fall festival's centerpiece, rather than hosting multiple activities.

Start by creating comfortable seating areas with tables draped in protective cloths. Offer small pumpkins in different shapes and sizes to spark the kids’ imaginations.

Provide various non-toxic paints, brushes, and sponges, allowing children to bring their pumpkin designs to life. Include fun extras like glitter, googly eyes, stickers, and stencils to help add those unique, personal touches.

Set up multiple art stations with sample designs and step-by-step guides to inspire children. Recruit friendly volunteers and art teachers to assist with offering tips and encouragement to each child.

To raise more funds at this contest, consider selling fall-themed foods, such as caramel apples, apple cider, popcorn, hot dogs, chili, and baked goods.

Alternatively, form partnerships with local food trucks and arrange for a portion of their sales to go to your fundraising.

3 PTA fundraising ideas for high schools

10. Trivia night

The idea of hosting a trivia night for your PTA can be interesting in many ways. Begin by forming a committee to handle the planning and execution of the event.

Decide on a date and secure a venue, such as the school gym or cafeteria. Set a fundraising goal and create a detailed budget, accounting for costs like venue rental (if applicable), prizes, refreshments, and promotional materials.

Choose a theme for the trivia night, such as general knowledge, pop culture, the history of a specific decade, science, or sports. Plan the format of the event, including the number of rounds, types of questions, and how teams will be formed.

We suggest grouping teams into parents, teachers, and students for fun quiz competitions on different topics. Include a mix of easy and challenging questions to keep everyone on the team engaged.

11. Restaurant fundraiser night

Restaurant fundraiser nights are an excellent way to raise money. They also provide an opportunity for community members to socialize in a relaxed setting.

During these events, friends, family, and community members gather at a local restaurant, where a portion of the evening's proceeds is donated back to your school.

For a successful restaurant fundraiser night, start by identifying local restaurants willing to participate. Then, discuss partnership terms with these restaurants, including the percentage to be donated.

Set up information tables that explain the event's purpose to diners. After the event, collect donations from restaurants.

12. School merch sale

Selling spiritwear is a great way for PTAs to raise money and promote school pride. Begin by collaborating with local manufacturers and making custom clothing displaying the school's logo or emblem.

Offer a wide range of spiritwear for sale to parents, teachers, and students in various styles, colors, and sizes to suit different tastes.

To make it more engaging, involve parents and students in the creation of aesthetically appealing custom designs. Offer multiple purchasing options, such as an online purchase and in-person purchase at school

Consider planning the sales around certain seasons. For instance, offer hoodies/blankets in winter and t-shirts and polos in summer.

Final thoughts on PTO fundraising ideas

Planning a PTA fundraiser should be a fun and exciting experience for everyone involved, not a stressful one. When making fundraising plans, make sure they don’t clash with public holidays, examinations, or other local community events.

To make your event successful, consider what the community loves. What kinds of events get them excited? Talk to the PTA committee and choose from our list of 12 creative ideas to plan the perfect PTA fundraiser.

Use an event ticketing platform to manage your fundraising more effectively.

FAQs on PTA fundraising ideas

Why should a PTA fundraise? A PTA should fundraise to make a real difference in the lives of students and the school community. Fundraising provides extra resources and programs that school budgets can't cover, such as new library books, classroom technology, or special field trips. With PTA fundraising events, schools can offer enriching extracurricular activities to students. Moreover, fundraising brings the whole school community together. Working side by side, parents, teachers, and students can build a sense of unity and shared purpose. It’s a way for everyone to contribute to making the school a better place.

How do I set a budget for PTA fundraising? To set a budget for PTA fundraising, begin by determining the total amount of funds needed for your events and projects. Then list all anticipated expenses including venue rental, decorations, supplies, marketing materials, and any other costs associated with your activities. Next, estimate the revenue you expect to generate from each fundraising activity such as ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations. Be realistic about how much you can raise based on past events or similar activities. Once you have a clear picture of both expenses and potential income, compare them to ensure your projected revenue covers your costs. If there is a shortfall, consider adjusting your fundraising goals, seeking additional sponsors, or reducing your expenses.