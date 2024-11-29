How to Apply for 501(c)(6) Tax-Exempt Status in 8 Steps

Did you know organizations focused on for-profit businesses are also considered nonprofits? The Internal Revenue Service considers this type of nonprofit eligible for tax exemption under the Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(6).
Suppose your organization's mission is to support businesses, and it fits the guidelines laid by the Internal Revenue Service. In that case, you can enjoy tax benefits and other advantages by securing a 501(c)(6) status.
This article explains section 501(c)(6), its benefits, drawbacks, and requirements, and provides a detailed registration guide.
Table of Contents
A 501c6 nonprofit organization is created by individuals with common business interests. The organization represents business interests rather than the public at large.
They typically include real estate boards, chambers of commerce, and business leagues. Contributions are eligible to be tax deductible.
501(c)(6) organizations' core purpose is to promote the common business interest of a larger group, usually business leagues, and improve their company processes. The organization cannot engage in any commercial transaction for profit.
To be eligible for federal tax exemption, the net earnings of a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization must not benefit any private shareholder. The group cannot run any profitable activities.
Business advocacy networks can be a state, national, or local chamber of commerce designed to uplift business communities, drive economic progress, and foster industry connections.
Example: U.S. Chamber of Commerce, known for shaping policies that benefit regular business.
Industry trade collectives represent specific industries that offer advocacy, education, and collaboration opportunities to strengthen their sector.
Examples: the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which supports real estate professionals, and the American Beverage Association, which unites the beverage industry.
Professional development societies empower individuals within particular professions by offering networking, training, and resources for career advancement.
Examples: the American Bar Association (ABA) for legal professionals and the National Society of Professional Engineers, which champions engineering innovation.
Collaborative business alliances are leagues of businesses focused on improving the operational environment for member businesses, whether in retail, manufacturing, or technology.
Example: National Retail Federation, a voice for commercial enterprises nationwide.
Real estate advocacy boards are associations that support and advocate for real estate professionals by promoting ethical practices, providing education, and influencing policy.
Example: Local boards tied to the National Association of Realtors, helping shape the housing market.
These professional sports organizations and amateur sports leagues elevate their sport, connect players, and develop strategies to enhance the industry. Professional football leagues fall under this category.
Example: The National Football League, which champions football through leadership and education.
Specialized industry associations are groups tailored to niche industries that provide insights, tools, and advocacy for member businesses.
Examples: Automotive Service Association for repair shops and service providers, and the National Restaurant Association, supporting dining establishments nationwide.
When you establish your 501(c)(6) organization, you can begin uniting professionals, businesses, and leaders in your industry around a joint mission. It may take some time, but following the proper steps is essential to staying compliant and starting to operate smoothly with every box checked.
Here is a full walkthrough to secure a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt status:
Draft a mission statement to answer why your charitable organization exists.
Questions to ask yourself:
Examples of mission statements for a 501(c)(6):
From there, create bylaws that define your organization's purpose, structure, and operational guidelines. The next step is to name your organization, which may have different requirements in each state. Check local and state laws before moving ahead.
As per the IRS requirements, you must secure memberships to be considered a 501(c)(6) organization. Member dues will be a significant part of your nonprofit's budget.
Here are some tips to recruit and retain members:
By focusing on providing a seamless membership experience and offering tangible benefits, you can attract and retain a solid member base to support your 501(c)(6) nonprofit.
Your nonprofit board is a helpful body of individuals you can trust to infuse your new organization with its foundations and maintain its integrity as you grow.
Tips to choose nonprofit board members for professional associations:
Choosing board members is a significant task as they will:
As the organization grows, the board's responsibilities also increase. You must find potential leaders who can fill the president, vice president, and other executive positions within the nonprofit's structure.
Apply for an Employer Identification Number using the Internal Revenue Service Form SS-4 to incorporate your nonprofit.
The EIN is a nine-digit number for every organization and individual registered in the United States. You can use it to file your taxes and claim tax deductible funds.
You need Articles of Incorporation to legally establish your 501 c 6 organization and make it an official entity in your state. These documents outline your organization's purpose and structure, which is necessary for applying for tax-exempt status with the IRS.
Without them, you can’t operate legally or protect your board members from personal liability. They’re a crucial step in getting your organization up and running.
Essential requirements to file articles of incorporation:
Please note that the process may vary with state departments. For instance, in Pennsylvania, you must publish your intent to incorporate with two newspapers during the process. Ensure you know the ins and outs of starting a nonprofit to avoid any state-specific hindrances.
Once you acquire the EIN and articles of incorporation, you can apply for a 501(c)(6) with the Internal Revenue Service. Filing for tax-exempt status as a 501 c 6 organization is vital because it lets your organization avoid paying federal taxes on member dues and activities.
This saves money and boosts your credibility, helping you attract members and partners. Plus, it keeps you in line with IRS rules, protecting your organization and its leaders from future legal issues.
You must submit Form 1024 with the required documents online or by mail.
The application must also include:
The purpose of the wording should be precisely as in the articles on incorporation. Any mistake can result in rejection from the Internal Revenue Service.
You must also provide financial statements, if applicable. These may include details of your nonprofit's ordinary business expenses, revenue, and proposed budget for the upcoming year.
Good to know : When submitting attachments, every attachment should show your organization's name and EIN. It should also state that it is an attachment to your application form and identify the part and line item number to which it applies.
The letter of determination from the Internal Revenue Service is proof of your nonprofit's tax-exempt status. A determination letter is important because it officially confirms your 501(c)(6) tax-exempt status with the IRS.
It shows that your organization meets all the requirements, helping you build trust with members, donors, and partners. Plus, it keeps you compliant with IRS rules and can help avoid future legal or tax issues.
You must attach Form 8718 with Form 1024 when filing for tax exemption. The form will entail a fee of $600.
Once your application is approved, you will receive your letter of determination. You can then apply for an exemption from state and local taxes.
If applicable, ask the local authorities about additional requirements regarding your nonprofit's tax-exemption status. It can vary across states, and some do not offer tax exemptions.
The primary difference between 501(c)(3) and 501c6 nonprofits is the purpose of the organization. While a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization works for charitable purposes, a 501c6 is a business or membership nonprofit.
Here are some differing factors between the two nonprofit types:
501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are primarily charitable organizations. They work for their community's benefit through activities which may include:
501(c)(6) organizations are typically business or trade associations focused on serving the interests of their members. They work to support their industry or profession through activities such as:
Details for filing and organizing income for federal income tax purposes significantly differ between 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits. While both get exemption from taxes, 501(c)(6) nonprofits may be required to pay state and local taxes. These are substantial taxes that can impact a nonprofit's plans.
Federal Income Taxes: Both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) organizations enjoy tax deductions. This is a major perk for nonprofits, allowing them to focus their resources on their mission instead of sending money to the IRS. However, the type of activities they’re allowed to pursue under this exemption varies significantly:
State and Local Taxes:
Donor Deductibility:
Business Activities and Taxes: Both organizations can face taxes if they venture into unrelated business activities (think a nonprofit running a coffee shop or selling products that aren’t tied to its core mission). This is called Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT):
Staying Compliant: No matter the type, nonprofits must play by the rules to keep their tax-exempt status.
Both must file annual paperwork (Form 990, anyone?) to stay in the IRS’s good graces. Missing filings or straying from their purpose can mean serious consequences, including losing their tax-exempt status—and no one wants that.
Unlike 501(c)(6) organizations exempt from certain taxes, 501(c)(3) nonprofits are eligible to receive tax-deductible donations. These gifts are considered charitable contributions, which donors can report in their annual tax filings.
Tax deductions give 501(c)(3) nonprofits a fundraising advantage over 501(c)(6) nonprofits.
Both nonprofits can raise funds through membership fees, and 501(c)(6) can file them as business expenses.
Some examples of tax-deductible funding streams
To solicit donations, the IRS may need a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization to be transparent that the donations are not tax deductible. The organization may also ask for a proxy tax for the membership fees it collects.
The IRS imposes strict reporting and compliance requirements for both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits. Although they do not pay federal taxes, 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits need to file state and federal income tax returns.
They must also maintain records of all their financial activities for audit. Failure to fulfill these requirements can result in the suspension of both nonprofits' tax-exempt status.
Tips for 501(c)(6) organizations to remain compliant:
501(c)(3) organizations can lobby for their initiatives and missions, but it should be limited to their organization's exempt activities. The IRS reinforces that a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cannot:
Privately funded organizations with 501(c)(3) status cannot lobby but can fund other nonprofit's lobbying activities. In contrast, 501(c)(6) nonprofits are free to participate in unlimited lobbying, given that it is related to their purpose.
They are also permitted to support or endorse political candidates. Members of 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations should know the percentage of their dues invested in lobbying. If an organization does not notify its members, the IRS will levy a proxy tax penalty.
Grants are charitable donations from the government, corporations, and private foundations. While both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations require grants, the former is more dependent on them.
Several organizations offering nonprofit grants require grantees to be involved in charitable activities and have a tax-exempt nonprofit status. This offers an advantage to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, although some organizations permit 501(c)(6) nonprofits to apply for grants.
Securing 501(c)(6) status offers attractive benefits to nonprofits:
You must also consider the drawbacks before applying, which include:
501(c)(6) nonprofits have a significant role in advocating for business interests. They also encourage local, state, and national collaborations to boost their community's scope and growth.
If you are a nonprofit working for your community's common business interest, a 501(c)(6) designation can be advantageous. However, only after carefully understanding the benefits and drawbacks can you follow the easy steps to secure your tax-exempt status.
