The Top 5 Banks for Nonprofits in 2024

Nonprofits need a safe and secure way to handle all of their income and expenses. That’s why having a designated bank and bank account is essential. But with so many options available, it can be hard to know which is the best fit for your organization.
In this blog, we’ll cover everything you need to know about choosing a bank for your nonprofit, including what to look for and our top recommendations.
There are hundreds of different banks that nonprofits can use for their operations. While there is no wrong answer as to what bank to use, there are some important things to consider to choose the best bank possible:
One of the main benefits of having a nonprofit bank account is that they can help ensure
ensure compliance, which is necessary for maintaining nonprofit status. Plus, having a nonprofit bank account simplifies the process of preparing financial statements, tax returns, and audits.
But aside from helping nonprofits maintain their compliance, a dedicated nonprofit bank account shows stakeholders that your organization is serious about its financial management and accountability.
Opening a nonprofit bank account is usually a pretty straightforward process:
1- Choose your bank: Select a bank that offers services tailored to nonprofits. Look for a bank with low or waived fees, nonprofit-friendly services, and reliable customer service.
2- Gather documents: To open a nonprofit bank account, you'll need specific documents that prove your organization's legitimacy and compliance. These typically include:
3- Choose the type of account: Decide whether you need a basic checking account, savings account, or a combination of different. This will depend on the volume of transactions, expected deposits, and any special services your nonprofit might need.
4- Visit the bank or apply online: Some banks require you to visit a branch in person to open a nonprofit account, while others allow online applications. Contact the bank to understand their requirements and schedule an appointment if needed.
5- Complete the application: Fill out the necessary forms to open the account. Provide all the required documents and information about your nonprofit, such as its name, address, phone number, and EIN. Indicate who will have signing authority on the account.
6- Add funds to the account After the account is approved, make an initial deposit to activate it. Some banks require a minimum deposit, while others may offer fee waivers for nonprofits.
Then, once the account is open, set up the services and tools your organization might need, such as online banking, mobile banking, account alerts, and more.
1- Ally Bank - Best for money market accounts
2- PNC - Best for waiving monthly fees
3- Chase - Best for business checking options
4- Bank of America - Best for in-branch banking
5- Navy Federal Credit Union - Best for credit union banking
Ally Bank offers some of the best rates for money market accounts with no minimum deposit or monthly fees, making it an attractive option for nonprofits looking to earn interest while maintaining liquidity. The bank's online platform is user-friendly, and it provides 24/7 customer support, which can be helpful for nonprofits that operate on varying schedules.
PNC Bank is known for its flexible business banking solutions, and it offers programs that allow nonprofits to waive monthly fees under certain conditions. This makes PNC an excellent choice for nonprofits looking to reduce their operational costs.
Chase offers a variety of business checking account options, catering to different types of nonprofits. With tiered account types, Chase can serve both small and large nonprofits, providing flexibility as organizations grow. The bank also has extensive online banking features and a large network of branches and ATMs for convenient access.
Bank of America has a wide network of branches across the United States, making it convenient for nonprofits to access in-person banking services. This can be particularly beneficial for organizations that prefer face-to-face interactions or must deposit large sums of cash or checks regularly.
While primarily serving military personnel, Navy Federal Credit Union extends its services to nonprofits and offers competitive rates, lower fees, and a community-oriented approach. Credit unions like Navy Federal often have a strong focus on customer service and community involvement, making them appealing to nonprofits that value personal relationships and localized support.
