Charitable Lottery Regulations in Manitoba

Manitoba has its own regulations for charitable lotteries. At Zeffy, we strive to make your work simpler. We’ve broken down some of the regulations of online gaming in your province, so that you can easily set up a successful raffle for your organization. Keep in mind that if you are looking to raise money through a raffle, you will need to follow the regulations imposed by the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba and obtain a license.

‍



Online sales, distribution and draw for charitable raffles in Manitoba

Your lottery has to be approved to use an electronic raffle system to sell, distribute and draw tickets electronically. To make this request, complete the appendix for electronic raffle systems when applying for your license. If you would like to use Zeffy to process payments and distribute tickets, you’ll need to name Zeffy as the Third Party in the appendix.

Unsure about how the regulations apply to your use of online methods for your raffle? We suggest you include how you plan to sell and distribute your tickets when applying for your gaming license.

