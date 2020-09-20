Charitable Lottery Regulations in New Brunswick

New Brunswick has its own regulations for charitable gaming. At Zeffy, we strive to make your work simpler. We’ve broken down some of the regulations for online gaming in your province, so that you can easily set up a successful raffle or draw for your organization.

Keep in mind that if you are looking to raise money through a prize draw, raffle, 50/50 or other game, you will need to follow the regulations imposed by New Brunswick’s Department of Public Safety, Gaming, Liquor and Security Licensing Branch and obtain a license.

Online sales, distribution and draw for charitable gaming in New Brunswick

To conduct any of your charity’s lottery online, you will need to get approval from the branch during your application. Tickets must be printed and the physical copy must be distributed to the buyer unless other electronic methods are approved by the licensing branch, as outline in the terms and conditions. There are also licensed gaming suppliers that provide electronic methods for raffles.

Do you want to use Zeffy’s online raffle platform in New Brunswick? We suggest you include this in your license application and get approval by the Gaming Department before doing so.

