The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Donation Receipts
Nonprofit guides

The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Donation Receipts

April 30, 2024

What is a donation receipt?

A donation receipt is a formal document or acknowledgment from a nonprofit to a donor. Typically, it includes important details about the transaction, such as the amount donated, the date, and the donor's name. 

For accurate bookkeeping, both the donor and the nonprofit keep this record—this helps donors for tax reasons and helps nonprofits keep track of their donations.

When is a nonprofit donation receipt required?

The IRS requires nonprofit donation receipts when a donor makes a charitable contribution of $250 or more. In these cases, nonprofits must provide a receipt to comply with IRS regulations and allow the donor to claim a tax deduction. 

However, sending donation receipts is generally a best practice for nonprofits too, regardless of the amount received. Aside from maintaining accurate records, sending donation receipts is helpful for strengthening donor relationships, too: a donation receipt often serves as a form of acknowledgment and appreciation, helping to encourage future donations.

501(c)(3) tax-compliant donation receipt requirements

For charitable contributions of over $250, the IRS requires that nonprofits send donation receipts that include a few important details:

What’s the best format for your donation receipt?

The best format for a donation receipt depends on your organization's needs and your donors' preferences. However, most nonprofits use one or a few of these options:

How to create a free 501(c)(3)-compliant receipt for free with Zeffy

Step 1: Create a free Zeffy account

First, create a free Zeffy account

Once you log into the Zeffy dashboard, hit "Settings." 

Step 2: Turn on automatic tax receipt generation

Next, it’s time to turn on automatic tax receipts. 

Step 3: Send donation recipes for free!

And that's it! Your donors will automatically receive their tax receipts with their confirmation emails. If they need another copy, they can request it through their dashboard. 

Learn more about how to set up free donation receipts with Zeffy

Year-end donation receipts

Why send a year-end donation receipt?

Sending a year-end donation receipt is important and powerful for a few different reasons — for both nonprofits and their donors:

How to send year-end tax receipts

Sending year-end tax receipts to donors can be done efficiently using the following steps:

Zeffy automatically re-sends a year-end summary of your donors' tax receipts for the previous year

You can rest assured that we handle the distribution of receipts on your behalf, eliminating any need for you to manage this task.

Here is what the email and receipts will look like:

Automatically send year-end tax receipts with Zeffy

Sample 501(c)(3) Donation Receipt (Free Template)

[Your Nonprofit Organization Letterhead]

[Date]

[Donor Name]

[Donor Address]

[City, State, ZIP Code]

Dear [Donor Name],

I hope this letter finds you well! I wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your recent donation of [donation amount] to [Your Nonprofit Organization Name]. Your support means everything to us and truly makes a difference in our mission to [briefly describe your organization's mission or cause].

Below please find a donation receipt for your records:

Donation Date: [Date of Donation]

Donation Amount: [Amount of Donation]
Description of Donation: [Brief description of the purpose or designation of the donation, if applicable]

I also want to remind you that [Your Nonprofit Organization Name] is recognized as tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. It's important to note that no goods or services were provided in exchange for your generous donation.

For donors like you who've contributed $250 or more in one donation, please keep this receipt handy for your tax records The IRS requires written acknowledgment for donations exceeding $250 in value to claim a tax deduction.

Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your incredible support of [Your Nonprofit Organization Name]. We are truly grateful for donors like you who make our work possible!

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title or Position]

[Your Nonprofit Organization Name]

[Contact Information: Phone Number, Email Address, Website]

Nonprofit donation receipt FAQs

How do I write a receipt for a donation?

When writing a receipt for a donation, include the donor's name, the date and amount of the donation, a description of the donation, and your organization's information. If the donation exceeds $250, be sure to include all of the necessary IRS information.

What are the IRS rules on donation receipts?

The IRS requires donation receipts for contributions of $250 or more, stating the amount donated and whether any goods or services were received in exchange.

Is it worth it to get a receipt for donations?

Yes, it's worth getting a receipt for donations, especially for larger contributions. Receipts provide proof of donation for tax purposes and help ensure compliance with IRS regulations.

What is proof of donation for tax purposes?

Proof of donation for tax purposes typically includes a receipt from the nonprofit organization, bank records showing the donation, or a written acknowledgment from the charity for contributions of $250 or more.

Donation receipts are an important part of nonprofit success: prompt, branded receipts sent to donors are great for staying IRS-compliant and maintaining a positive and strong relationship with stakeholders.

With Zeffy, your nonprofit can take advantage of completely free, automated, custom donation receipts. Simple, effective, and easy to use, Zeffy lets your nonprofit manage every part of its operations—from donations to events—without paying a cent.

Written by
Rachel Ayotte

