Fundraising Email Writing Guide: Tips and Templates

Fundraising emails are one of the essential parts of any successful nonprofit organization — they help build connections with donors, raise awareness, and ultimately create a seamless end-to-end fundraising process.
With the right tools, tips, strategies, and templates of course, you can get your fundraising emails sent in no time.
Fundraising for nonprofits can take many forms — and email is one of the most popular ones of them all. Fundraising emails help nonprofits:
Of course, be sure to thank your donors for their past support and for considering your current appeal. A heartfelt thank you goes a long way in making the donor feel valued.
Dear [First Name],
At [Organization Name], we believe in the power of sustained support. That’s why I’m reaching out to invite you to join our special group of recurring donors.
By becoming a monthly donor, you can provide consistent, reliable support that allows us to plan ahead and maximize our impact. Even a small monthly gift of [amount] can make a big difference over time, helping us [describe what monthly donations fund, such as feeding families, providing education, etc.].
Signing up is easy, and you can change or cancel your donation at any time. Click here to start your monthly giving today: [Link to recurring donation page]
Thank you for considering this important step in our partnership. Your ongoing support means the world to us.
Warm regards,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
Dear [First Name],
Today is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity, and we’re thrilled to announce an incredible opportunity for you to double your impact!
Thanks to a generous matching gift, every donation made today will be doubled, meaning your support can go twice as far in helping us [describe the impact, such as providing meals, shelter, education, etc.].
This Giving Tuesday, we’re aiming to raise [goal amount] to support [specific cause or project]. Will you join us in making a difference? Your donation today will have twice the power to change lives.
Donate now and make a lasting impact: [Link to donation page]
Thank you for standing with us on this special day of giving.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
Dear [First Name],
As we approach the end of the year, I wanted to reach out and thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown throughout [year]. Your generosity has helped us achieve so much, but there’s still more work to be done.
With just a few days left in the year, now is the perfect time to make one last tax-deductible donation to [Organization Name]. Your year-end gift will help us start [next year] strong and continue our critical work in [briefly describe the organization’s mission or a specific initiative].
Please consider making a final contribution to support our efforts. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goals.
Make your year-end gift today: [Link to donation page]
Thank you for being a part of our community and for all that you do to support our mission.
Wishing you a happy and healthy new year,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
Dear [First Name],
I’m excited to introduce you to [Organization Name] and invite you to become a part of our community of supporters. For [years/months], we’ve been dedicated to [briefly describe your mission], and with your help, we can continue to make a real impact.
As a first-time donor, your contribution of just [amount] can help us [specific impact, such as provide meals, fund a project, etc.]. Your support is critical to our work, and we would be honored to have you join us in our mission.
Making your first donation is easy – simply click here: [Link to donation page]
Thank you for considering this important step. We look forward to having you as part of our team and making a difference together.
Warmly,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
Dear [First Name],
It’s been a while since we last heard from you, and we want you to know that your past support made a real difference. At [Organization Name], we’ve been working hard to [briefly describe recent efforts or achievements], but we can’t do it without you.
We understand that life gets busy, but your support is more important than ever. We’re reaching out today to ask if you would consider renewing your commitment to our cause. Your donation of [amount] could help us [specific impact, such as continue a program, expand services, etc.].
If you’re able to give, please click here to make your donation: [Link to donation page]
Thank you for your past generosity, and we hope to have you back with us as we continue to work toward our mission.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
Dear [First Name],
We’re excited to announce our upcoming event, [Event Name], and we want YOU to be a part of it! This year, we’re launching a special peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, and we need passionate supporters like you to help us reach our goal.
Participating is easy – simply create your own fundraising page, share it with friends and family, and watch as your network helps us raise crucial funds for [Organization Name].
Not only will you be helping us achieve our mission, but you’ll also have the chance to win some exciting prizes and recognition as a top fundraiser.
Ready to get started? Click here to join our team: [Link to peer-to-peer fundraising page]
Thank you for your support and for helping us make this event a success!
Best regards,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
Dear [First Name],
At [Organization Name], we rely on the generosity of our community to continue our mission of [briefly describe mission]. While financial donations are always appreciated, we also have a great need for in-kind donations that help us keep our programs running smoothly.
Currently, we’re in need of [specific items, such as clothing, food, office supplies, etc.]. If you have any of these items or know someone who does, your donation would be greatly appreciated.
Donating is easy – simply drop off your items at [location] or contact us to arrange a pickup.
Every in-kind donation helps us provide better services to those in need, and we thank you for considering this important way to give.
With gratitude,
[Your Name]
[Title]
[Organization Name]
