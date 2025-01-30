Unpacking Fundraising Fatigue: How Nonprofits Can Connect Better With Donors in 2025

‍

Fundraising fatigue is becoming a growing concern as Americans feel increasingly overwhelmed by donation requests. This phenomenon, driven by economic pressures and shifting social dynamics, is changing how people approach charitable giving. By analyzing donor behaviors, preferences, and challenges, this study reveals how nonprofits can adjust their strategies to foster stronger connections with supporters.

Key takeaways

70% of Americans have experienced "donation fatigue," feeling overwhelmed after an average of 4 requests in a month.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans donate to charitable causes, contributing approximately $2,000 over the past year.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have skipped or delayed personal expenses to donate to a charitable cause.

Inflation impacted 70% of Americans' ability to donate, forcing them to reduce their contributions by nearly 50%.

4 in 5 Americans would be more likely to donate if they saw exactly how their money was being used.

3 in 5 Americans donate due to guilt or social pressure; 1 in 2 feel judged for declining.

The hidden toll of donation fatigue

This section explores how Americans feel about frequent fundraising requests, the methods they find most intrusive, and how age can affect these experiences.

Donation fatigue—the feeling of stress caused by repeated donation requests—has affected 70% of Americans. Generationally, Gen X and millennials were the most likely to encounter this, with 73% in each group reporting it. On average, most Americans felt overwhelmed after four donation requests in a month.

Certain solicitation methods heighten discomfort: 84% found social media requests intrusive, followed by 73% citing phone calls. Text messages and in-person requests each left 55% feeling bothered. Americans thought automated donation prompts at checkout and pop-up ads on websites were less intrusive, with 37% and 27% citing discomfort, respectively. Gen Z (50%) viewed in-person donation requests as most intrusive.

Older generations—47% of baby boomers, 37% of Gen X, and 40% of millennials—thought Facebook donation requests caused the most donation fatigue. In contrast, Gen Zers were most likely to feel that way about YouTube donation prompts (32%).

The social pressures behind giving

People often donate for reasons beyond generosity, with factors like guilt, workplace pressure, and societal expectations influencing their contributions.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans donate to charitable causes, contributing approximately $2,000 over the past year. However, many were driven by more than just generosity—3 in 5 admitted their primary motivation was guilt or social pressure. Millennials (63%), Gen Z (62%), and Gen X (61%) were most affected by these pressures, while baby boomers (42%) were less likely to feel compelled by them.

Workplace dynamics also affect giving behaviors: 2 in 5 Americans said they've contributed due to workplace politics, such as pressure from a boss or team fundraiser. Personal relationships are also a key influence, with 2 in 5 feeling pressured to give after seeing a friend do so. Nearly 1 in 4 have donated just to impress others or to gain social approval from their peers.

The pressure doesn't stop there. Half of Americans reported feeling judged or shamed for declining donation requests, and 1 in 5 have even lied about donating to avoid embarrassment. Nearly 2 in 5 worried that saying "no" to a donation request could negatively affect their personal relationships.

Financial factors, like inflation, further complicate Americans' ability to give. Rising costs have forced 70% to reduce their contributions by nearly half, with Gen X being the hardest hit (75%). Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have even skipped or postponed personal expenses to prioritize donations, showing the sacrifices some are willing to make to support causes they care about.

What drives Americans to give

Understanding donor motivations and preferences is key to building effective fundraising strategies. Here's what encourages Americans to donate and how different generations approach giving, from preferred methods to the updates they value.

Donation preferences vary across generations. Baby boomers tended to favor in-person contributions, while Gen Z preferred the convenience of online donations. Additionally, 95% of Americans preferred making one-time contributions over recurring monthly donations. A quarter of Americans also said they'd be more likely to donate if nonprofits offered modern payment options like cryptocurrency or mobile apps.

Motivations to donate often blend emotional and practical factors. A personal connection to the cause inspired 51% of American donors, while 42% were influenced by clear evidence of impact, such as compelling stories or data. Transparency remains crucial, with 4 in 5 Americans stating they'd be more likely to donate if they could see exactly how their money is used.

Urgency is another key driver, as 40% were motivated by emergency appeals like disaster relief. A nonprofit's reputation (32%) and specific fundraising goals (28%) also played a role but carried less weight.

Generational differences also surfaced in communication preferences. Millennials were the least likely to want updates from nonprofits, with only 16% expressing interest. On the other hand, nearly 30% of Gen Zers preferred receiving monthly updates from the organizations they support, highlighting a growing desire among younger Americans for ongoing engagement and transparency.

Addressing donor fatigue with smarter strategies

Our findings reveal the importance of thoughtful engagement in building lasting donor relationships. Americans are still eager to support causes they care about, but nonprofits must approach fundraising with greater sensitivity. By embracing transparent practices, offering flexible payment options, and personalizing communication to meet donors' preferences, nonprofits can reduce fatigue and strengthen trust. With these strategies, organizations can foster genuine connections and inspire long-term generosity.

Methodology

For this study, we surveyed 1,000 Americans to uncover the roots and ramifications of "donation fatigue." The average age of respondents was 40; 51% were male, and 49% were female. Generationally, 8% were baby boomers, 25% were Gen X, 50% were millennials, and 17% were Generation Z.

About Zeffy

Zeffy empowers nonprofits to change the world—completely free of charge. Founded by François and Thibaut as a volunteer-matching platform, it evolved into the only fundraising and donor management solution that never charges nonprofits a single dime.

In seven years, Zeffy has helped over 50,000 nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada raise more than $800 million, saving them $40 million in fees. Driven by the belief that generosity should be accessible to all, it provides intuitive tools for managing donations, events, and campaigns.

A Certified B Corporation, Zeffy supports over 200,000 fundraising campaigns and remains committed to helping nonprofits thrive without extra costs.

Fair use statement

