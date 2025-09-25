How to Actually Use the Google Ad Grant (Without a Marketing Team)

You got the Google Ad Grant—congratulations! You now have access to $10,000 per month in free advertising credit to run Google Ads for your nonprofit. But if you're staring at your Google Ads dashboard feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone. This guide covers how to use Google Ad Grants effectively without a marketing team.
Here’s the good news: You don't need to run 12 campaigns or master every Google Ads feature to use your grant. Two or three effective campaigns that attract a few more donors or volunteers this month are a great place to start.
Since this may feel a bit overwhelming right now, we’re going to start with the simplest, safest campaign: promoting your own organization's name. Once you see how it works through creating an ad for your brand, everything else will become much clearer.
Think of Google Ads like a digital billboard that only appears when someone is actively looking for what you offer. In search ads, your job is to choose keywords - or the words one types into their search bar - that pick the billboard your driver is hoping to find. That hope behind the words typed in is called ‘search intent.’
Here's the basic flow for a search ad: Someone searches → Your ad appears → They click → They visit your website → They take action
For example: Someone searches "Hope Animal Rescue Austin" → Your ad appears at the top → They click → They land on your adoption page → They fill out an adoption application.
You only pay when someone clicks (though Google covers this cost through your grant). The key is making sure the right people see your ads and that your website a) matches their intent and b) gives them something meaningful to do when they arrive.
💡 Quick Tip: Your pages can offer meaningful actions, such as donation opportunities, using embeddable, free donation forms built with Zeffy. This makes it easy to add engagement opportunities to your page while keeping users on your website (which is required according to the Google Ad Grant rules).
Start your first ad by highlighting your brand and targeting searches for your organization that direct people to your homepage. In this campaign, your keywords are your brand names, including your nicknames and common misspellings.
This highly-targeted ad creates a welcoming introduction and guides more visitors right to where they can learn about you. Since most nonprofits are unlikely to spend their full grant amount each day, and these clicks are likely to be among the cheapest ones you have in your account. It’s only a benefit to your organization to do so.
Further, this is the perfect starting point because:
Real example: When someone searches for "charity water," charity: water’s sponsored results appear at the top of the search results (you can see it live in the ad transparency center). These results will surface even if there’s a typo, and it will include the exact language and links their marketing team knows will be the most likely to turn viewers into supporters.
Let's build your Google Ad brand campaign together. This will teach you much of what you need to know about creating ads, choosing keywords, and setting up campaigns.
This guide assumes you are in classic mode, and not smart setup, as advised in the guide to applying for and activating your Google Ad Grant account. This ensures you have the control you need to use the account well and get as much as you can from your efforts.
Campaign name: Use something clear like "[Your Org Name] - Core Content"
📍 Location Targeting (Critical!):
💰 Budget: Set to $329 per day (this helps your ads serve consistently)
🎯 Bidding: Choose "Maximize Conversions" (Google requires conversion-based bidding)
Important Tip: Even if you have multiple campaigns, bid at least $329/day for each one. Yes, this means you’re actually setting budgets that add up to much more than $10,000/month. Rest assured, the Google Ad Grant will auto-cap once the account hits its spending limit. Giving each campaign a larger budget helps your account deliver more ads more often.
Think of ad groups as folders that organize related keywords and ads. In your first campaign, create one ad group called "Brand Terms."
Here's how to build your keyword list:
📝 Your organization's exact name:
📝 Common variations people might search:
📝 Misspellings and old names:
Now comes the fun part—writing an ad that converts visitors into supporters. You need at least three headlines and two descriptions, but I recommend filling out at least 10 headlines and three descriptions. The more options you provide, the better Google can mix-and-match them to optimize your ad for the combination that gets you the best results.
🎯 Headlines (30 characters max each):
📝 Example for Hope Animal Rescue:
📖 Descriptions (90 characters max each):
📝 Example descriptions:
✅ Ad Writing Checklist:
💡 Bonus: I developed this custom GPT that can help you brainstorm effective Google Ad Grant ad copy with a little help from your organization’s website.
Google requires at least two "Sitelinks" per ad—these are additional links that appear under your main ad.
💡 Sitelink Ideas:
⚠️ Critical Rule: All links must go to pages on your approved website domain. No Facebook, Eventbrite, or external links. This means the link to any webpage should look like one of these two structures: officialwebpage.org/pagelinkname or pagelinkname.officialwebpage.org
Before hitting "Create Campaign," double-check:
Click "Create Campaign" and you're live!
*About Conversions: This guide assumes that your conversions are already set up. If not, these can be a little tricky. You need to go to “Goals” → “Conversions” → “Add New Conversion” to get started. If you are, or someone you know is, particularly tech-savvy, click here to watch a Google video on the most straightforward installation possible through Google Ads itself.
✅ Fix: Choose landing pages for each ad that are the best match.
Why it matters: People who click "volunteer opportunities" don't want to hunt through your homepage for them.
✅ Fix: Target where your supporters actually live or visit.
Why it matters: Local food banks don’t benefit from traffic that comes from across the country.
✅ Fix: Set up Google Analytics 4 and import conversions.
Why it matters: Without tracking, Google can't optimize for results.
✅ Fix: Use specific, location-based, intent-focused keywords
Example: Instead of "charity," use "homeless shelter volunteer Chicago"
✅ Fix: Log in monthly to review and optimize your ads.
Why it matters: Fixing things earlier avoids bigger issues down the road, and small improvements add up over time.
🔧 Built-in Google Tools:
🤖 AI-Powered Shortcuts: Use ChatGPT to generate ad variations:
Example: “Generate 10 compelling ad headlines for a nonprofit campaign that are each under 30 characters. At least 4 of the headlines should include a specified keyword, and all of them should use a catchy, positive, action-oriented tone to encourage engagement.”
💡 Bonus: Try my custom GPT to brainstorm effective headlines and descriptions with a bit of help from your organization’s website.
📊 Simple Tracking:
📈 Check These Numbers Monthly:
Click-Through Rate (CTR):
Quick Fix: Pause ads with the lowest CTRs to boost your overall CTR average.
Conversions:
Search Terms Report:
💡 Quick Monthly Checklist:
Remember: Even 10 new people learning about your cause or two new monthly donors is a valuable impact from free advertising.
You don't need to become a Google Ads expert overnight. Start with your brand campaign this week—it's simple, safe, and builds confidence.
Ready to create high-converting donation and event pages for your campaigns? Zeffy helps nonprofits like yours fundraise and generate embeddable donation forms for free. Start creating custom donation opportunities and forms for your ad landing pages and make the most of your Google Ad Grant today.
💡 Need more ideas? Dive into more Google Ad Grant use cases in the following guide.
Grab the nonprofit basics on Google Ad Grants. Learn how Google Ad Grants for nonprofits work, eligibility requirements, and tips to maximize results.
Already running a brand campaign? Discover 11 creative, conversion-friendly ways to use your $10K/month Google Ad Grant and grow your nonprofit’s reach.