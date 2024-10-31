How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit life

15 Best Grant Writing Certification Programs for Nonprofits in 2024

October 31, 2024

Grant writing isn't just about putting words on paper – it's about turning your nonprofit's vision into fundable projects. However, competition for grants is fierce, and even great ideas can get lost in the shuffle without the right approach.

That's where grant writing certifications come in. These programs teach you to speak the language of funders, craft proposals that grab attention, and manage grants like a pro. Whether you're looking to polish your skills or start a new career, there's a certification out there for you.

We've sifted through the options to bring you 15 top grant writing certifications. From rigorous academic programs to flexible online courses, we'll help you apply for the top grants for nonprofits with these certifications.

Top 15 picks of grant writing certifications in 2024

  1. Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI)
  2. American Grant Writers' Association Certification
  3. The University of Georgia’s Grant Writing Certificate
  4. University of Southern California (USC) Grant Writing Course
  5. Coursera’s Fundraising and Development Specialization Program
  6. Grant Writing USA Training and Certification
  7. Ed2Go’s Advanced Grant Proposal Writing Certification
  8. Foundation Center's Grant Writing Boot Camp
  9. NonprofitReady Grant Seeking Essentials Certification 
  10. Skillshare’s Grant Writing Basics for Beginners Certification
  11. The Grantsmanship Center’s Training Program
  12. University of Central Florida’s (UCF) Professional Grant Writing Course
  13. The Grantsmanship Center Certification for Competing for Federal Grants Course
  14. LearnGrantWriting Org - The Global Grant Writers Collective
  15. SDSU Professional Certificate in Grant Writing 

1. Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI)

The GPCI regulates the nationally recognized Grant Professional Certified (GPC) accreditation. This certification demonstrates a professional's skill in grant writing and aims to raise standards for grant professionals by showcasing their expertise in grant development, program management, and ethical practices. 

To qualify, you need at least three years of full-time writing experience or a mix of education and experience.

How to apply?

To apply, you must complete a qualification survey. Eligible candidates will then be invited to register for the certification program.

Pricing 

For first-time members:

Retake members:

2. American Grant Writers' Association Certification

The American Grant Writers Association (AGWA) offers a certified grant writer (CGW) online series that includes:

The CGW series is ideal for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and native tribes, helping participants write compelling grant proposals and applications for foundation, corporate, and government grants. This certificate program does not require any previous experience in grant writing.

How to apply?

To enroll in the certification course, you can apply online or download the form and send it via email. 

Pricing 

$999.00 per person 

3. The University of Georgia’s Grant Writing Certificate

The University of Georgia for Continuing Education provides two online grant writing courses:

How to apply?

Pricing

$159 per course

4. University of Southern California (USC) Grant Writing Course

The USC grant writing certificate course program is one of the most comprehensive grant writing certifications available. It is focused on helping you learn not just about the theoretical aspects of the grant writing process but also about practical aspects as you get to write samples that are reviewed by expert evaluators. You can take the class either online via Zoom or in person.

The program is designed as a formal training course with 30 hours of instructions, covering:

How to apply?

Interested applicants can check the schedule on the website and register online or via mail. 

Pricing 

$1,600 

5. Coursera’s Fundraising and Development Specialization Program

Coursera’s Fundraising and Development Specialization program was developed and is taught by executive members of the award-winning development team at UC Davis. While there is a fee to earn a certificate, all course content is accessible for free.

Though not exclusively focused on grant writing, this course provides valuable insights into:

This four-module course is ideal for developing an in-depth understanding of nonprofit development and fundraising, including how grant funding fits into running your nonprofit successfully. It is best suited for people with a general grasp of grant writing who want to take their knowledge to the next level.

How to apply?

Pricing 

Pricing starts from $50 but varies based on the time you need to complete the course.

6. Grant Writing USA Training and Certification

Grant Writing USA has maintained a stellar reputation for 25 years, offering exceptional workshops in grant writing and management. These programs are designed for both experienced and new grant professionals.

The two-day workshops provide a high-impact, focused learning experience. You develop a solid understanding of how to:

The workshops are detailed yet concise, offering a two-day, fast-paced and value-driven learning experience. These sessions are conducted nationwide to bolster proficiency across all aspects of grant seeking.

How to apply?

Remember, all workshops will be in-person unless they are specifically labeled as a "Zoom webinar" with a Zoom icon.

Pricing 

Depends on the specific workshop 

7. Ed2Go’s Advanced Grant Proposal Writing Certification

The advanced grant proposal writing certification offered by Ed2Go is more suited for mid-level or experienced grant writers. Led by Dr. Beverly Browning, a professional grant writer with over 40 years of expertise, it offers an extensive curriculum featuirng over 12 in-depth lessons. 

The course covers every facet of grant proposals, from crafting compelling cover letters to perfecting contact pages. It offers a rigorous examination of structure, format, and writing techniques.

How to apply?

Pricing 

8. Foundation Center's Grant Writing Boot Camp

Candid, formerly known as the Foundation Center, offers a four-week grant proposal writing boot camp that combines self-paced study and live sessions. In this interactive course, you get to connect with skilled Candid trainers and learn how to:

Participants are encouraged to enter with a specific project in mind, as the course offers opportunities to draft a logic model and letter of inquiry tailored to their project. This hands-on approach enables learners to develop practical expertise for pursuing real-world funding opportunities while honing their grant writing skills.

How to apply? 

Registration for Candid's boot camp is session-specific. After the final session, participants retain access to all training materials for one month. During this period, they can complete the requirements to earn a completion badge.

Pricing 

$800 

9. NonprofitReady Grant Seeking Essentials Certification 

NonprofitReady, in collaboration with CNM, offers a free grant writing certificate program consisting of concise online video courses. The program is designed to cover the entire grant cycle, teaching participants how to

The self-paced format allows learners to progress at their own speed, with content presented in an accessible manner featuring clear explanations and informative infographics.

How to apply?

Pricing 

Free of cost 

10. Skillshare’s Grant Writing Basics for Beginners Certification

The Skillshare grant writing basics for beginners certification is ideal for those new to grant writing. Designed with a focus on grantmaking for schools and nonprofits, the course is taught by Teresa Huff, a successful grant-writing consultant and trainer with twenty years of experience. It consists of ten 50-minute lessons covering:

The program includes a course workbook, practice sessions, and challenge questions to help put your learning into practice. You will also complete a course project to earn your online certificate. 

How to apply?

Skillshare offers a free trial for new users, typically lasting 7 or 30 days. Take advantage of this to access your online course without any initial payment.

Pricing 

Not available 

11. The Grantsmanship Center’s Training Program

The Grantsmanship Center offers an intensive five-day workshop designed to provide a thorough understanding of grant writing. This in-depth program immerses participants in the nuances of the grant-seeking process, equipping them with essential knowledge to:

Upon training completion, you receive more than just a certificate. Graduates are granted a six-month Grantsmanship Center Alumni membership, providing ongoing support and guidance throughout their grant application endeavors.

How to apply?

Pricing 

 $1,195

12. University of Central Florida’s (UCF) Professional Grant Writing Course

The UCF Professional Grant Writing course focuses on case statements and proposal formats used by government agencies and foundations, providing participants with hands-on experience in drafting key components of a comprehensive grant application.

Recognized by the Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI) as an Accepted Education Program, this course aligns with their educational requirements for certification, helping you prepare for the Grant Professional Certified (GPC) exam. 

How to apply?

To register for the course,  visit the Ed2Go website, click on “Enroll Now”, and purchase the course. 

Pricing 

13. The Grantsmanship Center Certification for Competing for Federal Grants Course

The Competing for Federal Grants course program is designed for experienced grant writers who want to learn how to create competitive applications for federal government grants. The course is headed by two trainers, AJ King and Christine K. Black, who rotate between sessions and are experienced in the federal grant application process.

The program is offered twice a year and is taught live, covering the following modules:

In addition to the theoretical training, you can submit a proposal to the trainer and receive feedback on how to improve it.

How to apply?

Pricing 

$ 1,495

14. LearnGrantWriting Org - The Global Grant Writers Collective

The Global Grant Writers Collective is a self-paced online course designed to equip participants with the skills needed to streamline their grant writing process. Structured into six phases, the program covers everything from becoming attractive to funders and researching grants to writing applications and developing a career in grant writing. 

The program also includes business development strategies and ongoing education resources. You will gain access to an extensive library of training materials and coaching content.

How to apply?

Pricing 

15. SDSU Professional Certificate in Grant Writing 

The San Diego State University grant program consists of two required courses to earn the grant writing certificate:

This program is tailored for the nonprofit sector, including environmental organizations, clinics, food banks, and local schools. However, it is not designed for professionals aiming to build their portfolios as writers for research or business.

How to apply?

To register for this professional certificate in grant writing, complete the following steps:

Pricing 

Not available 

Final words on grant writing certification

Choosing the right grant writing certification can significantly boost your nonprofit's chances of securing funding. These programs offer more than just writing skills – they provide strategic insights into funder perspectives, budget creation, and project management. 

FAQs on grant writing certification

Certification isn't mandatory for grant writers, but it can be valuable to boost credibility and showcase expertise. While many learn through experience, certifications from groups like the Grant Professionals Association (GPA) can improve skills and job prospects and strengthen client trust.

If you're not a dedicated grant writer but hold a related role—such as a board member, executive director, or fundraising specialist—certification may not be essential.

Grant writing is a well-recognized and in-demand profession in the nonprofit world. If you're interested in becoming a professional grant writer, follow these steps:

  • Develop skills: Strong writing, research, and communication skills are vital.
  • Acquire nonprofit expertise: Understand how nonprofits run and their funding needs.
  • Learn grant writing basics: Take courses or attend workshops, like those offered by universities or platforms like Skillshare.
  • Get hands-on experience: Volunteer or intern at a nonprofit to practice writing grant proposals.
  • Build a portfolio: Complete successful grant proposals to prove your work.
  • Network: Join nonprofit and grant writing communities to find opportunities.

Many platforms offer free grant writing classes or courses, including:

  • NonprofitReady: Explore free grant writing courses designed for beginners.
  • Foundation Center by Candid: Features free resources and organizes webinars on grant writing.
  • Coursera/Skillshare (free auditing option): Find courses on the grant writing process by universities. You can audit the course for free but will have to pay for certification.

Written by
Camille Duboz

