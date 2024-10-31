15 Best Grant Writing Certification Programs for Nonprofits in 2024

Grant writing isn't just about putting words on paper – it's about turning your nonprofit's vision into fundable projects. However, competition for grants is fierce, and even great ideas can get lost in the shuffle without the right approach.
That's where grant writing certifications come in. These programs teach you to speak the language of funders, craft proposals that grab attention, and manage grants like a pro. Whether you're looking to polish your skills or start a new career, there's a certification out there for you.
We've sifted through the options to bring you 15 top grant writing certifications. From rigorous academic programs to flexible online courses, we'll help you apply for the top grants for nonprofits with these certifications.
The GPCI regulates the nationally recognized Grant Professional Certified (GPC) accreditation. This certification demonstrates a professional's skill in grant writing and aims to raise standards for grant professionals by showcasing their expertise in grant development, program management, and ethical practices.
To qualify, you need at least three years of full-time writing experience or a mix of education and experience.
To apply, you must complete a qualification survey. Eligible candidates will then be invited to register for the certification program.
For first-time members:
Retake members:
The American Grant Writers Association (AGWA) offers a certified grant writer (CGW) online series that includes:
The CGW series is ideal for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and native tribes, helping participants write compelling grant proposals and applications for foundation, corporate, and government grants. This certificate program does not require any previous experience in grant writing.
To enroll in the certification course, you can apply online or download the form and send it via email.
$999.00 per person
The University of Georgia for Continuing Education provides two online grant writing courses:
$159 per course
The USC grant writing certificate course program is one of the most comprehensive grant writing certifications available. It is focused on helping you learn not just about the theoretical aspects of the grant writing process but also about practical aspects as you get to write samples that are reviewed by expert evaluators. You can take the class either online via Zoom or in person.
The program is designed as a formal training course with 30 hours of instructions, covering:
Interested applicants can check the schedule on the website and register online or via mail.
$1,600
Coursera’s Fundraising and Development Specialization program was developed and is taught by executive members of the award-winning development team at UC Davis. While there is a fee to earn a certificate, all course content is accessible for free.
Though not exclusively focused on grant writing, this course provides valuable insights into:
This four-module course is ideal for developing an in-depth understanding of nonprofit development and fundraising, including how grant funding fits into running your nonprofit successfully. It is best suited for people with a general grasp of grant writing who want to take their knowledge to the next level.
Pricing starts from $50 but varies based on the time you need to complete the course.
Grant Writing USA has maintained a stellar reputation for 25 years, offering exceptional workshops in grant writing and management. These programs are designed for both experienced and new grant professionals.
The two-day workshops provide a high-impact, focused learning experience. You develop a solid understanding of how to:
The workshops are detailed yet concise, offering a two-day, fast-paced and value-driven learning experience. These sessions are conducted nationwide to bolster proficiency across all aspects of grant seeking.
Remember, all workshops will be in-person unless they are specifically labeled as a "Zoom webinar" with a Zoom icon.
Depends on the specific workshop
The advanced grant proposal writing certification offered by Ed2Go is more suited for mid-level or experienced grant writers. Led by Dr. Beverly Browning, a professional grant writer with over 40 years of expertise, it offers an extensive curriculum featuirng over 12 in-depth lessons.
The course covers every facet of grant proposals, from crafting compelling cover letters to perfecting contact pages. It offers a rigorous examination of structure, format, and writing techniques.
Candid, formerly known as the Foundation Center, offers a four-week grant proposal writing boot camp that combines self-paced study and live sessions. In this interactive course, you get to connect with skilled Candid trainers and learn how to:
Participants are encouraged to enter with a specific project in mind, as the course offers opportunities to draft a logic model and letter of inquiry tailored to their project. This hands-on approach enables learners to develop practical expertise for pursuing real-world funding opportunities while honing their grant writing skills.
Registration for Candid's boot camp is session-specific. After the final session, participants retain access to all training materials for one month. During this period, they can complete the requirements to earn a completion badge.
$800
NonprofitReady, in collaboration with CNM, offers a free grant writing certificate program consisting of concise online video courses. The program is designed to cover the entire grant cycle, teaching participants how to
The self-paced format allows learners to progress at their own speed, with content presented in an accessible manner featuring clear explanations and informative infographics.
Free of cost
The Skillshare grant writing basics for beginners certification is ideal for those new to grant writing. Designed with a focus on grantmaking for schools and nonprofits, the course is taught by Teresa Huff, a successful grant-writing consultant and trainer with twenty years of experience. It consists of ten 50-minute lessons covering:
The program includes a course workbook, practice sessions, and challenge questions to help put your learning into practice. You will also complete a course project to earn your online certificate.
Skillshare offers a free trial for new users, typically lasting 7 or 30 days. Take advantage of this to access your online course without any initial payment.
Not available
The Grantsmanship Center offers an intensive five-day workshop designed to provide a thorough understanding of grant writing. This in-depth program immerses participants in the nuances of the grant-seeking process, equipping them with essential knowledge to:
Upon training completion, you receive more than just a certificate. Graduates are granted a six-month Grantsmanship Center Alumni membership, providing ongoing support and guidance throughout their grant application endeavors.
$1,195
The UCF Professional Grant Writing course focuses on case statements and proposal formats used by government agencies and foundations, providing participants with hands-on experience in drafting key components of a comprehensive grant application.
Recognized by the Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI) as an Accepted Education Program, this course aligns with their educational requirements for certification, helping you prepare for the Grant Professional Certified (GPC) exam.
To register for the course, visit the Ed2Go website, click on “Enroll Now”, and purchase the course.
The Competing for Federal Grants course program is designed for experienced grant writers who want to learn how to create competitive applications for federal government grants. The course is headed by two trainers, AJ King and Christine K. Black, who rotate between sessions and are experienced in the federal grant application process.
The program is offered twice a year and is taught live, covering the following modules:
In addition to the theoretical training, you can submit a proposal to the trainer and receive feedback on how to improve it.
$ 1,495
The Global Grant Writers Collective is a self-paced online course designed to equip participants with the skills needed to streamline their grant writing process. Structured into six phases, the program covers everything from becoming attractive to funders and researching grants to writing applications and developing a career in grant writing.
The program also includes business development strategies and ongoing education resources. You will gain access to an extensive library of training materials and coaching content.
The San Diego State University grant program consists of two required courses to earn the grant writing certificate:
This program is tailored for the nonprofit sector, including environmental organizations, clinics, food banks, and local schools. However, it is not designed for professionals aiming to build their portfolios as writers for research or business.
To register for this professional certificate in grant writing, complete the following steps:
Not available
Choosing the right grant writing certification can significantly boost your nonprofit's chances of securing funding. These programs offer more than just writing skills – they provide strategic insights into funder perspectives, budget creation, and project management.
