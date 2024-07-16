How is Zeffy free?
Grants

Top Grants for Nonprofits in 2024

July 16, 2024

Grants for nonprofits give you tax-exempt funding to unlock new fundraising possibilities for your mission. It only makes sense that most organizations jump at opportunities to secure grants for operations, projects, and future investments.

A high volume of applications and an endless list of grant options can make finding and applying to the right options for your nonprofit seem daunting. Luckily, you landed on a guide to the top nonprofit grants for 2024. 

Dive into helpful resources to secure your nonprofit funding, including:

What are nonprofit grants?

Grants for nonprofit organizations are large donations gifted from public or private foundations, government bodies, or corporations to qualifying organizations. Grants are crucial in a strategic plan to fund missions and projects that create change within communities and grow nonprofit organization’s capabilities. 

While it can feel like you’re getting free money, there are rules, eligibility criteria, lengthy application processes, and sometimes restrictions about how grant funding for nonprofit organizations can be used. That's why getting familiar with the process and different types of grants available can help you prepare to put your best foot forward.

‍Government grants for nonprofit organizations

Federal grants are available nationwide, but established nonprofits can tap into state and local agencies. 

A government grant may have more eligibility criteria and a more complex application process for a grant writer. At the same time, an independent federal agency or local organization can offer nonprofits higher amounts of funding typically available year-round.

Due to the rigorous selection process, these grants are also considered more prestigious and can support a nonprofit's reputation and status. For example, you can mention your government grant in marketing to donors and your annual report to stand tall with stakeholders.

Government grants may come from:

Foundation grants for nonprofits

A foundation grant comes from a private or public organization supporting community development. A public foundation often collects donations to support grantmaking efforts, while a private foundation does not. 

Both offer great funding sources to select nonprofits that align with the foundation's vision. Every foundation is slightly different, and grant amounts vary depending on the grant application process and the type of projects it may want to support.‍

Corporate grants for nonprofits

Corporate grants come from companies supporting specific nonprofit causes, charitable projects, and activities like research. Forbes predicts that in 2024, businesses will increasingly look for ways to support corporate social responsibility by partnering with nonprofits.

A nonprofit organization might find it easier to navigate corporate grants as they usually come from large brand names to which they can relate their mission. There might also be fewer steps or policies than a government grant for eligible organizations. 

Corporate grants can also be flexible, including exchanging goods, employees, and services. Later in this article, you’ll see an example in our list of top nonprofit grants.

How to find grants for nonprofits

The best way to find grants for your nonprofit is to know where to look at a local, state, and nationwide level. Whether you’re starting a nonprofit that needs a jump start in programming or exploring grants to scale operations, there are grant options to explore. 

Nonprofits of any mission, size, or location can find support if they search in the right places. Check out this simple 3-step approach to find a nonprofit grant match.

Step 1: Seek out local grants

Foundations near your nonprofit, either on the state or city level, are great places to find grant opportunities. It's also helpful to apply when your mission directly impacts the foundation's local communities or roots.

You can find local impact grants by searching online in your area. An example would be "New Jersey Foundation Grants for Nonprofits 2024," which surfaces a list like this one to find one that resonates.

Step 2: Lean on foundation directories

State and local databases can also help you filter search results down by your cause category and location to get where you need to go faster. 

A few directories and grant databases to explore are:

Step 3: Search government agencies for nonprofit grant funding

State and local governments often have databases covering all available nonprofit grant opportunities. The California Grants Portal is an excellent example of how simple it can be to check out what’s available in your area. 

If your state doesn’t have a comprehensive database for grants or you’re interested in seeking out even more opportunities, Grants.gov will give you the biggest selection of government grants.

How to choose the right nonprofit grants

When you start diving into the databases and search results for nonprofit grants, you may need help deciding which one to apply for. The following considerations can guide your decision-making.

What are the most common grant opportunities for nonprofits?

Another critical factor in finding the best grants is seeing which type(s) of support would benefit your current priorities. 

The 5 best nonprofit grants available for nonprofits in 2024

1. AWS IMAGINE Grant 

AWS announces the 2023 AWS IMAGINE Grant funding cycle for nonprofits | AWS Public Sector Blog

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) IMAGINE Grant empowers nonprofits through technology adoption and learning. The organization believes that technology is mission-critical and looks for opportunities to provide financial assistance.

Nonprofits can use the grant to support existing projects or new ideas centered on tech. The following three award categories are currently offered.

The Pathfinder Generative AI Award:

The Go Further, Faster Award:

The Momentum to Modernize Award:

Do I qualify?

All 501(c)3 organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland are eligible. AWS welcomes nonprofits of any budget, mission, and size to apply.

Check out specific requirements and past winners for the awards listed above.

Timeline to apply : The 2024 application process is open from May 3 to June 3

2. Bank of America Charitable Foundation

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation focuses on responsible growth and social progress. It offers grants to nonprofits that support low—and moderate-income communities.

Bank of America aims to partner with charitable organizations that enable vulnerable populations, including working families and those impacted by the criminal justice system.

An Economic Mobility grant is currently open and focused on community development, which includes:

Do I qualify?

Any tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization not classified as a private foundation or working through a fiscal sponsor may apply. Bank of America also requires nonprofits to either be based in or serve vulnerable communities, including:

Read full eligibility criteria

Timeline to apply:

Request for grant proposals (RFPs) will be accepted between May 27, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

3. Google Ad Grants

Google Ad Grants award qualifying nonprofits with search ads to help their fundraising efforts reach more audiences. Nonprofits can receive up to $10,000 worth of monthly Google Ads credit.

Recipients can also gain premium access to the various technology tools Google owns, including:

Do I qualify?

Google Ad Grants require your nonprofit to request a Google for Nonprofits account. Eligible nonprofit organizations are any charitable organizations recognized by their country as legitimate nonprofits in good standing.

Exceptions to eligibility include organizations that are:

Timeline to apply:

Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year.

4. Walmart Foundation

The Walmart Foundation's grant program is community-centric. Every year, Walmart and Sam's Club stores provide cash grants between $250 and $5,000 to charitable causes.

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a Spark Good Local Grant through their local store. The funding aims to directly address community development and offer solutions that improve quality of life.

Do I qualify?

A Spark Good Local Grant may be awarded to any 501(c)(3) organization that completes verification by Walmart's third-party verification service.

Common grant recipients include:

Read more about grant eligibility

Timeline to apply:

Applications are accepted quarterly on the following schedule for 2024:

5. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Grants

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation supports nonprofits that promote health equity. Organizations can partner with the foundation to fund specific projects that offer health services or support to individuals and promote healthy communities.

The foundation currently has three active grant opportunities for nonprofits to explore:

Do I qualify?

All applicants must be based in the United States. Eligible nonprofits also have team members split between the US and other countries.

Preference is given to institutes of higher education, nonprofits, and public entities. The various grant opportunities may require additional criteria regarding health equity and projects supporting the RWJ Foundation's goals.

Grab resources to prepare and explore the grant process

Timeline to apply:

Applications are open all year for every grant except the RWJF Culture of Health Prize, which has a deadline of June 3, 2024.‍

Grant application tips for your nonprofit organization

Now that you know what's available for nonprofit grant funding, it's time to wrap up with some best practices for your application. Each grant may require a unique proposal, but there are a few general tips you can apply universally.

Make a big impression with your executive summary 

Consider the following questions as you get writing:

Create a convincing need statement

​​Your need statement is where you make your official ask for funding in a way that persuades a reader to select your nonprofit. Make it short, sweet, and thoughtful to show you understand your funder's goals. 

Help your readers feel confident that they have all the information about a specific problem you’re addressing and why the funding you’re requesting makes a timely difference.

‍Offer clarity in your project and organization descriptions

Once you've hooked a reader with your executive summary and need statement, it's time to invite them in. Your project and organization descriptions should offer as much clarity as possible with a bit more personality.

You want the person reading your application to feel like they know you, can connect with your mission, and want to see your project come to life.‍

Nonprofit grants are an avenue of raising funds that many organizations bring into their fundraising strategy. While you’re sifting through the options to find the best fit, don’t forget about the supplemental funds you can raise with a creative and simple campaign.

Zeffy offers nonprofits the only 100% free fundraising platform built for charitable organizations to take the guesswork out of how you attract donors and convert them with easy-to-use donation forms.

