How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
How to Ask for Donations in 2024? Things Nonprofits Must Know
Nonprofit guides

How to Ask for Donations in 2024? Things Nonprofits Must Know

September 2, 2024

Are you struggling to secure your nonprofit's funding to make a lasting impact? You're not alone. Asking for donations can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. The right approach and tools can transform your fundraising efforts and boost donor engagement.

In this guide, we'll reveal the secrets to nonprofit fundraising. Get ready to take your donation requests to the next level and secure the support your cause deserves.

Whom Should You Ask for Donations? 

The first thing to consider when thinking about how to ask for donations is who to ask.  

Nonprofits typically request donations from individuals, and with good reason. 80% of all donations to charities and nonprofits in the United States come from individual contributions!

However, approaching other sources, such as corporations, local businesses, and foundations, is essential to increase the scope of donations. Let's take a look at the three broad categories of contributors: 

Individuals 

People contribute to causes they are passionate about. Some contribute smaller amounts at frequent intervals, while others may make a one-time larger donation. Some may take it up as a fixed sum they'd like to donate annually, perhaps on a birthday. These individual donations can contribute to providing significant funds to charitable organizations and nonprofits.  

Individual donors may contribute by:

Knowing why an individual donates can help you craft messages that speak to their motivations and encourage more donations.

Businesses and Firms

Businesses usually distribute donations annually by choosing a nonprofit on their own through corporate giving programs, but they can also respond to donation requests. 

Connecting with the right businesses can offer your charitable organization huge financial support. These businesses may also form long-term partnerships with your organization. 

As people associated with a business learn about your cause, the potential for promoting and growing your community increases. 

Corporates usually donate through: 

Foundations 

Foundations are larger nonprofit organizations designed to support other nonprofits in continuing their mission. Reaching out to charitable foundations can be an effective way to raise funds for your cause.  

Foundations typically offer support through: 

These grants can be broadly categorized into: 

Approach foundations with a similar mission, as they are more likely to support your nonprofit.

How to Ask Individuals for Donations

Here are some best practices to follow while asking for donations from individuals, especially friends and family:

Engage Your Close Network

Start by reaching out to your close personal network to spread awareness about your nonprofit's fundraising needs. Tapping into your network is a strategic way to bring in donations through:

Emphasize your Cause

When soliciting donations, weave an emotional element through your potential donors by sharing your nonprofit's cause and mission. Paint a vivid picture of the impact you're striving to achieve.

Create a Sense of Urgency

Urge potential donors to contribute now and make a real difference. Speak from the heart about why your mission matters. When you keep it real, you'll spark the interest of those who truly care about your cause and would want to pitch in.

Personalize Your Donation Request

Personalized donation requests are more impactful than generic messages. 

Use donor management software to segment potential donors based on demographics and preferences. Analyze each individual's willingness to support your initiatives. 

Use the insights to customize your messages and make the requests more effective.

Keep the Donation Process Simple 

If you want people to support your nonprofit, make it easy for them to donate. Adding a simple link to a customized donation form from Zeffy in your request message will simplify the process.

Plus, be sure to send an automated donation receipt. Immediately thanking supporters for donating money, and listing their exact donation amount, will make supporters feel appreciated, aknoelkdged, and eager to give again.

Show Gratitude

Make sure to thank your donors for their valuable contributions. Not everyone will give a generous donation, so be prepared to hear rejections. Regardless, stay connected with them. They can spread awareness about your cause even if they do not donate.

How to Ask for Donations from Businesses

Before sending a donation appeal to businesses, consider the size of the company. Are you reaching out to a local business or a big corporation? 

Personalize your donation request accordingly and follow these best practices to ask for donations successfully:

Ask the Right Companies

Finding a company whose social mission shares the values and goals of your nonprofit is a great way to reach your fundraising goal. Building a connection with a company will be easier if it believes in your cause. Map your goals with their social mission and encourage them to donate. 

For instance, a company that uses a portion of its revenue to educate underprivileged children will likely donate to a nonprofit working towards a similar cause.

To understand whether they're the right company to ask, consider their:

Connect with the Right Person

Address the right point of contact, whether through email, a donation letter, or phone. If you aim to secure donations, you must contact someone who is involved in the decision-making process.

Pro tip: When researching the right contact, visit the organization's website and look for a "People" or "About Us" section. Scan job titles to find the person most likely to handle donations, such as Directors of Fundraising, Corporate Partnerships, or Community Relations. Tailoring your outreach accordingly can make all the difference!  

Be Clear About Your Donation Ask

Meet the decision-makers with a detailed case of your mission and needs. Making donation appeals without a defined number or objective will be less appealing to your potential donors.

If you're asking a business ot be a sponsor of an event, nonprofits often send a formal proposal to businesses to ask for their participation. A well-crafted proposal clearly outlines how the business’s support will make a difference and what specific benefits they will receive.

Generally, sponsorship proposals include:

How to Ask for Donations from Foundations

Foundations have considerable funding potential and provide monetary assistance to nonprofits through grants. Some foundations are very specific about the project they want to support. 

Before appealing to foundations, you must see if you fit their criteria for furnishing grants.

While asking for donations from foundations, ensure that you:

Different Ways to Ask for Donations 

  1. Social Media Posts
  2. Email
  3. Direct Mail Letters
  4. Phone Calls
  5. In-Person
  6. Pledge
  7. Text

You can approach fundraising in different ways, as there are various donation types and sources to consider. 

1. Social Media Posts

Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter) offer plenty of opportunities to reach potential donors. Once you build a solid online presence, you can send donation requests through social media platforms and reach a wider donor base.

Being more active on social media will increase your chances of drawing in donors. Post regularly and raise awareness about your mission. Social media will help you spread the word faster while also allowing you to track your reach. 

Here's how you can connect with more people and ask for donations on social media:

World Central Kitchen (WCK), led by chef José Andrés, demonstrates the power of social media in nonprofit outreach, particularly during crises like natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. WCK used platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook to share real-time updates about their relief efforts and expand their audience. 

Their strategy included a vivid storytelling approach and collaborations with influencers. This approach led to a surge in global support, enabling WCK to continue delivering aid in affected regions. 

2. Email 

A strong email copy can help you raise funds, and unlike social media posts, they reach donors directly.

Before you send a donation request through email, ensure that:

Donation request email template

Subject: Donate Just [Donation Amount] to [Impact]

Dear [Name],

I hope this message finds you well and enjoying the warmth of summer. As someone who has stood by our side, your support has always meant the world to us at [Organization Name]. Today, I’m reaching out to you with a special request that could make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.

This summer, we’re launching a critical campaign to [briefly describe the campaign’s goal, e.g., "provide nutritious meals to children in need," "build safe homes for families," etc.]. The need is greater than ever, and we’re counting on compassionate supporters like you to help us reach our goal.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal of [specific goal, e.g., "feeding 1,000 children," "building 5 new homes," etc.]. Your generous gift of just $[amount] can [specific impact, e.g., "provide a week’s worth of meals for a hungry child," "purchase the materials needed to build a safe roof," etc.].

We’ve made it easier than ever to make a difference. By clicking the link below, you can make a secure donation that will go directly to [specific program or general fund]. We need your help to ensure that we can continue to [impact statement].

Your generosity will help us bring hope, joy, and support to so many who need it. And remember, every dollar counts—no gift is too small.

Thank you for being a part of our community and for all that you’ve done to support [Organization Name]. Together, we can create a brighter, more hopeful future for those who need it most.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]
[Your Title]
[Organization Name]
[Contact Information]

P.S. If you donate today, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar by a generous donor, doubling your impact! Don’t miss this opportunity to make an even bigger difference.

3. Direct Mail Letters

Sending fundraising letters through direct mail remains an efficient way of raising money for your nonprofit. With a direct mail appeal, you can:

Apart from donation request letters, your direct mail can be:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has long used direct mail campaigns to raise funds effectively. Their campaigns often include personalized letters, updates on the hospital's work and patient stories, and appeals for donations. These fundraising appeals not only raise significant funds but also keep major donors connected to the impact of their contributions and the nonprofit's mission, encouraging ongoing support.

Example of a direct mail fundraising appeal

[Your Organization’s Letterhead]
[Your Name]
[Your Title]
[Organization Name]
[Address]
[City, State, ZIP Code]
[Date]

Dear [Donor’s Name],

I hope this letter finds you well. Your past support of [Organization Name] has made a significant difference in the lives of those we serve, and I’m reaching out to ask for your help once again.

This summer, we’re facing a critical need to [briefly describe the campaign’s goal, e.g., "provide shelter to families," "offer meals to children in need," etc.]. With your help, we can reach our goal of [specific goal, e.g., "feeding 1,000 children," "building 5 homes," etc.].

A gift of just $[amount] can [specific impact, e.g., "provide a week’s worth of meals," "help build a safe home," etc.]. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to making a real difference.

Please find the enclosed donation form and pre-addressed envelope. Simply fill out the form and return it with your gift, or visit our website at [website URL] to donate online.

Thank you for your generosity and for standing with us.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]
[Your Title]
[Organization Name]

4. Phone Calls

Asking for donations through phone calls adds a personal touch to your appeal. 

Strengthen your relationship with your donors by sharing your requests and encouraging them with words.

Free Woman in Purple Jacket receives a Phone Call Stock Photo

Here's how you can ask for donations over the phone:

5. In-Person 

In-person meetings work best for soliciting a generous gift. They are usually held with companies that have already received a donation form or letter. Fundraising events can also be leveraged to request more in-person donations.

Connecting face-to-face creates a higher impact. It promotes clear communication between you and your prospective donors. Moreover, visiting for an in-person meeting shows that you are willing to put extra effort into establishing a relationship with the donor.

Before carrying out in-person meetings:

While of course, having an in-person conversation varies from situation to situation, it can be helapfyl tp have a brief outline or template to help you inspire you to know what to say. To prepare, consider following a sequence like:

6. Pledge

Pledges are commitments made by individuals or organizations to donate a specific amount of money to a cause, project, or organization, typically over a set period of time. Unlike immediate donations, pledges often involve the donor agreeing to contribute at a later date or in installments — and are often a great way to raise money when there is a crisis or urgency.

You can reach out to existing and prospective donors through a solid marketing campaign and reliable pledge and gather their support.

There are various pledge campaign types, such as:

To accept pledges be sure to:

7. Text messages

Asking for donations via text messages is a powerful way to connect with your supporters directly and efficiently. When sending a text message donation appeal be sure to make it:

Tips for Personalizing Donation Request Letter

A personalized donation letter has a higher impact on prospective donors. More personalization means more chances of raising money. 

Save personal donor data with Zeffy's donor management system. This data can help you segment your donors and personalize your requests.

For more impactful appeals, be sure to personalize:

Tools and Resources to Maximize Donations 

Raising money can be difficult because you have a lot on your plate to keep your campaign successful. Yet, there are tools and technology that can simplify these tasks for you, helping you raise more money effectively. 

Avoid purchasing multiple tools and subscriptions. Zeffy offers tools for ticketing, managing donors and donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and more in one place. Raise funds 100% free of cost, as Zeffy takes care of all transaction costs.

Sign up for one of our demos and find out how.

Donor Acquisition and Retention 

Asking for and receiving donations is usually not a one-time engagement. As a nonprofit, you should boost donor loyalty and encourage them to continue supporting your cause.

Most nonprofits make the mistake of sidelining their existing donors, focusing more on acquisition than retention. This can impact your fundraising efforts as asking existing donors requires fewer resources and efforts.

Additionally, donors tend to pull away when you fail to follow up, appreciate their support, or ignore their feedback. That's why having a donor retention plan is essential for all nonprofits.

Here are some tips for creating an effective donor retention plan:

Final Thoughts on How to Ask for Donations

Approaches to asking for donations can vary depending on the donor category. Yet, every approach needs to be authentic and personalized for maximum effect.

Make your nonprofit stand out whether you choose social media, email, or in-person meetings to ask for donations. Persuade prospective donors about the impact of your mission and why they should associate with your cause.

Zeffy's 100% free online donation platform allows you to manage donor relationships and collect online donations easily. 

How to Ask for Donations FAQs

Here are some ways to politely convince someone to donate to your nonprofit:

  • Keep it personal: Greet the donors with their names and address them as “you.”
  • Reflect urgency in your tone: Use words like “now” or “today” and highlight the importance of donating immediately.
  • Be direct about your ask: To save your donor's time, clearly mention your needs with a direct call to action to donate.
  • Keep it optimistic: Use language that reflects hope and positivity.
  • Use action words: Instead of “please donate,” use phrases like “fight for the cause” or “make an impact” for more effect.
  • Express gratitude in advance: Be grateful to them for reading your message and considering your request.

    • Follow these steps to write an effective donation request message and secure a few generous donors:

  • 1. Start with a personalized greeting.
  • 2. Explain your organization's mission, followed by a description of your current initiative.
  • 3. Mention ongoing project requirements. You can add attention-grabbing pictures/infographics.
  • 4. Showcase your success.
  • 5. Add donor testimonials for more impact.
  • 6. Remember to include a CTA that leads to your website's donation page.
  • 7. End with your name, followed by contact details.

    • While your donation request must include all the information about your cause, you should also make space to connect with the donor personally.
    The best donation messages examples thank the donor for taking the time to understand your nonprofit. Whether they donate or not, include a thank you note. It will leave a positive impression about your nonprofit.

    Online donation campaigns require you to post on several platforms to spread awareness. Whether you are writing a blog for your website or posting on social media, remember to:

  • Use an engaging tone to tell your nonprofit's story. If posting on social media, an interesting video or picture carousel can be more impactful.
  • Tap into the donor's emotions toward your cause before forwarding a donation request.
  • Thank the donors, regardless of their donation status.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Camille Duboz

    Keep reading :

    No items found.

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.