How to Ask for Donations in 2024? Things Nonprofits Must Know

Are you struggling to secure your nonprofit's funding to make a lasting impact? You're not alone. Asking for donations can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. The right approach and tools can transform your fundraising efforts and boost donor engagement.

In this guide, we'll reveal the secrets to nonprofit fundraising. Get ready to take your donation requests to the next level and secure the support your cause deserves.

‍

Whom Should You Ask for Donations?

The first thing to consider when thinking about how to ask for donations is who to ask.

Nonprofits typically request donations from individuals, and with good reason. 80% of all donations to charities and nonprofits in the United States come from individual contributions!

However, approaching other sources, such as corporations, local businesses, and foundations, is essential to increase the scope of donations. Let's take a look at the three broad categories of contributors:

‍

Individuals

People contribute to causes they are passionate about. Some contribute smaller amounts at frequent intervals, while others may make a one-time larger donation. Some may take it up as a fixed sum they'd like to donate annually, perhaps on a birthday. These individual donations can contribute to providing significant funds to charitable organizations and nonprofits.

‍

Individual donors may contribute by:

Making online donations using an online donation form: Donors contribute funds via a secure, user-friendly online form, providing convenience and immediate processing.

Sending cheques through direct mail: Donors write and mail physical cheques to the nonprofit, offering a personal touch but requiring manual processing and longer deposit times.

Donating to pledges: Donors commit to giving a specified amount over time, which helps with long-term planning and may involve recurring payments.

Making a purchase: Donors buy products or services where the proceeds benefit the nonprofit, combining their support with a tangible purchase.

Creating their own fundraising page to solicit donations: Donors set up personalized fundraising pages to raise money from their networks, typically via peer-to-peer fundraising, amplifying outreach and support.

‍

Knowing why an individual donates can help you craft messages that speak to their motivations and encourage more donations.

‍

Businesses and Firms

Businesses usually distribute donations annually by choosing a nonprofit on their own through corporate giving programs, but they can also respond to donation requests.

Connecting with the right businesses can offer your charitable organization huge financial support. These businesses may also form long-term partnerships with your organization.

As people associated with a business learn about your cause, the potential for promoting and growing your community increases.

‍

Corporates usually donate through:

Matching gifts: This of corporate philanthropy involves a company matching the donations made by its employees to eligible nonprofits. For example, if an employee donates $100 to a charity, the company might match that donation with another $100.

Corporate and volunteer grants: Financial or volunteer contributions from a business to support charitable causes, often aligned with the company’s corporate social responsibility goals.

In-kind donations: These non-monetary contributions are typically goods or services rather than cash. These might include office supplies, equipment, professional services, or event space.

Cause marketing for mutual benefits: This type of "donation" is a partnership between a nonprofit and a business where both parties benefit. The business uses the association to enhance its brand image and drive sales, while the nonprofit receives funding or support.

Sponsorships: Sponsorships typically involve a business providing financial support for an event, program, or initiative in exchange for promotional opportunities and recognition.

‍

Foundations

Foundations are larger nonprofit organizations designed to support other nonprofits in continuing their mission. Reaching out to charitable foundations can be an effective way to raise funds for your cause.

‍

Foundations typically offer support through:

Corporate grants: These grants are part of a company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Community grants: These grants are focused on enhancing the well-being of specific communities or geographic areas.

Private grants: These funds are given by private foundations or individuals to support various causes. They're typically awarded based on the interests and priorities of the private donor or foundation.

‍

These grants can be broadly categorized into:

Operating support

Capital support

Program development grants

‍

Approach foundations with a similar mission, as they are more likely to support your nonprofit.

‍

How to Ask Individuals for Donations

Here are some best practices to follow while asking for donations from individuals, especially friends and family:

‍

Engage Your Close Network

Start by reaching out to your close personal network to spread awareness about your nonprofit's fundraising needs. Tapping into your network is a strategic way to bring in donations through:

Trust and credibility: Your network already trusts you and believes in your integrity, making them more likely to support your cause.

Personal connection: They have a personal connection to you, which increases their motivation to help and contribute.

Expanded reach: Your close contacts can introduce your cause to their own networks, broadening your reach and increasing your potential donor base.

Cost-effective outreach: Engaging your network typically requires fewer resources compared to large-scale fundraising campaigns.

Increasing the likelihood of recurring support: Strong relationships lead to sustained and recurring contributions.

‍

Emphasize your Cause

When soliciting donations, weave an emotional element through your potential donors by sharing your nonprofit's cause and mission. Paint a vivid picture of the impact you're striving to achieve.

Start with the problem: Lead with a compelling overview of the problem or need you're addressing. A strong introduction grabs your audience’s attention and sets the stage for the rest of your message.some text Example: "Every night, 1 in 5 children in our community goes to bed hungry. This is more than a statistic—it’s a reality for thousands of families struggling to provide basic nourishment for their children."

Share real stories: Share anecdotes or testimonials from individuals directly affected by the issue, for example, create an emotional connection and make the issue more relatable.some text Example: "Meet Maria, a single mother of two who used to struggle daily to put food on the table. Thanks to our community food pantry, Maria now has access to nutritious meals, allowing her children to thrive and focus on their education."

Detail impact: Donors want to know exactly how their contributions will be used and what outcomes they will help achieve. Explain how specific donation amounts will contribute to tangible results (e.g., $50 provides a week’s worth of groceries for a family).some text Example: "Your donation of $100 will supply a week’s worth of meals for a family of four. With your support, we can ensure that more families like Maria’s have access to the nourishment they need to stay healthy and strong."

Explain vision: Sharing your vision helps donors understand the long-term goals and sustainability of your efforts.some text Example: "Our vision is to eliminate food insecurity in our community by expanding our pantry services and creating educational programs on nutrition. With your support, we can scale our operations and move closer to a future where no family has to face hunger."

Encourage action: A strong CTA prompts donors to take immediate steps to support your cause.some text Example: "Join us in making a difference today. Click the link below to make your donation and help provide essential meals to families in need."



‍

Create a Sense of Urgency

Urge potential donors to contribute now and make a real difference. Speak from the heart about why your mission matters. When you keep it real, you'll spark the interest of those who truly care about your cause and would want to pitch in.

‍

Personalize Your Donation Request

Personalized donation requests are more impactful than generic messages.

Use donor management software to segment potential donors based on demographics and preferences. Analyze each individual's willingness to support your initiatives.

Use the insights to customize your messages and make the requests more effective.

‍

Keep the Donation Process Simple

If you want people to support your nonprofit, make it easy for them to donate. Adding a simple link to a customized donation form from Zeffy in your request message will simplify the process.

Plus, be sure to send an automated donation receipt. Immediately thanking supporters for donating money, and listing their exact donation amount, will make supporters feel appreciated, aknoelkdged, and eager to give again.

‍

Show Gratitude

Make sure to thank your donors for their valuable contributions. Not everyone will give a generous donation, so be prepared to hear rejections. Regardless, stay connected with them. They can spread awareness about your cause even if they do not donate.

‍

How to Ask for Donations from Businesses

Before sending a donation appeal to businesses, consider the size of the company. Are you reaching out to a local business or a big corporation?

Personalize your donation request accordingly and follow these best practices to ask for donations successfully:

‍

Ask the Right Companies

Finding a company whose social mission shares the values and goals of your nonprofit is a great way to reach your fundraising goal. Building a connection with a company will be easier if it believes in your cause. Map your goals with their social mission and encourage them to donate.

For instance, a company that uses a portion of its revenue to educate underprivileged children will likely donate to a nonprofit working towards a similar cause.

‍

To understand whether they're the right company to ask, consider their:

Previous charity efforts: Researching their past sponsorships or donations can give insights into what they’re likely to support.

Stated CSR guidelines: Look for information on their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities to get a better feel of their interests and values.

‍

Connect with the Right Person

Address the right point of contact, whether through email, a donation letter, or phone. If you aim to secure donations, you must contact someone who is involved in the decision-making process.

Pro tip: When researching the right contact, visit the organization's website and look for a "People" or "About Us" section. Scan job titles to find the person most likely to handle donations, such as Directors of Fundraising, Corporate Partnerships, or Community Relations. Tailoring your outreach accordingly can make all the difference!

‍

Be Clear About Your Donation Ask

Meet the decision-makers with a detailed case of your mission and needs. Making donation appeals without a defined number or objective will be less appealing to your potential donors.

If you're asking a business ot be a sponsor of an event, nonprofits often send a formal proposal to businesses to ask for their participation. A well-crafted proposal clearly outlines how the business’s support will make a difference and what specific benefits they will receive.

‍

Generally, sponsorship proposals include:

A summary: Start with a brief overview of your organization and the specific project or need.

Detail about impact: Explain how the donation will be used and the positive outcomes it will generate.

Corporate benefits: Describe the recognition or benefits the business will receive, such as public acknowledgment, branding opportunities, or partnership visibility.

‍

How to Ask for Donations from Foundations

Foundations have considerable funding potential and provide monetary assistance to nonprofits through grants. Some foundations are very specific about the project they want to support.

Before appealing to foundations, you must see if you fit their criteria for furnishing grants.

‍

While asking for donations from foundations, ensure that you:

Conduct thorough research: Look for foundations offering grants that align with your fundraising needs. Assess the organization's mission, paperwork and guidelines, post-grant reporting, etc., from its donation page. This will help you position your nonprofit as a worthy applicant.

Follow the guidelines: Foundations can have complex grant application processes. Follow the donation form instructions carefully or your donation form may be rejected.

Express your gratitude and follow up: If your application is accepted and you receive the grant, send a heartfelt thank-you letter to acknowledge your donors' support.

‍

Different Ways to Ask for Donations

‍

You can approach fundraising in different ways, as there are various donation types and sources to consider.

‍

1. Social Media Posts

Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter) offer plenty of opportunities to reach potential donors. Once you build a solid online presence, you can send donation requests through social media platforms and reach a wider donor base.

Being more active on social media will increase your chances of drawing in donors. Post regularly and raise awareness about your mission. Social media will help you spread the word faster while also allowing you to track your reach.

‍

Here's how you can connect with more people and ask for donations on social media:

Use impactful visuals and images to tell your nonprofit's story.

Upload customer testimonials of donors who support your cause.

To draw attention to your fundraising campaigns, set up friendly challenges.

Showcase how you are making an impact and encourage the audience to donate.

Target days and months when more people are willing to donate. Launch a Giving Tuesday, Christmas, or End of Year fundraising campaign.

‍

World Central Kitchen (WCK), led by chef José Andrés, demonstrates the power of social media in nonprofit outreach, particularly during crises like natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. WCK used platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook to share real-time updates about their relief efforts and expand their audience.

Their strategy included a vivid storytelling approach and collaborations with influencers. This approach led to a surge in global support, enabling WCK to continue delivering aid in affected regions.

‍

2. Email

A strong email copy can help you raise funds, and unlike social media posts, they reach donors directly.

‍

Before you send a donation request through email, ensure that:

Your email has a catchy subject line urging the receiver to open it.

You personalize the email by addressing the receiver by their name. Avoid using ‘Dear Donor' as a greeting; use their first name instead.

You include a direct link to your donation form and a clear ‘call to action' to inspire people.

You experiment with different content formats, such as images and videos, to make your emails more engaging. Conduct A/B testing to compare the performance of visual emails against plain text emails to understand which format works best.

Avoid sending too many donation request emails, which can be off-putting, especially to new donors.

Donation request email template

Subject: Donate Just [Donation Amount] to [Impact]

Dear [Name],

I hope this message finds you well and enjoying the warmth of summer. As someone who has stood by our side, your support has always meant the world to us at [Organization Name]. Today, I’m reaching out to you with a special request that could make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.

This summer, we’re launching a critical campaign to [briefly describe the campaign’s goal, e.g., "provide nutritious meals to children in need," "build safe homes for families," etc.]. The need is greater than ever, and we’re counting on compassionate supporters like you to help us reach our goal.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal of [specific goal, e.g., "feeding 1,000 children," "building 5 new homes," etc.]. Your generous gift of just $[amount] can [specific impact, e.g., "provide a week’s worth of meals for a hungry child," "purchase the materials needed to build a safe roof," etc.].

We’ve made it easier than ever to make a difference. By clicking the link below, you can make a secure donation that will go directly to [specific program or general fund]. We need your help to ensure that we can continue to [impact statement].

Your generosity will help us bring hope, joy, and support to so many who need it. And remember, every dollar counts—no gift is too small.

Thank you for being a part of our community and for all that you’ve done to support [Organization Name]. Together, we can create a brighter, more hopeful future for those who need it most.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

[Contact Information]

P.S. If you donate today, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar by a generous donor, doubling your impact! Don’t miss this opportunity to make an even bigger difference.

‍

3. Direct Mail Letters

Sending fundraising letters through direct mail remains an efficient way of raising money for your nonprofit. With a direct mail appeal, you can:

Create a tangible connection with your donors, as a physical letter feels more personal and memorable than a digital message.

Connect with elderly donors who are more comfortable with letters.

As people receive many emails daily, a personalized postcard or letter will catch their attention.

‍

Apart from donation request letters, your direct mail can be:

Pamphlets describing your organization's mission and impact in a catchy way.

Postcards with an attractive picture representing the work you do. The receiver may also keep it and stick it on their fridge!

Magnets with unique visuals to put up on surfaces, acting as constant reminders.

‍

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has long used direct mail campaigns to raise funds effectively. Their campaigns often include personalized letters, updates on the hospital's work and patient stories, and appeals for donations. These fundraising appeals not only raise significant funds but also keep major donors connected to the impact of their contributions and the nonprofit's mission, encouraging ongoing support.

‍

Example of a direct mail fundraising appeal

[Your Organization’s Letterhead]

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

[Address]

[City, State, ZIP Code]

[Date]

Dear [Donor’s Name],

I hope this letter finds you well. Your past support of [Organization Name] has made a significant difference in the lives of those we serve, and I’m reaching out to ask for your help once again.

This summer, we’re facing a critical need to [briefly describe the campaign’s goal, e.g., "provide shelter to families," "offer meals to children in need," etc.]. With your help, we can reach our goal of [specific goal, e.g., "feeding 1,000 children," "building 5 homes," etc.].

A gift of just $[amount] can [specific impact, e.g., "provide a week’s worth of meals," "help build a safe home," etc.]. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to making a real difference.

Please find the enclosed donation form and pre-addressed envelope. Simply fill out the form and return it with your gift, or visit our website at [website URL] to donate online.

Thank you for your generosity and for standing with us.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Organization Name]

‍

4. Phone Calls

Asking for donations through phone calls adds a personal touch to your appeal.

Strengthen your relationship with your donors by sharing your requests and encouraging them with words.

Here's how you can ask for donations over the phone:

Make your case to encourage donations: Specify the problem you are trying to resolve, and mention solutions to the problem, like how donations can help.

Do not keep the conversation one-sided: A free-flowing conversation is the most important thing since you are not meeting them in person. To do this, listen to their questions and try to answer honestly and analyze their tone. If the prospective donors seem hesitant to donate, request them to visit your website for more information about your cause.

Be ready with your ask: Noting down the essential points before making the call will ensure you do not miss any information.

Prepare callers: If you're recruiting board members or volunteers to help make phone call appeals, you'll want to make sure they're confident and prepared to do so. For example, provide a list of commonly asked questions and helpful tips to respond.

Follow-up: When a donor makes a contribution, be sure to follow-up via phone, too. This can help reinforce the connection and even encourage future donations.

‍

5. In-Person

In-person meetings work best for soliciting a generous gift. They are usually held with companies that have already received a donation form or letter. Fundraising events can also be leveraged to request more in-person donations.

Connecting face-to-face creates a higher impact. It promotes clear communication between you and your prospective donors. Moreover, visiting for an in-person meeting shows that you are willing to put extra effort into establishing a relationship with the donor.

‍

Before carrying out in-person meetings:

Research the prospective donors you are going to meet. You should know about their interests and the kinds of missions they support.

Establish a relationship beforehand to eliminate any hesitation or discomfort while meeting in person. For instance, having a few phone conversations before a meeting can help you break the ice.

Be ready with what you are going to say. Prepare a pitch with a clear ask, but do not sound robotic when asking for donations.

‍

While of course, having an in-person conversation varies from situation to situation, it can be helapfyl tp have a brief outline or template to help you inspire you to know what to say. To prepare, consider following a sequence like:

1. Introduction: "Hey [Name], it’s so good to see you! How have you been?"

2. Acknowledge past support (if applicable): "I just want to start by saying thank you for everything you’ve done for [Organization Name]. You’ve been such a huge part of what we’re able to do, and we really appreciate it."

3. Present the need: "We’re working on something really important right now. We’re aiming to [briefly describe the project, e.g., 'build safe homes for families,' 'provide meals for kids during the summer,' etc.], and we’ve set a big goal to [specific goal, e.g., 'raise $50,000 to fund these meals,' 'build 10 new homes this year,' etc.]."

4. Make the ask: "I wanted to ask if you’d consider helping out with a donation of $[specific amount]. It would go a long way towards [specific impact, e.g., 'making sure a family has a safe place to live,' 'feeding a child for a month,' etc.]."

5. Pause for response: [Give them a moment to respond, and be ready to chat about any questions they might have.]

6. Reinforce the impact: "I know it’s a big ask, but every bit helps, and your support would make a huge difference. Even if it’s not the full amount, whatever you can do would be amazing."

7. Express gratitude: "Thanks so much for even considering it. Your generosity has already made such a difference, and I’m really grateful for that."

8. Closing: "I’ll touch base with you soon, but if you have any questions or want to chat more about it, just let me know. Thanks again, [Name]—really appreciate you taking the time to hear me out."

‍

6. Pledge

Pledges are commitments made by individuals or organizations to donate a specific amount of money to a cause, project, or organization, typically over a set period of time. Unlike immediate donations, pledges often involve the donor agreeing to contribute at a later date or in installments — and are often a great way to raise money when there is a crisis or urgency.

You can reach out to existing and prospective donors through a solid marketing campaign and reliable pledge and gather their support.

‍

There are various pledge campaign types, such as:

Television drives (supported by the government or other entities, or sponsored by a donor) for public appeal

Radio drives

Pledges over the phone

‍

To accept pledges be sure to:

Set a clear objective: Determine what you are raising funds for (e.g., a specific project, capital campaign, or operational support).

Establish a target goal: Decide how much money you need to raise and the timeframe for achieving this goal.

Create a case for support: Prepare compelling materials that explain the need for the campaign, how the funds will be used, and the impact they will have.

Kickoff event: Host an event (virtual or in-person) to officially launch the campaign and generate excitement. This could be a presentation, webinar, or a special gathering. Then, use emails, direct mail, and phone calls to reach out to potential pledgers, share the campaign’s details, and encourage participation.

Track: You'll also want to implement a system to track pledges and payments to make sure all pledges are fulfilled. This could be a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system or a dedicated pledge management tool.

‍

7. Text messages

Asking for donations via text messages is a powerful way to connect with your supporters directly and efficiently. When sending a text message donation appeal be sure to make it:

Personal: Begin the text with the recipient’s first name to immediately catch their attention. For example, "Hi [Name]," and be sure to mention their previous donations or involvement to show that you value their support. For instance, "Thank you for your past support of [Organization]!"

Conversational: Think of it like texting a friend—start with a friendly tone that makes them feel recognized and appreciated. For example, "Hi Sarah, your generous donation last year helped us provide school supplies to over 500 children."

Clear and direct: The appeal should be short, so clearly state why you’re reaching out. "We’re raising funds to..." And the communication of the impact should be short too. For example, "Your $50 donation can provide..."

Actionable: Include a clickable link to your donation page. Use a URL shortener if needed to keep it tidy. "Donate here: [shortlink]." Plus, ensure the donation process is mobile-friendly since they’ll likely be using their phone.

Prompt: After they donate, send a quick follow-up text to acknowledge their gift. "Thank you, Sarah! Your donation will make a huge difference."

‍

Tips for Personalizing Donation Request Letter

A personalized donation letter has a higher impact on prospective donors. More personalization means more chances of raising money.

Save personal donor data with Zeffy's donor management system. This data can help you segment your donors and personalize your requests.

‍

For more impactful appeals, be sure to personalize:

Greetings: Use the donor's name instead of generic salutations in your donation letter and email by starting your emails and letters with a personalized greeting, such as "Dear [First Name]," rather than a generic "Dear Donor." Personalized salutations can make recipients feel valued and recognized, which can lead to higher engagement and response rates.

Content: Curate content that is specific to the donors in each segment by grouping your donors based on criteria such as donation amount, frequency, or specific interests (e.g., education, healthcare). Then, create customized content for each segment. For example, high-level donors might receive information about major projects and exclusive updates, while regular donors might get updates on day-to-day operations and small victories.

Gratitude: Acknowledge donors' gifts from previous associations and specify the exact dollar amount. Also, mention any specific details from your last conversation with them. In doing so, you'll create a more personal connection and demonstrates that you remember and value their past support.

‍

Tools and Resources to Maximize Donations

Raising money can be difficult because you have a lot on your plate to keep your campaign successful. Yet, there are tools and technology that can simplify these tasks for you, helping you raise more money effectively.

Free online donation management and tracking - These tools help you create donation forms for your nonprofit organization to raise money, generate tax receipts, and monitor all donations.

‍Event ticketing tool - Generate automated tickets with a ticketing tool to streamline your fundraising events and gather funds easily.

Community fundraising tool - Using these tools makes peer-to-peer fundraising easier. People can join your nonprofit either by donating or volunteering. Volunteers can support your efforts by designing their own campaigns to raise funds.

Donor management - Nonprofits rely heavily on their donors, and an efficient donor management tool can help them streamline their operations and keep track of important data.

‍

Avoid purchasing multiple tools and subscriptions. Zeffy offers tools for ticketing, managing donors and donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and more in one place. Raise funds 100% free of cost, as Zeffy takes care of all transaction costs.

‍

‍

Donor Acquisition and Retention

Asking for and receiving donations is usually not a one-time engagement. As a nonprofit, you should boost donor loyalty and encourage them to continue supporting your cause.

Most nonprofits make the mistake of sidelining their existing donors, focusing more on acquisition than retention. This can impact your fundraising efforts as asking existing donors requires fewer resources and efforts.

Additionally, donors tend to pull away when you fail to follow up, appreciate their support, or ignore their feedback. That's why having a donor retention plan is essential for all nonprofits.

‍

Here are some tips for creating an effective donor retention plan:

Segment your donors based on their contributions, interests, and engagement levels.

Personalize your communications with your donors.

Acknowledge their support with a thank you email or a phone call.

Set measurable goals for your donor retention plan. Monitor aspects like donor contributions, effective communication channels, successful engagement activities, etc.

Ask for feedback and check in with your donors regularly.

Come up with a plan to re-engage with former donors.

‍

Final Thoughts on How to Ask for Donations

Approaches to asking for donations can vary depending on the donor category. Yet, every approach needs to be authentic and personalized for maximum effect.

Make your nonprofit stand out whether you choose social media, email, or in-person meetings to ask for donations. Persuade prospective donors about the impact of your mission and why they should associate with your cause.

Zeffy's 100% free online donation platform allows you to manage donor relationships and collect online donations easily.

‍

How to Ask for Donations FAQs

‍

How do you politely ask for donations? Here are some ways to politely convince someone to donate to your nonprofit: Keep it personal: Greet the donors with their names and address them as “you.” Reflect urgency in your tone: Use words like “now” or “today” and highlight the importance of donating immediately. Be direct about your ask: To save your donor's time, clearly mention your needs with a direct call to action to donate. Keep it optimistic: Use language that reflects hope and positivity. Use action words: Instead of “please donate,” use phrases like “fight for the cause” or “make an impact” for more effect. Express gratitude in advance: Be grateful to them for reading your message and considering your request.

‍

How do you write a donation request message? Follow these steps to write an effective donation request message and secure a few generous donors: 1. Start with a personalized greeting. 2. Explain your organization's mission, followed by a description of your current initiative. 3. Mention ongoing project requirements. You can add attention-grabbing pictures/infographics. 4. Showcase your success. 5. Add donor testimonials for more impact. 6. Remember to include a CTA that leads to your website's donation page. 7. End with your name, followed by contact details.

‍

What is a nice message for donations? While your donation request must include all the information about your cause, you should also make space to connect with the donor personally.

The best donation messages examples thank the donor for taking the time to understand your nonprofit. Whether they donate or not, include a thank you note. It will leave a positive impression about your nonprofit.

‍