EIN for Nonprofits: How to Obtain One (2025 guide)

Table of Contents
An EIN is a unique federal employer identification number for your business entity, much like a Social Security number, but for your organization. It is also known as the nonprofit tax ID number or federal tax identification number. Both for-profit businesses and nonprofits need them.
Most nonprofit organizations, or tax exempt entities, need an EIN to apply for tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service. While all nonprofits don't pay taxes, they have to file certain forms and follow specific rules to maintain tax-exempt status. Those applications require an employee identification number.
The IRS uses EIN numbers to track tax filings and compliance with federal tax regulations.
Most financial institutions require nonprofits to submit an employer identification number to open a business bank account. Opening an account for your nonprofit organization, allows you to keep its funds separate from the directors' finances.
You will also require an EIN to apply for business loans. Some charitable organizations can choose to use business loans to invest in high-priced items, like a new location.
Nonprofits must also have an EIN to report employment taxes to the IRS. This includes withholding income tax, social security, and medicare taxes. They must include their EIN on W-9 forms when sharing information with employees for tax purposes.
A tax exempt organization must also use the EIN on 1099 forms sent to freelance professionals and contractors.
Some states require an EIN for tax registrations, business licenses, fundraising registrations, and other compliance activities. An EIN also helps establish the organization's credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of donors, partners, and stakeholders. You may have to get a local business license.
Many foundations and corporations that provide nonprofit grants require organizations to have an EIN to apply for funding. This ensures that grants are awarded to legitimate nonprofits.
The IRS mandates that specific organizations secure an EIN for reporting requirements. Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including partnerships, corporations, and multi-member LLCs, need an EIN to file their taxes.
An organization with employees will need an EIN to pay and file payroll taxes, even if it's a sole proprietorship.
Other organizations need an employee identification number if it:
The IRS lets you apply for the EIN via an online application process, by fax, phone, or mail. Applying online is the easiest way to get an employee identification number, making it the best choice if you're eligible. To apply for an EIN number online with the EIN application you must meet the following criteria:
You can still apply for an EIN if you do not meet these qualifications. You will need to file Form SS-4 and submit it via fax or mail.
The IRS allows one online application session per responsible party each day. Ensure you complete the application in one session, as there is no option to save and return later.
The sessions expire after 15 minutes of inactivity, in which case you must start over. It is better to gather all the necessary basic information to complete the application before beginning the application. Here's what you'll need:
When you apply online, an EIN will be issued immediately after you fill out your application. You may have to wait longer if you apply via email or fax.
A fax application usually takes four business days to process. For applications via mail, it may take four weeks to receive your employer identification number (EIN).
If you believe your nonprofit qualifies for tax-exempt status, be sure it is formed legally before you apply for an employee identification number. The IRS requests the approved legal name and incorporation date.
Under IRS Section 501(c), different types of nonprofits are specified, including public charities, private foundations, trade associations, and pension funds. You must be clear about your organization's classification and understand your specific nonprofit type.
The IRS clearly states that the applicant filling out the application form should be an individual. This person, typically the founder or principal officer, must control the nonprofit's finances and operations.
If there are any changes to the responsible party for your nonprofit, you need to fill out Form 8822-B and mail it to the IRS as soon as possible.
When applying online for an employer identification number, you must complete only one form. Form SS-4 is specifically designated for the employee identification number. Look for it on the official IRS website and carefully complete the necessary details.
Looking to start a nonprofit in your state? Check out our guides:
Discover the key responsibilities of a nonprofit board and how they shape the organization's success. Learn about key roles, legal duties, and essential insurance coverage.
Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.
Amplify your impact with these tested 7 strategies to run a nonprofit. Learn about financial management, creating a funding funnel, and more!