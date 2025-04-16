How is Zeffy free?
How to start a nonprofit

EIN for Nonprofits: How to Obtain One (2025 guide)

April 16, 2025

Table of Contents 

What is an employer identification number?

An EIN is a unique federal employer identification number for your business entity, much like a Social Security number, but for your organization. It is also known as the nonprofit tax ID number or federal tax identification number. Both for-profit businesses and nonprofits need them.

Reasons why you need an EIN for your nonprofit

1. Getting tax-exempt status with the IRS

Most nonprofit organizations, or tax exempt entities, need an EIN to apply for tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service. While all nonprofits don't pay taxes, they have to file certain forms and follow specific rules to maintain tax-exempt status. Those applications require an employee identification number.

The IRS uses EIN numbers to track tax filings and compliance with federal tax regulations.

2. Opening a bank account

Most financial institutions require nonprofits to submit an employer identification number to open a business bank account. Opening an account for your nonprofit organization, allows you to keep its funds separate from the directors' finances.

You will also require an EIN to apply for business loans. Some charitable organizations can choose to use business loans to invest in high-priced items, like a new location.

3. Managing payroll and taxes

Nonprofits must also have an EIN to report employment taxes to the IRS. This includes withholding income tax, social security, and medicare taxes. They must include their EIN on W-9 forms when sharing information with employees for tax purposes.

A tax exempt organization must also use the EIN on 1099 forms sent to freelance professionals and contractors.

4. Complying with state laws

Some states require an EIN for tax registrations, business licenses, fundraising registrations, and other compliance activities. An EIN also helps establish the organization's credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of donors, partners, and stakeholders. You may have to get a local business license.

5. Applying for grants

Many foundations and corporations that provide nonprofit grants require organizations to have an EIN to apply for funding. This ensures that grants are awarded to legitimate nonprofits.

Prerequisites for getting an EIN

The IRS mandates that specific organizations secure an EIN for reporting requirements. Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including partnerships, corporations, and multi-member LLCs, need an EIN to file their taxes.

An organization with employees will need an EIN to pay and file payroll taxes, even if it's a sole proprietorship.

Other organizations need an employee identification number if it:

How to get an EIN for your nonprofit - Application process

1. Check for eligibility 

The IRS lets you apply for the EIN via an online application process, by fax, phone, or mail. Applying online is the easiest way to get an employee identification number, making it the best choice if you're eligible. To apply for an EIN number online with the EIN application you must meet the following criteria:

You can still apply for an EIN if you do not meet these qualifications. You will need to file Form SS-4 and submit it via fax or mail.

2. Gather required information

The IRS allows one online application session per responsible party each day. Ensure you complete the application in one session, as there is no option to save and return later. 

The sessions expire after 15 minutes of inactivity, in which case you must start over. It is better to gather all the necessary basic information to complete the application before beginning the application. Here's what you'll need:

3. Submit the application 

When you apply online, an EIN will be issued immediately after you fill out your application. You may have to wait longer if you apply via email or fax. 

A fax application usually takes four business days to process. For applications via mail, it may take four weeks to receive your employer identification number (EIN).

Common mistakes to avoid when applying for an EIN

1. Applying before incurring tax liabilities

If you believe your nonprofit qualifies for tax-exempt status, be sure it is formed legally before you apply for an employee identification number. The IRS requests the approved legal name and incorporation date.

2. Selecting the wrong business structure

Under IRS Section 501(c), different types of nonprofits are specified, including public charities, private foundations, trade associations, and pension funds. You must be clear about your organization's classification and understand your specific nonprofit type.

3. Designating the wrong person for the application

The IRS clearly states that the applicant filling out the application form should be an individual. This person, typically the founder or principal officer, must control the nonprofit's finances and operations.

If there are any changes to the responsible party for your nonprofit, you need to fill out Form 8822-B and mail it to the IRS as soon as possible.

4. Filling out the wrong form or information 

When applying online for an employer identification number, you must complete only one form. Form SS-4 is specifically designated for the employee identification number. Look for it on the official IRS website and carefully complete the necessary details. 

FAQs on employer identification number

An EIN (Employer Identification Number) is a tax identification number used for administrative and tax purposes, while 501(c)(3) status refers to a specific IRS designation granting tax-exempt status to eligible nonprofit organizations.

Applying for an EIN is completely free via the official IRS website.

When you look online for "apply for EIN," there is a chance that you come across several websites that may seem legitimate. These will guide you through the initial setup of the application but will demand payment once you're about to submit. Be wary of websites that demand a fee for applying for an EIN online.

If you've misplaced your EIN, there are many ways to look for it. These include:

  • Check the notice you received when you first got your EIN.
  • Ask the bank where you opened an account with your EIN.
  • Find the EIN on a previously filed tax return.
  • If nothing works, contact the IRS Business and Specialty Tax Line at 800-829-4933, a toll-free number. Before speaking with the operator, ensure you have the responsible party's identifying information on hand.

    • EINs never expire and aren't usually reissued once assigned. You may be required to apply for a new EIN if:

  • Your business structure changes to a partnership or sole proprietorship.
  • Your organization merges with another, creating a new entity.
  • You’re subject to a bankruptcy processing.
  • Your corporation secures a new charter from the secretary of state.

    • EIN secured? Here’s how to start your nonprofit officially. Follow our step-by-step guide

    Next Steps by State

    Looking to start a nonprofit in your state? Check out our guides:

    Keep reading :

    Nonprofit guides
    Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Board Responsibilities

    Discover the key responsibilities of a nonprofit board and how they shape the organization's success. Learn about key roles, legal duties, and essential insurance coverage.

    Read more
    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit for Free (2025)

    Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    How to Run a Nonprofit in 2024: Best Practices and Tips

    Amplify your impact with these tested 7 strategies to run a nonprofit. Learn about financial management, creating a funding funnel, and more!

    Read more

