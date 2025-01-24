Support Disaster Relief Efforts in LA: How to Help With LA Wildfires Donations

The devastating LA wildfires sweeping across California throughout January of 2025 left tens of thousands of people displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in urgent need of support. Today, we’re shining the light on organizations answering the call for help and how donations are making it all possible.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we continue to be inspired by the courage of first responders, the dedication of volunteers, and the way communities across the country are raising their hands to offer assistance. It’s a powerful reminder of how every act of kindness makes a difference.

If you’re able, please consider donating to support disaster relief and rebuilding efforts, including those on the list below. Unlike other platforms that take a cut out of donations with fees, every dollar you give through Zeffy goes directly to recovery efforts across LA communities.

Relief efforts will continue to be in high demand to support LA well after the fires are contained. Below are direct links to donation forms for verified organizations using Zeffy, where 100% of your donation goes directly to relief efforts instead of fees. For a broader list of vetted organizations accepting donations, here is one of many other roundups to explore.

14 verified fundraising campaigns collecting LA wildfires donations

1.Outward Bound Adventures | Support Students of the Eaton Fire

2. Chabad | Let's support Shalom Ber and Nechama Diskin after their devastating fire

3. The Endless Foundation | Monique & Jackie Baca- Geary Assistance from House Burning Down

4. CA Sikhs | Donate to Make a Difference for LA Fire

5. Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha Foundation | Support Disaster Recovery Efforts with a Gift

6. Love Has No Limits Inc. | Care Kits for Frontline Firefighters

7. LoveSetMatch | Support Families Who Have Lost Their Homes in the LA Fires

8. Women Blessing Women | Join Us in Supporting Families Affected by the California Wildfires

9. Butterfly’s Haven | Donate to Support Our Community Affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires

10. For Every Star, A Tree | In the Wake of Recent LA Wildfires, It's Time to #ReGrowLA

11. Alliance Française de San Diego | California Fire Foundation Fundraiser

12. Revell With a Cause | California Wildfire Relief

13. UCLA & USC ASA | Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School Fire Restoration Project - Electronic Supplies

14. Restore Education After Disasters | Support Students Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

There’s overwhelming support and kindness spreading to help those impacted by the LA wildfires. If you’re ready to give and looking for a fast way, check out these nonprofit organizations working tirelessly to aid wildfire victims and support recovery efforts.

Each fundraising campaign below is hosted on Zeffy (no platform or processing fees), which means 100% of your donations go precisely where you intend them to go.

1. Outward Bound Adventures | Support Students of the Eaton Fire

Organization mission: Today, Outward Bound Adventures (OBA) is the oldest non-profit in the nation providing BIPOC youth and families with learning through conservation and environmental expeditions. OBA focuses on serving the overlooked, low-income, and avoided populations in a wide array of California communities; Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Coachella, and San Bernardino.

Outward Bound Adventures (OBA) has empowered youth in Altadena and Pasadena since 1962, fostering deep connections to nature through transformative outdoor experiences. Many of the community members OBA serves were severely affected by the Eaton Fire, losing homes and essential belongings.

This campaign collects donations to provide immediate support, including necessities like clothing and hygiene products, temporary housing assistance, and funds to cover ongoing bills. Every dollar helps rebuild not just homes but also the hope and resilience of these communities.



2. Chabad | Let's support Shalom Ber and Nechama Diskin after their devastating fire

Organization mission: Our mission is to strengthen the Jewish community through promoting Jewish pride, education and celebration. We strive to provide a wide variety of educational and spiritual opportunities, including Torah classes and lectures, Shabbat dinners, and an array of family and social activities, bringing traditional Jewish values to life in a joyous, non-judgmental atmosphere.​

Chabad Jewish Center Of North S Jose & Morgan Hill is opening a fundraising campaign to rally behind a beloved family who tragically lost their home and all their belongings in the Palisades Fire. Friends and family far and wide are uniting to give what they can to provide immediate financial assistance for essentials like clothing, food, and shelter.

Expanding reach with the kindness of strangers can only broaden the help this family and others can receive to navigate this overwhelming time and start the process of rebuilding. Every donation, regardless of size, will ease their burden and show community care's power.

3. The Endless Foundation | Monique & Jackie Baca- Geary Assistance from House Burning Down

Organization mission: Our mission is to empower learners globally by enhancing accessibility to education. We achieve this through a holistic approach that includes providing learners with essential tools: a device, a user-friendly operating system, and a rich array of educational resources. Our vision is to create a world where individuals from all backgrounds can effortlessly access high-quality education, enabling them to proactively shape their learning journeys and acquire future-ready skills.



The Endless Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to support longtime Endless Fitness family members Monique and Jackie Baca-Geary and their two children. On January 8, 2024, they lost their home of 25 years in the devastating Alta Dena fires. Known for their kindness and generosity, the organization calls on the community to provide the help this family deserves.

With only a single suitcase salvaged, they urgently require funds and gift cards for clothing and other essentials, and 100% of donations will go directly to the Baca-Geary family to assist them through this long recovery process. Your support can help them rebuild and find stability after this unimaginable loss.

4. CA Sikhs | Donate to Make a Difference for LA Fire

Organization mission: We are a non-profit charitable organization which strives to close the Gap between American and Punjabi culture by practicing of Sikh ideals when involved and participating in and leading community oriented cultural and non-cultural programs.

CA Sikhs, in partnership with the City of Pasadena, is providing essential support to those impacted by the devastating LA fires. Through this collaboration, they deliver critical supplies such as blankets and meals to families facing immense hardship.

No matter the size, every donation to this fundraiser brings comfort and relief to those in need. The nonprofit calls on the community's compassion to offer hope and help during this crisis.

5. Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha Foundation | Support Disaster Recovery Efforts with a Gift

Organization mission: The mission of the Cal-Nev-Ha Children’s Fund is to build a better future for our children. The CNH Children’s Fund meets its mission through a variety of programs that work to improve the communities throughout our three-state District of California, Nevada and Hawaii.‍‍

The Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha Foundation, dedicated to empowering children and communities through leadership development, scholarships, community grants, and pediatric trauma support, has created a fundraiser to support communities impacted by the LA wildfire disaster and offer hope during these challenging times. The nonprofit is asking for disaster relief donations to provide vital resources and assistance to individuals and families in need.

While the organization offers suggested donation amounts, every contribution makes a meaningful difference in helping rebuild lives.

6. Love Has No Limits Inc. | Care Kits for Frontline Firefighters

Organization mission: Love Has No Limits unites, empowers, and activates hundreds of churches, NGO’s, community champions, and influencers, alongside tens of thousands of volunteers, to provide sustainable solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing our communities.‍

Love Has No Limits Inc. is supporting 250 Los Angeles first responders and their families with thoughtfully assembled kits filled with gift cards and practical supplies. These kits are designed to comfort and encourage those who work tirelessly to protect the LA community.

During these challenging times, donations support this nonprofit to show gratitude and solidarity by providing items that make a meaningful difference. You can let these brave individuals and their loved ones know how deeply they are appreciated with any size donation.

7. LoveSetMatch | Support Families Who Have Lost Their Homes in the LA Fires

Organization mission: At LoveSetMatch, our mission is to train underserved kids and adults into healthy individuals through free and donation based tennis lessons, physical education, and fun After-School Programs throughout Los Angeles County. Our programs are teach S.T.E.M. based tennis and fitness education for all ages.

In response to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, LoveSetMatch is launching a heartfelt fundraising campaign to support families who have tragically lost their homes, particularly in the San Gabriel Valley. Donations provide immediate relief and long-term assistance, including temporary housing, clothing, food, and other essential needs.

LoveSetMatch welcomes any submissions of people you may know who can benefit from these funds. Your generous support—whether through donations, sharing the campaign, or volunteering—will make a lasting impact.

8. Women Blessing Women | Join Us in Supporting Families Affected by the California Wildfires

Organization mission: The mission of Women Blessing Women is to empower, inspire, and enlighten women who are confronting life’s challenges. This is achieved through various avenues such as mentoring, workshops, conferences, and community events. WBW holds the belief that women, being natural nurturers and life-givers, play a crucial role in the world’s healing process.‍

Women Blessing Women is providing immediate relief to families affected by the recent California wildfires by offering gift cards, allowing them to purchase essential items during this challenging time. The nonprofit is collecting donations of any amount to empower families to rebuild their lives with the flexibility to buy what they need most.

In a time when it can feel like all power is lost, the simple ability to purchase something that feels like home and comfort goes such a long way. The more this campaign raises, the more individuals can feel this sense of agency in such an unexpected tragedy.

9. Butterfly’s Haven | Donate to Support Our Community Affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires

Organization mission: Butterfly’s Haven is more than shared housing; we are a community that offers women and their children a beautiful, safe place to call home. Butterfly’s Haven fosters love and togetherness while providing life-changing support to unhoused women on a journey to develop the necessary skills to be self-sufficient and majestically soar.

Hosted by Butterfly's Haven, every donation to this fundraiser will directly support individuals and families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Your contribution will provide critical resources such as temporary housing, food, clothing, and other essential supplies, helping those who have lost everything begin to rebuild their lives.

By donating, you offer hope and stability to a community in crisis, showing solidarity during this difficult time of recovery and rebuilding.

10. For Every Star, A Tree | In the Wake of Recent LA Wildfires, It's Time to #ReGrowLA

Organization mission: Our mission is to care for abandoned, degraded land. We call this Earthcare. It's the act of nurturing desertified soil back to health. We believe Earthcare has a global effect. It heals communities, restores biodiversity, and brings balance to people—as well as the planet.

This fundraiser gets to the source and takes a unique approach to helping LA wildfires by empowering the creation of a regenerative, fire-resistant Tiny Forest. Since 2021, For Every Star has been growing this ecosystem to protect against wildfires, support biodiversity, and inspire hope for the future.

With over $12,000 raised since 2023, the nonprofit grew from a single tree to a quarter-acre Tiny Forest, and with your help, they can continue expanding. Your donation will immediately support sourcing fire-resistant plants like Manzanita, restoring degraded soil, and creating a pollinator sanctuary.

11. Alliance Française de San Diego | California Fire Foundation Fundraiser

Organization mission: To promote the French Language and Francophone Cultures.

Join the Alliance Française de San Diego in supporting the California Fire Foundation to assist families and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Your donation will go directly to the foundation, providing vital aid to those in need.

As a token of appreciation, every $20 donation earns you one raffle entry for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a membership, cooking or art classes, and a ticket to the San Diego French Film Festival. Donations are being accepted until January 30.

12. Revell With a Cause | California Wildfire Relief

Organization mission: Founded out of a deep love for North Carolina, Revell With A Cause is a faith-driven nonprofit dedicated to proactively responding to communities impacted by disasters. Our mission is to provide essential resources and community support that help families reclaim their lives and rebuild their well-being.

Revell With a Cause is fundraising to bring immediate relief to the countless families left without homes and essentials. Donations will also support first responders by providing them with supplies and resources needed after risking their own lives to protect others.

Not only will the nonprofit allocate funds to shelters and temporary housing support, but they also provide an Amazon wish list to purchase supplies that go directly to those in need.

13. UCLA & USC ASA | Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School Fire Restoration Project - Electronic Supplies

Organization mission: The mission statement of the ASA is to enrich the student MBA experience by providing; Leadership that empowers and inspires, advocacy on behalf of students’ interests, and coordination of all student-run activities.

UCLA & USC ASA is collecting donations to support somewhere that’s been so much more than just a school, but a home and community for many. Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School was a beloved place that got destroyed and instantly left a deep ache in the hearts of the nonprofit and its members.

In a commitment to rebuild what’s been lost, donations will support electronic supplies to equip students, teachers, and faculty as they try to continue education in these challenging times.



14. Restore Education After Disasters | Support Students Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

Organization mission: The mission of Restore Education After Disasters (READ) is to provide K-12 students with a return to normalcy as soon as possible by providing prompt, skillful and cost-effective educational restoration services following a natural disaster.

READ is collecting one-time, monthly, and yearly donations to support students who lost their place to learn and grow in the LA wildfires. Throughout the Los Angeles area, classrooms that were impacted by the destructive wildfires are in need of supplies.

All funds collected by this fundraiser will bring children i grades K-12 school supplies and backpacks to return the education experience to as normal of a state as possible for these students.

Join the Recovery Effort of the 2025 LA Wildfires

It’s easy to feel like one person can’t do much in the face of such tragedy, but the truth is, we all play a part. Together, our collective efforts—big or small—become a force of kindness and resilience.

We’re here to empower you and make it simpler than ever to expand kindness nationwide. Here’s how to take action and set a strong example of generosity:

1. Donate now: Choose a campaign from the list above (or a few) and help amplify its efforts.

Choose a campaign from the list above (or a few) and help amplify its efforts. 2. Spread the word: Share this blog post or the individual campaign links you see here with your network on social media, company groups and chats, and email.

Share this blog post or the individual campaign links you see here with your network on social media, company groups and chats, and email. 3. Stay informed: Follow updates on relief efforts and consider ongoing support as recovery continues, knowing there’s always a way to get involved with causes close to your heart.

Let’s come together for LA. Every dollar makes a difference.