How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Nonprofit Investment Policy Best Practices
Nonprofit guides

Nonprofit Investment Policy Best Practices

July 22, 2024

Nonprofit investment policies are essential to running a successful organization. However, creating these policies and adhering to them can become complicated quickly.

In this blog, we’ll cover everything about nonprofit investment policy best practices so your charity can easily create its own.

The Importance of Establishing a Nonprofit Investment Policy

Creating a nonprofit investment policy is incredibly important. In general, this kind of policy helps:

Key Elements of a Nonprofit Investment Policy

Mission alignment

Your nonprofit’s mission isn’t just about programs; it should guide every financial decision, including investments. Aligning your investment strategies with your mission ensures that your money is working towards the same goals your organization is striving to achieve.

Matching investment return goals with spending needs

Agreement on investment types

Asset allocation alignment

Regular evaluation

The Don'ts of a Nonprofit Investment Policy

Free Download: Investment Policy Template // Nonprofit Investment Policy Sample

Nonprofit Investment Policy Template

1. Introduction

2. Mission Alignment

3. Investment Objectives

4. Asset Allocation Strategy

5. Investment Guidelines

6. Risk Management

7. Governance and Oversight

8. Compliance and Legal Considerations

9. Review and Revision

10. Communication and Transparency

Nonprofit investment policy FAQs

An investment policy for a nonprofit is a formal document that outlines guidelines and strategies for managing the organization’s financial assets. It defines how funds will be invested to achieve specific financial objectives while aligning with the nonprofit’s mission and values.
The policy typically addresses asset allocation, permissible investments, risk management practices, governance responsibilities, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. It serves as a framework to ensure prudent stewardship of donor funds and financial sustainability.

Nonprofits are generally allowed to invest in a variety of financial instruments and assets, including:

  • 1. Stocks and bonds: Publicly traded stocks and bonds issued by governments, corporations, or other entities.
  • 2. Mutual funds: Pooled investments that invest in stocks, bonds, or other securities.
  • 3. Real estate: Property or land investments for income generation or appreciation.
  • 4. Cash equivalents: Short-term investments like certificates of deposit (CDs) or money market funds.
  • 5. Endowment funds: Long-term investments specifically designated to generate income to support the nonprofit’s mission.

    • Nonprofits may also consider socially responsible investments (SRIs) that align with their values, such as avoiding investments in industries like tobacco or weapons manufacturing.

    Yes, charities and nonprofits benefit significantly from having an investment policy in place. An investment policy:

  • Ensures accountability: Defines clear guidelines for how funds will be managed and invested, promoting transparency and accountability to stakeholders.
  • Manages risk: Establishes risk management practices to protect financial assets and minimize investment risks.
  • Complies with regulations: Helps ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements governing nonprofit investments, including IRS guidelines for tax-exempt organizations.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    François de Kerret

    Keep reading :

    No items found.

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.