Nonprofit investment policies are essential to running a successful organization. However, creating these policies and adhering to them can become complicated quickly.

In this blog, we’ll cover everything about nonprofit investment policy best practices so your charity can easily create its own.

‍

The Importance of Establishing a Nonprofit Investment Policy

Creating a nonprofit investment policy is incredibly important. In general, this kind of policy helps:



Establish clear guidelines for decision-making: A well-defined investment policy sets out clear guidelines and criteria for managing and investing the nonprofit's funds. This clarity helps board members, staff, and investment managers make informed decisions aligned with the organization’s financial goals and risk tolerance.



Mitigate risk: An investment policy outlines acceptable levels of risk and strategies to manage investment risks effectively. By diversifying investments and setting risk management parameters, the policy helps protect the nonprofit’s assets against market fluctuations and unexpected economic conditions.



Enhance sustainability: The policy establishes goals and strategies for achieving long-term financial sustainability and growth. By focusing on prudent investment practices, the nonprofit can generate income and grow its assets over time, ensuring continued support for its mission and programs.



Improve transparency and accountability: A transparent investment policy promotes accountability to donors, stakeholders, and regulatory authorities.It demonstrates responsible stewardship of donor funds and enhances the nonprofit’s reputation as a trustworthy and reliable organization.



Ensure compliance: The policy ensures compliance with legal obligations and fiduciary responsibilities governing the management of charitable funds. By adhering to legal requirements and best practices, the nonprofit avoids potential legal liabilities and maintains its tax-exempt status.



Build stakeholder confidence: A well-crafted investment policy instills confidence and trust among board members, donors, and stakeholders. It provides assurance that the nonprofit’s financial resources are managed prudently and in accordance with established guidelines, fostering long-term support and engagement.



Strategically plan: The policy allows for periodic review and adaptation to changing economic conditions, investment opportunities, and organizational priorities. This flexibility ensures that the nonprofit can adjust its investment strategies to maximize returns while remaining aligned with its mission and financial objectives.

‍

Key Elements of a Nonprofit Investment Policy

Mission alignment

Your nonprofit’s mission isn’t just about programs; it should guide every financial decision, including investments. Aligning your investment strategies with your mission ensures that your money is working towards the same goals your organization is striving to achieve.

‍

Matching investment return goals with spending needs

Financial objectives: Decide on clear goals for how much return you need from investments to support your day-to-day operations, programs, and future plans. This ensures that the money you invest generates enough income to sustain and grow your nonprofit’s activities.



Spending policy: Outline how you’ll use the returns from investments to cover your expenses and fund your initiatives. This policy sets guidelines for how much of the investment income can be spent each year while maintaining financial stability.

‍

Agreement on investment types

Permissible investments: Define which types of investments are suitable for your organization based on their alignment with your mission, risk tolerance, and legal requirements. This helps in making sure your investments are both financially sound and ethically aligned with your nonprofit’s values.



Prohibited investments: Clearly state any investments or financial instruments that are off-limits due to their high risk or ethical conflicts. This protects your nonprofit from potential financial losses and ensures your investments reflect your organization’s integrity.

‍

Asset allocation alignment

Asset allocation strategy: Plan how you’ll spread your investments across different types of assets, like stocks, bonds, or real estate. Diversifying your investments this way helps balance risks and potential returns, ensuring your money grows while managing the ups and downs of the financial markets.



Diversification: By spreading your investments across various types of assets and sectors, you reduce the impact of market fluctuations on your overall portfolio. This strategy aims to maximize returns while minimizing the risk of losing money on any single investment.

‍

Regular evaluation

Review schedule: Set up regular times to review and update your investment policy. Markets change, laws evolve, and your nonprofit’s needs shift over time. Regular reviews ensure your investment strategy stays current and effective



Performance evaluation: Create a system to monitor how well your investments are doing compared to your goals. This helps you adjust your strategy if needed and ensures your money is working as hard as possible to support your nonprofit’s mission.

‍

The Don'ts of a Nonprofit Investment Policy

Don’t ignore ethical considerations: Don’t invest in companies or industries that contradict your nonprofit’s mission or values, such as tobacco or firearms.



Don’t chase high-risk returns unnecessarily: Don’t pursue high-risk investments solely for potentially high returns without considering the potential impact on financial stability.

Don’t neglect legal compliance: Don’t overlook legal requirements and regulations governing nonprofit investments, including fiduciary responsibilities and tax implications.



Don’t lack transparency: Don’t keep stakeholders in the dark about investment decisions and performance. Transparency builds trust and accountability.

‍

Free Download: Investment Policy Template // Nonprofit Investment Policy Sample

Nonprofit Investment Policy Template

1. Introduction

Purpose: State the purpose of the investment policy and its importance in supporting the nonprofit’s mission and financial sustainability.

Scope: Specify the scope of the policy, including which funds and assets it covers (e.g., endowment funds, operating reserves).

‍

2. Mission Alignment

Mission Integration: Describe how investment strategies will align with the nonprofit’s mission, values, and long-term goals.

Ethical Considerations: Outline ethical guidelines for investments to ensure alignment with the nonprofit’s values and principles.

‍

3. Investment Objectives

Financial Goals: Define specific objectives for investment returns, income generation, and asset growth.

Spending Needs: Establish goals for how investment income will support operational expenses, programmatic activities, and future initiatives.

‍

4. Asset Allocation Strategy

Asset Classes: Specify allowable asset classes (e.g., equities, fixed income, cash equivalents) and their target allocation percentages.

Diversification: Describe strategies for diversifying investments to manage risk and optimize returns.

‍

5. Investment Guidelines

Permissible Investments: List types of investments allowed (e.g., mutual funds, socially responsible investments) and any restrictions or prohibitions.

Prohibited Investments: Clearly state investments or practices that are not allowed due to ethical, legal, or risk considerations.

‍

6. Risk Management

Risk Tolerance: Define the nonprofit’s tolerance for investment risks and strategies for mitigating risks.

Monitoring and Reporting: Outline procedures for monitoring investment performance, assessing risk levels, and reporting to stakeholders.

‍

7. Governance and Oversight

Responsibilities: Assign responsibilities for overseeing investment activities, including roles of the board of directors, investment committee, and staff.

Decision-Making: Describe decision-making processes for investment selections, manager selections, and policy revisions.

‍

8. Compliance and Legal Considerations

Regulatory Compliance: Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements governing nonprofit investments (e.g., IRS guidelines).

Documentation: Maintain documentation of investment policies, decisions, and compliance measures.

‍

9. Review and Revision

Review Schedule: Establish a schedule for reviewing and updating the investment policy to reflect changes in financial markets, organizational needs, and regulatory requirements.

Evaluation: Describe criteria and procedures for evaluating the effectiveness of the investment policy and making necessary revisions.

‍

10. Communication and Transparency

Reporting: Specify requirements for reporting investment performance and policy compliance to stakeholders.

Transparency: Promote transparency in communicating investment strategies, decisions, and outcomes to foster trust and accountability.

Nonprofit investment policy FAQs

‍

What is an investment policy for a nonprofit? An investment policy for a nonprofit is a formal document that outlines guidelines and strategies for managing the organization’s financial assets. It defines how funds will be invested to achieve specific financial objectives while aligning with the nonprofit’s mission and values.

The policy typically addresses asset allocation, permissible investments, risk management practices, governance responsibilities, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. It serves as a framework to ensure prudent stewardship of donor funds and financial sustainability.

‍

What are nonprofits allowed to invest in? Nonprofits are generally allowed to invest in a variety of financial instruments and assets, including: 1. Stocks and bonds: Publicly traded stocks and bonds issued by governments, corporations, or other entities. 2. Mutual funds: Pooled investments that invest in stocks, bonds, or other securities. 3. Real estate: Property or land investments for income generation or appreciation. 4. Cash equivalents: Short-term investments like certificates of deposit (CDs) or money market funds. 5. Endowment funds: Long-term investments specifically designated to generate income to support the nonprofit’s mission. Nonprofits may also consider socially responsible investments (SRIs) that align with their values, such as avoiding investments in industries like tobacco or weapons manufacturing.

‍