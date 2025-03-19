How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit guides

Complete Guide to Nonprofit Post-Incorporation Compliance per State

March 19, 2025

Congratulations on incorporating your nonprofit! This guide will help you navigate all necessary compliance requirements. Let's break it down into clear, actionable steps.

1. Immediate Compliance Actions

First Board Meeting 

Priority: High | Cost: Free

Access our detailed first board meeting guide here.

State-Specific Requirements

Responsive Table
State Requirement Timeline Cost Filing Link Notes
California Statement of Information (SI-100) 90 days $20 - Online: https://bizfileonline.sos.ca.gov/
- PDF Form: https://bpd.cdn.sos.ca.gov/corp/pdf/so/corp_so100.pdf		 Renewal every 2 years
Initial Charity Registration (CT-1) 30 days after first donation $50 - Online: https://oag.ca.gov/charities/initial-reg
- Form: https://oag.ca.gov/sites/all/files/agweb/pdfs/charities/charitable/ct1-form.pdf
Pennsylvania Legal Advertising Immediate after incorporation ~$200 - Publication required in 2 newspapers:
1. One general circulation newspaper
2. One legal journal in your county - list here
Keep proof of publication!
More information here
Texas Franchise Tax Exemption After 501(c)(3) obtention Free Apply through Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts:
https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/exempt/ 		Keep documentation of exemption approval

More state specific requirements coming soon

ℹ️ Since March 21, 2025, all entities created in the United States and their beneficial owners are now exempt from the requirement to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to FinCEN. See press release

2. Recurring Compliance Actions

Federal Filing (Form 990)

Due: 15th day of 5th month after fiscal year end

Choose appropriate version:

State-Specific Requirements

Responsive Table
State Requirement Filing Frequency Cost Due date Filing link Notes
California RRF-1 Annual Based on Revenue
- Under $50,000: Free
- $50,000-$100,000: $75
- Over $100,000: $150 		4.5 months after FY end https://rct.doj.ca.gov/
Tax Returns Annual Free May 15 https://www.ftb.ca.gov/myftb/ Required regardless of income
Pennsylvania BCO-10 Annual Based on annual contributions received:
$25,001-$100,000 = $100
$100,001-$500,000 = $150
>$500,000 = $250 		Initial filing: within 30 days after reaching the $25,000 threshold
Annual filing: 135 days after FY end		 - Form
- Instructions
- Online portal 		Only if Annual Contributions > $25,000
Decennial Report Every 10 years $70 Years ending in 1 https://www.corporations.pa.gov/ Next due: 2031
Texas Franchise Tax Report Annual Free May 15 https://www.ftb.ca.gov/myftb/ Key Points:
Not necessary if you filed the Franchise Tax Exemption mentioned above
If not tax exempt, you must file it
If your revenue are below $1.18M, you should not have to pay taxes anyway

More state specific requirements coming soon

3. Special Permits & Considerations

Responsive Table
State Specific requirements
Texas Special rules for:
- Veterans' organizations
- Raffle events
- Bingo games
If you’re in one of the cases above, check for specific reglementation

4. Compliance Checklist

Essential Records to Maintain

Financial Management

✅ If you use Zeffy as a bank and for fundraising, then keeping records of donations and all type of financial transactions will be ensured.

Note: While this guide is comprehensive, regulations can change. Always verify current requirements with official sources or consult a nonprofit attorney for specific guidance.

Written by
Michel Ferry

Keep reading :

How to start a nonprofit
Conducting Your First Nonprofit Board Meeting: A Beginner's Guide to Approving Bylaws

Your first nonprofit board meeting is crucial for legal and operational success. This guide walks you through bylaws approval, leadership roles, and compliance.

Read more

