Complete Guide to Nonprofit Post-Incorporation Compliance per State

Congratulations on incorporating your nonprofit! This guide will help you navigate all necessary compliance requirements. Let's break it down into clear, actionable steps.

1. Immediate Compliance Actions

First Board Meeting

Priority: High | Cost: Free

Must be held promptly after incorporation (30 days)

Key decisions to be made:

Adopt bylaws Elect officers Authorize bank account Approve initial policies Set fiscal year



‍

‍

State-Specific Requirements

‍

Responsive Table State Requirement Timeline Cost Filing Link Notes California Statement of Information (SI-100) 90 days $20 - Online: https://bizfileonline.sos.ca.gov/

- PDF Form: https://bpd.cdn.sos.ca.gov/corp/pdf/so/corp_so100.pdf Renewal every 2 years Initial Charity Registration (CT-1) 30 days after first donation $50 - Online: https://oag.ca.gov/charities/initial-reg

- Form: https://oag.ca.gov/sites/all/files/agweb/pdfs/charities/charitable/ct1-form.pdf Pennsylvania Legal Advertising Immediate after incorporation ~$200 - Publication required in 2 newspapers:

1. One general circulation newspaper

2. One legal journal in your county - list here

Keep proof of publication!

More information here Texas Franchise Tax Exemption After 501(c)(3) obtention Free Apply through Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts:

https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/exempt/ Keep documentation of exemption approval

More state specific requirements coming soon

‍

ℹ️ Since March 21, 2025, all entities created in the United States and their beneficial owners are now exempt from the requirement to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to FinCEN. See press release

‍

2. Recurring Compliance Actions

Federal Filing (Form 990)

Due: 15th day of 5th month after fiscal year end

‍

Choose appropriate version:

990-N (e-Postcard): Revenue ≤ $50,000 - file online here

990-EZ: Revenue < $200,000 - file online here or offline here

Full 990: Revenue ≥ $200,000 - file online here or offline here

‍

State-Specific Requirements

‍

Responsive Table State Requirement Filing Frequency Cost Due date Filing link Notes California RRF-1 Annual Based on Revenue

- Under $50,000: Free

- $50,000-$100,000: $75

- Over $100,000: $150 4.5 months after FY end https://rct.doj.ca.gov/ Tax Returns Annual Free May 15 https://www.ftb.ca.gov/myftb/ Required regardless of income Pennsylvania BCO-10 Annual Based on annual contributions received:

$25,001-$100,000 = $100

$100,001-$500,000 = $150

>$500,000 = $250 Initial filing: within 30 days after reaching the $25,000 threshold

Annual filing: 135 days after FY end - Form

- Instructions

- Online portal Only if Annual Contributions > $25,000 Decennial Report Every 10 years $70 Years ending in 1 https://www.corporations.pa.gov/ Next due: 2031 Texas Franchise Tax Report Annual Free May 15 https://www.ftb.ca.gov/myftb/ Key Points:

Not necessary if you filed the Franchise Tax Exemption mentioned above

If not tax exempt, you must file it

If your revenue are below $1.18M, you should not have to pay taxes anyway

More state specific requirements coming soon

‍

3. Special Permits & Considerations

‍

Responsive Table State Specific requirements Texas Special rules for:

- Veterans' organizations

- Raffle events

- Bingo games

If you’re in one of the cases above, check for specific reglementation

‍

4. Compliance Checklist

Essential Records to Maintain

Board meeting minutes

Financial records

Donation records

Filing confirmations

Bank statements

‍

Financial Management

Separate bank account for your nonprofit organization

Accounting system setup

Donation tracking

Expense documentation

‍

✅ If you use Zeffy as a bank and for fundraising, then keeping records of donations and all type of financial transactions will be ensured.

Note: While this guide is comprehensive, regulations can change. Always verify current requirements with official sources or consult a nonprofit attorney for specific guidance.