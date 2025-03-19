Complete Guide to Nonprofit Post-Incorporation Compliance per State

Congratulations on incorporating your nonprofit! This guide will help you navigate all necessary compliance requirements. Let's break it down into clear, actionable steps.
1. Immediate Compliance Actions
First Board Meeting
Priority: High | Cost: Free
- Must be held promptly after incorporation (30 days)
- Key decisions to be made:
- Adopt bylaws
- Elect officers
- Authorize bank account
- Approve initial policies
- Set fiscal year
State-Specific Requirements
More state specific requirements coming soon
ℹ️ Since March 21, 2025, all entities created in the United States and their beneficial owners are now exempt from the requirement to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to FinCEN. See press release
2. Recurring Compliance Actions
Federal Filing (Form 990)
Due: 15th day of 5th month after fiscal year end
Choose appropriate version:
State-Specific Requirements
Responsive Table
|California
|RRF-1
|Annual
|Based on Revenue
- Under $50,000: Free
- $50,000-$100,000: $75
- Over $100,000: $150
|4.5 months after FY end
|https://rct.doj.ca.gov/
|
|Tax Returns
|Annual
|Free
|May 15
|https://www.ftb.ca.gov/myftb/
|Required regardless of income
|Pennsylvania
|BCO-10
|Annual
|Based on annual contributions received:
$25,001-$100,000 = $100
$100,001-$500,000 = $150
>$500,000 = $250
|Initial filing: within 30 days after reaching the $25,000 threshold
Annual filing: 135 days after FY end
|- Form
- Instructions
- Online portal
|Only if Annual Contributions > $25,000
|Decennial Report
|Every 10 years
|$70
|Years ending in 1
|https://www.corporations.pa.gov/
|Next due: 2031
|Texas
|Franchise Tax Report
|Annual
|Free
|May 15
|https://www.ftb.ca.gov/myftb/
|Key Points:
Not necessary if you filed the Franchise Tax Exemption mentioned above
If not tax exempt, you must file it
If your revenue are below $1.18M, you should not have to pay taxes anyway
More state specific requirements coming soon
3. Special Permits & Considerations
Responsive Table
|Texas
|Special rules for:
- Veterans' organizations
- Raffle events
- Bingo games
If you’re in one of the cases above, check for specific reglementation
4. Compliance Checklist
Essential Records to Maintain
Financial Management
- Separate bank account for your nonprofit organization
Note: While this guide is comprehensive, regulations can change. Always verify current requirements with official sources or consult a nonprofit attorney for specific guidance.