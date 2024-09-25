9 Best Online Store Builders in 2024

Did you know that 45% of donors will purchase from an online store that benefits a nonprofit? Building an online store for your nonprofit can be a powerful way to engage supporters and achieve fundraising goals. You must use the best online store builder to get the most impact out of an online store.
In this article, we will look at the top nine online store builders of 2024, tailored to meet the unique needs of nonprofit organizations. From intuitive platforms to necessary website features and cost-effective solutions, here are the best options to boost your online presence and leave a lasting impact.
It can be hard to know which eCommerce website builder to choose. However, certain key factors make a website builder worth using to create your online store. The choice of website builder you will use depends on your preferences and business needs. We have included some useful tips below to make it easy for you.
Ensure they support your preferred payment options, which include those used by you and your customers.
Ensure that you can grow your business with them. As your business’s traffic needs increase, be sure the website can cope.
Check the number of products they support. For some online shops, one to five items may be enough, while the extra cost to list more items is too high for others.
Ensure your platform has marketing tools that allow you to promote your shop. These tools include cross-selling capabilities that make sharing items on social media easy.
Check for supported media formats, such as video and photos, to ensure that you can showcase your items in the best possible light.
Pick website builders with transparent pricing tiers and plans. They must provide every detail about all the features offered in a plan.
Prioritize the long-term value of a plan. Choose website builders that continuously update their plans and add new features. Thus, you will always have the latest resources for your online store.
Analyze every additional cost before choosing a plan. Look for hidden expenses like custom domain registration and transaction fees.
Choose website builders offering a user-friendly interface with a drag-and-drop website editor.
Seek platforms providing instinctual accessibility features. Everyone, including people with disabilities, must be able to interact with the website.
Opt for website builders providing educational resources to help you learn, troubleshoot, and manage your eCommerce platform effectively. It may include: - How-to guides - Knowledge bases - Video tutorials - Webinars
LLook for website builders offering dedicated nonprofit templates. It will reduce the extra effort needed to edit templates specified for profiting eCommerce businesses.
The e-commerce website builder must offer an extensive range of design elements, templates, and customization features.
A mobile-friendly eCommerce website refines the user experience. Donors can buy products and donate from various devices, including smartphones and tablets.
Nonprofit e-commerce websites must offer donors secure and convenient payment options. Choose e-commerce builders that support various payment methods and easily integrate with multiple payment gateways.
Consider website builders that seamlessly integrate with third-party fundraising and CRM (customer relationship management) tools.
This allows nonprofits to use additional fundraising functions. Even better, choose a platform with built-in advanced features for raising funds.
Your nonprofit eCommerce website must rank on search engines for higher online visibility. The best store builder will help improve search engine rankings with built-in SEO (search engine optimization) tools for
Pick top website builders focused on performance optimization. This will include Fast loading time, Image optimization, and Mobile-friendly designs.
Consider an eCommerce builder that offers advanced eCommerce features to gain insights into website performance. These insights can help make strategic decisions to drive more conversions and profits.
This may mean integration capabilities with tools like Google Analytics or a direct analytics dashboard.
Zeffy provides a comprehensive solution for nonprofits to create an online store and raise funds without incurring costs. The all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with your existing website, eliminating the need for a separate e-commerce website.
With Zeffy, you can create a store for your nonprofit in seconds, embed it directly into your website, or host it on Zeffy's platform.
To maintain a consistent brand identity, customize the store with your organization's logo, colors, and banners. Add product images, descriptions, and pricing, and customize the size, color, and stock availability options.
Zeffy is the best website builder for online stores for anyone with no design, coding, or technical skills. It empowers nonprofits of all sizes to establish an online presence and streamline their fundraising efforts.
Zeffy's comprehensive platform extends beyond e-commerce, offering integrated solutions for donations, ticketing, donor management, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, and raffles, all accessible from a single dashboard, free of charge.
Pros
Cons
100% free with no hidden transaction or platform fee.
Zeffy is so easy to use and has fantastic customer support for things I wasn't sure of! There are so many features and different ways to use it! It was so easy to implement into our school fundraisers! I can't believe I wasn't aware of Zeffy before! I will continue to use it and recommend it to everyone I know!- Zonia D.
Shopify is a powerful eCommerce website builder with over 2.1 million daily active users. Although it is not specifically designed for nonprofits, Shopify's features make fundraising easy.
The platform's intuitive drag-and-drop editor and pre-made templates let you design your nonprofit's online store in minutes.
While Shopify website builder is expensive, it offers special plans with lower processing fees for nonprofits. You can also integrate a nonprofit Shopify product with your existing website at $9 monthly.
Pros
Cons
We are a charitable organization that started using Shopify over a year ago. We love its flexibility in creating products that represent the specific items we need to raise money for. The cart experience is user-friendly, and with the rise of online shopping, most online donors are comfortable using it.
The platform is flexible, and we have been able to customize it to more specific business needs. The app market is great for finding solutions or altering sites if you aren't tech-savvy. - Dan L
A product of Square Inc., Square Online is a free eCommerce online store website builder for growing nonprofits.
Known for its point-of-sale (POS) system and card readers, Square Online integrates your online and offline sales into a unified dashboard. It makes it easier to track sales/funds raised.
Square Online's free eCommerce site builder allows users to:
These features offer a refined shopping experience to buyers, increasing donations flow.
Note that Square Online is not completely free. Payments through the Square payment processor entail a transaction fee, and the platform does not offer nonprofit discounts on its plans.
Pros
Cons
The store is very professional-looking and appears as if you hired a web designer, but it is better because it has the functionality that would take big bucks to hire a web designer to create! It is intuitive to set up and easy for even the less tech-savvy among us. - Anonymous, Verified User
Shift4Shop is an eCommerce store builder created by Shift4, a payment processing company. The tool is free for users who choose Shift4 to process payments.
Shift4Shop offers customized and wholesale pricing features, making it an ideal tool for creating an eCommerce site for B2B sales.
It also offers extensive options to support B2C sales and helps nonprofits raise funds from direct sales. These features include:
Pros
Cons
An unlimited, enterprise-level plan with Shift4 requires a minimum monthly processing of $500. Alternatively, new customers can start with PayPal at $29/month.
I like that 3D Cart is the most complete cart setup - right out of the box. It has the most popular feature sets I need, but everyone else wants to charge extra. During my trial period, the tech support and sales staff were AMAZING! They helped me build my cart - without pressuring me to buy.
They helped me find the solutions I needed to complete the cart I needed for my company. The best part is that it was all part of the regular product line, so I knew what I would be paying per month—every month—no surprises. Tech support and sales have continued to be amazing, even after I purchased it. Chris B.
Squarespace's section-based editor and professional-looking templates make it one of the best eCommerce website builders.
The platform offers advanced eCommerce functionality, integrating third-party tools for:
Squarespace provides a guided process for setting up your online store. With limited coding knowledge, you can easily build a store for your nonprofit.
The pricing might be on the premium end for many users, with an additional 3% transaction fee to reduce your donation amounts.
Pros
Cons
Plans include:
Squarespace was designed to be intuitive; I developed a website for my organization in a matter of a few hours, and it works fairly well. The ability to directly link to a Google Sites account and Google Sheets worked well for my organization and was instant. - Anonymous User
BigCommerce is an all-in-one eCommerce platform, most famous for its omnichannel sales support.
The platform is designed to handle high traffic and sales volume and is ideal for rapidly growing eCommerce businesses. Large-scale nonprofits can use this feature-rich platform to expand their online storefront and raise more money.
Pros
Cons
The standard plan is priced at $29/month, billed annually.
BigCommerce has many great features out of the box. There are many options for integrating third-party software, which is very helpful as more solutions are becoming more important and necessary for online retailers to connect and maintain.
Using BigCommerce is relatively straightforward on the back end, and we have not had many issues finding our way around the admin dashboard.
Customer Support has been great - I meet monthly with our BC account rep, and he always has great feedback and advice on how we're doing, so I have found that their support has truly been of great value to us.- Rachel G.
WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin and a popular open-source eCommerce site builder.
WordPress integration on WooCommerce seamlessly merges your existing website with eCommerce capabilities. This is convenient if you rely on WordPress for your nonprofit's website.
Pros
Cons
Free with WordPress Services but paid plugins.
I use WooCommerce to integrate with WordPress. The software is generally user-friendly, and a shop can be operated and run as a non-developer.
Its wide range of customizable features and extensions makes it ideal for my e-commerce needs. The large community allows you to quickly find help or resources like training videos or forums. Eva E.
Use Wix's user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor to create your nonprofit online shop quickly.
Wix offers a wide range of templates and supports different business models, including:
It also lets you choose from multiple gateways for payment and donation processing.
Pros
Cons
I've designed about two dozen websites for clients using Wix. It's very easy to use, the templates are excellent, and the new features are cutting-edge. Customer service is a bit more difficult to reach, but they are top-notch once you've got them.
The shop app is more than adequate, and follow-up features and automation are more than adequate. I'm very satisfied. I use it every day. Integrations with other software programs are adequate so far. Cathy G.
If you are looking to promote your online store and sell across multiple social channels, try Ecwid.
The platform lets you integrate your store with other marketplaces while supporting in-person sales.
Pros
Cons
The products I sell require a lot of custom fields, and Ecwid is so simple to set up with multiple custom fields and can add cost per customization. I looked around at multiple store software; they either didn't have the options I wanted or were confusing to use and set up.
If you're just starting, you can use Ecwid for up to 10 products free. With enough options to manage your store, you can start making money today!
It also connects to other store streams, such as Amazon, Facebook, and more, to make it easy to sell your products and promote your brand on multiple platforms with just a few clicks. Jim K.
Launching a nonprofit online store can be an engaging way to raise funds, but choosing the right ecommerce platform is crucial.
For nonprofits seeking a free, all-in-one solution, Zeffy stands out as an ideal choice. Designed specifically for nonprofit organizations, Zeffy offers a comprehensive platform beyond ecommerce.
Just take a look at Lumberton Band Boosters, a High School band, Guard, and Middle School band store all-in-one. They raised a total of $92,000 and saved $4,600 on fees by using Zeffy - now that’s a smart decision.
With Zeffy, you can seamlessly create and manage your online store, accept donations, and handle various fundraising initiatives from a single dashboard without incurring any transaction fees.
Embrace the convenience of managing all aspects of your fundraising efforts, from merchandise sales to donation collection, within a single platform tailored for your nonprofit!