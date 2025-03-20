How To Add a PayPal Donate Button to Your Nonprofit Website?

The PayPal donate button is a popular choice for nonprofits looking to accept online donations. Still, its limitations—like transaction fees, limited branding, and no automated tax receipts—can hold back online fundraising.

Discover how to maximize donations and streamline your donor experience with the simple process below.

What Is PayPal?

PayPal is a widely used online payment platform that allows individuals and organizations to send and receive money securely. For nonprofits, PayPal offers a donate button, which can be embedded on websites to collect donations.

How to Set Up the PayPal Donate Button Work in 6 Steps

The PayPal donate button is a simple, secure way to collect donations from all major credit and debit cards. After creating the button, you can place it anywhere on your website, and donors will be directed to PayPal to complete their payment.

Nonprofits that want to create a PayPal donation button can follow the given steps:

1.Create or Upgrade to a PayPal Business or Charity Account

To create a Donate button, you’ll need a PayPal Business or PayPal Charity account. If you already have a personal PayPal account, you must upgrade to a business account (it’s free).

How to upgrade or create an account:

1. Go to PayPal.com and click Sign Up (or log in and select Upgrade to Business Account).

2. Select Business Account and fill in your nonprofit’s details.

3. If you're a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, you can apply for PayPal’s discounted charity rates after verification.

2. Open the Button Page

Open the PayPal buttons page at https://www.paypal.com/buttons/

Sign up or log in to the PayPal business account or personal account.

Buy a button and add your nonprofit's details to accept PayPal payments.

3. Choose the Style of the PayPal Button

Choose your country and language.

You can select the PayPal button style given or upload your own image. Ensure the image is in PNG, JPG, GIF, or BMP format.

Select Continue.

4. Set up the PayPal Donation Button

Upload the organization's logo and the cover image to create a donate button.

Enter your organization's purpose (optional).

Select between a pop-up or full-page donation experience.

Select Continue.

5. Customize Donation Details

Choose the primary currency to receive donations.

Set up specific preset amounts or enable them to add their custom amount.

Select whether to allow donors to make recurring monthly donations.

Choose whether to enable donors to increase their donations to help offset the cost of fees.

Choose whether to let donors pick specific programs for their donation.

Select the Build it and Save button.

6. Integrate the Donate Button

Add the button to your website by copying and pasting the generated HTML code.

Use the shareable URL with social media, emails, and other notifications.

Print the QR code to use on physical materials or at events.

Pros of Using a PayPal Donate Button

Easy to set up: PayPal's donate button is simple to create with no programming skills required—just copy and paste the HTML code onto your website, with no setup cost.

Secure and reliable: PayPal provides fraud detection and complies with PCI rules, keeping donor information secure.

Connects with third-party systems: PayPal integrates with CRM tools like Bitrix24, Salesflare, and ActiveCampaign, and works with fundraising platforms for seamless checkout.

"Many users find PayPal easy to use and appeciate its buyer and seller protection policies. PayPal also offers competitive exchange rates for international transactions and has integral features for businesses to accept payments online." -Sameer A., Plan General Manager

Cons of Using a PayPal Donate Button

Redirects donors to a third-party website: PayPal sends donors to an external site, which can cause security concerns and discourage donations. Zeffy allows you to embed donation forms directly on your site, keeping the process seamless.

Limited branding and fundraising options: PayPal offers minimal customization and no donor management tools. Zeffy provides customizable forms to match your nonprofit's branding and supports event fundraising.

High processing and transaction fees: PayPal charges 1.99% + $0.49 for nonprofits, with fees adding up over time. Zeffy is 100% free, letting you keep the full donation amount.

No automated tax receipts: PayPal requires manual tax receipt distribution, creating extra work. Zeffy automates tax receipts and provides annual summaries for easier donor record-keeping.

"PayPal does not allow flexibility when it comes to recurring donations. Since we are a church, many members like to pay their tithes and offerings online and several have asked for automatic giving through PayPal and they do not allow as many options as some other platforms out there. We also dislike the tighter fees when cards are processed manually (instead of swiping of using the chip)." -Katelyn C., Executive Administrative Assistant

Zeffy: the Best Alternative to the PayPal Donate Button

While PayPal's donate button is a widely recognized option for accepting online donations, it has certain limitations that may align with some nonprofits's unique needs. Transaction fees reduce the total amount your organization receives, while the lack of customization options may hinder your ability to create a fully branded giving experience.

Zeffy offers a 100% free, all-in-one fundraising platform tailored to nonprofits' needs. Our innovative contribution model ensures that your organization retains the total amount of every donation without any deductions.

With Zeffy, nonprofits get access to:

FAQs on PayPal Donate Button

Is it safe to use the PayPal donate button? Yes, the PayPal Donate button is generally safe and secure, as it uses PayPal’s encryption and fraud protection. However, it lacks customization and donor engagement features compared to full fundraising platforms. If you want more branding, better donor tracking, and multiple payment options, Zeffy offers a better experience for nonprofits.

What is the PayPal giving fund? The PayPal Giving Fund is a program that allows donors to give to nonprofits through platforms like PayPal, eBay, and GoFundMe, with no transaction fees for nonprofits. However, donations are not immediately disbursed—funds may take weeks to reach your organization.

Can I accept donations with a personal PayPal account? Technically, yes, but it’s not recommended. Using a personal PayPal account for donations can lead to tax and compliance issues, and you won’t get nonprofit benefits like reduced fees. A PayPal Business or PayPal Charity account is required for proper fundraising.

