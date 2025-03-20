How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
How To Add a PayPal Donate Button to Your Nonprofit Website?
Nonprofit guides

How To Add a PayPal Donate Button to Your Nonprofit Website?

March 20, 2025

The PayPal donate button is a popular choice for nonprofits looking to accept online donations. Still, its limitations—like transaction fees, limited branding, and no automated tax receipts—can hold back online fundraising. 

Discover how to maximize donations and streamline your donor experience with the simple process below.

What Is PayPal?

PayPal is a widely used online payment platform that allows individuals and organizations to send and receive money securely. For nonprofits, PayPal offers a donate button, which can be embedded on websites to collect donations.

How to Set Up the PayPal Donate Button Work in 6 Steps  

The PayPal donate button is a simple, secure way to collect donations from all major credit and debit cards. After creating the button, you can place it anywhere on your website, and donors will be directed to PayPal to complete their payment.

Nonprofits that want to create a PayPal donation button can follow the given steps:

1.Create or Upgrade to a PayPal Business or Charity Account

To create a Donate button, you’ll need a PayPal Business or PayPal Charity account. If you already have a personal PayPal account, you must upgrade to a business account (it’s free).

How to upgrade or create an account:

2. Open the Button Page

3. Choose the Style of the PayPal Button

4. Set up the PayPal Donation Button

5. Customize Donation Details

6. Integrate the Donate Button

Pros of Using a PayPal Donate Button 

"Many users find PayPal easy to use and appeciate its buyer and seller protection policies. PayPal also offers competitive exchange rates for international transactions and has integral features for businesses to accept payments online." -Sameer A., Plan General Manager

Cons of Using a PayPal Donate Button

"PayPal does not allow flexibility when it comes to recurring donations. Since we are a church, many members like to pay their tithes and offerings online and several have asked for automatic giving through PayPal and they do not allow as many options as some other platforms out there. We also dislike the tighter fees when cards are processed manually (instead of swiping of using the chip)." -Katelyn C., Executive Administrative Assistant

> PayPal charging fees? See how Zeffy offers more for less.

Zeffy: the Best Alternative to the PayPal Donate Button

While PayPal's donate button is a widely recognized option for accepting online donations, it has certain limitations that may align with some nonprofits's unique needs. Transaction fees reduce the total amount your organization receives, while the lack of customization options may hinder your ability to create a fully branded giving experience.

Zeffy offers a 100% free, all-in-one fundraising platform tailored to nonprofits' needs. Our innovative contribution model ensures that your organization retains the total amount of every donation without any deductions. 

With Zeffy, nonprofits get access to:

Sign up for free and experience the difference of a purpose-built nonprofit fundraising platform.

FAQs on PayPal Donate Button

Yes, the PayPal Donate button is generally safe and secure, as it uses PayPal’s encryption and fraud protection. However, it lacks customization and donor engagement features compared to full fundraising platforms. If you want more branding, better donor tracking, and multiple payment options, Zeffy offers a better experience for nonprofits.

The PayPal Giving Fund is a program that allows donors to give to nonprofits through platforms like PayPal, eBay, and GoFundMe, with no transaction fees for nonprofits. However, donations are not immediately disbursed—funds may take weeks to reach your organization.

Technically, yes, but it’s not recommended. Using a personal PayPal account for donations can lead to tax and compliance issues, and you won’t get nonprofit benefits like reduced fees. A PayPal Business or PayPal Charity account is required for proper fundraising.

PayPal does not charge a setup fee, but transaction fees apply. For registered 501(c)(3) organizations, PayPal offers discounted processing fees—typically 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction in the U.S. (compared to 2.99% + $0.49 for standard accounts).

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit software
Stop Losing Donations to Fees: 7 PayPal Alternatives for Nonprofits (That Actually Make Sense)

Find a free PayPal alternative to stop losing money to fees. Here are the top 7 PayPal alternatives and the best option for nonprofits.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
What Are PayPal’s Nonprofit Donation Fees? (+ How to Stop Losing Money)

Losing money to donation fees? PayPal takes 1.99% + $0.49 per gift. That’s thousands your nonprofit could be using elsewhere. Use our free calculator to see what you’re losing, and how to stop it.

Read more

