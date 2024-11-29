Your Nonprofit's Ultimate Guide to Soliciting Endowment Gifts

Your Nonprofits Solicitor’s Guide for Endowment Gifts

Soliciting endowment gifts can feel daunting, but with the right approach, it becomes an opportunity to build deeper relationships with your donors while securing your organization’s future. As a bonus, donors who make endowment gifts feel closer to your organization and their annual giving often increases. Here’s your guide to confidently asking for these meaningful gifts.

Why Endowment Gifts Matter

Endowment gifts provide a lasting legacy, ensuring your organization thrives for generations. These gifts often come through wills or estate plans, making the ask a low-pressure conversation about the future. The key is building relationships and focusing on your most loyal donors.

💡 Remember: Most gifts are planned for the future—this isn’t about asking for money today.

Steps for Solicitation

1. 📅 Make the Appointment ‍ Schedule a time to meet your donor and express gratitude for their past support

2. 🙏 Thank Them Start the conversation by thanking them for their time and commitment to your mission.



3. 🧠 Prepare and Research ‍ Know their history: First gift date and length of involvement. Other causes they support. Notes from your donor management system. Prepare thoughtful questions:‍ “What inspired you to be so involved with us?” “What parts of our mission resonate most with you?” ‍

4. 💬 Have the Conversation ‍ Focus on understanding their values and passions. Share how legacy giving aligns with their impact and vision for the future. When appropriate, make the ask with confidence:some text‍ “Have you ever considered including us in your estate plans to ensure your support continues for future generations?” ‍

5. 📝 Thank Them Again ‍ Regardless of their response, express gratitude for their time and consideration. ‍

6. 🔄 Follow Up ‍ Document the conversation in your donor management system. Keep the relationship going with regular, meaningful touchpoints.

Key Skills for Soliciting Endowment Gifts

‍ 1. 👂 Active Listening ‍ Understand their history, values, and motivations. Pay attention to nonverbal cues. ‍

2. 🗣️ The Ask ‍ Build rapport before making the ask. Frame it as an opportunity to create a lasting impact. Use simple, direct, and confident language. ‍

3. ✨ Practice Makes Perfect ‍ Practice your ask with board members, coworkers, or friends. Each practice run builds confidence and sharpens your skills.

Pro Tips for Success

Focus on Loyalty: Start with your most loyal donors—they already believe in your mission.

Keep It Low-Pressure: Remind donors that most endowment gifts are planned for the future and won’t affect their current finances.

Celebrate Their Vision: Emphasize how their legacy gift will sustain the mission they care about.

Stewardship Matters: If they make an endowment gift, thank them in impact reports, in person, and other communications totaling at least four touchpoints a year.

Example Conversation

"Hi [Donor Name], I’m so inspired by your dedication to our mission over the years. I’d love to hear what has kept you so engaged with our organization. As we think about the future, have you ever considered including us in your estate plans? A legacy gift can ensure that the work you’re passionate about continues for generations.”

This guide is a roadmap to success—each ask builds confidence, deepens relationships, and strengthens your organization’s future. Take the time to practice, and you’ll find that these conversations become second nature.

Let’s build lasting legacies together!