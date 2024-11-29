How is Zeffy free?
Your Nonprofit's Ultimate Guide to Soliciting Endowment Gifts

November 29, 2024

Your Nonprofits Solicitor’s Guide for Endowment Gifts

Soliciting endowment gifts can feel daunting, but with the right approach, it becomes an opportunity to build deeper relationships with your donors while securing your organization’s future. As a bonus, donors who make endowment gifts feel closer to your organization and their annual giving often increases. Here’s your guide to confidently asking for these meaningful gifts.

Why Endowment Gifts Matter

Endowment gifts provide a lasting legacy, ensuring your organization thrives for generations. These gifts often come through wills or estate plans, making the ask a low-pressure conversation about the future. The key is building relationships and focusing on your most loyal donors.

💡 Remember: Most gifts are planned for the future—this isn’t about asking for money today.

Steps for Solicitation

Key Skills for Soliciting Endowment Gifts

Pro Tips for Success

Example Conversation

"Hi [Donor Name], I’m so inspired by your dedication to our mission over the years. I’d love to hear what has kept you so engaged with our organization. As we think about the future, have you ever considered including us in your estate plans? A legacy gift can ensure that the work you’re passionate about continues for generations.”

This guide is a roadmap to success—each ask builds confidence, deepens relationships, and strengthens your organization’s future. Take the time to practice, and you’ll find that these conversations become second nature.

Let’s build lasting legacies together!

Nonprofit guides
Understanding Endowment Funds: Types, Benefits, and How to Build One

Discover what an endowment fund is, explore various types, their benefits, and real-life examples. Learn the key steps to start building your nonprofit’s safety net.

