7 Best Web Hosting Providers for Nonprofits: Top Picks in 2024

People trust your organization more if there’s an online presence to stay a part of your community and mission. When you show transparency through financial reports and success stories, it reflects authenticity.
Nonprofit websites do that for you, and to keep them running and functional, you need a reliable web hosting solution beyond the best website builder and design.
In this guide, we will discuss the top web hosting services for nonprofits in 2024 and compare their features, pricing, and other crucial aspects.
DreamHost offers a free plan to eligible nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3)s or 501(c)(19) status. It’s one of the most reliable options for hosting along with a user-friendly panel and top performance. DreamHost offers multiple web hosting plans, from shared hosting to dedicated servers.
With solid-state drives (SSDs), your website, caching, and database queries resolve faster. DreamHost strategically locates its data centers to reduce latency and improve loading times globally.
Is DreamHost free for nonprofits?
Yes, DreamHost offers a free shared hosting plan for US-based organizations registered under 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19).
Does web hosting include a website builder?
Yes. DreamHost web hosting includes a WP Site Builder. It allows you to build a WordPress site using a simple drag-and-drop interface.
GreenGeeks is an eco-friendly web hosting solution, perfect for nonprofits focused on green initiatives and those supporting them.
The website claims to return 3x energy vouchers against its consumption. It means for every unit of energy GreenGeeks uses, they purchase three units of wind energy credits to contribute to a sustainable energy grid.
The web hosting package is popular for its speed, security, scalability, and 24/7 technical support. The platform does not offer free web hosting but has cost-effective plans for nonprofits.
GreenGeeks offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in all plans.
Powered by LiteSpeed (In combination with MariaDB), GreenGreek ensures a fast-loading website, the best performance, and security. Free CDN ensures your website runs at optimal speed and delivers high performance.
What Nonprofit types can use GreenGeeks?
Nonprofits of all shapes and sizes can use GreenGreek's hosting package. It can help host websites of:
Does GreenGeeks provide a domain name?
Yes. GreenGreeks offers free domain name registration or transfer for the first year as part of your hosting service.
Hostinger is one of the best and most versatile nonprofit hosting providers. Its well-designed dashboard is user-friendly and the platform offers high performance with 99.99% uptime. This makes Hostinger an appealing choice for beginners and experienced staff.
LiteSpeed Web Server technology to maximize the speed of your nonprofit website. It offers optimized performance with advanced cache solutions. The hosting company uses technologies like Object Cache for WordPress to reduce website response times by up to 3 times.
Can someone migrate their existing website to Hostinger?
Yes. Hostinger offers unlimited website migrations with no downtime. You can seamlessly migrate from your existing website to Hostinger after purchasing one of their hosting plans.
Is technical knowledge required to use a web hosting service with Hostinger?
No. Beginners with no technical knowledge can use its user-friendly panel to create and grow their websites.
With over 2 million websites, Hostgator is an affordable web hosting company for nonprofits. The base plan offers unlimited storage, bandwidth, and free domain registration.
HostGator uses lightning-fast SSD storage and strategically located data centers across the globe to improve speed and performance. The response time is up to 525ms, which is above the market average.
Is HostGator good for beginners?
Yes, HostGator is a beginner-friendly nonprofit website hosting provider. The host offers inclusive packages and easy-to-use control panels to help first-time users get comfortable.
How many websites can one host in HostGator’s Baby plan?
HostGator allows you to host up to 2 websites under its Baby Pricing Plan with 20 GB SSD storage.
Bluehost is among the best website hosts for nonprofits, offering feature-rich and high-performance services that are easy to use, 24/7 customer support, and strong security measures.
With several pricing plans for the hosting, it caters to the different budget requirements of nonprofits.
Bluehost consistently offers performance and speed for all plans.
Note that the basic plan may show some strain if your visitor numbers increase drastically. For example, if you want to run a large-scale fundraising campaign, it slows down a bit.
Is Bluehost WordPress recommended?
Yes. WordPress recommends Bluehost as its web hosting provider. It ensures websites built on WordPress deliver optimal performance and security. The one-click WordPress installation features make it easier for anyone to set up and manage a website.
Does Bluehost offer discounts for nonprofits?
Bluehost does not offer any special discounts for nonprofits. It only has introductory promos, with considerable savings if you go within 36 months.
InterServer ranks highly in third-party reviews with other nonprofit hosting providers, making it worth considering.
InterServer provides cost-effective solutions, with core features, and reliable performance ar low prices for your nonprofit.
The provider’s average response time is 662s, which is okay. The host delivers a good loading speed, which ensures your website ranks well on search engines.
Does InterServer offer a trial for web hosting services?
No. InterServer does not include a trial for their web hosting services. It does provide a 30-day money-back guarantee offer for its paid plans.
Can you upgrade or downgrade the hosting plan with InterServer?
Yes, InterServer allows you to change your web hosting plan to suit your needs. Contact the customer support team to get assistance for changing your plan.
Kinsta is a popular WordPress web host that helps effectively maintain nonprofit websites. Its varied pricing plans can fit any nonprofit size, whether a small charity or a big foundation.
The platform offers an easy-to-use interface and free migrations of your website. Nonprofits can enjoy the highest website speed and daily backup services with Kinsta. The web hosting is highly secure and is ideal for protecting donor information and fundraising details.
Kinsta’s strongest feature is its performance, including its fast loading speed. The hosting provider displays an uptime of 99.99%, a response time of 461ms, and a fully loaded time of just 1.4s.
Does Kinsta offer a money-back guarantee?
Kints offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It means if you cancel your subscription after the first 30 days, they will refund the unused part of the subscription amount.
How to apply for Kinsta’s nonprofit discount?
Nonprofits can send their 501c(3) form or other country’s equivalent document, confirming their nonprofit status. After verification, Kinsta will apply the 15% discount on the paid plans.
Nonprofits often run on a shoestring budget, requiring them to look for cost-effective options. Some web hosting sites also offer special discounts for nonprofit organizations. Look for web hosts that offer the most advanced features for less money.
Here are some must-have features to keep your website always up and running.
Web hosting can impact your website’s visibility on search engines. A web hosting provider that supports strong SEO performance can improve your website’s load speed, uptime, and overall user experience. Search engines like Google consider all these aspects to be critical ranking factors.
Slow load time and frequent downtime directly harm SEO efforts. Google can penalize slow-loading websites for poor user experience.
Nonprofits must focus on these features when searching for web host providers for best SEO practices.
Nonprofit websites handle sensitive data of donors and supporters (payment and contact details). Proper security measures including SSL certificates and regular backups are crucial to protect this data from unauthorized access.
Reliable web hosting services implement advanced security features like encryption protocols, intrusion detection, and malware scanning to keep cyber threats away. Prioritize security features when selecting the web host to protect your website.
Volunteers often run nonprofits and may not have coding or technical knowledge. It becomes essential to find web hosts that are easy to set up and use without programming knowledge.
Choose a web host with an intuitive and user-friendly interface instead of the ones that are too complicated. Access your current team’s capabilities to handle the platform. It will help you find the most suitable platform that matches the skill sets available.
Look for a platform that offers tailored features for nonprofits. These extra tools can be valuable to ease out the entire hosting process. Donation buttons, built-in templates, and fundraising campaign integration are a few examples of such features.
Ensure that you consider what external nonprofit-specific tools you currently use. Finding a web host compatible with these tools will help you run the NPO’s website for less effort.
Choosing the right web hosting provider is crucial for nonprofits to establish a strong online presence. Consider your organization's specific needs, budget, and future growth when selecting a host.
Prioritize key factors such as reliability, security, performance, and customer support to ensure your website remains accessible and effective in furthering your cause.
By investing in a suitable hosting solution, you can focus on your mission while building a powerful online platform to engage supporters and drive change.
You may find free web hosting providers for nonprofits that can prove their tax-exempt status under 501(c)(3). DreamHost, HostGator, and Kinsta are some web hosting platforms. Most of the other providers offer discounted prices for nonprofits.
Choosing free or paid hosting for nonprofits depends on your organization’s size, budget, and website needs. Free web hosting is cost-effective for small nonprofits and works well for minimal traffic.
Paid web hosting offers reliability, better customer support, scalability, and enhanced security. Organizations seeking a professional online presence and high traffic potential would want these features to support their cause and mission.
The best hosting service to use for nonprofits is the one that fits your needs. It is best to first understand your organization’s needs and future potential.
For example, A2 Hosting offers fast loading speeds and excellent customer support, with eco-friendly hosting options. If your nonprofit expects massive online web traffic, A2 Hosting is a great option to try.
There are no free domains, but some web hosting services offer zero-fee or discounted plans for a .org domain. Some providers give other benefits such as free SSL certificates, and email services to support eligible organizations.
Check with available domain registrars and web hosting services to see if they have any special offers for nonprofits.
Need a nonprofit website but short on time or budget? Explore top website builders and discover how Zeffy helps grassroots nonprofits start fundraising — no website needed.