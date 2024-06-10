7 Best Web Hosting Providers for Nonprofits: Top Picks in 2024

People trust your organization more if there’s an online presence to stay a part of your community and mission. When you show transparency through financial reports and success stories, it reflects authenticity.

Nonprofit websites do that for you, and to keep them running and functional, you need a reliable web hosting solution beyond the best website builder and design.

In this guide, we will discuss the top web hosting services for nonprofits in 2024 and compare their features, pricing, and other crucial aspects.

Top 7 Web Hosting Providers for Nonprofits at a Glance

web hosting for nonprofits Web Hosting Providers Best for Highlight Feature Nonprofit Discount Pricing Ratings DreamHost Best for nonprofits searching for free options for small needs Free web hosting service

Responsive customer support

1-click installation for content management system (CMS) platforms

Free site migration Yes $2.95 - $13.75 4.2 out of 5 GreenGeeks Best for nonprofits focused on environment and conservation Value for money hosting service

30-day money-back guarantee

Reliable and superior uptime

Affordable

1-click WordPress installation No $2.95 - $8.95 per month for shared/WordPress hosting

$39.95 - $109.95 for shared hosting

$19.95 - $59.95 for reseller hosting 4.1 out of 5 Hostinger Best for nonprofits with a small budget Free SSL certificate

Easy to use

30-day money-back guarantee No $2.69 - $9.99 4.6 out of 5 HostGator Best for growing nonprofit 30-day money-back guarantee

Free SSL certificate

Free domain registration

1-click WordPress install Yes $2.75 3.9 out of 5 Bluehost Best overall nonprofit hosting provider 30-day money-back guarantee

SSL certificates and anti-spam protection

Automated daily backups

Great uptime and beginner-friendly No Basic Plan: $2.95 per month

Plus Plan: $5.45 per month

Choice Plus Plan: $5.45 per month

Pro Plan: $13.95 per month 3.8 out of 5 InterServer Best for free unlimited plan for nonprofits Unlimited storage bandwidth and emails

Free domain SSL certificate

Free for US-based nonprofits Yes $2.5 - $69.95 3.7 out of 5 Kinsta Best for growing nonprofits searching for reliable high-performance solution free CDN and SSL certificate

Powered by Google Cloud Platform

Free migrations of existing websites to Kinsta

Daily backup Yes $0 - $30 4.8 out of 5

Our Top 7 Picks for Nonprofit Web Hosting Sites

1. DreamHost

DreamHost offers a free plan to eligible nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3)s or 501(c)(19) status. It’s one of the most reliable options for hosting along with a user-friendly panel and top performance. DreamHost offers multiple web hosting plans, from shared hosting to dedicated servers.

Features

Free shared web hosting service

Responsive customer support

1-click installation for CMS platforms

Free site migration

Free email hosting

Free SSL certificate

Free domain registration for one year

24/7 live chat, ticket support, and phone support callbacks

Redundant cooling, emergency generators, and constant monitoring for maximum reliability.

Plans and Pricing

Free shared hosting for nonprofits. Nonprofits receive a 35% discount on DreamPress, DreamHost’s WordPress hosting service.

Shared Starter Plan: $2.59 per month, ideal for beginners with 1 website.

Shared Unlimited Plan: $4.95 per month for multiple websites with unlimited storage and bandwidth.

Dreampress: $16.95 - $71.95 per month, ideal for WordPress users.

Virtual Private Server (VPS): starts from $13.75.

Performance and Speed

With solid-state drives (SSDs), your website, caching, and database queries resolve faster. DreamHost strategically locates its data centers to reduce latency and improve loading times globally.

‍

Security Features

Free SSL certificate for secure data transmission.

Automated daily backups to safeguard data.

DreamShield (available for an extra fee) scans and removes malware.

A custom web application firewall to block malicious traffic.

Secure shell (SSH) access for advanced users.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

Isolated server environment under VPS and dedicated hosting.

DreamHost FAQs

Is DreamHost free for nonprofits?

Yes, DreamHost offers a free shared hosting plan for US-based organizations registered under 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19).

Does web hosting include a website builder?

Yes. DreamHost web hosting includes a WP Site Builder. It allows you to build a WordPress site using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

2. GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks is an eco-friendly web hosting solution, perfect for nonprofits focused on green initiatives and those supporting them.

The website claims to return 3x energy vouchers against its consumption. It means for every unit of energy GreenGeeks uses, they purchase three units of wind energy credits to contribute to a sustainable energy grid​.

The web hosting package is popular for its speed, security, scalability, and 24/7 technical support. The platform does not offer free web hosting but has cost-effective plans for nonprofits.

Features

Unmetered transfers

Unlimited bandwidth and databases

Managed hosting for WordPress

Caching plugins

Multi-user access

1-Click WordPress Installer

99.9% uptime guarantee

Free Daily Backup (every night)

Free website migration

Live chat, email, and phone support

Plans and Pricing

Lite Plan: $2.95/month for one website.

Pro Plan: $4.95/month suitable for multiple websites.

Premium Plan: $8.95/month offering the highest performance.

GreenGeeks offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in all plans.

Performance and Speed

Powered by LiteSpeed (In combination with MariaDB), GreenGreek ensures a fast-loading website, the best performance, and security. Free CDN ensures your website runs at optimal speed and delivers high performance.

‍

Security Features

Free SSL Certificates: Encrypts data transferred between the website and its users.

Automatic Backups: Automatic daily backups to ensure data is safe and recoverable.

Real-Time Security Scanning: Continuous monitoring for malware and other security threats.

Advanced Firewall Protection: Guards against DDoS attacks and other malicious activities.

GreenGeek FAQs

What Nonprofit types can use GreenGeeks?

Nonprofits of all shapes and sizes can use GreenGreek's hosting package. It can help host websites of:

Public charities

School and educational organizations

Foundations

Religious organizations, etc.

Does GreenGeeks provide a domain name?

Yes. GreenGreeks offers free domain name registration or transfer for the first year as part of your hosting service.

3. Hostinger

Hostinger is one of the best and most versatile nonprofit hosting providers. Its well-designed dashboard is user-friendly and the platform offers high performance with 99.99% uptime. This makes Hostinger an appealing choice for beginners and experienced staff.

Features

Free SSL certificate

Easy to use

30-day money-back guarantee

Free domain name, including .com, .net, and 20+ more extensions

Regular automated backups

Free website builder

Free migrations

Live chat or email, with under 3-minute query resolution over the phone

Plans and Pricing

Shared Hosting Plan: $2.99 per month

VPS Hosting: $3.95 per month

Cloud Hosting Plan: $9.99 per month

Performance and Speed

LiteSpeed Web Server technology to maximize the speed of your nonprofit website. It offers optimized performance with advanced cache solutions. The hosting company uses technologies like Object Cache for WordPress to reduce website response times by up to 3 times.

‍

Security Features

DDoS protection to safeguard from distributed denial-of-service attacks

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Malware scanning and removal

SSL certificates for safe data transmission between servers and users

Hostinger FAQs

Can someone migrate their existing website to Hostinger?

Yes. Hostinger offers unlimited website migrations with no downtime. You can seamlessly migrate from your existing website to Hostinger after purchasing one of their hosting plans.

Is technical knowledge required to use a web hosting service with Hostinger?

No. Beginners with no technical knowledge can use its user-friendly panel to create and grow their websites.

4. HostGator

With over 2 million websites, Hostgator is an affordable web hosting company for nonprofits. The base plan offers unlimited storage, bandwidth, and free domain registration.

Features

30-day money-back guarantee

Free SSL certificate

Free domain registration

1-click WordPress installation

Unlimited email accounts with spam protection

Weekly automated backups

User-friendly control panel

Unlimited bandwidth and storage

Plans and Pricing

Hatchling Plan: $3.75 per month

Baby Plan: Starts from $4.50 per month

Business Plan: Starts from $6.25 per month

Performance and Speed

HostGator uses lightning-fast SSD storage and strategically located data centers across the globe to improve speed and performance. The response time is up to 525ms, which is above the market average.

‍

Security Features

Partnered with SiteLock to protect your website and customer data against malware.

Free certificate for SSL.

Server-level firewall to protect against malicious traffic.

Automatic backup features are available at $23.95/year extra charges.

HostGator FAQs

Is HostGator good for beginners?

Yes, HostGator is a beginner-friendly nonprofit website hosting provider. The host offers inclusive packages and easy-to-use control panels to help first-time users get comfortable.

How many websites can one host in HostGator’s Baby plan?

HostGator allows you to host up to 2 websites under its Baby Pricing Plan with 20 GB SSD storage.

5. Bluehost

Bluehost is among the best website hosts for nonprofits, offering feature-rich and high-performance services that are easy to use, 24/7 customer support, and strong security measures.

With several pricing plans for the hosting, it caters to the different budget requirements of nonprofits.

Features

30-day money-back guarantee

SSL certificates and anti-spam protection

Automated daily backups

Great uptime and beginner-friendly

Free domain for the first year

Drag-and-drop website builder

1-click WordPress Installation

SEO tools for more visibility

Plans and Pricing

Basic Plan - $2.95/month for 1 website, 10 GB SSD storage, and free CDN.

Choice Plus Plan - $5.45/month for 3 websites, 40 GB SSD Storage, Free CDN, and SSL.

Online Store Plan - $9.45/month for everything in the Choice Plus Plan and additional features ideal for online selling.

The Pro Plan - $29.99/month for 50 Websites, 225 GB SSD storage, and much more.

Performance and Speed

Bluehost consistently offers performance and speed for all plans.

Note that the basic plan may show some strain if your visitor numbers increase drastically. For example, if you want to run a large-scale fundraising campaign, it slows down a bit.

‍

Security Features

Free SSL Certificate.

SiteLock helps enhance website security, protecting against malware and cyber threats.

CodeGuard is an optional add-on for daily backups and monitoring.

Spam protection tools to keep email accounts safe from spam and phishing attacks.

Bluehost FAQs

Is Bluehost WordPress recommended?

Yes. WordPress recommends Bluehost as its web hosting provider. It ensures websites built on WordPress deliver optimal performance and security. The one-click WordPress installation features make it easier for anyone to set up and manage a website.

Does Bluehost offer discounts for nonprofits?

Bluehost does not offer any special discounts for nonprofits. It only has introductory promos, with considerable savings if you go within 36 months.

6. InterServer

InterServer ranks highly in third-party reviews with other nonprofit hosting providers, making it worth considering.

InterServer provides cost-effective solutions, with core features, and reliable performance ar low prices for your nonprofit.

Features

Unlimited storage, bandwidth, and emails

Free SSL certificate

Free for US-based nonprofits

Easy-to-use control panel

Weekly free backups

30-day money-back guarantee

Free site migration

Free web builder

24/7 support through ticket system, email, live chat, and phone

Plans and Pricing

Standard Shared Hosting - Starts from $2.5

For nonprofits, InterServer is available for free, but you must offer a backlink from your homepage footer.

Domain registration- $7.99 with any of the web hosting packages.

Performance and Speed

The provider’s average response time is 662s, which is okay. The host delivers a good loading speed, which ensures your website ranks well on search engines.

‍

Security Features

Web application firewalls

File upload and script scanners

Malware and antivirus detection

Email monitoring and protection

Regular automated backups

SSL certificates

InterServer FAQs

Does InterServer offer a trial for web hosting services?

No. InterServer does not include a trial for their web hosting services. It does provide a 30-day money-back guarantee offer for its paid plans.

Can you upgrade or downgrade the hosting plan with InterServer?

Yes, InterServer allows you to change your web hosting plan to suit your needs. Contact the customer support team to get assistance for changing your plan.

7. Kinsta

Kinsta is a popular WordPress web host that helps effectively maintain nonprofit websites. Its varied pricing plans can fit any nonprofit size, whether a small charity or a big foundation.

The platform offers an easy-to-use interface and free migrations of your website. Nonprofits can enjoy the highest website speed and daily backup services with Kinsta. The web hosting is highly secure and is ideal for protecting donor information and fundraising details.

Features

Free CDN and SSL certificate

Powered by Google Cloud Platform

Free migrations of existing websites to Kinsta

Daily backup

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Plans and Pricing

Static Site Plan - free hosting + recurring 15% discount on all of its WordPress hosting plans for nonprofits.

Starter plan - $30 to $59 per month

Business Plan - $69 - $375 per month

Enterprise Plan - $563 per month

Performance and Speed

Kinsta’s strongest feature is its performance, including its fast loading speed. The hosting provider displays an uptime of 99.99%, a response time of 461ms, and a fully loaded time of just 1.4s.

‍

Security Features

Free Wildcard SSL certificates

Automated daily backups

Software isolation technology

DDoS protection

Server-level firewall

Kinsta FAQs

Does Kinsta offer a money-back guarantee?

Kints offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It means if you cancel your subscription after the first 30 days, they will refund the unused part of the subscription amount.

How to apply for Kinsta’s nonprofit discount?

Nonprofits can send their 501c(3) form or other country’s equivalent document, confirming their nonprofit status. After verification, Kinsta will apply the 15% discount on the paid plans.

How to Choose Web Hosting Provider for Nonprofits

Price & Features

Nonprofits often run on a shoestring budget, requiring them to look for cost-effective options. Some web hosting sites also offer special discounts for nonprofit organizations. Look for web hosts that offer the most advanced features for less money.

Here are some must-have features to keep your website always up and running.

Reliability and uptime.

Performance, speed, and bandwidth.

Free migration, storage space, various pricing plans, or scalability.

Responsive customer support to handle emergencies that may arise.

Additional services, and payment options for nonprofits.

SEO Performance

Web hosting can impact your website’s visibility on search engines. A web hosting provider that supports strong SEO performance can improve your website’s load speed, uptime, and overall user experience. Search engines like Google consider all these aspects to be critical ranking factors.

Slow load time and frequent downtime directly harm SEO efforts. Google can penalize slow-loading websites for poor user experience.

Nonprofits must focus on these features when searching for web host providers for best SEO practices.

Security

Nonprofit websites handle sensitive data of donors and supporters (payment and contact details). Proper security measures including SSL certificates and regular backups are crucial to protect this data from unauthorized access.

Reliable web hosting services implement advanced security features like encryption protocols, intrusion detection, and malware scanning to keep cyber threats away. Prioritize security features when selecting the web host to protect your website.

User-Friendly Interfaces

Volunteers often run nonprofits and may not have coding or technical knowledge. It becomes essential to find web hosts that are easy to set up and use without programming knowledge.

Choose a web host with an intuitive and user-friendly interface instead of the ones that are too complicated. Access your current team’s capabilities to handle the platform. It will help you find the most suitable platform that matches the skill sets available.

Donation-Specific Special Features

Look for a platform that offers tailored features for nonprofits. These extra tools can be valuable to ease out the entire hosting process. Donation buttons, built-in templates, and fundraising campaign integration are a few examples of such features.

Ensure that you consider what external nonprofit-specific tools you currently use. Finding a web host compatible with these tools will help you run the NPO’s website for less effort.

Wrapping Up on Web Hosting Solutions for Nonprofits

Choosing the right web hosting provider is crucial for nonprofits to establish a strong online presence. Consider your organization's specific needs, budget, and future growth when selecting a host.

Prioritize key factors such as reliability, security, performance, and customer support to ensure your website remains accessible and effective in furthering your cause.

By investing in a suitable hosting solution, you can focus on your mission while building a powerful online platform to engage supporters and drive change.

Nonprofit Web Hosting Providers FAQs

Can you get free web hosting for nonprofits?

You may find free web hosting providers for nonprofits that can prove their tax-exempt status under 501(c)(3). DreamHost, HostGator, and Kinsta are some web hosting platforms. Most of the other providers offer discounted prices for nonprofits.

What Is better, free or paid web hosting for nonprofits?

Choosing free or paid hosting for nonprofits depends on your organization’s size, budget, and website needs. Free web hosting is cost-effective for small nonprofits and works well for minimal traffic.

Paid web hosting offers reliability, better customer support, scalability, and enhanced security. Organizations seeking a professional online presence and high traffic potential would want these features to support their cause and mission.

What is the best hosting service to use for nonprofits?

The best hosting service to use for nonprofits is the one that fits your needs. It is best to first understand your organization’s needs and future potential.

For example, A2 Hosting offers fast loading speeds and excellent customer support, with eco-friendly hosting options. If your nonprofit expects massive online web traffic, A2 Hosting is a great option to try.

What is the free domain name for nonprofit organizations?

There are no free domains, but some web hosting services offer zero-fee or discounted plans for a .org domain. Some providers give other benefits such as free SSL certificates, and email services to support eligible organizations.

Check with available domain registrars and web hosting services to see if they have any special offers for nonprofits.

