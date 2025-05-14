Nonprofit Website Builders: 9 Best Options

We live in an online world, which has shaped how a nonprofit organization thinks about engaging supporters and donors. 94% of consumers/donors say that their first impression of a brand is based on its website's design. For nonprofits, this means leveraging effective website builders that offer strong online visibility, donation form functionality, and affordability.
But for small, grassroots organizations with limited budgets and time, creating a website can be daunting.
In this article, we’ll cover all your questions about the necessity of a website, as well as compare the top nine free or low-cost website builders, highlighting features, pricing, and more.
If you’re running a small or grassroots nonprofit, building a traditional website might sound like the first step, but it’s often not the most effective use of your time or budget. Between web design, domain hosting, ongoing updates, and security, a full website can quickly become a financial and logistical burden, especially when your real focus should be on building a community and raising funds.
Here’s the good news: you don’t need a full-blown website to start making an impact.
Platforms like Zeffy are designed specifically for nonprofits, giving you everything you need to fundraise, manage events, collect donations, send emails, and communicate with your supporters—all in one place. Instead of juggling multiple tools (or investing in custom website development), you can use Zeffy to:
And unlike many website builders or fundraising platforms, Zeffy doesn’t charge you platform or transaction fees—meaning 100% of every donation goes toward your mission.
Unlike other website builders, Zeffy offers features like a free online store, donation pages, and lots of other free donation tools. These features may eliminate the need for a separate website for nonprofits.
This is especially powerful for grassroots and small nonprofits, many of which operate solely through a social media presence. These organizations often don’t have the time, budget, or technical skills to create and maintain a full-fledged website—yet they still need professional tools to fundraise effectively.
Zeffy bridges that gap. In just minutes, you can launch a branded donation page, start selling tickets to your next fundraiser, or even open an online store for merch—all without a website and all completely free.
Zeffy is an all-in-one fundraising platform that allows nonprofits to easily:
Con:
Nonprofits can’t build a fully fledged website with Zeffy. Instead, they can publish unlimited branded donation and campaign pages, run events, track donations, and more.
Pricing:
100% free
“Creating and adding the giving form on our website was easy and well laid out, integration with our bank accounts and options for when deposits happen are ok. Really have not had to spend much time managing” - Mark C.
Wix makes website development simple with a simple interface and templates. You can add numerous web pages and an e-commerce store to your nonprofit organization's website.
Con:
Customer service is difficult to reach
Templates:
Multiple templates to create a beautiful website for nonprofits
Pricing:
The Wix website builder has paid plans that start at $17 a month when billed annually (includes a free one-year domain)
Review
“I've designed about two dozen websites for clients using Wix. Very easy to use. Templates are excellent. New features are cutting edge. Customer service is a bit more difficult to reach, but once you've got them, they are top-notch. Shop app is more than adequate. Follow up features and automations are more than adequate. Very satisfied. I use it basically every day. Integrations with other software programs seems adequate so far.” - Cathy G.
Squarespace is one of the top website builders with robust capabilities. It also supports e-commerce integration and community-building services.
Con:
Costly service may be unaffordable for some nonprofits
Templates
Multiple templates for a mobile-optimized website are available for nonprofits
Pricing:
Paid plans start at $16 when billed annually (includes a free custom domain)
Review
“The functionality is so intuitive—so much better than WordPress which is what we used before. We made the switch because we wanted things to look modernized, streamlined, and we all know that people judge "books by their cover" or "businesses by their website." If you don't have a good looking website, you won't be taken seriously, and now we do, and that's the best part about it.” - Alyssa N.
Shopify is well known in the website building world as a user-friendly e-commerce platform. There are many features that smaller organizations and small business owners love to build an online store.
Con:
While Shopify does offer a 3-month $1 plan, the cost goes up to $39 a month and may be too much for many nonprofits.
Templates:
Shopify offers 12 free template themes, but none specifically for nonprofits
Pricing:
Shopify offers a nonprofit discount with the NPO Lite and NPO Full plans. Plans start at $29 monthly when billed annually plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.
Review
“Our fundraising events for our nonprofit, the Young Survival Coalition, are bike rides that span across three days. With this moving event, we have moving merchandise as well and having a laptop accessible at all times is difficult. Shopify has the easiest navigating and helpful app on your phone to make events on the go possible. The app allows us to let riders purchase merchandise wherever we are. We also enjoy how you can add products on-site to the app to then begin to sell. For example, one of our finale days was getting rain and we decided to start selling one of our incentives, the raincoat. Having this feature allowed us to keep track of what was sold as well as take credit cards. We love how you can take a picture of the credit card without always having to have a card swipe.” - Danielle A.
GoDaddy is the world's largest domain registrar and hosting provider. GoDaddy also offers e-commerce solutions, email marketing, and website building.
Con:
There are limited customizing options
Templates:
Over 11 nonprofit templates
Pricing:
Go Daddy has a free basic plan includes email and social media marketing, online payments, and branded content creation. Premium plans start at $10.99 a month when purchasing annually. These plans offer more features like:
Review
“Godaddy is a popular choice among small and medium-scale enterprises. Its affordable plans bundled with offers and features attract many. Godaddy has a great resource library of tutorials for beginners. Godaddy provides customer support 24x7. Godaddy's domain search tool and domain name generator tool etc come in handy at needy times. Godaddy has its own website builders tool and it can be used to develop professional-looking websites in no time. Godaddy's ready-to-launch websites templates are another good feature. Godaddy also allows WordPress hosting. Godaddy has reliable and affordable WordPress hosting plans. Godaddy's setup is very easy and you can get your site online in under 1 hour.” - Samuel J.
WordPress for nonprofits is a free, open-source website builder. It is also one of the most popular website builders.
You can install your web hosting provider and entirely customize dynamic websites.
Con:
While you won't need coding knowledge, Wordpress.org is open source;it can get complicated and is not necessarily a beginner's tool.
Templates:
Over 29 nonprofit templates
Pricing:
WordPress went from being a free website builder to $4/month, and you must purchase a domain and hosting with a third-party vendor
Review
“WordPress is a simple enough platform, especially for first-time users who may not be used to navigating the backend of websites. WordPress also pairs well with most plugins, allowing users to solve a number of business goals using this platform. There is a learning curve with WordPress; however, there is a large online community of blogs and discussion boards. The few issues that I have had thus far in more than four years of using this platform I have been able to resolve independently using this community of online help.” - Anna I.
Duda is an excellent tool for website design and building. You don't have to know coding to create a simple website for your nonprofit.
Con:
Only for simple websites
Templates:
Several nonprofit templates
Pricing:
Basic plans start at $19 a month when purchased annually (includes one site and hosting)
Review
“I have been using Duda for approximately 3 years for small business and non-profit websites and I absolutely LOVE it! What I love most is the customer focus and support. Duda clearly cares about their clients and they have an outstanding support system, something I feel is greatly lacking on competitor platforms. I also love that they are focused on always improving the platform and seek feedback and ideas from developers and agency owners.” - Lori O.
SITE123 is user friendly and free. This site includes an intuitive website editor, free web hosting, and tools to support search engine rankings.
Con:
Limited customization options
Templates:
Over 29 free templates could be used for your nonprofit website, but they are not specifically for nonprofits
Pricing:
SITE123 offers a free plan and a paid plan that costs $12.80 a month and offers a free domain for one year and an e-commerce store
Review
“It is very easy to use, the predesigned templates are nice and adapt to most small businesses. It has a library of free images pretty good. It has basic SEO options and allows you to customize the language and regional settings successfully. You can use it for free for simple websites, with payment plans you can add more functionality, hosting space, bandwidth and custom domain. The website that is built automatically adjusts to mobile devices.” - Ana H.
Morweb is a simple CMS platform that allows nonprofits to build beautiful, functional websites with the right tools and designs to inspire donors.
Con:
Limited customization options
Templates:
Over 12 nonprofit templates
Pricing:
Morweb's paid plans start at $149 a month
Review
"I liked the flexibility to customize our needs and wants into a clean, fresh, and easy-to-navigate website. We were able to share our mission, services, impact, and story with our community in an easy-to-navigate website. They worked with us to clean up things from our old site and helped guide us through using best practices." - Nathan S.
While the perfect nonprofit website builder looks different for every organization, a few key features can distinguish the best. The following areas of research and asking the right questions will help you establish your nonprofit's online presence.
Cost is often a primary concern for nonprofit organizations. An affordable website builder and online fundraising tools are critical for nonprofits. If you can't find a free website builder, look for ones that offer nonprofit discounts to get your money's worth.
Most nonprofits are volunteer-run and lack IT staff or technical expertise. Therefore, it's essential to find website builders that are user-friendly and don't require you to dig into your website's code. Overly complicated website builder software may require freelancers or agency support to help set up.
Nonprofit website builders should offer various visually appealing templates for website design. Within these templates, you'll need additional plugins like event calendars, online fundraising forms, etc.
Custom domain names for your nonprofit website are crucial for SEO, branding, and trustworthiness. Credibility is a critical factor for donors. Your organization's domain name helps donors trust your brand and eliminates roadblocks for collecting donations.
Speaking of nonprofit donations, you'll need a website builder that offers its online donation platform or integrates with third-party tools like Zeffy. Online donations have become a significant funding source for nonprofits. This includes both one-time and recurring donations.
In 2022, online donations dropped from the highest point in 2020, but recurring donations jumped by 11%, making up 28% of online revenue. So, if your nonprofit website does not include an online donation page to collect one-time and recurring donations, you're missing out on significant funds.
Nonprofits have more stories at their fingertips than most organizations. Your nonprofit can develop a storytelling culture and collect stories from donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries that share your nonprofit's impact.
Make sure your nonprofit website shares these stories with text and videos whenever possible.
Your website's content is more than stories. Content includes text on your home pages, about pages, landing pages, images, videos, infographics, calls to action, testimonials, and blogs or newsletters. Effective content is not just about having these features but how they're presented, organized, and tailored to your target audience.
Website design is the first thing visitors notice. Your chosen website builder should offer unique templates for nonprofits that can help you meet your site visitors' expectations and inspire them to give.
Beyond what design looks like, a good website builder provides accessibility features that support mobile responsiveness, make it easy to navigate in just a few clicks, and align to anyone with disabilities.
The addition of AI has created several innovative features you can add to your website, including:
These and other traditional tools like surveys can help you personalize your website visitors' experience.
Community engagement is another tool that inspires donors to give. Including a discussion board, community groups, membership opportunities, or donor testimonials on your website and donation forms will help supporters feel like partners in your mission.
Another way to excite donors and sponsors is by highlighting collaborations with corporations and other nonprofits on your website. Use your website to promote matching gift campaigns, events, and joint projects with these organizations.
Donors give because they want to make a difference. Highlighting your donors' influence and impact on your programs and beneficiaries will strengthen their support. You can do this with storytelling, statistics, infographics, and impact reports.
Pro Tip: Nonprofits should provide supporters with annual reports that share details on their impact and how your programs will help fulfill your mission. You can embed your annual report on a dedicated web page, add a PDF download, create a mobile-friendly format for your app, or add it to your newsletter.
Active communication can help you foster donor engagement, build trust and credibility, strengthen your community, and gather feedback from supporters. You can add a blog or newsletter to increase active communication on your website. You should also provide a contact page where visitors can ask questions and quickly receive a response.
It's crucial to articulate your nonprofit's mission and goals clearly. A compelling mission statement communicating who you help, why, and how will help donors understand your organization's purpose and excite them enough to learn more.
Remember to add impactful stories and testimonials throughout your website to inspire trustworthiness and commitment to your organization's mission.
You must also have brightly colored and eye-catching Call to Action buttons on your web pages to make them user-friendly for donors.
Another important donation feature is to give supporters several ways to support your organization on a professional-looking website. You can do this by accepting various payment methods, volunteer opportunities, and ways to fundraise for your organization with peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns.
Trust is essential for donor support. You can build and strengthen trust and transparency with impact reports, trust badges from third-party reviewers, and by adding your IRS 501(c)3 employer identification number (EIN).
Search engines like Google are where you'll find most new donors. This is why SEO tools are so critical to your organization's marketing and website. Ensure your website content includes relevant keywords to improve visibility on search engines. You must also provide internal and external links to improve your Google ranking.
Your nonprofit should have social media accounts on tools like Google, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Your website should include social media sharing buttons so supporters can share your cause with friends and family.
Before going live, you must test your website to ensure there are no broken links or misspellings. It's also important to provide continued maintenance and regularly update your website based on behavior and supporters' feedback.
The cost of website development and management can vary based on several factors.
The size and complexity of your website will play a significant role in price. A simple website with complex features like donation portals, user accounts, and interactive tools will cost less than one.
Depending on the website builder, custom designs, templates, and branding elements may cost more.
Online payment processing, event management, volunteer sign-ups, and management can all add to your website costs unless you can find free tools for nonprofits like Zeffy.
You can develop content for your website or hire a freelancer or agency to help create a professional site with compelling content that drives donations.
External help can cost more initially, but they are often cheaper than full-time staff.
A good nonprofit website needs several complex features to collect donations, support volunteer management, and collect donor data. Third-party services can be extra expensive, but free tools like Zeffy can make these additions possible for smaller organizations.
If you're a nonprofit looking to start raising funds immediately, Zeffy offers a completely free, easy-to-use platform that allows you to start accepting donations in seconds — no website required. Whether you’re a grassroots organization with just a social media presence or a small nonprofit looking to maximize your resources, Zeffy provides free donation pages, ticket sales, and even a free online store to help you raise funds right away.
For those nonprofits that want a more elaborate website, Zeffy’s donation forms integrate seamlessly into any existing site, allowing you to raise funds for free with no fees on donations or transactions.
What is the average conversion rate for a nonprofit? How to convert website visitors into donors? How to measure conversion rate?
Check out the best nonprofit website examples and best practices to make yours stand out. Learn what to include on your site, what to leave out, and creative ideas.
Watch a free webinar all about online fundraising through your nonprofit website, social media, and email strategy. Learn tangible tips and hacks to reach more donors and raise more for your cause.