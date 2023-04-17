Webinar - How to leverage ChatGPT for your nonprofit

We’ve been obsessing over it here at Zeffy, asking it to write headlines for our website, summarize everything, predict the future, even help us out with this article. And, you know what, once you forget the terrifying possibility that ChatGPT might one day take over the world and leave us all jobless, it’s kind of fun. But…
ChatGPT isn’t a magical solution that can do everything for you. It’s more of an intern or junior team member that can help you out by producing a solid first draft that you will absolutely need to look over. In this webinar, François de Kerret, Zeffy's co-founder and CEO walks nonprofit's through what ChatGPT can (and probably shouldn't) do for them.
