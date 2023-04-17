How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors.
Webinar - How to leverage ChatGPT for your nonprofit
Webinar - How to leverage ChatGPT for your nonprofit

April 17, 2023

If you feel like everyone’s talking about ChatGPT right now, you’re not alone.

We’ve been obsessing over it here at Zeffy, asking it to write headlines for our website, summarize everything, predict the future, even help us out with this article. And, you know what, once you forget the terrifying possibility that ChatGPT might one day take over the world and leave us all jobless, it’s kind of fun. But…

ChatGPT isn’t a magical solution that can do everything for you. It’s more of an intern or junior team member that can help you out by producing a solid first draft that you will absolutely need to look over. In this webinar, François de Kerret, Zeffy's co-founder and CEO walks nonprofit's through what ChatGPT can (and probably shouldn't) do for them.

François de Kerret

Nonprofit guides
ChatGPT can help plan your next fundraising event.

Planning a fundraiser? ChatGPT can help plan your nonprofit’s next fundraising event. Of course, Zeffy’s free ticketing platform for nonprofits can help too.

Nonprofit guides
How nonprofits can use ChatGPT to write social media posts.

A how-to guide for nonprofits on using ChatGPT to write social media posts. Create a content calendar, specify a platform, ask for character limits, and more.

Nonprofit guides
Yes, ChatGPT can help nonprofits with their grant applications—as long as you know how to ask.

ChatGPT can do a lot of things, and helping nonprofit grant-writers with their grant applications is one of them, and knowing the right prompts can help.

