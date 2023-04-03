ChatGPT can help plan your next fundraising event.

ChatGPT can’t do it all, but it can help you plan your next fundraising event. From getting you started with a list of fundraising ideas to finding potential venues, ChatGPT has access to a lot of information that can make planning your nonprofit’s next ticketing event a little simpler. And, of course, Zeffy’s free ticketing platform for nonprofits can help too.

The first step is asking ChatGPT if it can help you plan your fundraising event. (The answer is always “Yes!” or “Certainly!” or “Of course!”)

Step one: find out what you need for your fundraising event.

If you don’t provide it, ChatGPT will ask you for some information before it goes any further. Just like a real pro, ChatGPT wants to know what’s what before diving in.

Step two: answer ChatGPT’s questions.

When it comes to planning a fundraising event (or any event, really) knowing your goals, audience and budget before doing anything else makes a lot of sense.

Once you’ve got them all figured out, input your answer’s into ChatGPT (copy and paste your answers into the same chat thread) and it’ll output some event ideas to get your brainstorm started.

Step three: take note of and start following ChatGPT’s suggested steps. (With a few changes.)

ChatGPT’s steps to help plan your nonprofit’s next fundraising event are an excellent place to start. We’ve reorganized them and added in a few more. And, that’s the reality of ChatGPT, it will output good content to get you started. Here are our suggestions:

Clearly define your goals, audience and budget. Brainstorm event ideas. Come up with a theme. Set a date. Choose a venue or plan a route. Plan the program. Recruit volunteers. Apply for any necessary licenses and permits. Identify sponsors. Promote the event on social media, around the community and through email. Choose a platform to help you sell tickets or raise money. We’d recommend Zeffy—but we’re biased. Follow-up with thank you posts and emails.

Step four, five, six, etc.: keep using ChatGPT to help you almost every step of the way.

If you need help finding venues or planning your route, ask ChatGPT for help. (It’s surprisingly good at this.)

Not sure which licenses and permits you need or how to apply for them: ask ChatGPT.

ChatGPT’s knowledge and training was based mostly on data from 2021 and earlier, so make sure to double-check the answers it outputs. You can read Everyone’s talking about ChatGPT—nonprofits included to learn more about how ChatGPT actually works.

You can even go one step further and ask ChatGPT for links to the websites it has mentioned.

Need help writing social media post, emails and posters to promote your event?

Want some inspiration for your follow-up and thank you emails?

