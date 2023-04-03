ChatGPT can help plan your next fundraising event.

ChatGPT can’t do it all, but it can help you plan your next fundraising event. From getting you started with a list of fundraising ideas to finding potential venues, ChatGPT has access to a lot of information that can make planning your nonprofit’s next ticketing event a little simpler. And, of course, Zeffy’s free ticketing platform for nonprofits can help too.
The first step is asking ChatGPT if it can help you plan your fundraising event. (The answer is always “Yes!” or “Certainly!” or “Of course!”)
If you don’t provide it, ChatGPT will ask you for some information before it goes any further. Just like a real pro, ChatGPT wants to know what’s what before diving in.
When it comes to planning a fundraising event (or any event, really) knowing your goals, audience and budget before doing anything else makes a lot of sense.
Once you’ve got them all figured out, input your answer’s into ChatGPT (copy and paste your answers into the same chat thread) and it’ll output some event ideas to get your brainstorm started.
ChatGPT’s steps to help plan your nonprofit’s next fundraising event are an excellent place to start. We’ve reorganized them and added in a few more. And, that’s the reality of ChatGPT, it will output good content to get you started. Here are our suggestions:
ChatGPT’s knowledge and training was based mostly on data from 2021 and earlier, so make sure to double-check the answers it outputs. You can read Everyone’s talking about ChatGPT—nonprofits included to learn more about how ChatGPT actually works.
You can even go one step further and ask ChatGPT for links to the websites it has mentioned.
