Regular updates lead to 40% more donations

Donors want to know what their gift made possible. But there’s a gap: only 36% say they currently have easy access to that kind of information. When donors understand the impact of their gift, they’re more likely to give again… and give more.

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions Quick wins for you: Add a “Your impact this month” note to receipts or newsletters and be specific! “$25 = 50 school lunches” is more compelling than “Your donation helps kids.”

Show a visual breakdown of where funds go on your donation page. See More Email Best Practices →

Target donors emotionally tied to your mission

The data is clear: connection motivates donors to act. Emotional connection was the strongest motivational driver for increased giving this year, beating urgency, impact, and even transparency. Seek out individuals who have been personally affected by the issues you work on or who have supported similar causes in the past. They’re more likely to give, and more likely to stay.

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions Quick wins for you: Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates. See our Guide for Mission Statements →

Donors have misconceptions: address them early

Donors care about where their money goes—and when things feel unclear, they walk away. 42% believe nonprofit executives are overpaid, and 31% think too much is spent on marketing and fundraising fees. Even though these costs often help nonprofits grow, many donors don’t see it that way

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions Quick wins for you: Show why you spend in certain areas and what the return on that investment is.

Highlight what you don’t spend on: “We don’t overspend on fundraising fees because we use Zeffy.” Learn More about Donor Management →

Show donors how funds are put to use at your nonprofit

40% of donors said they walked away because they didn’t feel their donation was used effectively, didn’t know where it went, or were turned off by high platform fees. The takeaway? Show donors exactly how you use their support. When they see you’re being smart with their money, they’ll stick with you.

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions Quick wins for you: Be upfront: If you do pay fees, include them in your financial reporting. Donors appreciate honesty.

Add a “Where your donation goes” section to your website or receipts to show how you maximize every dollar. Learn More about How Zeffy can save you money →

Simplify your donation experience

The data is clear: if donating feels like a hassle, people won’t do it. Even small points of friction—too many clicks, missing payment options, or a clunky mobile page—are enough to make donors abandon their gift. A smooth, mobile-friendly donation experience isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s non-negotiable.