‍‍Why These Benchmarks Matter

For many nonprofits, fundraising happens in a vacuum. You're focused on your campaigns, your donors, your challenges—and it’s hard to know what’s “normal.”

These benchmarks offer a snapshot of what’s typical for nonprofits like yours. They can be a useful piece of information when you need to:

Support a budget or board conversation

Forecast a campaign or event

Set internal expectations

Think critically about ticket pricing

The numbers won’t tell you what to do. But (we hope!) they help you ask better questions. So let’s dive in…

‍

What Do Fundraising Event Ticket Prices Really Look Like?

Not sure how much to charge for event tickets? You’re not alone. Whether you're planning a gala, a community dinner, or a casual fundraiser, pricing can feel like a guessing game. That’s why we broke down the average ticket prices by cause—so you can see what similar organizations are charging and make smarter decisions for your next event.

Planning a formal gala or casual fundraiser? Use these numbers to gut-check your pricing.

‍

Health: $199

Veterans: $198

Humanitarian: $180

Social Service: $178

Political: $174

Religion: $154

Community Service: $149

Environment: $132

Animal Welfare: $121

Education: $120

Culture: $109

Sports & Leisure: $108

Student Groups: $84

‍

What’s happening here?

Health and veteran-focused groups often hold formal events—think galas, dinners, or auctions—which usually means higher ticket prices.

Student and cultural organizations, on the other hand, tend to keep tickets more affordable so more people can join in.

‍

What Do Event Tickets Cost Across the U.S.? A State-by-State Look

How much do people typically pay for event tickets in your state? We pulled data from thousands of nonprofits across the U.S. to find the average ticket prices by state. While location isn’t everything, it can reveal how expectations and perceived value shift depending on where you’re fundraising.

Think local. Are you pricing for a high-cost urban area or a community-first event? These benchmarks help frame your expectations.

‍

District of Columbia: $224

Montana: $194

Hawaii: $191

Oklahoma: $179

Vermont: $167

New York: $152

California: $146

Ohio: $118

Rhode Island: $95

Idaho: $82

‍

Most states fall between $120–$160 per ticket.

Ticket pricing isn’t just about covering costs. It depends on the type of event, who it’s for, and what people think it’s worth.

Location isn’t everything, but it does shape expectations. Your event format, local culture, and fundraising goals all play a role in how much people are willing to spend.

‍

Beyond the Benchmarks

There’s no universal rulebook for pricing tickets. But knowing the range for your cause and region can help you set realistic goals, price with confidence, and better forecast attendance.

Whether you're prepping for your next board meeting, launching a campaign, or just curious how you stack up, we hope these benchmarks give you a solid starting point.

