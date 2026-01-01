Button Text

Keep 100% of your Jewish group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Jewish Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Jewish Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Jewish Organizations

How Zeffy helps Jewish Organizations raise money

Jewish Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from Passover Appeal to Judaica Gift Shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Passover Appeal for Community Services

Launch a targeted donation drive around Passover to support your food pantry, educational programs, and social services—leveraging holiday outreach to boost contributions.

Sustaining Members Circle

Invite donors to join a monthly giving program that underwrites your synagogue’s operating budget, ensuring predictable support and deeper engagement.

Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration Dinner

Sell tickets to a festive community dinner featuring guest speakers and cultural performances—streamlining RSVPs and payment collection fee-free.

Israel Immersion Trip Fundraiser

Empower teens and young adults to fundraise for their Israel trip by creating personal fundraising pages they can share with friends and family.

Judaica Gift Shop Online

Offer ritual items, holiday décor, and branded merchandise in an online store—perfect for congregation members and supporters to shop year-round.

Annual Spring Gala Silent Auction

Host a silent auction alongside your gala dinner with digital bidding on art, experiences, and gift baskets—capturing higher bids with zero platform fees.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Jewish group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🍞 250 Shabbat challahs

So every family can break bread together in comfort

📚 100 Hebrew textbooks

Empowering students to read and cherish their heritage

🕎 50 Passover Seder kits

Ensuring low-income families have the essentials to celebrate freedom

🎶 A year of youth choir workshops

Nurturing young voices to keep our traditions alive

🚗 100 kosher meals for homebound seniors

Offering nourishment and companionship each week

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Jewish Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Jewish Organizations

🌳 Shabbat in the Park Feast

Host ticketed outdoor Shabbat dinners in local parks with live singing and a silent auction—bringing community together while raising funds.

🚚 Kosher Food Truck Rally

Partner with kosher food trucks to donate a percentage of sales; add live music and a kids zone to attract families and boost donations.

🏃‍♂️ Mitzvah Miles Challenge

Supporters log walks or runs all summer, collecting pledges per mile. Share progress online to motivate leaders and raise funds.

💻 Virtual Israel Trivia

Host weekly online Israel trivia nights. Entry fees and bonus donation rounds fund programs while engaging supporters nationwide.

🎨 Community Mitzvah Mural

Invite supporters to sponsor and paint sections of a summer community mural. Drop-in donations and tile sponsorships build lasting impact.

🧘‍♀️ Sunset Mitzvah Yoga

Offer outdoor sunset yoga with Jewish mindfulness themes. Ticket sales and optional gifts support community services and spiritual wellness.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Jewish Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Jewish Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Jewish group. These options are a great place to start.

Jewish Life Grant 2025

Rose Community Foundation

Not specified

Supports nonprofit organizations and community initiatives that enhance Jewish life in the Greater Denver metro area; applications accepted until July 21, 2025.

Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / FEMA

Up to $94,416,838 (total)

Provides funding to help Jewish faith-based organizations harden their defenses against attacks, addressing a rise in antisemitic threats.

Spark Grants

The Hadassah Foundation

$20,000 awarded over 18 months

Supports initiatives that enhance Jewish life and promote inclusivity, engagement, and social justice; applications accepted until July 28, 2025.

Grants for Outreach Programs

National Center to Encourage Judaism (NCEJ)

Not specified

Funds programs worldwide to engage, educate, and connect interfaith couples, people interested in conversion, and others exploring Judaism; applications are considered throughout the year.

Top companies that donate to Jewish Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Jewish group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities designed to give organizations maximum return on investment by supporting the Jewish community.

JCC Association of North America

Collaborates with corporations and organizations committed to serving as a resource and enhancing member and JCC professional experiences.

Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta

Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities to build relationships with thought leaders and top performers in the Jewish community.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Jewish Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Jewish Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Jewish Organizations use Zeffy to collect synagogue dues?

Absolutely! Jewish Organizations can use Zeffy to collect synagogue dues, manage event ticketing, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar goes directly to your congregation's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Jewish Organizations run with Zeffy?

Jewish Organizations can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed events, to recurring donation programs and raffles. Whatever your fundraising plans, Zeffy can support them without any cost to you.

What's the best fundraising platform for Jewish Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Jewish Organizations. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, we don't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money reaches your programs and initiatives, where it belongs.

