Zero-fee fundraising for Jewish Organizations

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Passover Appeal for Community Services
Launch a targeted donation drive around Passover to support your food pantry, educational programs, and social services—leveraging holiday outreach to boost contributions.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sustaining Members Circle
Invite donors to join a monthly giving program that underwrites your synagogue’s operating budget, ensuring predictable support and deeper engagement.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration Dinner
Sell tickets to a festive community dinner featuring guest speakers and cultural performances—streamlining RSVPs and payment collection fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Israel Immersion Trip Fundraiser
Empower teens and young adults to fundraise for their Israel trip by creating personal fundraising pages they can share with friends and family.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Judaica Gift Shop Online
Offer ritual items, holiday décor, and branded merchandise in an online store—perfect for congregation members and supporters to shop year-round.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Annual Spring Gala Silent Auction
Host a silent auction alongside your gala dinner with digital bidding on art, experiences, and gift baskets—capturing higher bids with zero platform fees.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🍞 250 Shabbat challahs
So every family can break bread together in comfort
📚 100 Hebrew textbooks
Empowering students to read and cherish their heritage
🕎 50 Passover Seder kits
Ensuring low-income families have the essentials to celebrate freedom
🎶 A year of youth choir workshops
Nurturing young voices to keep our traditions alive
🚗 100 kosher meals for homebound seniors
Offering nourishment and companionship each week
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Jewish Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Jewish Organizations
🌳 Shabbat in the Park Feast
Host ticketed outdoor Shabbat dinners in local parks with live singing and a silent auction—bringing community together while raising funds.
🚚 Kosher Food Truck Rally
Partner with kosher food trucks to donate a percentage of sales; add live music and a kids zone to attract families and boost donations.
🏃♂️ Mitzvah Miles Challenge
Supporters log walks or runs all summer, collecting pledges per mile. Share progress online to motivate leaders and raise funds.
💻 Virtual Israel Trivia
Host weekly online Israel trivia nights. Entry fees and bonus donation rounds fund programs while engaging supporters nationwide.
🎨 Community Mitzvah Mural
Invite supporters to sponsor and paint sections of a summer community mural. Drop-in donations and tile sponsorships build lasting impact.
🧘♀️ Sunset Mitzvah Yoga
Offer outdoor sunset yoga with Jewish mindfulness themes. Ticket sales and optional gifts support community services and spiritual wellness.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Jewish Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Jewish Organizations in 2025
Jewish Life Grant 2025
Rose Community Foundation
Not specified
Supports nonprofit organizations and community initiatives that enhance Jewish life in the Greater Denver metro area; applications accepted until July 21, 2025.
Nonprofit Security Grant Program
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / FEMA
Up to $94,416,838 (total)
Provides funding to help Jewish faith-based organizations harden their defenses against attacks, addressing a rise in antisemitic threats.
Spark Grants
The Hadassah Foundation
$20,000 awarded over 18 months
Supports initiatives that enhance Jewish life and promote inclusivity, engagement, and social justice; applications accepted until July 28, 2025.
Grants for Outreach Programs
National Center to Encourage Judaism (NCEJ)
Not specified
Funds programs worldwide to engage, educate, and connect interfaith couples, people interested in conversion, and others exploring Judaism; applications are considered throughout the year.
Top companies that donate to Jewish Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland
Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities designed to give organizations maximum return on investment by supporting the Jewish community.
JCC Association of North America
Collaborates with corporations and organizations committed to serving as a resource and enhancing member and JCC professional experiences.
Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities to build relationships with thought leaders and top performers in the Jewish community.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Jewish Organizations? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Jewish Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Jewish Organizations use Zeffy to collect synagogue dues?
Absolutely! Jewish Organizations can use Zeffy to collect synagogue dues, manage event ticketing, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar goes directly to your congregation's mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Jewish Organizations run with Zeffy?
Jewish Organizations can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed events, to recurring donation programs and raffles. Whatever your fundraising plans, Zeffy can support them without any cost to you.
What's the best fundraising platform for Jewish Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Jewish Organizations. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, we don't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money reaches your programs and initiatives, where it belongs.