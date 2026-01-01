Button Text

Keep 100% of your campus ministry’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

Zero-fee fundraising for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

How Zeffy helps Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries raise money

Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries use Zeffy to fund everything from from campus devotional tithes to spring mission trip fundraisers—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Campus Devotional Tithing Circle

Streamline weekly or monthly tithes for campus ministry with automated recurring gifts, ensuring steady support for devotional programs without transaction fees.

Spring Outreach Mission Trip Fundraiser

Mobilize students to raise peer-to-peer donations for spring break outreach or mission trips, empowering supporters to share personal fundraising pages and grow your impact.

Student Worship Night Ticket Sales

Sell tickets to student-led worship nights, leadership conferences, or retreats—manage RSVPs, seating assignments, and host fee-free ticket sales all in one place.

Faith & Campus Gear Storefront

Offer branded ministry apparel, faith-based books, and campus gear online, making it easy for supporters to shop and fund your programs at zero cost.

Seasonal Giving Drive

Launch a targeted giving drive for back-to-school, Easter, or end-of-semester support using custom donation forms that collect donor info seamlessly.

Campus Ministry Membership Circle

Build a tiered membership program for alumni, volunteers, and key supporters with exclusive content or event access to foster long-term engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your campus ministry raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🙌 10 mission trip scholarships

So every student can serve abroad without financial stress

🗣️ Leadership workshops for 25 student leaders

To equip the next generation for campus ministry

📖 100 study Bibles and devotionals

Guiding students through personal faith journeys

🍕 Weekly fellowship dinners for 50 students

Building community and lasting friendships

🎤 High-quality sound system for worship nights

Creating immersive, spirit-filled gatherings

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

☀️ Sunshine Service Sprint

Organize a sponsored day of community service where students serve local needs, collecting donations to fuel campus ministry growth.

📱 Social Scripture Shareathon

Supporters share daily scripture reflections on social media while inviting friends to donate, sparking faith conversations and funding student ministry.

🎥 Faith Under the Stars

Host outdoor evenings featuring faith-based films on the campus lawn; sell tickets and refreshments, uniting community and raising funds for ministry programs.

🌱 Prayer Plant Pop-Up

Sell potted plants paired with prayer cards at campus or local markets, combining green gifts with spiritual support to boost fundraising.

🚴‍♂️ Pedal & Praise Ride

Organize a charity bike ride with music stops for worship; participants gather sponsors per mile to support campus fellowship events.

🍋 Lemonade & Lyrics

Run a lemonade stand with live worship performances; accept song requests with tips, creating a fun campus event that funds ministry.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries fundraising ideas

Top grants for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your campus ministry. These options are a great place to start.

Strategic Grants

LuMin: Lutheran Campus Ministry Network - ELCA

Up to $120,000

Supports the long-term health and vitality of campus ministry organizations, with initial applications due June 30, 2025, and full applications due August 31, 2025, for the 2026 cycle.

Site Grants

LuMin: Lutheran Campus Ministry Network - ELCA

$1,200 to $4,000 (for new applicants)

Provides essential support for ongoing ministry operations and specific projects for campus ministries affiliated with the ELCA, with applications due October 31, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your campus ministry’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Christian Union

Offers Bible Course Sponsorship Opportunities

Double the Donation

Provides a list of companies that donate to nonprofits

The Giving Block

Allows you to donate cryptocurrency, stocks, or from your credit card to hundreds of faith-based organizations

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional donor tips from those who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. There is no catch!

Can Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all at zero cost. Every dollar collected supports your mission without losing any to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries run with Zeffy?

Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, create online stores for merchandise sales, or establish recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries?

Zeffy is the best truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries. While other platforms may claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every cent raised goes directly to your mission, fostering trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

