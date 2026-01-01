Zero-fee fundraising for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Campus Devotional Tithing Circle
Streamline weekly or monthly tithes for campus ministry with automated recurring gifts, ensuring steady support for devotional programs without transaction fees.
Spring Outreach Mission Trip Fundraiser
Mobilize students to raise peer-to-peer donations for spring break outreach or mission trips, empowering supporters to share personal fundraising pages and grow your impact.
Student Worship Night Ticket Sales
Sell tickets to student-led worship nights, leadership conferences, or retreats—manage RSVPs, seating assignments, and host fee-free ticket sales all in one place.
Faith & Campus Gear Storefront
Offer branded ministry apparel, faith-based books, and campus gear online, making it easy for supporters to shop and fund your programs at zero cost.
Seasonal Giving Drive
Launch a targeted giving drive for back-to-school, Easter, or end-of-semester support using custom donation forms that collect donor info seamlessly.
Campus Ministry Membership Circle
Build a tiered membership program for alumni, volunteers, and key supporters with exclusive content or event access to foster long-term engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🙌 10 mission trip scholarships
So every student can serve abroad without financial stress
🗣️ Leadership workshops for 25 student leaders
To equip the next generation for campus ministry
📖 100 study Bibles and devotionals
Guiding students through personal faith journeys
🍕 Weekly fellowship dinners for 50 students
Building community and lasting friendships
🎤 High-quality sound system for worship nights
Creating immersive, spirit-filled gatherings
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
☀️ Sunshine Service Sprint
Organize a sponsored day of community service where students serve local needs, collecting donations to fuel campus ministry growth.
📱 Social Scripture Shareathon
Supporters share daily scripture reflections on social media while inviting friends to donate, sparking faith conversations and funding student ministry.
🎥 Faith Under the Stars
Host outdoor evenings featuring faith-based films on the campus lawn; sell tickets and refreshments, uniting community and raising funds for ministry programs.
🌱 Prayer Plant Pop-Up
Sell potted plants paired with prayer cards at campus or local markets, combining green gifts with spiritual support to boost fundraising.
🚴♂️ Pedal & Praise Ride
Organize a charity bike ride with music stops for worship; participants gather sponsors per mile to support campus fellowship events.
🍋 Lemonade & Lyrics
Run a lemonade stand with live worship performances; accept song requests with tips, creating a fun campus event that funds ministry.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries fundraising ideas
Top grants for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries in 2025
Strategic Grants
LuMin: Lutheran Campus Ministry Network - ELCA
Up to $120,000
Supports the long-term health and vitality of campus ministry organizations, with initial applications due June 30, 2025, and full applications due August 31, 2025, for the 2026 cycle.
Site Grants
LuMin: Lutheran Campus Ministry Network - ELCA
$1,200 to $4,000 (for new applicants)
Provides essential support for ongoing ministry operations and specific projects for campus ministries affiliated with the ELCA, with applications due October 31, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Christian Union
Offers Bible Course Sponsorship Opportunities
Double the Donation
Provides a list of companies that donate to nonprofits
The Giving Block
Allows you to donate cryptocurrency, stocks, or from your credit card to hundreds of faith-based organizations
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional donor tips from those who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. There is no catch!
Can Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all at zero cost. Every dollar collected supports your mission without losing any to fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries run with Zeffy?
Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, create online stores for merchandise sales, or establish recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them without any fees.
What's the best fundraising platform for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries?
Zeffy is the best truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries. While other platforms may claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every cent raised goes directly to your mission, fostering trust with your donors.