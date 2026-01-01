Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional donor tips from those who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. There is no catch!

Can Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all at zero cost. Every dollar collected supports your mission without losing any to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries run with Zeffy?

Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, create online stores for merchandise sales, or establish recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries?

Zeffy is the best truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious Student Groups and Campus Ministries. While other platforms may claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every cent raised goes directly to your mission, fostering trust with your donors.