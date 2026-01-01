data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sponsor Ramadan Iftar Meals
Invite community members to fund daily iftar dinners throughout Ramadan with a simple, shareable online form. This drive builds engagement and ensures each evening meal is fully covered, fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Mosque Expansion Fund
Secure steady support for building renovations or new prayer halls by automating monthly or quarterly contributions. Recurring gifts provide predictable income to keep your project on track.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Eid Celebration Gala Tickets
Sell tickets to your mosque’s Eid festival or community gala with an integrated event page—manage RSVPs, dietary preferences, and seating without manual tracking.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Youth Quran Class Fundraising Challenge
Empower families and students to raise sponsorships for Quran classes through personalized fundraising pages. Peer-to-peer campaigns tap networks and amplify contributions.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Hajj Assistance Raffle
Offer raffle tickets online to support pilgrims’ travel expenses—set prize tiers and draw winners virtually. A raffle boosts excitement and raises significant funds quickly.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Islamic Book & Apparel Shop
Open an online store for prayer rugs, Islamic literature, and mosque-branded apparel. Zero fees mean every sale directly benefits your educational and outreach programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌙 1,000 Ramadan iftar meals
Bringing families together in nourishment and faith
📚 200 Quran study scholarships
Empowering learners of all ages to deepen their connection
🎙️ 5 faith enrichment workshops
Inspiring hearts with expert scholars and hands-on discussions
🕌 New prayer rugs for 200 worshippers
Ensuring comfort and dignity in every act of devotion
🛠️ Accessibility & facility upgrades
Creating a safe, welcoming space for the whole community
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Mosques
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Mosques
🍧 Sundaes for Sadaqah
A community ice cream social where each scoop is sponsored by donors, sweetening fellowship and funding mosque programs.
🏃 Masjid Morning Mile
Host a 5K or mile fundraiser run around the neighborhood. Participants raise pledges per mile to support mosque services.
🌊 Beach Cleanup for Blessings
Organize a beach clean-up; donors pledge per bag collected. Boost community service, care for Allah's earth, and fund mosque needs.
📚 Virtual Quran Marathon
Launch an online Quran reading challenge; sponsors pledge per juz or page read. Unites readers globally and raises funds.
🐑 Qurbani Share Campaign
Ahead of Eid al-Adha, invite sponsors to fund sacrificial shares online for distribution to those in need, deepening community ties.
🎥 Dusk Movie & Donation Night
Outdoor family-friendly film screening under the stars with a suggested donation at the gate and concession sales to support mosque programs.
Top grants for Mosques in 2025
IRUSA Domestic Grant Program
Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA)
$20,000-$70,000
Supports food security, refugee services, healthcare clinics, and community development organizations in the US, with applications opening March 3, 2025.
Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Varies (significant funding available)
Provides funding for target hardening and physical security enhancements to nonprofits at high risk of terrorist attack, with application deadlines varying by state.
ACF of Yuma Grants
Arizona Community Foundation
Not specified
Supports youth and healthcare initiatives for eligible organizations, including religious ones, with applications opening July 14, 2025.
Grants for Islamic Art and Cultural Heritage
Barakat
Not specified
Supports heritage preservation, research, and education related to Islamic art and cultural heritage, with details available on their website.
Top companies that donate to Mosques in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
Great Giant Foods
Distributes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs specifically for mosques and Islamic boarding schools.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mosques? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Mosques with no platform fees or processing fees. Our sustainability comes from optional tips that generous donors add to their contributions, so your Mosque can keep every dollar intended for your mission.
Can Mosques use Zeffy to collect donations?
Mosques can definitely use Zeffy to collect a wide range of donations. Whether it's for general donations, special collections, or event tickets, Zeffy handles it all without any fees. Every cent you raise goes directly to supporting your community and its activities.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Mosques run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Mosques can organize various fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like iftar dinners, and recurring donations for ongoing support. The platform is versatile and 100% fee-free, ensuring that more funds reach your community's needs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Mosques?
Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Mosques because it is truly 100% free. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but impose hidden fees, Zeffy's zero-fee model ensures that more of your donors' contributions go towards fulfilling your community's mission, without any catches.