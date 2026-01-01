Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mosques? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Mosques with no platform fees or processing fees. Our sustainability comes from optional tips that generous donors add to their contributions, so your Mosque can keep every dollar intended for your mission.

Can Mosques use Zeffy to collect donations?

Mosques can definitely use Zeffy to collect a wide range of donations. Whether it's for general donations, special collections, or event tickets, Zeffy handles it all without any fees. Every cent you raise goes directly to supporting your community and its activities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Mosques run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Mosques can organize various fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like iftar dinners, and recurring donations for ongoing support. The platform is versatile and 100% fee-free, ensuring that more funds reach your community's needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Mosques?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Mosques because it is truly 100% free. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but impose hidden fees, Zeffy's zero-fee model ensures that more of your donors' contributions go towards fulfilling your community's mission, without any catches.