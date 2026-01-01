Zero-fee fundraising for Synagogues

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
High Holiday Giving Drive
Engage members during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with a custom online donation form. This targeted appeal makes it effortless to support holiday services and temple operations fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sustaining Circle for Monthly Support
Automate ongoing tithes and offerings by inviting congregants to join your Sustaining Circle. Recurring gifts provide predictable revenue for programming and community outreach.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Mitzvah Day Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers to raise funds for community service projects by sharing personal pages and stories. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand your reach and rally friends and family.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Shabbat Dinner Gala
Sell tickets to an elegant Shabbat dinner featuring guest speakers and live music. Streamlined ticketing and attendee management make planning effortless and fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Purim Basket Raffle
Raise funds during Purim with a themed raffle of holiday gift baskets. Digital ticket sales boost participation and drive festive engagement without processing fees.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Annual Gala Silent Auction
Host a silent auction at your year-end gala with online bidding and item showcases. Guests can bid seamlessly from their phones, maximizing revenue for synagogue programs.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🕎 50 Hanukkah menorahs to gift families
So every household can celebrate the festival of lights
📜 Restoration of one Torah scroll
Preserving centuries-old heritage for future generations
🍎 100 Hebrew school scholarships
Ensuring all children learn our traditions, no matter their means
🍽️ 250 community Shabbat meals
Bringing members together in tradition and fellowship
💡 Sanctuary LED lighting upgrade
Enhancing worship atmosphere while reducing energy costs
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Synagogues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Synagogues
🍦 Shabbat Sundae Social
Kids and families enjoy ice cream sundaes after service with a toppings bar. Ticket sales fund children’s programs.
🎨 Mural Mitzvah Day
Community paints a new synagogue mural. Sponsors donate per painted section to support youth art scholarships.
🔥 Kosher Cookout & Campfire
Outdoor BBQ, s’mores, and stories by the fire. Ticketed entry raises funds for community outreach programs.
🌿 Garden Grafting Gathering
Volunteer to plant and tend the synagogue garden. Donors sponsor plants to grow community and fresh kosher produce.
📲 Torah Trivia Tournament
Online weekly quiz nights where teams pay entry fees. Sponsorships and bragging rights support adult learning funds.
🚲 Cycle for Chessed
Supporters log summer bike miles and fundraise per mile. A fun peer-to-peer ride for social service programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Synagogues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Synagogues in 2025
Community Impact Grants
Tidewater Jewish Foundation
Not specified
Supports new and innovative programs in the Tidewater Jewish community with application deadlines in August and September 2025.
Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP)
State of California / Governor's Office
$80 million annually
Provides funding for security enhancements to nonprofits at risk of hate-motivated violence, with grants expected in Fall 2025.
Grants (focusing on Women's Empowerment, Education, Food)
Jewish Helping Hands
Not specified
Focuses on basic necessities like women's empowerment, education, and food for the 2025/2026 grant cycle.
Auerbach Launch Grant
Reconstructing Judaism
$18,000
Supports new initiatives for Reconstructionist Judaism for the 2025-2026 cycle.
Top companies that donate to Synagogues in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants, round up programs, and registries for nonprofits through its Spark Good program.
The Jewish Agency
Provides financial aid for security measures for Jewish communal institutions, including synagogues.
USCJ
Offers sponsorship opportunities for companies to support their events, which benefit the Conservative Jewish movement and its synagogues.
Jacksonville Jewish Center
Provides a platform for businesses to sponsor the synagogue and its affiliated schools, offering various levels of recognition and benefits.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Synagogues? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Synagogues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help places like your Synagogue keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Synagogues use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Synagogues can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your Synagogue's important work and community.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Synagogues run with Zeffy?
Synagogues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to help.
What's the best fundraising platform for Synagogues?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Synagogues. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds stay within your Synagogue to support your community and mission.