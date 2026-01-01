Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Synagogues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Synagogues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help places like your Synagogue keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Synagogues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Synagogues can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your Synagogue's important work and community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Synagogues run with Zeffy?

Synagogues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to help.

What's the best fundraising platform for Synagogues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Synagogues. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds stay within your Synagogue to support your community and mission.