Participants walk in their own locations, tracking distances with an app, raising funds through sponsorships while sharing photos online.
A 24-hour online campaign encouraging supporters to give on a specific date, boosted by matching gifts and social media outreach.
Host monthly webinars featuring cancer researchers discussing breakthroughs, with a registration fee supporting fundraising efforts.
Create a challenge where participants perform an action for cancer awareness, encouraging donations in exchange for their post shares.
Organize an in-person or virtual auction featuring donated items, experiences, or services, with proceeds directly benefiting cancer research.
Host an annual fun run where participants collect pledges and race to raise money, creating community support for cancer research.
Sell branded merchandise such as cancer awareness T-shirts or wristbands, with profits contributed to ongoing research projects.
Encourage supporters to set up a monthly giving program, providing a steady income stream dedicated to cancer research advancements.
Partner with local businesses to hold matching gift days, encouraging employees to donate while the company matches their contributions.
Hold a community vigil in honor of cancer patients, where attendees donate to light candles, supporting ongoing research efforts.
Engage donors to sponsor specific research projects, providing them with updates and recognition for their contributions.
Create a community garden where all proceeds from produce sales support cancer research, fostering local engagement and awareness.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).
An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.
Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.
Suicide prevention initiatives can host candlelight walks, benefit runs, and peer-led workshops to fund outreach, counseling, and hotlines.
Sober Living homes raise funds with benefit dinners, alumni donation drives, community sobriety walks and local sponsorships to support recovery.
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs thrive on recovery walks, sponsor-a-mile runs, testimonial dinners, peer-led workshops, and neighborhood donor drives.
Equine therapy programs raise funds through trail rides, saddle sponsorships, barn tours and auctions to support horse care and sessions.
Chronic illness support groups can organize awareness walks, virtual speaker nights, and care-package sales to fund peer support services.
Memory walks, personalized keepsake sales, and local café donation days help dementia support groups fund vital care and programs.
Host memory walks, tribute fundraisers, and caregiver workshops with local sponsorships and community bake sales to benefit Alzheimer’s support groups.
Disability advocacy groups raise funds via inclusive fun runs, peer-driven giving challenges, and corporate partnerships to support accessibility programs.
Independent living centers can host accessible community fairs, equipment raffles, and peer sponsorships to fund mobility aids and life-skills programs.
Disability support services can raise funds through adaptive sports events, accessible benefit dinners, peer-to-peer campaigns and sponsorship drives.
Host charity walks, survivor story nights, and wellness workshops to raise funds for cancer support groups’ care programs.
Host charity runs, awareness dinners, and corporate matching challenges to boost support for cutting-edge cancer research initiatives.
Mental health support groups can raise funds with peer-led workshops, sponsored self-care kits, and community walkathons.
Health and wellness initiatives thrive on community fitness challenges, sponsored wellness fairs, and donation-based workshops supporting screenings, therapy, and outreach.
Addiction Recovery Programs raise funds through sober socials, sponsor-backed wellness workshops, alumni donation drives, and community benefit dinners.
Mental health organizations can host benefit walks, online peer-to-peer campaigns, art auctions, and workshops to fund vital support services.
Disease research institutions can raise funds through awareness walks, peer-to-peer crowdfunding, lab tours, and sponsor-matched giving.
Hospitals and clinics raise funds with charity runs, health screenings, corporate equipment sponsorships, and benefit galas to support patient care.
For community health nonprofits, hosting charity runs, wellness workshops, matching-gift drives, and patient testimonial nights raises vital funds.
Research institutions can host lab tours, donor dinners, and poster sessions to raise money for equipment, experiments, and fellowships.
Before diving into fundraising, it's essential to evaluate your cancer research nonprofit's capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire as a starting point:
Once you've assessed your organization's capacity, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for cancer research nonprofits:
Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueCrowdfunding CampaignHighMediumHighCharity Walk/RunMediumHighMediumGala DinnerMediumMediumHighCorporate Partnership ProgramMediumMediumHigh
Develop a clear timeline to keep your fundraising efforts on track. Here’s a sample timeline for a Charity Walk/Run:
Budget planning is crucial for fundraising success. Here’s how to break it down:
Understanding the potential risks involved in your fundraising efforts can help you prepare better:
By following these steps, you can find a fundraising idea that not only suits your cancer research nonprofit's mission but also engages your community effectively. Good luck!
