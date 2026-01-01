Free AI-powered tool
Generate fresh ideas for your next fundraising campaigns. Describe your nonprofit to receive personalized suggestions that match your fundraising goals and audience.
Host a series of health-focused webinars, charging participants a fee with guest experts discussing relevant topics and promoting wellness tips.
Organize a month-long fitness challenge using an app, encouraging participants to gather sponsorships for milestones achieved.
Create an online platform for auctioning donated health-related services or products, allowing supporters to bid from anywhere.
A 24-hour campaign where supporters give on a specific day, complemented by matching donations from major sponsors to amplify impact.
Host an in-person or online retreat focused on mental wellness, offering workshops for a fee to promote self-care and relaxation.
Organize a community walk/run event where participants raise sponsorships to cover their entry fees and contribute to health initiatives.
Sell branded health and wellness merchandise, such as water bottles and fitness gear, with profits going toward programs.
Offer cooking classes focused on healthy meals, charging a fee and sharing cooking tips and recipes to promote nutrition.
Partner with local businesses to create employee wellness programs, where part of the fee supports your nonprofit's initiatives.
Host a community health and wellness fair, bringing together various wellness businesses to promote their services and raise funds.
Engage volunteers by organizing special fundraising days where they collect donations in their communities for health initiatives.
Launch a challenge on social media encouraging followers to share their health journeys while raising funds through sponsorship.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).
An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.
Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.
Suicide prevention initiatives can host candlelight walks, benefit runs, and peer-led workshops to fund outreach, counseling, and hotlines.
Sober Living homes raise funds with benefit dinners, alumni donation drives, community sobriety walks and local sponsorships to support recovery.
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs thrive on recovery walks, sponsor-a-mile runs, testimonial dinners, peer-led workshops, and neighborhood donor drives.
Equine therapy programs raise funds through trail rides, saddle sponsorships, barn tours and auctions to support horse care and sessions.
Chronic illness support groups can organize awareness walks, virtual speaker nights, and care-package sales to fund peer support services.
Memory walks, personalized keepsake sales, and local café donation days help dementia support groups fund vital care and programs.
Host memory walks, tribute fundraisers, and caregiver workshops with local sponsorships and community bake sales to benefit Alzheimer’s support groups.
Disability advocacy groups raise funds via inclusive fun runs, peer-driven giving challenges, and corporate partnerships to support accessibility programs.
Independent living centers can host accessible community fairs, equipment raffles, and peer sponsorships to fund mobility aids and life-skills programs.
Disability support services can raise funds through adaptive sports events, accessible benefit dinners, peer-to-peer campaigns and sponsorship drives.
Host charity walks, survivor story nights, and wellness workshops to raise funds for cancer support groups’ care programs.
Host charity runs, awareness dinners, and corporate matching challenges to boost support for cutting-edge cancer research initiatives.
Mental health support groups can raise funds with peer-led workshops, sponsored self-care kits, and community walkathons.
Health and wellness initiatives thrive on community fitness challenges, sponsored wellness fairs, and donation-based workshops supporting screenings, therapy, and outreach.
Addiction Recovery Programs raise funds through sober socials, sponsor-backed wellness workshops, alumni donation drives, and community benefit dinners.
Mental health organizations can host benefit walks, online peer-to-peer campaigns, art auctions, and workshops to fund vital support services.
Disease research institutions can raise funds through awareness walks, peer-to-peer crowdfunding, lab tours, and sponsor-matched giving.
Hospitals and clinics raise funds with charity runs, health screenings, corporate equipment sponsorships, and benefit galas to support patient care.
For community health nonprofits, hosting charity runs, wellness workshops, matching-gift drives, and patient testimonial nights raises vital funds.
Research institutions can host lab tours, donor dinners, and poster sessions to raise money for equipment, experiments, and fellowships.
Tell us about your nonprofit and your goals — our 100% free, AI-powered tool will instantly generate tailored fundraising ideas.
Browse through personalized suggestions and choose the ideas that best match your mission.
Bring your idea to life with Zeffy — create your fundraising form and start raising funds today.
Before diving into fundraising, it's essential to evaluate your nonprofit's capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire as a starting point:
Once you've assessed your organization's capacity, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for health and wellness initiatives:
Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueWellness ChallengeHighHighMediumHealth FairMediumHighHighCharity Run/WalkMediumMediumHighCooking ClassesHighHighMedium
Develop a clear timeline to ensure your fundraising efforts stay on track. Here’s a sample timeline for a Charity Run/Walk:
Budget planning is crucial for fundraising success. Here’s how to break it down:
Understanding the potential risks involved in your fundraising efforts can help you prepare better:
By following these steps, you can find a fundraising idea that not only suits your nonprofit's mission but also effectively engages your community. Good luck!
No matter your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered. Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits, our fundraising solutions are completely free—forever.