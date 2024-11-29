501(c)(3) vs 501(c)(4): Understanding the Key Differences [2024]

There are several types of nonprofits to consider when starting one from the ground up. A nonprofit is an umbrella term for different tax-exempt organizations classified by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) based on purpose and activities.

Two stand-out categories that constitute the majority of nonprofits are Section 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. Both nonprofit types have unique restrictions, pros, and cons suitable for different nonprofit causes.

We have compared 501(c)(3) vs 501(c)(4) in detail to help you apply for the most appropriate exempt status.



What is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization?

A 501(c)(3) status by the IRS offers tax-exemption benefits to nonprofit organizations. 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to receive a charitable contribution deduction from individual and corporate donors.

Although exempt from federal taxes, 501(c)(3) organizations must pay employee income taxes and social security payments. They may be operated primarily as private foundations or public charities and no earnings can go to a private shareholder, individual, or board members.

To qualify under section 501(c)(3), an organization must be involved in IRS-approved activities, which include:

Relief for the poor and underprivileged, such as providing food, shelter, or financial help

Advancement of education, science, and religion through schools, research, or religious services

Advocacy against animal cruelty, promoting welfare and preventing abuse

Preventing juvenile neglect and abuse with counseling, shelter, or support services

Protecting civil and human rights by advocating for equality and social justice

Reducing neighborhood tensions and fostering community development through housing and youth programs

What is a 501(c)(4) Nonprofit?

A 501(c)(4) entity is also a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, but it is different from 501(c)(3) in terms of eligibility requirements and limitations. Although 501(c)(4) nonprofits are tax-exempt, donations to these organizations are not tax-deductible.

501(c)(4) nonprofits primarily promote social welfare for the general public, including political activity and lobbying. Those who support individuals running for public office or participate in political action groups may choose this status.

To qualify for 501(c)(4) status, an organization must fulfill the following requirements:

It must operate exclusively to advance social welfare initiatives.

It must not make its primary activity to support or reject specific elected officials.

It must operate on a nonprofit model, with all the earnings dedicated to its social welfare purpose.

It must be primarily engaged in non-commercial activities that are not charitable.

Social welfare organizations, trade unions, and civic leagues fall under the 501(c)(4) category. Here are some well-known examples of 501(c)(4) nonprofits:

501(c)(3) vs. 501(c)(4) Tax Exempt Status: A Snapshot of the Key Differences

While we’ll dive deep below, here’s a snapshot of the other vital distinctions between these popular nonprofit classifications.

Responsive Table 501(c)(3) 501(c)(4) Purpose Must operate exclusively for one or more of the exempt purposes dictated by the IRS Can participate in activities beyond their limitations if they are meant for the good of the public. Registration Must submit Form 1023 to the IRS Must file Form 1024-A Eligibility for Tax-Exemption Exempt from most state and local taxes, might pay excise tax on investment income for private foundations Some taxes are applicable depending on the state Tax Deductibility Donations qualify for tax relief Donor contributions do not qualify for tax relief Lobbying and Advocacy Tax restrictions on political campaigns and ability to influence legislation support or opposition, and limitations on lobbying. Tax restrictions on politics as a primary purpose and participation. Political Campaign Intervention Cannot support or oppose political candidates More flexibility and fewer restrictions to advocate for causes and engage in political activities Disclosure Requirements Required by law to maintain transparency to the public. Not bound to disclose to donors. Grounds for Revocation Can lose tax-exempt status on several grounds. Less restrictions that would cause them to lose tax-exempt status. Additional Pros - Eligible for public and private grants

-No liability for directors, nonprofit members, and employees, except for violating laws - Eligible to participate in political lobbying if it aligns with the cause

- More flexibility in advocacy

What is the difference between a 501c3 and 501c4?

Nonprofit’s purpose

A 501(c)(3) organization must operate exclusively for one or more exempt purposes dictated by the IRS. They offer direct services to their entire community, such as:

Food donations

Free health services

After-school programs

A 501(c)(4) nonprofit can participate in activities beyond its limitations if they are meant for the public's good.

Registration

To register as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, you must submit Form 1023 with the IRS. When applying for 501(c)(4), you must file Form 1024-A.

In both cases, you must register and incorporate your nonprofit at the state level. The process of starting a nonprofit may vary by state.



Eligibility for Tax-Exemption

While both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofits are exempted from paying federal income taxes, their tax obligations differ.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, you are not obligated to pay most state and local taxes. For a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, some taxes are applicable depending on the state the organization is based in.

Fundraising Efforts and Tax Deductibility

Tax deductible contributions are a significant fundraising benefit nonprofits can offer to their donors to boost retention. Only donations to 501(c)(3) organizations qualify for tax relief.

Limitations exist for contributions, such as donations offered to volunteer fire companies and war veterans' organizations.

Other 501(c)(4) nonprofits must be transparent about their non-tax-deductible donation status in all fundraising efforts. The information should also mention that some donations may be deductible as business expenses if and when applicable.

Lobbying and Advocacy

501(c)(3) organizations:

Cannot participate in political campaigns

Limited lobbying allowed, must not be substantial

Minimal legislative activity to avoid taxation (influencing legislation of any kind)

501(c)(4) organizations:

Political campaign activity cannot be their primary purpose

Prohibited from direct or indirect political campaign involvement

Can lobby and support legislation related to the organization’s mission

Can appeal to representatives and share opinions on officials

Note that a 501(c)(3) organization must file Form 5768 before participating in any lobbying efforts.

Political Campaign Intervention

Some of the activities 501(c)(4) nonprofits are permitted to engage in include:

Pay for costs essential to a political organization

Compare their missions with the candidate’s mission

Ask candidates to sign pledges on an issue

Endorse candidates whose views align with theirs

Support their preferred candidate’s mission and conduct political lobbying

Conduct voter registration activities

Unlike 501(c)(4), 501(c)(3) nonprofits cannot support or oppose political candidates. Their lobbying activities must be within permissible limitations.

The percentage may vary with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit size. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit can sponsor debates between all candidates to highlight their views and opinions, but it cannot endorse a particular candidate.

Disclosure Requirements

501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are public charities and must disclose certain crucial information, which includes the nonprofit’s:

Annual Form 990 details

Financial statements

List of donors

Unlike private foundations, the information is provided to the public on the IRS's official website and other credible online databases. 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations are not bound to disclose donors, and supporters are protected from public scrutiny, which may motivate more charitable contributions to their organization.

Grounds for Revocation

The IRS can revoke a 501(c)(3) organization’s status on the following grounds:

Excessive lobbying beyond nonprofit purposes

Participation in political activities outside civic or voter education

Misuse of organizational funds

Failure to file annual IRS reports

501(c)(4) social welfare organizations can lose their status only when:

Failure to file annual returns, with three consecutive violations leading to revocation

Activities that contradict their tax-exempt purpose

Unrelated business activities exceeding their stated objectives

FAQs - 501c3 vs 501c4

Is a 501(c)(4) better for social welfare organizations? If your goal is to promote general welfare and support specific candidates with similar views, register as a 501(c)(4). Go with 501(c)(3) if political activities are not part of your initiatives. Both nonprofit classifications foster national good in their own ways, and can create well-rounded an publicly supported organizations.

Can a 501c4 make a profit? As the Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(4) dictates, organizations must not work for profit to operate as tax-exempt social welfare organizations. Their primary purpose should be to promote social welfare.

