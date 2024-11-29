501(c)(3) vs 501(c)(4): Understanding the Key Differences [2024]

There are several types of nonprofits to consider when starting one from the ground up. A nonprofit is an umbrella term for different tax-exempt organizations classified by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) based on purpose and activities.
Two stand-out categories that constitute the majority of nonprofits are Section 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. Both nonprofit types have unique restrictions, pros, and cons suitable for different nonprofit causes.
We have compared 501(c)(3) vs 501(c)(4) in detail to help you apply for the most appropriate exempt status.
A 501(c)(3) status by the IRS offers tax-exemption benefits to nonprofit organizations. 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to receive a charitable contribution deduction from individual and corporate donors.
Although exempt from federal taxes, 501(c)(3) organizations must pay employee income taxes and social security payments. They may be operated primarily as private foundations or public charities and no earnings can go to a private shareholder, individual, or board members.
To qualify under section 501(c)(3), an organization must be involved in IRS-approved activities, which include:
A 501(c)(4) entity is also a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, but it is different from 501(c)(3) in terms of eligibility requirements and limitations. Although 501(c)(4) nonprofits are tax-exempt, donations to these organizations are not tax-deductible.
501(c)(4) nonprofits primarily promote social welfare for the general public, including political activity and lobbying. Those who support individuals running for public office or participate in political action groups may choose this status.
To qualify for 501(c)(4) status, an organization must fulfill the following requirements:
Social welfare organizations, trade unions, and civic leagues fall under the 501(c)(4) category. Here are some well-known examples of 501(c)(4) nonprofits:
While we’ll dive deep below, here’s a snapshot of the other vital distinctions between these popular nonprofit classifications.
A 501(c)(3) organization must operate exclusively for one or more exempt purposes dictated by the IRS. They offer direct services to their entire community, such as:
A 501(c)(4) nonprofit can participate in activities beyond its limitations if they are meant for the public's good.
To register as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, you must submit Form 1023 with the IRS. When applying for 501(c)(4), you must file Form 1024-A.
In both cases, you must register and incorporate your nonprofit at the state level. The process of starting a nonprofit may vary by state.
Here are some quick guides to help you:
While both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofits are exempted from paying federal income taxes, their tax obligations differ.
As a 501(c)(3) organization, you are not obligated to pay most state and local taxes. For a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, some taxes are applicable depending on the state the organization is based in.
Tax deductible contributions are a significant fundraising benefit nonprofits can offer to their donors to boost retention. Only donations to 501(c)(3) organizations qualify for tax relief.
Limitations exist for contributions, such as donations offered to volunteer fire companies and war veterans' organizations.
Other 501(c)(4) nonprofits must be transparent about their non-tax-deductible donation status in all fundraising efforts. The information should also mention that some donations may be deductible as business expenses if and when applicable.
501(c)(3) organizations:
501(c)(4) organizations:
Note that a 501(c)(3) organization must file Form 5768 before participating in any lobbying efforts.
Some of the activities 501(c)(4) nonprofits are permitted to engage in include:
Unlike 501(c)(4), 501(c)(3) nonprofits cannot support or oppose political candidates. Their lobbying activities must be within permissible limitations.
The percentage may vary with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit size. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit can sponsor debates between all candidates to highlight their views and opinions, but it cannot endorse a particular candidate.
501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are public charities and must disclose certain crucial information, which includes the nonprofit’s:
Unlike private foundations, the information is provided to the public on the IRS's official website and other credible online databases. 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations are not bound to disclose donors, and supporters are protected from public scrutiny, which may motivate more charitable contributions to their organization.
The IRS can revoke a 501(c)(3) organization’s status on the following grounds:
501(c)(4) social welfare organizations can lose their status only when:
