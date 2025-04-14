Understanding Form 990: A Step-by-Step Guide for Nonprofits

Form 990 is more than just paperwork for nonprofits. It's a crucial annual filing requirement that maintains their tax-exempt status.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires Form 990, a financial report card demonstrating legitimacy and transparency to the government and the public. You might wonder about the importance of Form 990 in running or starting a nonprofit, the different types, and the step-by-step process for filing correctly.
We’re here to deliver detailed requirements, methods, and best practices for filing Form 990 and its importance for maintaining tax-exempt status for nonprofits.
Form 990, officially titled "Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax," is an annual informational document for an organization’s tax-exempt status with the IRS.
The document typically includes details about your nonprofit's mission, programs, and finances. You can also highlight your organization's achievements from the past year.
While not technically nonprofit tax returns, Form 990 is the IRS's tool for ensuring your nonprofit complies with tax-exempt regulations.
It’s normal to need some help interpreting Form 990, and we’ve got you covered with a quick walkthrough:
Nonprofits organizations must submit Form 990 as part of tax forms required by the IRS. Most states rely on this form of nonprofit compliance to conduct charitable and other regulatory oversight.
It also helps them assess whether organizations claiming exemption from state income tax follow their specified state-exempt requirements.
Form 990 is a publicly accessible document that discloses information about your finances, activities, and governance to potential supporters. This nonprofit transparency helps you gain their trust and convince them to support your organization.
Many grant-making organizations and corporate sponsorship opportunities require you to include a copy of Form 990. Having missing, late, or incomplete records will place you at a disadvantage.
There is a good chance that donors, especially major gift givers, will review your Form 990 before making any decision for insights into which of your programs are most effective.
Preparing Form 990 requires thoroughly evaluating your organization's financial activities and governance practices. It will help your leadership identify areas of improvement and practices that deliver results.
The maximum penalty for late returns is the lesser of $10,500 or 5% of the organization's gross receipts for the year. If your organization doesn’t file the return by the specified date, individuals responsible for the delay may face a penalty of $10 per day, with a maximum of $5,000 for all individuals.
Form 990-N (e-Postcard) is for organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less. This short online form requires basic information like your nonprofit's name, address, EIN, tax year, principal officer details, website URL, and confirmation of receipts under $50,000.
While it's the simplest version, eligible organizations can opt to file a complete return for more comprehensive reporting.
Filing requirements:
Nonprofit need-to-knows:
Form 990-EZ is for organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets below $500,000. This four-page form is a condensed version of Form 990, requiring more detailed information than Form 990-N.
It includes balance sheet data, program accomplishments, and itemized grant information. If eligible organizations prefer, they can also file the standard Form 990.
Filing requirements:
Nonprofit need-to-knows:
Form 990 is the standard version for larger nonprofits with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000. This comprehensive 12-page form requires detailed organizational information, including your mission, financial records, and annual accomplishments.
Filing requirements:
Nonprofit need-to-knows:
Form 990-PF is specifically for private foundations, regardless of their financial status. This 13-page form requires detailed reporting on the foundation's private assets, trustees, officers, grants awarded, and other economic activities.
Filing requirements:
Nonprofit need-to-knows:
Form 990-T is for nonprofits that have income of over $1000 from activities unrelated to their primary mission. Form 990-T doesn't replace your regular Form 990. You still need to file whichever version of Form 990 fits your organization's size and type in addition to Form 990-T for reporting extra income.
For example, if a charity runs a gift shop, the income from that shop might be considered unrelated business income and require Form 990-T.
Filing requirements:
Nonprofit need-to-knows:
Most likely, yes. The IRS wants to ensure nonprofits stay transparent, use their funds responsibly, and continue to operate in line with their mission.
Most tax-exempt nonprofits need to file a version of the 990 each year, which may differ based on the types of forms we covered above. Which one you file depends on your organization’s size and structure.
Even if your nonprofit didn’t do much this year, skipping a 990 can cost you. Miss three years in a row? The IRS can automatically revoke your tax-exempt status.
There are a few exceptions for:
If you’re not sure where your nonprofit falls, it’s a good idea to double-check with a tax professional or review the IRS guidelines.
According to the Taxpayer First Act of 2019, a tax-exempt organization must submit Form 990 electronically. While this process can seem daunting, especially for first-timers, we've broken it down into manageable steps.
To file Form 990 electronically, you'll need to choose an IRS-authorized e-file provider—services or software platforms approved by the IRS for securely submitting your form online.
When choosing a provider, ensure they support all the forms and schedules your nonprofit needs. The IRS hosts a list of authorized e-file providers that offer software and services that allow you to file Form 990 electronically.
Create your account with the chosen e-file provider. You must enter information about your organization, such as your Employer Identification Number (EIN), contact information, fiscal year, and other relevant details.
Based on the form you must submit, ensure you have all the relevant information you need beforehand. Gather details, including:
Carefully follow the instructions provided by the e-file solution to start and file Form 990. The software will actively guide you through the process, prompting you to enter the necessary information per the field.
Most software programs automatically check for errors and omissions and typically include validation checks to ensure all essential fields are completed. However, you should double-check the information manually to play it safe.
So now that you know your nonprofit probably needs to file a 990, who is responsible for doing it? Typically, the responsibility falls on your organization’s leadership, someone on the board, or your Executive Director.
Even if you hire an accountant or nonprofit tax pro to help prepare the form, it’s still up to your team to ensure everything gets submitted on time. Keeping good records throughout the year (like with a donor management system) makes the whole process much smoother.
Once your form is ready to go, it needs a signature to be valid. Official signatures are required from the following parties:
By signing, you’re certifying that everything is true, accurate, and complete to the best of your knowledge, so double-check that final copy before it goes out!
Bonus tip: Websites like GuideStar list recent 990s for public view, so even if you don’t have the paperwork on hand, those platforms can help you see what’s been filed.
If you do all that and still don’t see a recent 990, you can plan to talk to a professional about the following steps to be sure you’re on track.
We’re all busy, and the 990 deadline can easily sneak up with everything else on your plate. Missing it can lead to penalties or even risk your tax-exempt status if it happens three years in a row. How easy would it be to feel the momentum of a big spring fundraiser in May and assume someone surely handled the 990 just to find out in July that no one did.
How to avoid it:
The numbers in your 990 need to match your internal records precisely to avoid raising red flags with the IRS or your funders. Incomplete or inconsistent info is one of the biggest reasons for delays or inquiries and can also impact your reputation.
For example, if your 990 says you spent $20,000 on programming one year, and the following year, it jumps to $70,000 with no context or explanation, a grant reviewer might wonder what happened—or whether your records are solid.
How to avoid it:
Form 990 includes a section where you’ll list current board members, officers, and key staff. Things change, and leaving this blank or listing outdated leadership can affect your credibility with funders or partners.
How to avoid it:
Filing Form 990 is a crucial responsibility for tax-exempt organizations, serving multiple purposes beyond maintaining your status. It builds trust, reinforces credibility, and demonstrates transparency in your operations. This accountability can ultimately attract donors and encourage contributions, strengthening your nonprofit's financial health.
