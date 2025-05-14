Hubspot for Small Nonprofits: Is it Right for Your Organization? [2025]

Small nonprofits often struggle to manage donor relationships while juggling many tasks with limited resources. This can lead to disorganization, missed opportunities, and burnout.
Without the right tools, donor data lives in scattered spreadsheets, making it hard to stay on top of outreach and engagement.
HubSpot for Nonprofits offers a solution: a centralized, easy-to-use CRM that streamlines communication, automates tasks, and helps small teams build stronger donor relationships—so they can focus on what matters most: their mission.
In this article, we’ll dive into HubSpot for small nonprofits to help you decide if their CRM functionality is right for you.
HubSpot is a great tool for large nonprofit organizations. Here are some HubSpot for nonprofits benefits:
HubSpot is a powerful platform built with marketing teams in mind. Its robust CRM, automation tools, and advanced reporting make it a favorite for mid-sized and large organizations looking to scale their outreach. But for smaller nonprofits, especially those without a dedicated marketing or IT team, HubSpot can feel like too much—and too expensive.
Here’s what to consider:
If you’re a small nonprofit looking for an easier, budget-friendly alternative, Zeffy might be a better fit. Zeffy offers a true all-in-one platform—CRM, donor management, events, reporting, and fundraising tools—with no fees, no subscriptions, and no technical setup required.
Community Music School of Santa Cruz, with a $60,000 annual budget, needed a free, simple solution after their donor management system eliminated its free version. They found Zeffy, an all-in-one platform that offered donor management, event ticketing, and camp registration with no fees.
Over 17 months, they saved over $2,000 in fees that would have gone to other platforms like PayPal or Square. Zeffy’s simplicity, customization, and responsive customer service made it the perfect fit for this small nonprofit, providing everything they needed without the complexity or cost of larger platforms like HubSpot. Learn more about how they did it →
HubSpot's CMS tool allows you to build customized websites, including a drag-and-drop interface and built-in SEO tools for a streamlined user experience and better rankings.
Here are some of the features available on HubSpot's content management system:
HubSpot's Marketing Hub offers features for nonprofits to manage donor outreach and fundraising campaigns. These features include:
Sales Hub provides insights, automation, and other tools to maximize donor management efforts
The tools auto-populate contact profiles every time you interact with the donor. You can automatically get information for further communications.
Create personalized messages, secure your donations, and maintain better donor relationships. The Deal feature lets you track the progress of your goals and identify trends.
Here are some other key features it offers:
Hubspot offers a few pricing options nonprofits should consider.
HubSpot Free Plan: The free plan includes three modules—marketing, sales, and CMS—offering a range of nonprofit-friendly features such as:
HubSpot Paid Plan: The paid plan, discounted for nonprofits, offers additional advanced features beyond the free plan. While the specifics may vary depending on the level chosen, these typically include:
HubSpot offers nonprofits a 40% discount on tools for engaging donors, tracking reports, and scaling marketing.
HubSpot for nonprofits has the following requirements to qualify for the 40% discount. Your organization must:
You can't apply the nonprofit program pricing to existing products/subscriptions or combine it with other discounts.
With HubSpot, nonprofits can create various resources and assets to support their missions. This includes:
HubSpot's centralized platform helps create, manage, and analyze ads from several platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Using its precise segmentation feature, you can run hyper-targeted ad campaigns and set and track your budget to make the most out of limited resources.
The pre-built ad campaign templates also help you save time when creating effective ads.
HubSpot streamlines volunteer management by automatically adding volunteers to workflows based on custom criteria.
Automate follow-up communications to ensure volunteers receive timely thank-you messages and updates on events and opportunities. You can also use HubSpot's automated workflows to collect feedback and improve the volunteer experience.
Manage your social media campaigns with HubSpot by adding all your profiles to your account. Create, schedule, and track posts for your nonprofit's social media channels from a single platform.
HubSpot also gives you the option to publish content across channels and batch-schedule posts in advance. This allows you to spread awareness about your nonprofit's program through social media.
Create landing pages for your campaigns and upcoming events using HubSpot's Marketing Hub and CMS.
Choose from pre-made themes or create custom designs without needing technical skills.
HubSpot offers email marketing tools that are integrated into its free CRM software. These tools allow users to create effective email campaigns, manage contacts, and use live chat features.
With reliable email marketing tools, optimize each supporter's experience. Using traffic and conversion analytics, you can improve your campaigns and get a better ROI.
Leverage HubSpot's personalization and automation features to segment your audience and send targeted messages. Use filters like donation history, interests, and demographics to create tailored content and landing pages that resonate with your supporters.
Streamline donations with HubSpot's custom forms. This donor management system uses smart fields and conditional logic to simplify the process. It can pre-fill information for returning donors, making giving easier. By reducing steps and personalizing the experience, you can improve donor satisfaction and potentially increase donations.
Your HubSpot account offers several tools to analyze key metrics. Check the “Reports” tab and see what features you can use to improve donor relationships and engagement.
Analytics measure impact and track donation trends, volunteer engagements, and campaign performances. See if your fundraisers are lacking in any of these areas and identify what you can do to improve them.
These limitations are worth considering when evaluating if HubSpot is the right fit for your nonprofit's specific needs and resources. If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative to HubSpot, Zeffy is a 100% free CRM software for nonprofits.
HubSpot is a versatile sales, marketing, service, operations, and website-building platform. By using HubSpot's features and integrations, nonprofits can create personalized experiences for their supporters.
HubSpot equips nonprofits with the tools required to maximize impact, from automating repetitive tasks to gaining valuable insights through analytics. Pairing HubSpot with a dedicated fundraising platform can streamline your nonprofit's functions and help you raise more.
While HubSpot offers powerful CRM capabilities, it's not the only solution for nonprofits. If you're already using HubSpot, you can seamlessly integrate it with Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, to enhance your donor management.
If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative, Zeffy also offers comprehensive donor management tools at no cost.
If you're already using HubSpot, Zeffy integrates seamlessly to enhance your fundraising efforts. But if you’re not on HubSpot yet, Zeffy is everything you need for both CRM and fundraising — and it’s 100% free.
Whether you’re looking to add advanced CRM features or simplify your fundraising, Zeffy is the perfect solution.
Take these simple steps to integrate Zeffy using Zapier:
