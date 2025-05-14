How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Hubspot for Small Nonprofits: Is it Right for Your Organization? [2025]
Nonprofit guides

Hubspot for Small Nonprofits: Is it Right for Your Organization? [2025]

May 14, 2025

Small nonprofits often struggle to manage donor relationships while juggling many tasks with limited resources. This can lead to disorganization, missed opportunities, and burnout.

Without the right tools, donor data lives in scattered spreadsheets, making it hard to stay on top of outreach and engagement.

HubSpot for Nonprofits offers a solution: a centralized, easy-to-use CRM that streamlines communication, automates tasks, and helps small teams build stronger donor relationships—so they can focus on what matters most: their mission. 

In this article, we’ll dive into HubSpot for small nonprofits to help you decide if their CRM functionality is right for you.

Table of Contents

Is HubSpot the right tool for your nonprofit?

HubSpot is a great tool for large nonprofit organizations. Here are some HubSpot for nonprofits benefits:

Is HubSpot Right for Small Nonprofits? Here’s What to Consider

HubSpot is a powerful platform built with marketing teams in mind. Its robust CRM, automation tools, and advanced reporting make it a favorite for mid-sized and large organizations looking to scale their outreach. But for smaller nonprofits, especially those without a dedicated marketing or IT team, HubSpot can feel like too much—and too expensive.

Here’s what to consider:

If you’re a small nonprofit looking for an easier, budget-friendly alternative, Zeffy might be a better fit. Zeffy offers a true all-in-one platform—CRM, donor management, events, reporting, and fundraising tools—with no fees, no subscriptions, and no technical setup required.

How one small nonprofit raised $47K for free with Zeffy’s donor management tools

Community Music School of Santa Cruz, with a $60,000 annual budget, needed a free, simple solution after their donor management system eliminated its free version. They found Zeffy, an all-in-one platform that offered donor management, event ticketing, and camp registration with no fees.

Over 17 months, they saved over $2,000 in fees that would have gone to other platforms like PayPal or Square. Zeffy’s simplicity, customization, and responsive customer service made it the perfect fit for this small nonprofit, providing everything they needed without the complexity or cost of larger platforms like HubSpot. Learn more about how they did it →

Which HubSpot features actually help nonprofits save time and raise more?

CMS Hub for captivating websites

HubSpot's CMS tool allows you to build customized websites, including a drag-and-drop interface and built-in SEO tools for a streamlined user experience and better rankings. 

Here are some of the features available on HubSpot's content management system:

Check out our guide on building the best nonprofit website

Marketing Hub

HubSpot's Marketing Hub offers features for nonprofits to manage donor outreach and fundraising campaigns. These features include: 

Check our guide on how to do email marketing for nonprofits

Sales Hub

Sales Hub provides insights, automation, and other tools to maximize donor management efforts

The tools auto-populate contact profiles every time you interact with the donor. You can automatically get information for further communications. 

Create personalized messages, secure your donations, and maintain better donor relationships. The Deal feature lets you track the progress of your goals and identify trends. 

Here are some other key features it offers: 

Is HubSpot affordable for nonprofits—or a budget strain?

Hubspot offers a few pricing options nonprofits should consider.

HubSpot Free Plan: The free plan includes three modules—marketing, sales, and CMS—offering a range of nonprofit-friendly features such as:

HubSpot Paid Plan: The paid plan, discounted for nonprofits, offers additional advanced features beyond the free plan. While the specifics may vary depending on the level chosen, these typically include:

Plan Cost Onboarding Charges

Marketing Hub Professional

$800/month for 3 users

$3,000 (one-time)

Marketing Hub Enterprise

$3,§00/month for 5 users

$7,000 (one-time)

Sales Hub Professional

$90/month/user

$1,500 (one-time)

Sales Hub Enterprise

$150/month/user

$3,500 (one-time)

Service Hub Professional

$90/month/user

$1,500 (one-time)

Service Hub Enterprise

$130/month/user

$3,500 (one-time)

HubSpot offers nonprofits a 40% discount on tools for engaging donors, tracking reports, and scaling marketing.

Looking for a free CRM built for nonprofits?
Check out the best free CRM options

Does your nonprofit qualify for HubSpot’s discounted pricing?

HubSpot for nonprofits has the following requirements to qualify for the 40% discount. Your organization must:

You can't apply the nonprofit program pricing to existing products/subscriptions or combine it with other discounts.

What can you actually build with HubSpot (without a marketing team)?

With HubSpot, nonprofits can create various resources and assets to support their missions. This includes:

Ad management

HubSpot's centralized platform helps create, manage, and analyze ads from several platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. 

Using its precise segmentation feature, you can run hyper-targeted ad campaigns and set and track your budget to make the most out of limited resources. 

The pre-built ad campaign templates also help you save time when creating effective ads. 

Volunteer management

HubSpot streamlines volunteer management by automatically adding volunteers to workflows based on custom criteria. 

Automate follow-up communications to ensure volunteers receive timely thank-you messages and updates on events and opportunities. You can also use HubSpot's automated workflows to collect feedback and improve the volunteer experience.

Social media management

Manage your social media campaigns with HubSpot by adding all your profiles to your account. Create, schedule, and track posts for your nonprofit's social media channels from a single platform.

HubSpot also gives you the option to publish content across channels and batch-schedule posts in advance. This allows you to spread awareness about your nonprofit's program through social media.

Launching a landing page

Create landing pages for your campaigns and upcoming events using HubSpot's Marketing Hub and CMS. 

Choose from pre-made themes or create custom designs without needing technical skills. 

Email marketing

HubSpot offers email marketing tools that are integrated into its free CRM software. These tools allow users to create effective email campaigns, manage contacts, and use live chat features. 

With reliable email marketing tools, optimize each supporter's experience. Using traffic and conversion analytics, you can improve your campaigns and get a better ROI.

How to avoid common mistakes and get the most out of HubSpot for nonprofits

Mistake #1: Lack of personalized communications with the core audiences

Leverage HubSpot's personalization and automation features to segment your audience and send targeted messages. Use filters like donation history, interests, and demographics to create tailored content and landing pages that resonate with your supporters.

Mistake #2: Clunky donation forms

Streamline donations with HubSpot's custom forms. This donor management system uses smart fields and conditional logic to simplify the process. It can pre-fill information for returning donors, making giving easier. By reducing steps and personalizing the experience, you can improve donor satisfaction and potentially increase donations.

Mistake #3: No impact measurements or improvement 

Your HubSpot account offers several tools to analyze key metrics. Check the “Reports” tab and see what features you can use to improve donor relationships and engagement. 

Analytics measure impact and track donation trends, volunteer engagements, and campaign performances. See if your fundraisers are lacking in any of these areas and identify what you can do to improve them.

Where HubSpot falls short for nonprofits (and what to watch out for)

These limitations are worth considering when evaluating if HubSpot is the right fit for your nonprofit's specific needs and resources. If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative to HubSpot, Zeffy is a 100% free CRM software for nonprofits.

Zeffy vs. HubSpot: Why Small Nonprofits are Switching to a Purpose-Built CRM

HubSpot is a versatile sales, marketing, service, operations, and website-building platform. By using HubSpot's features and integrations, nonprofits can create personalized experiences for their supporters. 

HubSpot equips nonprofits with the tools required to maximize impact, from automating repetitive tasks to gaining valuable insights through analytics. Pairing HubSpot with a dedicated fundraising platform can streamline your nonprofit's functions and help you raise more.

While HubSpot offers powerful CRM capabilities, it's not the only solution for nonprofits. If you're already using HubSpot, you can seamlessly integrate it with Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, to enhance your donor management.

If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative, Zeffy also offers comprehensive donor management tools at no cost.

Looking for a free CRM built for nonprofits?
Check out the best free CRM options

Feature HubSpot Zeffy

Pricing

Expensive (even discounted) + onboarding fees

100% free

Cost

Free plan available
Paid plan starting at $800/month for 3 users +$3,000 onboarding fee (one-time)

$0

Donor Management

Limited without customization

Built-in donor management

Donation/Fundraising

Few features, limited in comparison to Zeffy

One-stop shop, all-in-one

Events & Ticketing

Needs integrations

Native + free

CRM Complexity

Complex (needs onboarding)

Simple and intuitive

Built for nonprofits?

No → adapted for

Yes → purpose-built

Suited for small nonprofits?

Overkill

Built for small and medium nonprofits

How to integrate HubSpot with Zeffy 

If you're already using HubSpot, Zeffy integrates seamlessly to enhance your fundraising efforts. But if you’re not on HubSpot yet, Zeffy is everything you need for both CRM and fundraising — and it’s 100% free. 

Whether you’re looking to add advanced CRM features or simplify your fundraising, Zeffy is the perfect solution.

Take these simple steps to integrate Zeffy using Zapier:

FAQs on HubSpot for nonprofit organizations

Analytics is an integral part of HubSpot. It offers valuable insights for data-driven decision-making. The platform has a user-friendly interface. Access analytics on your donors, fundraising efforts, and more.

  • Select the “Reports” tab of your HubSpot menu
  • Here you will find the “Contact Analytics” segment which allows you to view details about where your contacts are coming from
  • Use filters to segment contacts by properties
  • Build your customized dashboard in the Reports tab to track metrics like email activity, donor activity, and marketing campaigns.

    • HubSpot CRM offers a free plan with up to a million contacts. More advanced CRM features are available in paid plans. Eligible nonprofits can get a 40% discount on these plans.

    Here is how it helps raise funds and amplify your marketing efforts:

  • Detailed reports for a 360-degree view of donors' data and donation tracking
  • Faster and easier donation process with 1000+ app integrations and donation modules
  • Precise targeting through segmentation
  • Automate routine tasks with powerful workflows that save time
  • Unify all your donor and donation data from different apps and your website to the CRM in a single place
  • Personalize communications with donors

    • HubSpot's CRM system provides tools for organizing donor data, customizing communications, and monitoring interactions. Some of the features include:

  • Donor segmentation
  • Automated follow-ups
  • Detailed analytics to improve donor retention and engagement

    • Yes, HubSpot integrates with a wide range of third-party tools commonly used by nonprofits such as Zeffy, MailChimp, and even event management tools. These integrations help streamline various functions like fundraising, event management, and email marketing, enhancing overall efficiency.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Camille Duboz

    Keep reading :

    Nonprofit software
    Salesforce for Nonprofits: The Ultimate Guide [2025]

    Learn about the benefits and drawbacks of using Salesforce for nonprofits and discover Zeffy, the best free alternative for managing donors.

    Read more
    Nonprofit software
    MailChimp Alternatives: 7 Best Free and Paid Options (2025)

    Compare Mailchimp's pros and cons for nonprofits and explore top alternatives like Zeffy to find the best fit for your email and fundraising needs.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.