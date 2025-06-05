The best online fundraising platforms in Canada for small and medium nonprofits.

If you're a small nonprofit in Canada, you're already stretching every dollar. That’s why fundraising platforms that take a cut of every donation you earn without telling you upfront can be a serious challenge.

Whether it’s transaction fees, platform costs, or surprise upgrades, you could end up paying thousands as you raise more using these tools. While your team works tirelessly to grow your impact, those fees chip away at what you get to use.

This guide is here to pull back the curtain on hidden fees and help Canadian nonprofits see that zero-fee fundraising is possible. We’ll highlight the only platform that gives you 100% of every dollar raised and a deeper look at other options you might be using today or considering.

The most successful fundraising happens when you know the full story on how funds are being used and feel confident about how you can save on fees to invest where it matters–your mission.

‍

Why choosing the right Canadian fundraising platform matters

Not all fundraising platforms are created with your nonprofit in mind. Whether it’s a tool built for Canadian nonprofits, one that understands and meets the needs of lean teams who need efficiency, an option that removes the burden of fees, or one that checks all the boxes (like Zeffy), getting specific matters.

Let’s look at the best online fundraising platforms for Canadian nonprofits:

‍

Look for tools built for Canada

Many popular fundraising software options were built for the U.S. tax system, not Canadian laws.

‍

That means:

You may have to issue tax receipts or risk non-compliance manually

Your French-speaking donors and staff may face accessibility challenges

Features that seem “free” often include hidden currency conversion fees or unsupported tax formats

‍

Below, we’ll highlight the two best Canada-centered fundraising options so you can avoid jumping through hoops to offer a great donor experience and remain compliant.

‍

Know your goals and fundraising needs

Many fundraising tools are donation-only platforms, which work if you are starting and need simple solutions. However, it’s essential to think ahead to growth when you choose a software to invest time and learning in, looking for something that supports you at any stage.

‍

‍

The best fundraising platforms offer everything you need to raise money, so you always have options to engage donors. That could look like:

Peer-to-peer fundraising

eCommerce

Raffles

Auctions

Ticketed events

Crowdfunding

Membership programs

Payment processor

Simple process for online appeals

‍

‍

Lean on zero-fee fundraising

A platform that really gets you will be Canada-focused and advocate for any way you can save money to put back into your mission. Less fees mean you increase revenue potential even with a solo operation or lean team.

At first glance, 3% to 5% in transaction fees (even with “free” platforms) might not seem like much. But when you start raising serious funds, that small percentage becomes a big barrier to your impact.

Zero-fee fundraising means you never pay a platform fee, transaction fee, or fee to use upgraded features or jump to the next “tier.” Zeffy is the only fundraising platform that offers this model because we know how important every cent of each donation is to your work.

‍

Here’s a look at how fees cut into fundraising impact:

‍

Responsive Table Platform If you raise You’ll pay fees of Leaving you with Zeffy $100,000 $0 $100,000 CanadaHelps $100,000 $4,000 $96,000 Donorbox $100,000 ~$6,100 ~$93,900

‍

That’s $3,200–$6,100 your nonprofit could put toward programs, staff, or urgent needs. Being able to ensure supporters that their gift goes entirely to your cause can also support donor retention.

Want to see your potential savings? Use the Zeffy Savings Calculator and find out how much more you could keep for your cause.

‍

‍

A deep dive into donation software for nonprofits Canada

‍

Responsive Table Platform Built for Canadian Nonprofits? CRA-Compliant Tax Receipts? French Support? Zeffy Yes, Canadian-founded and operated Yes, fully automated and compliant Yes, full French-language interface and support CanadaHelps Yes, a longstanding Canadian platform Yes, instant receipts issued Yes, the interface is available in French Donorbox No, global product with a U.S. focus It depends, requires manual customization No, French support is not built in

‍

Zeffy - The only zero-fee fundraising tool built for Canadian Nonprofits

It’s no surprise that topping the list of our online fundraising platform overview for Canadian nonprofits is Zeffy. Zeffy is the only 100% free online fundraising and donor management platform built exclusively for nonprofits and founded by Canadians.

Since its founding, Zeffy's digital fundraising tools have empowered over 50,000 nonprofits across the US and Canada to launch 200,000+ fundraising campaigns, raising more than $800 million and saving $40 million in fees.

‍

Zeffy's features for small nonprofits

Simple and easy to use tools you can set up fast

Accept multiple payment methods

Customizable donation forms

Monthly giving and simple process for recurring donors

Donor management software

Virtual and hybrid events

Optimized donation pages (for mobile devices)

eCommerce to gather donations in new ways

Memberships programs

Tap to Pay (in-person POS) app

‍

Zeffy's pricing

At Zeffy, we decided to break the mold and offer nonprofits a 100% free platform. We don’t have any hidden fees, third-party transaction fees, or upgrade fees—nothing.

‍

‍

Zeffy reviews

On Capterra, Zeffy receives:

4.8/5 overall rating

4.9/5 value for money rating

4.8/5 ease of use rating

‍

“Zeffy has changed the way that I do things - it has made my life so much simpler. By having everything on Zeffy, I can take care of so many things in just one place, and in a more intuitive way than some other platforms. The staff have been helpful and friendly. Seriously, Zeffy has saved my sanity and renewed my ability to focus more on the work I do rather than scattering my energy every which way.” - Maude S.

‍

‍

CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps supports over 27,000 registered Canadian charities with fast fund transfers and innovative tools like instant tax receipts, donation tracking, and multiple ways to give and raise funds.

By building a charity profile in the CanadaHelps database, you can reach more donors who visit the site to find causes to get involved in. This can be a helpful fundraising strategy for organizations that don't have their own donor database, and have a budget for fundraising tech.‍

‍

CanadaHelps pricing

CanadaHelps charges the following fees on donations:

One-time donations from your charity profile: 4%

All monthly donations: 3.5%

Cause fund donations: 3.75%

Securities donations: 2-3%

‍

Key features for small nonprofits

CanadaHelps offers a suite of features that are slightly less robust than Zeffy's, but are well-rated by the nonprofit organizations that use it:

Donor management

Donation forms

Events

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Monthly donations

Database listing

‍

CanadaHelps reviews

On Capterra, CanadaHelps receives:

4.5/5 overall rating

4.0/5 ease of use rating

4.4 /5 value for money rating

‍

“The CanadaHelps team has been an incredible partner and a significant resource for our charity. They are personable, responsive and capable. We feel privileged to have a partner that truly "gets" the charitable sector, understands our challenges and promotes our causes.” - Alistair J.

‍

‍

Donorbox

‍

Donorbox is available in over 96 countries and is used by over 80,000 organizations. It’s a trusted online fundraising platform for many well-known international charities and is a solid choice for nonprofits with a global footprint with a budget set aside.

‍

Donorbox pricing

Donorbox is free to start, but the Standard plan charges a platform fee of 1.75%. The Pro plan, which costs $139/month, reduces the cost to 1.5%.

‍

Donorbox features for small nonprofits

Branded, mobile-friendly donation forms for web or direct links

Enable regular weekly, monthly, or annual contributions

Organize donor data, track history, and send personalized receipts

SSL encryption and PCI-DSS compliance for safety

Dashboards to track trends, performance, and engagement‍

‍

Donorbox reviews

On Capterra, Donorbox receives:

4.8/5 overall rating

4.7/5 ease of use rating

4.7/5 value for money rating

‍

“Once we were set up, it was easy to use. We like the option to send out yearly receipts in a couple of steps. We also like to option to add offline donations.” - Jeffrey H.

‍

‍

Raisely

‍

Raisely is a purpose-before-profit, all-in-one online fundraising platform. Like Zeffy, it’s a B-corp and was founded to help charities access the necessary technology. Since 2016, Raisely has helped over 3,500 charities raise over $400 million.

Although Raisely is not Canadian, it allows nonprofits to accept donations in Canadian dollars, issue CRA-compliant tax receipts, and conduct bilingual campaigns. It’s also important to note that Raisely is a platform that can pass on fees if you don’t read the fine print.

‍

Raisely pricing

Raisely charges a 4% platform fee (with optional donor tips to fund it). However, they do pass on the third-party transaction (credit card) fees to you of 2.2% + 30 cents per transaction.

‍

Raisely Pro is also available to increase the features available for fundraising, with the following cost after a 30-day free trial:

Monthly plan: $119/month

Annual plan: $59.90/month

‍

Raisely features for small nonprofits

Raisely offers a suite of services and tools to help nonprofits meet their online fundraising goals:

Donor management

Donation forms

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Fundraising websites

Event registration and ticketing‍

‍

Raisely reviews

On Capterra, Raisely receives:

4.9/5 overall rating

4.6/5 ease of use rating

4.9/5 value for money rating

‍

“Raisely has revolutionised our donation functionality online, as well as our peer-to-peer fundraising, both in general and for specific events. We have raised more than we ever would have without it, I'm certain of that.” - Andre P.

‍

‍

DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect is a Canadian online fundraising platform that offers software for over 50,000 nonprofit professionals. The platform claims that nonprofits can raise 25% more in their first year using DonorPerfect and offers various paid and free feature options.

Fees are part of the equation with DonorPerfect, so it’s essential to budget for what you’ll have to pay when setting fundraising goals.

‍

DonorPerfect pricing

DonorPerfect offers three levels of online fundraising software: Core, Plus, and Pro. While specific pricing for platform fees is only available upon a quote on their website, monthly fees begin around $99/month, and transaction fees are not disclosed.

‍

DonorPerfect features for small nonprofits

Online donation forms

Fundraising events

Volunteer management

Direct mail

Monthly membership management

Canadian tax receipts

‍

‍

DonorPerfect reviews

On Capterra, DonorPerfect receives:

4.6/5 overall rating

4.5/5 value for money rating

4.3 /5 ease of use rating

‍

“We love using DonorPerfect at the Calvert Marine Museum Development Office! It has transformed how we manage donor relationships, making it easier to track contributions, manage campaigns, and analyze our fundraising efforts. “ - Lisa H.

‍

‍

GoFundMe Pro (Formerly Classy)

Like Zeffy's, Classy’s giving platform was designed exclusively for nonprofit organizations, which must have 501(c)(3) status to use its services. As part of the GoFundMe family and now named GoFundMe Pro, the platform empowers organizations with innovative technology to unlock generosity, create engaging donor experiences, and drive their missions forward within a global community of 150 million philanthropists.

GoFundMe Pro is a popular option among large nonprofits or those who need a complex set of features and campaigns, which is why it also comes with a price. ‍

‍

GoFundMe Pro pricing

Classy is not transparent about its pricing. However, we know there are hefty platform fees based on nonprofit size, and transaction fees vary, especially when using various payment methods like PayPal and Venmo.‍

‍

GoFundMe Pro features for small nonprofits

Classy offers a suite of software and services for their nonprofit organizations.

Donation websites and forms

Donor management

Peer-to-peer campaigns

International fundraising

Crowdfunding

Online fundraising events and ticketing

Auctions and mobile bidding

‍

GoFundMe Pro reviews

On Capterra, GoFundMe Pro receives:

4.3 /5 overall rating

3.9 /5 value for money rating

4.3 /5 ease of use rating

‍

“Beyond the ease of use and wide array of features, Classy's customer service is outstanding. They always go above and beyond to provide value to the non-profit community. Their toolkits, whitepapers and blog posts are available free to all, and the customer and technical support is always available and helpful. All around great service.” - Mick W.

‍

‍

Bonterra Network for Good

Founded in 2001 by America Online, Cisco Systems, and Yahoo!, Bonterra Network for Good offers online fundraising solutions for over 7,000 small nonprofits and has processed over $2.2 billion in transactions.

Fundraising features support all aspects of the donor journey for small nonprofits, but come at a cost and potentially a learning curve.

‍

Bonterra Network for Good pricing

Bonterra Network for Good isn’t super transparent with its pricing. However, we were able to find out that its packages start at $200 per month and 2.9% + $0.30 % per transaction.‍

‍

‍

Bonterra Network for Good features for small nonprofits

All-in-one online fundraising platform for online donations, campaigns, and donor communication

Easy-to-create, branded donation pages to match your nonprofit's identity

Tools to track donor data, engagement, and giving history

Simplify tax receipt issuance for donors

Manage ticket sales, registrations, and event promotions

Access reports and analytics to optimize campaigns

Online fundraising coaching and resources to grow your impact

‍

Bonterra Network for Good reviews

On Capterra, Bonterra Network for Good receives:

4.6/5 overall rating

4.4 /5 value for money rating

4.6 /5 ease of use rating

‍

“We appreciated the coach at the beginning of our joining Network for Good and now the customer representatives who help when we have a question. Overall, the different aspects of the Fundraising platform meet our needs and give us a clear picture of our fundraising efforts.” - Donna B.

‍

‍

Eventbrite

Nonprofits in Canada can use Eventbrite to host online fundraising events, from auctions and raffles to endurance events and Galas. However, the cost of these activities and the management of the attendees differ from those of other fundraising activities.

‍

‍

Eventbrite pricing

Publishing free events on Eventbrite (no cost of admission) comes at no cost, and there are no upfront fees. For other fundraising events that do charge a ticket or entry fee, Eventbrite’s pricing structure is broken out as follows:

3.7% + $1.79 service fee per ticket

2.9% payment processing fee per order

Attendees pay fees unless your organization chooses to cover them.

‍

Additionally, Eventbrite offers discounted ticket fees on donation tickets for nonprofits. Qualifying nonprofit organizations can access Eventbrite Pro plans for 50% off, which will benefit them by sending more event marketing emails and engaging guests.

‍

‍

Eventbrite features for small nonprofits

Creation of engaging events and event registration forms

Social media marketing tools

Custom ticket sales

Free events available

Payment processing capabilities

Event management in a recognizable user interface

Hybrid events, group events, and zoom events

‍

Eventbrite reviews

On Capterra, Eventbrite recieves:

4.6/5 overall rating

4.5/5 value for money rating

4.6/5 ease of use rating

‍

“This is a great tool, especially for smaller nonprofits or groups looking to promote and sell tickets (even free ones). I like the pay-as-you go options that don't lock you into a yearly/monthly commitment. I appreciated that there is still a free option for smaller events.” - Brian H.

‍

‍

Trust the best fundraising platform for Canada nonprofits

‍

While several fundraising platforms exist, each with its own pros, cons, and fee structures, Zeffy remains the only one that is 100% free, with no hidden charges, platform fees, or credit card processing fees. For Canadian nonprofits and small organizations trying to make the most of every dollar, that’s a game-changer.

But Zeffy isn’t just about being free. It’s about empowering your mission with tools designed to grow your impact, without cutting into your funds. Whether running raffles, auctions, or ticketed events, managing memberships, launching an online store, or organizing a peer-to-peer campaign, Zeffy gives you the tech and support you need to scale, at no cost.

Zeffy’s donor-focused experience makes giving easier, faster, and more satisfying, contributing to a 130% higher conversion rate than the industry average. Plus, donors can access their portal to track transactions and download tax receipts, making their giving journey feel professional and transparent.

At the end of the day, your fundraising platform should work for you, not take from you. Zeffy makes that possible.

‍

‍

‍

FAQs: Best fundraising platforms Canada

‍

Is Zeffy available in Canada? Yes, Zeffy's online fundraising tools are available in Canada. It's a 100% free fundraising platform supporting nonprofits nationwide.‍

‍

What is the best fundraising software for small nonprofits? The best fundraising software for small nonprofits is easy to use, built for your size and budget, and helps you raise more without hidden fees. Zeffy stands out as the top choice because it’s: 100% free — no platform or transaction fees Built specifically for nonprofits Designed to be simple for small teams Includes everything from donation forms to event ticketing and donor management Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits across Canada and the U.S. Small organizations don’t need more complexity; they need a platform that removes barriers and maximizes every dollar raised. Sign up for Zeffy free and get started in under an hour.

‍

What should you look for in donation software for nonprofits in Canada? For Canadian nonprofits, not every fundraising tool checks the boxes you need. Here’s what to prioritize: CRA-compliant tax receipting: Ensure the platform can automatically issue receipts that meet Canadian regulations. French-language support: If you serve bilingual communities, your tools should too. No hidden fees: Look beyond “free to start” claims and understand what you’ll actually pay per transaction. Ease of use: Look for clean dashboards, easy donor management, and minimal setup. Event and campaign tools: Integrated fundraising features (like ticketing, forms, and peer-to-peer) save time and make giving easier. Built for nonprofits: Avoid generic or for-profit tools not made with mission-driven work in mind. Feel confident with the only zero-fee fundraising platform built for Canadian nonprofits. Sign up for Zeffy free.

‍

What donation platform has no fees? Zeffy is the only truly free fundraising platform. Unlike others within this online fundraising platform overview, Zeffy covers all platform and transaction fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Learn how Zeffy stays free

‍