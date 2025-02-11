The Complete Guide to Contactless Fundraising in 2025

Digital payments have transformed how we handle money, and charitable giving is no exception. Gone are the days of relying on checks or cash for fundraising.

Today's donors are growing increasingly comfortable with contactless donations—whether tapping a card on a POS device, scanning a QR code, or using their phone to give. This shift away from cash isn't just a trend—it's becoming the preferred way to donate.

Adopting contactless giving strategies for charities isn't just about keeping up with technology and trends; it's about making it convenient for supporters to donate.

In this guide, we will explore strategies to adopt contactless methods, enhance donor trust, and streamline the giving experience for modern supporters.

‍

Table of contents

What is a contactless fundraising campaign?

3 benefits of contactless donations for nonprofits

5 popular tools for contactless fundraising

How to implement contactless fundraising in your organization

Case Study: How Shrewsbury Elementary PTO raised $2,919 using Zeffy

Final thoughts on contactless fundraising

FAQs on contactless donations

‍

What is a contactless fundraising campaign?

Contactless fundraising helps nonprofits collect donations without cash or physical interaction through digital payment. Donors can give easily at events, online, or offline campaigns using NFC tap-to-donate payments, QR codes, or digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

These digital donation methods automatically sync with your fundraising systems, saving time and reducing manual entry errors.

When implemented as part of a campaign, contactless fundraising can include strategic placement of QR codes, mobile giving, or targeted digital outreach - all designed to make giving quick and convenient for your supporters.

‍

3 benefits of contactless donations for nonprofits

1. Instant contributions

Donors can give instantly using their preferred payment methods, whether at events or during online campaigns. For example, a museum visitor can tap their phone or scan a QR code to support an exhibition, avoiding the need for cash or checks.

‍

2. Secure transactions

Modern encryption and secure payment systems keep donor information safe. Unique codes, multi-factor authentication, and real-time monitoring protect against unauthorized access. This helps develop supporters’ confidence in every transaction and builds trustworthy bonds.

‍

3. Global reach and flexibility

Contactless fundraising allows nonprofits to connect with donors anywhere in the world.

For instance, a local food bank can accept donations from international supporters during virtual events while still collecting in-person contributions through contactless terminals at local gatherings.

‍

5 popular tools for contactless fundraising

1. QR code donations

QR code donations make it easy for donors to give by scanning a code with their smartphone. Nonprofits can strategically place these codes on event banners, posters, direct mail, or even staff clothing, making giving accessible anytime, anywhere. Once scanned, the code opens a secure online donation form, allowing supporters to contribute quickly and safely.

This method is ideal for events, fundraising campaigns, and engaging donors who prefer digital options. Beyond convenience, QR codes also track campaign performance data, helping nonprofits refine their strategies, improve outreach, and maximize results.

‍

2. Digital wallets

Digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal make donating simple by eliminating the need for donors to manually enter card details each time.

Since many people already use digital wallets for everyday payments, nonprofits can easily integrate them into their fundraising systems.

To protect donor information, these wallets use strong security features like tokenization, biometric authentication, and multi-factor authentication.

‍

3. Text-to-donate campaigns

Text-to-donate lets supporters give instantly through their phones by sending a simple keyword to a shortcode (like "GIVE" to 55555).

Once a donor texts, they receive a secure link to complete their donation in seconds. This method is particularly effective during live events, emergencies, or time-sensitive campaigns where immediate action is essential.

Beyond convenience, text donations offer valuable data tracking for your campaigns while engaging donors who prefer quick mobile interactions.

‍

4. Tap-to-pay technology

Modern POS devices equipped with tap-to-pay technology let donors contribute by simply tapping their card or phone at your events or location.

These portable card readers work with NFC-enabled cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets, making it easy to collect donations anywhere.

Perfect for events, galas, museum tours, or street fundraising, tap-to-pay systems let you process donations instantly - all from a single device.

You can turn your iPhone into a powerful donation tool with Zeffy's 100% free tap-to-pay app. Unlike traditional POS systems that require expensive hardware and monthly fees, Zeffy's solution is completely free and works with any iPhone. Simply download the app, log in to your Zeffy account, and start accepting contactless donations in minutes. Your supporters can tap their cards or phones to give while you keep 100% of every donation.

‍

5. Contactless giving kiosks

Contactless giving kiosks are self-service stations that can be set up in places like malls, airports, or event venues. Donors use kiosks to choose preset or custom amounts and pay through tap-to-donate, digital wallets, or credit cards.

Kiosks help nonprofits share videos or messages about their cause to inspire donors who want more information before giving.

Kiosks operate without staff involvement and are ideal for busy public areas, handling both one-time donations and larger contributions. They also collect data on donation patterns, helping nonprofits improve future campaigns and better understand donor behavior.

‍

How to implement contactless fundraising in your organization

1. Assess your donor needs

Start by analyzing your donor base - their typical giving patterns, technology comfort level, and preferred ways to engage with your organization. This insight helps you choose tools that your supporters will actually use.

For instance, younger donors may prefer mobile options like digital wallets, while older ones might prefer the simplicity of tap-to-donate devices.

‍

2. Evaluate technology options

Explore different contactless donation tools to find the best fit for your needs. For example, QR codes are versatile and work well for both physical and digital campaigns, while tap-to-donate devices are great for events.

Contactless kiosks serve as standalone donation stations in areas with high foot traffic, allowing passersby to give independently without assistance. Make sure the tools you choose integrate smoothly with your existing systems for seamless data management and operational efficiency.

Then, compare the costs, scalability, and user-friendliness of each option to find the best solutions that fit your budget and operational goals.

‍

3. Set up and test your systems

Once you’ve selected your tools, set them up and run tests to ensure everything works smoothly. Look for issues, such as connectivity and slow payments, and ensure security features like encryption operate smoothly.

Identifying and resolving such issues before your campaign goes live ensures an uninterrupted donor experience, maximizing engagement and trust from the start.

‍

4. Train your team

Prepare your team to confidently manage new tools by providing detailed, step-by-step guides for using and troubleshooting each system.

Conduct hands-on training sessions where staff can practice helping donors. Include role-playing exercises to help them answer questions about security or ease of use. Keep everyone informed with regular updates on system changes or new features.

‍

5. Promote contactless fundraising

Clearly communicate your contactless donation options to reach more donors. Use email campaigns to explain how digital donations support your cause and post videos or tutorials on social media to show how easy it is to give.

At events, display clear signs and offer live demos of tools like QR codes or tap-to-donate devices. Highlight the convenience, security, and speed of these methods to encourage more donations.

‍

Case Study: How Shrewsbury Elementary PTO raised $2,919 using Zeffy

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO is a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational nonprofit foundation that is financially supported by donations and fundraisers. Their switch from cash-only donations to contactless fundraising through Zeffy’s 100% free online fundraising platform transformed their school campaigns.

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO raised $2,919 in their first major contactless campaign while saving $146 in fees. Moreover, their parent donors reported higher satisfaction with the convenience of tap-to-pay features during school events, leading to increased participation compared to previous cash-only fundraisers.

‍

Final thoughts on contactless fundraising

Contactless fundraising is rapidly becoming a necessity for modern nonprofits, rather than a luxury. As donors increasingly favor digital payment methods, having the right tools can make the difference between securing a donation or missing out.

Whether you're just starting with QR codes or ready to implement full tap-to-pay solutions, the key is choosing technology that's both donor-friendly and cost-effective.

Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform offers a complete contactless giving solution - from QR codes to a mobile tap-to-pay app that turns any iPhone into a donation point. With support for all major digital wallets and instant payment processing, you can collect donations anywhere while keeping 100% of your contributions.

‍

FAQs on contactless donations

What happens if we lose internet connectivity during a contactless fundraising event? Modern contactless payment devices store transaction data offline and sync them once the connection resumes, ensuring contactless donations are not lost during temporary outages. For critical fundraising events, organizations should have a backup mobile hotspot to minimize disruptions and maintain smooth operations.

How do contactless systems handle recurring donations versus one-time gifts? Digital payment platforms handle recurring and one-time donations separately. Donors get confirmation messages based on their choice, and organizations can track both types in donation forms and reports, making donor management easier.

Can donors receive immediate tax receipts through contactless systems? Most contactless systems automatically generate and email tax receipts moments after secure payments are completed. Organizations can customize these receipts to include their tax ID, branding, and project-specific details while staying compliant with IRS regulations.