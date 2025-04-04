The Complete Guide For Nonprofits to Leverage Crypto Donations in 2025

Cryptocurrency has emerged as a promising donation method for nonprofits ready to explore new opportunities. With crypto donations expected to reach $2.5 billion in 2025, these digital assets offer significant potential for organizations of all sizes.

In this guide, we'll simplify cryptocurrency acceptance for nonprofits at any stage of digital adoption. You'll learn practical approaches to receiving Bitcoin and other digital currencies while maintaining IRS compliance. You'll also learn how to properly document these donations for tax purposes and integrate cryptocurrency into your existing fundraising strategy.

Table of contents:

What are crypto donations?

5 benefits of accepting crypto donations as a nonprofit

6 steps to start accepting cryptocurrency donations

4 best practices for managing crypto donations

Final thoughts on cryptocurrency donations

FAQs on cryptocurrency donations

What are crypto donations?

Crypto donations are contributions made to nonprofits using blockchain-based digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Unlike traditional donations that flow through banking institutions, crypto transactions occur on decentralized networks validated through consensus mechanisms.

Once confirmed, crypto transactions are recorded permanently on the blockchain - they cannot be reversed through conventional chargebacks like credit card payments. This reduces administrative burdens associated with disputed charges, but also means nonprofits must implement strong verification procedures before accepting large donations.

Unlike credit card transactions, where charges can be disputed months later, cryptocurrency transfers are final once confirmed. However, this permanence requires nonprofits to carefully verify donations before accepting them.

How do crypto donations work?

Every transaction is cryptographically secured and recorded on a public ledger, ensuring unprecedented transparency while simultaneously protecting donor privacy. While some cryptocurrencies experience significant price volatility, others, called stablecoins, maintain steady values pegged to traditional currencies.

Nonprofits entering the crypto space must address key technical elements, including cryptocurrency selection, secure wallet setup, and appropriate accounting procedures. Equally important is ensuring ongoing compliance with evolving regulations that govern digital asset management in the nonprofit sector.

5 benefits of accepting crypto donations as a nonprofit

1. Asset appreciation

If a nonprofit keeps a crypto donation instead of converting it to cash immediately, its value may rise with the market, potentially increasing funds when sold. However, prices can also drop, reducing the donation’s worth.

Nonprofits should assess their financial needs and market conditions before deciding. Holding crypto may also require additional accounting measures as the IRS considers it a non-cash asset subject to valuation and reporting.

2. Anonymous giving

Cryptocurrency offers a level of privacy for philanthropy that traditional banking systems cannot provide. Unlike conventional online donations that require extensive personal and financial information, crypto contributions can be made with minimal identifying details.

Blockchain technology presents a unique paradox: while transactions remain permanently visible on public ledgers, the participants' identities stay protected behind cryptographic addresses.

Nonprofits should note, however, that regulatory compliance may limit complete anonymity, particularly when using third-party processing platforms required to implement Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

3. Global access without currency barriers

Crypto donations allow nonprofits to receive funds from all over the world without exchange rates, bank fees, or transfer limits. This makes crypto transfers much faster and more cost-effective than traditional ones.

For nonprofits working internationally, this opens up new opportunities this opens up to raise funds from global donors. However, more regulations are expected for cryptocurrency in the near future from different nations around the globe.

4. Hedge against inflation

Cryptocurrencies can safeguard owners against inflation in countries with weak traditional currencies. Unlike fiat money, which is affected by government policies and inflation rates, some cryptocurrencies have fixed supplies, reducing the risk of devaluation.

Donors in countries with unstable currencies may prefer crypto to preserve the value of their contributions. Nonprofits accepting crypto can diversify their funding sources and reduce reliance on any single currency.

5. Tax benefits for donors

Crypto donations offer unique tax advantages. Since cryptocurrencies are not subject to capital gains tax when directly donated, donors can avoid the tax liability typically incurred when selling assets for a profit. Instead of selling crypto and donating the proceeds, donors can transfer it directly to a nonprofit, eliminating capital gains tax liability.

This tax efficiency provides a powerful incentive: donors can contribute the full market value of their cryptocurrency, claim a charitable deduction for that amount, and never pay taxes on the appreciation.

For example, a Bitcoin purchased at $10,000 and donated when worth $50,000 provides a $50,000 tax deduction while avoiding capital gains tax on the $40,000 increase.

The IRS requires proper documentation to support these deductions. For donations exceeding $250, donors need a contemporaneous written acknowledgment from the nonprofit. Contributions over $5,000 typically require qualified appraisals.

6 steps to start accepting cryptocurrency donations

1. Learn the basics of cryptocurrency

Nonprofits must understand how cryptocurrency moves from donor to organization. Teams should learn how wallet addresses work, how to secure private keys, and how blockchain verifies transactions.

Knowing the difference between custodial and non-custodial wallets helps in deciding how to store crypto donations. Organizations must track the fair market value at the time of donation for tax compliance. Without these basics, nonprofits are vulnerable to security breaches, loss of funds, and reporting errors.

2. Choose your method: Direct vs. Third-party platform

Decide whether you’ll handle donations directly through a crypto wallet or use a third-party platform.

Direct method:

Set up a secure wallet from a trusted provider (e.g., hardware or software wallets) to receive donations.

Set up a secure wallet from a trusted provider (e.g., hardware or software wallets) to receive donations.

Use services that simplify crypto donation processing, including automatic conversions to cash, detailed transaction tracking, and donor receipts.

3. Establish internal policies for crypto donations

Establish clear policies on accepting, storing, and using crypto donations.

Decide whether to convert donations to cash immediately or hold them. Set up accounting procedures to track transactions and report fair market value.

Ensure leadership and finance teams understand compliance requirements to manage donations effectively.

Establish a specialized operational framework specifically for cryptocurrency management rather than simply adding it to existing processes. Create a dedicated team or designated point person responsible for crypto donation oversight, even if just one staff member initially receives focused training.

4. Update your donation page

Add a crypto donation option to your website’s donation page. Clearly explain which cryptocurrencies you accept (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum) and provide step-by-step instructions for donors, including wallet addresses or platform links.

‍

5. Ensure legal and tax compliance

The IRS classifies cryptocurrency as property, not currency. Nonprofits must acknowledge crypto donations and may need to sign Form 8283 if a donor claims a deduction over $5,000. If the nonprofit sells the crypto within three years, it must file Form 8282.

Crypto donations must be reported on Form 990 and Schedule M if required. Form 990 documents a nonprofit’s financial activities, and Schedule M applies when noncash contributions, including crypto, exceed $25,000 in a tax year.

Partner with crypto-savvy legal and accounting professionals familiar with nonprofit applications. Their specialized knowledge proves invaluable for navigating rapid regulatory changes and optimizing your crypto donation program.

6. Promote crypto donation options

Spread the word to attract crypto-savvy donors by highlighting the benefits of donating in cryptocurrency, such as tax deductions and global accessibility. Include the option in your fundraising campaigns, emails, and social media.

4 best practices for managing crypto donations

1. Conversion vs. Holding

After receiving a crypto donation, nonprofits must decide whether to convert it to cash immediately or hold it in a crypto wallet.

Conversion to cash: This minimizes the risk of losing value due to market volatility, ideal for nonprofits needing funds for immediate use

Holding the cryptocurrency: Nonprofits may choose to retain crypto donations as digital assets rather than immediately converting them to cash. This strategy offers potential for appreciation if market values increase, but also carries the risk of volatility.

Organizations should develop clear policies on when to hold versus convert, ideally with guidance from financial advisors experienced in digital asset management.

2. Regulatory reporting

Nonprofits must verify whether state-level regulations impose additional reporting or licensing requirements for handling cryptocurrency donations. Some states have specific financial disclosure laws that may apply to digital assets.

For instance, California recently lifted its ban on cryptocurrency contributions to political campaigns, allowing such donations under specific disclosure requirements.

Colorado's Division of Banking has issued guidance on the treatment of cryptocurrencies under existing financial regulations, impacting how organizations report and manage digital asset transactions.

Organizations should also establish internal audit processes to track crypto transactions accurately and ensure compliance with new regulations.

3. Security and fraud prevention

Crypto assets are vulnerable to hacking and fraud. Nonprofits should store funds securely using cold wallets for long-term holdings and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on active wallets.

Regular security audits can help identify risks, while staff should be trained to recognize phishing attempts and unauthorized access threats. Implementing strict internal controls reduces exposure to financial loss.

‍

4. Transparency

Nonprofits should communicate to their donors how crypto donations will be used – whether they’ll be converted or held. Providing updates on the impact of these donations can also strengthen donor relationships.

Final thoughts on cryptocurrency donations

Cryptocurrency is not just another donation channel—it presents unique opportunities for nonprofits. Beyond diversifying revenue streams, crypto philanthropy allows nonprofits to engage with a new generation of tech-savvy and often more generous donors

The transparency inherent to blockchain technology offers unprecedented accountability, allowing donors to track exactly how their contributions flow through your organization. This detailed tracking shows donors exactly how their contributions support your mission, building trust with supporters who value accountability.

Rather than viewing cryptocurrency as merely a technical challenge, forward-thinking nonprofits recognize it as a strategic opportunity to future-proof their funding models and expand their impact.

The question is no longer whether nonprofits should accept cryptocurrency but how quickly they can implement effective systems to embrace this powerful fundraising evolution.

FAQs on cryptocurrency donations

How to ask for Bitcoin donations? Before asking for Bitcoin donations, nonprofits should first ensure they have a secure crypto wallet set up. Display the wallet address or a QR code on the organization's website and donation forms. Promote the option through social media, email campaigns, and donor newsletters. Emphasize the benefits of donating Bitcoin, like potential tax deductions and the ability to support causes globally. Providing detailed, step-by-step instructions for donors unfamiliar with Bitcoin can also increase engagement.

Can you write off crypto donations? Yes, crypto donations can be written off on your taxes, as the IRS treats cryptocurrency as property. Donors can claim a tax deduction for the cryptocurrency's fair market value at the time of donation if they provide a receipt from the nonprofit. To qualify, donations must be made to a registered nonprofit, and if the value exceeds $5,000, the donor may need to obtain a qualified appraisal.