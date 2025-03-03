How is Zeffy free?
Top 6 Digital Wallets for Nonprofits to Simplify Donations in 2025

March 3, 2025

Digital wallets are changing the way people give to nonprofits. By providing fast, secure, and familiar payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal, nonprofits can make donating easier for their supporters. 

These tools not only streamline the giving process but also help organizations reach younger, tech-savvy donors and encourage repeat contributions. 

In this guide, we’ll break down the benefits of digital wallets and introduce you to the best options to elevate your nonprofit’s fundraising strategy.

6 popular digital payment solutions for donations

  1. Apple Pay
  2. Google Pay
  3. Venmo
  4. Cash App
  5. Zelle
  6. PayPal

What are digital wallets?

A digital wallet is an electronic payment service that securely stores and processes payment information (credit cards, debit cards, and bank account details) through mobile devices, websites, or apps, eliminating the need for physical cards or cash.

When making a payment, you simply select one of your saved payment methods - there's no need to type in your card details each time. You can use a digital wallet for online purchases, in-app payments, or retail locations supporting contactless payment systems.

4 benefits of digital wallets for nonprofits

1. Attract Millennials and Gen Z

Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) are among the most generous donors, with 84% of millennials giving around $481 yearly and 76% of Gen Z donating online

As these age groups use digital wallets, adding this payment option helps nonprofits create a giving experience that matches their preferences and encourages donations.

2. Create a convenient giving experience 

Digital wallets offer donors a quick and simple way to give without the hassle of handling cash or cards. All your donors have to do is add their payment details once, then use just their fingerprint or PIN for future donations. 

3. Offer enhanced security 

Digital wallets protect donor information by replacing payment details with a unique code, keeping card numbers private, and preventing fraud. For added protection, digital wallets offer the option to add fingerprint or facial recognition to approve payments. 

4. Access a broader donor base 

Digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal make it easier for nonprofits to accept donations worldwide.

By offering familiar digital wallet options, you can attract international supporters, expanding your donor base beyond local communities.

6 best digital payment platforms for nonprofits

1. Apple Pay 

Apple Pay is a popular digital wallet with a 92% market share, connecting you with a wide user base. It can be set up in seconds across all Apple devices, including Apple Watch, Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

How do you set up Apple Pay for donations?

Nonprofits can accept Apple Pay donations either through dedicated fundraising platforms like Zeffy or by setting up directly with Apple Pay. While Zeffy offers instant Apple Pay integration with no additional setup, direct integration through Apple requires a more extensive approval process.

The approval process differs by location: U.S. nonprofits need to obtain a free Candid Seal of Transparency, which helps donors verify organizational credibility, while international nonprofits must seek approval through Benevity. The entire process can take several weeks to complete.

2. Google Pay

Google Wallet works much like Apple Pay but is made for Android users. Your nonprofit can receive donations from Android phones, websites, and apps using the cards donors save in their Google accounts.

Donors can give with credit and debit cards, PayPal accounts, or loyalty cards, giving them access to multiple ways to support their work.

How do you set up Google Pay for donations?

You can set up Google Pay either through a donation platform like Zeffy that automatically enables it for donors or by registering directly as a Google merchant. The direct setup requires verification through Network for Good, an active Guidestar profile, and technical integrations that can span several weeks. 

Using a platform like Zeffy simplifies this process by handling the integration and allowing you to accept Google Pay donations immediately.

3. Venmo

Venmo, owned by PayPal, appeals to younger donors by letting them share their giving activity with friends, helping more people learn about your mission. Donors can easily find your organization using your profile name or QR code to make their contributions.

How to set up Venmo for donations?

4. Cash App

Cash App, developed by Square, is a peer-to-peer payment platform that helps nonprofits receive funds quickly. It is pretty simple to set up, offers strong fraud detection, and accepts donations through multiple methods: QR codes, Cash Cards, and debit and credit cards.

How to set up a Cash App for donations?

5. Zelle

Zelle, integrated directly with thousands of US banks and credit unions, lets donors send money straight from their banking app to your organization's linked account. With instant transfers and no fees, Zelle benefits both your nonprofit and donors.

How to set up Zelle for donations?

6. PayPal

PayPal is a well-known and trusted payment method that offers multiple tools to receive and manage donations. Your nonprofit can accept funds through donate buttons, fundraising pages, and QR codes. PayPal also offers access to features like monthly giving and donation reports.

How to set up PayPal for donations?

Final words on digital wallets for nonprofit donations 

Integrating digital wallets into your nonprofit’s fundraising strategy is an effective way to meet donor expectations and reduce barriers to giving. Payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay allow donors to contribute using smart devices, increasing the chances of completed donations and encouraging repeat support.

Empower your donors to give quickly and securely with Apple Pay and Google Pay. With Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform, your nonprofit can accept digital wallet donations in seconds, removing payment barriers and enhancing the giving experience. Plus, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes directly toward your mission — no fees, ever.

FAQs on digital wallet transactions for nonprofits

Digital wallets protect donor data and prevent unauthorized access thanks to advanced security features like encryption, two-factor authentication, and tokenization. Reputable digital wallet platforms also comply with industry standards like PCI DSS, providing an additional layer of safety.

While they are safe for nonprofits to use, you must stay alert to cyber risks by monitoring transactions regularly and updating security protocols.

Beyond digital wallets, there are different types of modern payment methods, such as:

  • Contactless payments: These methods use NFC technology, enabling donors to make contributions quickly by simply tapping their card or smartphone on a compatible device
  • Cryptocurrency donations: Many platforms allow nonprofits to accept donations in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum
  • Text-to-give: Donors can make contributions by texting the donation amount to your nonprofit's specified phone number
  • QR code payments: Nonprofits can generate QR codes that donors scan with smartphones, which directs them straight to donation forms

Choosing the right payment processor is crucial for simplifying donations and maximizing nonprofit revenue.

PayPal and Stripe are two widely trusted payment platforms offering nonprofits discounted transaction rates. For nonprofits looking to eliminate fees altogether, Zeffy provides a unique solution. By integrating with Stripe and covering all transaction fees, Zeffy ensures your organization retains 100% of every donation received—without any hidden costs.

