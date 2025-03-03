Top 6 Digital Wallets for Nonprofits to Simplify Donations in 2025

Digital wallets are changing the way people give to nonprofits. By providing fast, secure, and familiar payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal, nonprofits can make donating easier for their supporters.

These tools not only streamline the giving process but also help organizations reach younger, tech-savvy donors and encourage repeat contributions.

In this guide, we’ll break down the benefits of digital wallets and introduce you to the best options to elevate your nonprofit’s fundraising strategy.

6 popular digital payment solutions for donations

What are digital wallets?

A digital wallet is an electronic payment service that securely stores and processes payment information (credit cards, debit cards, and bank account details) through mobile devices, websites, or apps, eliminating the need for physical cards or cash.

When making a payment, you simply select one of your saved payment methods - there's no need to type in your card details each time. You can use a digital wallet for online purchases, in-app payments, or retail locations supporting contactless payment systems.

4 benefits of digital wallets for nonprofits

1. Attract Millennials and Gen Z

Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) are among the most generous donors, with 84% of millennials giving around $481 yearly and 76% of Gen Z donating online.

As these age groups use digital wallets, adding this payment option helps nonprofits create a giving experience that matches their preferences and encourages donations.

2. Create a convenient giving experience

Digital wallets offer donors a quick and simple way to give without the hassle of handling cash or cards. All your donors have to do is add their payment details once, then use just their fingerprint or PIN for future donations.

3. Offer enhanced security

Digital wallets protect donor information by replacing payment details with a unique code, keeping card numbers private, and preventing fraud. For added protection, digital wallets offer the option to add fingerprint or facial recognition to approve payments.

4. Access a broader donor base

Digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal make it easier for nonprofits to accept donations worldwide.

By offering familiar digital wallet options, you can attract international supporters, expanding your donor base beyond local communities.

6 best digital payment platforms for nonprofits

1. Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a popular digital wallet with a 92% market share, connecting you with a wide user base. It can be set up in seconds across all Apple devices, including Apple Watch, Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

How do you set up Apple Pay for donations?

Select a donation platform like Zeffy that supports Apple Pay

When donors have Apple Pay enabled on their devices or browsers, it will automatically appear as a payment option on your donation forms

No additional setup or configuration required

Nonprofits can accept Apple Pay donations either through dedicated fundraising platforms like Zeffy or by setting up directly with Apple Pay. While Zeffy offers instant Apple Pay integration with no additional setup, direct integration through Apple requires a more extensive approval process.

The approval process differs by location: U.S. nonprofits need to obtain a free Candid Seal of Transparency, which helps donors verify organizational credibility, while international nonprofits must seek approval through Benevity. The entire process can take several weeks to complete.

2. Google Pay

Google Wallet works much like Apple Pay but is made for Android users. Your nonprofit can receive donations from Android phones, websites, and apps using the cards donors save in their Google accounts.

Donors can give with credit and debit cards, PayPal accounts, or loyalty cards, giving them access to multiple ways to support their work.

How do you set up Google Pay for donations?

You can set up as a Google merchant and accept donations, or you can simply use a donation platform like Zeffy that supports Google Pay

Google Pay will automatically display as a payment option on Zeffy for donors who have it enabled on their devices or browsers

No additional setup steps needed

You can set up Google Pay either through a donation platform like Zeffy that automatically enables it for donors or by registering directly as a Google merchant. The direct setup requires verification through Network for Good, an active Guidestar profile, and technical integrations that can span several weeks.

Using a platform like Zeffy simplifies this process by handling the integration and allowing you to accept Google Pay donations immediately.

3. Venmo

Venmo, owned by PayPal, appeals to younger donors by letting them share their giving activity with friends, helping more people learn about your mission. Donors can easily find your organization using your profile name or QR code to make their contributions.

How to set up Venmo for donations?

Log in to your PayPal business account, navigate to the “Business Tools” section, and pick Venmo

Click on "Get Started" to create your Venmo account or sign in if you already have one

Fill in the necessary details, including your nonprofit's name, description, category, contact information

Enter any social media or website links you want to include in your profile

Review your profile and tap publish

4. Cash App

Cash App, developed by Square, is a peer-to-peer payment platform that helps nonprofits receive funds quickly. It is pretty simple to set up, offers strong fraud detection, and accepts donations through multiple methods: QR codes, Cash Cards, and debit and credit cards.

How to set up a Cash App for donations?

Download the app and create your account using your email or phone number

Switch to a business account to access organization-specific features

Connect your organization's bank account

Create your unique $Cashtag identifier to start accepting donations

5. Zelle

Zelle, integrated directly with thousands of US banks and credit unions, lets donors send money straight from their banking app to your organization's linked account. With instant transfers and no fees, Zelle benefits both your nonprofit and donors.

How to set up Zelle for donations?

Register for Zelle through your bank's online portal or mobile app

If your bank isn't a Zelle partner, download the standalone app and link it using your nonprofit's phone number or email

Once it's up, share your Zelle ID across your website and social media platforms to start receiving donations

6. PayPal

PayPal is a well-known and trusted payment method that offers multiple tools to receive and manage donations. Your nonprofit can accept funds through donate buttons, fundraising pages, and QR codes. PayPal also offers access to features like monthly giving and donation reports.

How to set up PayPal for donations?

Create a business account and select "Nonprofit Organization" as your business type

Submit the necessary documents, like your IRS determination letter, to verify your status

Link your organization's bank account and donation tools to begin accepting contributions

Final words on digital wallets for nonprofit donations

Integrating digital wallets into your nonprofit’s fundraising strategy is an effective way to meet donor expectations and reduce barriers to giving. Payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay allow donors to contribute using smart devices, increasing the chances of completed donations and encouraging repeat support.

Empower your donors to give quickly and securely with Apple Pay and Google Pay. With Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform, your nonprofit can accept digital wallet donations in seconds, removing payment barriers and enhancing the giving experience. Plus, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes directly toward your mission — no fees, ever.

FAQs on digital wallet transactions for nonprofits

Are digital wallet donations safe for nonprofits to use? Digital wallets protect donor data and prevent unauthorized access thanks to advanced security features like encryption, two-factor authentication, and tokenization. Reputable digital wallet platforms also comply with industry standards like PCI DSS, providing an additional layer of safety. While they are safe for nonprofits to use, you must stay alert to cyber risks by monitoring transactions regularly and updating security protocols.

What are the different modern payment methods? Beyond digital wallets, there are different types of modern payment methods, such as: Contactless payments: These methods use NFC technology, enabling donors to make contributions quickly by simply tapping their card or smartphone on a compatible device

These methods use NFC technology, enabling donors to make contributions quickly by simply tapping their card or smartphone on a compatible device Cryptocurrency donations: Many platforms allow nonprofits to accept donations in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum

Many platforms allow nonprofits to accept donations in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum Text-to-give: Donors can make contributions by texting the donation amount to your nonprofit's specified phone number

Donors can make contributions by texting the donation amount to your nonprofit's specified phone number QR code payments: Nonprofits can generate QR codes that donors scan with smartphones, which directs them straight to donation forms