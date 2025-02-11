9 Best Fundraising Event Ideas to Target Millennial Donors in 2025

Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, are among the most influential donors today, with 84% preferring to donate online and actively supporting causes that reflect their values.

As millennials increasingly seek authenticity, personalization, and experiences that reflect their values, nonprofits must adapt their strategies accordingly. Understanding what matters most to millennials, like meaningful causes and creative ways to get involved, helps nonprofits foster stronger connections and build lasting support.

In this guide, we’ll explore fundraising events that millennials love and show how nonprofits can use them to build lasting support.

9 fun types of fundraising events that will win over millennial donors

Why do NPOs need to target millennials?

Millennials are important for nonprofits, with 53% of U.S. millennials donating to charities in 2022. As the largest generation in the global workforce, their financial influence and giving potential continue to grow.

They prefer to engage with organizations online, making digital platforms the best way to connect with them.

Top 9 types of fundraising events to attract millennial donors

1. Peer-to-peer fundraising events

Supporters raise money through their personal networks by creating P2P fundraising campaigns. They invite friends, family, and coworkers to donate, allowing your nonprofit to reach new audiences through personal connections.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Peer-to-peer fundraising allows different generations to take an active role in creating change by leveraging their personal networks. This direct involvement makes their contributions feel more meaningful. The method also fosters teamwork and connection, which matters to millennials who value both impact and community.

Practical tips

Provide resources like customizable donation pages, email templates, and social media graphics to help supporters set up campaigns

Ask supporters to share their fundraising pages on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter)

Case study: Kids Cancer Care raised over $264,000 using Zeffy’s P2P fundraising platform

Kids Cancer Care is a nonprofit that supports children and families affected by cancer in Alberta. They organized a P2P campaign for their 2024 Ride of Courage program to raise funds for their initiatives.

Using Zeffy's 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising platform, Kids Cancer Care raised over $264,000, which crossed their initial target of $250,000. They also saved $13,200 with Zeffy and ensured every dollar raised went directly to their cause, maximizing support for children and families in need.

2. Virtual events and educational workshops

Hosting webinars, live streams, or online workshops about your nonprofit’s mission helps attract tech-savvy younger generations who are eager to learn and contribute across borders.

These events give donors the chance to ask questions, share feedback through polls, and participate in discussions, creating an interactive experience. Offering on-demand access to recordings ensures those who cannot join live still feel included and engaged.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Millennials love virtual events because they align perfectly with their digital lifestyle. These flexible events remove geographic barriers, making it easier for them to engage and support your nonprofit from anywhere.

Practical tips

Use live sessions on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to build excitement and share a behind-the-scenes update

Use features like polls, countdowns, or Q&A features on social media platforms to engage tech-savvy millennial donors

‍

3. Impactful storytelling events

Events that focus on sharing real narratives bring your mission to life and create fundraising opportunities. You can sell tickets to events like documentary screenings or storytelling sessions and include live donation appeals tied to the narratives being shared.

Offering limited-edition merchandise, such as books or art pieces inspired by the stories, gives donors a way to contribute while supporting your cause.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Storytelling engages millennials by making them feel part of the solution and showing how their support drives meaningful change.

These events offer a sense of accomplishment and the opportunity to share stories, join discussions, or be recognized for their contributions. This emotional connection deepens their commitment to your cause and reinforces their impact.

Practical tips

Share powerful stories that show how your nonprofit is making a real difference, highlighting the specific outcomes made possible by donor support

Use immersive experiences like galleries, interactive touchscreens, or video displays to create a strong emotional bond with your audience

Offer networking opportunities where attendees can meet beneficiaries or advocates, building a sense of community and shared purpose

4. Gamified fundraising activities

Gamified fundraising uses games or challenges to make donating exciting. Nonprofits can set up entry fees, sponsorships, or pledge-based systems where donors commit funds based on achievements, such as miles run or goals completed.

Features like leaderboards, badges, or prizes encourage friendly competition and motivate participants, making it an engaging way to connect with millennials.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Gamified fundraising appeals to millennials by combining purpose with enjoyment. They can contribute through fun, interactive activities and connect with others by sharing their experiences.

Practical tips

Create challenges that are easy to join and encourage wide participation among younger donors

Show participants' rankings and award virtual badges for achievements to motivate millennials

Encourage participants to share their progress on social media platforms to increase visibility and engage more millennial donors

Case study: Brain Games' fundraising event with Zeffy

Brain Injury Association of Windsor Essex County (BIAWE), a nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and cognitive well-being, hosted their "Put Your Heads Together" event to raise funds for their community programs.

The event featured interactive challenges designed to boost cognitive skills and foster community connections. With Zeffy’s 100% free event ticketing platform, they made sure that every dollar raised went directly to supporting their mental health initiatives.

5. Experiential events and pop-ups

These events allow donors to participate in activities like art shows, themed parties, or interactive exhibits. Nonprofits can raise funds through ticket sales, on-site donation drives, or by auctioning event-related items like artwork or custom merchandise.

These creative experiences deepen donor connections, inspire lasting support, and make fundraising more personal and fun.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Pop-ups and experiential events grab millennials’ attention by blending creativity with purpose. They might paint a mural reflecting your mission, join group discussions about your work, or explore exhibits showcasing real-world impact.

More than donors – they become active contributors who use their intellectual capacities to expand your cause.

Practical tips

Partner with artists, musicians, or influencers to promote the event and attract younger generations

Design photo-worthy setups that attendees will want to share online, appealing to tech-savvy millennial donors

Ensure the event reflects your nonprofit's goals and values to reinforce your message and engage younger donors

6. Environmental and sustainability-focused events

Tree-planting drives, clean-up days, and recycling projects allow millennials to take action on causes they care about. These events allow them to see the results of their efforts, like cleaner parks or greener spaces, while feeling part of a larger solution.

Nonprofits can fundraise by selling eco-friendly merchandise, encouraging sponsorships for trees planted or areas cleaned, or running donation campaigns tied to the events.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

A Deloitte survey shows that nearly 79% of millennials care deeply about climate change.

Sustainability events give them a sense of community and purpose as they work with others to achieve meaningful goals. These events strengthen their emotional connection to your mission and boost their role in creating real change.

Practical tips

Collaborate with environmental groups to enhance credibility and appeal to millennial donors who value sustainability

Use eco-friendly materials and encourage recycling during the event to resonate with socially conscious younger generations

Share results like the number of trees planted or the amount of waste collected to show tangible outcomes and engage young donors

7. Volunteer-fundraising events

These efforts show clear, tangible results, giving millennials a strong sense of purpose and a deeper connection to your cause.

You can raise funds by selling event t-shirts or other items, running donation drives during the event, or asking volunteers to run P2P campaigns and share their work online to get donations from friends and family.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Blending volunteering with fundraising taps into millennials' need for meaningful action and hands-on involvement in causes they care about. This type of event allows them to contribute time and resources to charitable causes they care about, deepening their engagement with your nonprofit organization.

Practical tips

Show how volunteering helps achieve fundraising goals in pre-event messages, volunteer orientations, and follow-up updates to motivate millennial donors

Equip volunteers with digital resources like online guides and mobile apps for ease, and offer branded merchandise like T-shirts to build community and encourage participation

Encourage volunteers to post about their experiences on social media to inspire others and increase online engagement

8. Fitness and wellness events

These events combine physical activities with fundraising by using entry fees, sponsor pledges, or donation challenges to support your cause.

Hosting charity runs, yoga sessions, or fitness challenges engages millennials who value health and meaningful action.

These events combine physical activities with measurable outcomes - for instance, a charity run might raise $10 for every mile completed, or a yoga session could fund a day of mental health services. This direct connection helps participants see exactly how their effort translates into support for your cause.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Fitness and wellness events allow millennials to actively support causes they care about while staying true to their health-focused values.

For example, charity runs, or yoga sessions provide clear outcomes, such as raising funds for local health programs or wellness initiatives, making their involvement feel impactful and rewarding.

Practical tips

Allow donors to join events online if they can't attend in person, increasing accessibility for younger audiences

Give items like branded t-shirts or wristbands that participants can use and wear proudly, promoting your nonprofit

Partner with popular fitness personalities to promote your events and reach more millennial donors

9. Art and cultural events

Events like art shows, live performances, and interactive exhibits attract millennials by mixing entertainment with purpose.

Nonprofits can incorporate live donation appeals during performances or auction unique art pieces to create engaging opportunities for attendees to support your cause while enjoying the event.

Why does it appeal to millennials?

Arts and culture events resonate with millennials because they combine entertainment with impact. These events provide Instagram-worthy moments while supporting meaningful causes - a combination that millennials value deeply.

The informal, festival-style atmosphere makes giving feel natural and social rather than forced or transactional.

Practical tips

Showcase talent from your community to draw in attendees and support local creatives, appealing to millennial donors

Set up interactive exhibits where attendees can create their art, building inclusivity and deeper engagement

Make sure the venue is easy to navigate for everyone, including those with disabilities-with ramps, seating, and clear signs

Provide sliding-scale pricing or free entry with optional donations to reach a wider audience

Case study: Brain and Body Music Studio sold tickets to their Arts Festival using Zeffy

Brain and Body Music Studio, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting arts education, hosted their Sol-Do: Creative Arts Festival to raise funds for community art programs. With a focus on supporting Black and Indigenous LGBTQIA+ women artists, the event showcased live music, art exhibits, and interactive activities like plant identification and roller skating.

By using Zeffy's 100% free event ticketing platform, they ensured every dollar went directly to their mission.

8 ways for your nonprofit to retain millennial donors

1. Share transparent impact reports

Provide detailed impact reports showing how donations are used to create tangible results. Transparency builds trust with millennial donors and strengthens their ongoing support for your nonprofit's mission.

2. Involve donors and show genuine gratitude

Give millennials meaningful ways to contribute to your cause, like joining community clean-ups, planning small local fundraisers, or spreading awareness through social media posts. Encourage them to share their experiences with your nonprofit through short videos or personal stories.

Thank donors with personal messages, handwritten notes, or shout-outs to show appreciation. Genuine gratitude builds loyal supporters, and drives repeat donations.

3. Engage millennials online

Build a strong online presence through your website and social media by sharing powerful stories, updates, and event news. Use analytics to track engagement, identify popular content, and improve your strategy.

Run targeted campaigns that resonate with millennial donors and align with their interests. Use email newsletters and mobile apps to stay in touch and create online communities where donors can interact and remain engaged.

4. Provide personalized experiences

Tailor communications and send updates that match donor preferences using their donation data.

For example, if a millennial donor frequently supports environmental campaigns, send them updates about tree-planting projects or conservation efforts they contributed to. Personalized engagement makes millennials feel valued and connected to your cause.

5. Offer recurring giving programs

Recurring donors contribute 42% more annually than one-time donors, providing nonprofits with a steady and reliable income stream.

For example, you can explain how a $10 monthly gift helps feed a child every day or plants trees each month. Showing clear results helps donors see how their support makes a real difference over time.

6. Engage through social media

Social media allows nonprofits to connect with millennials by sharing updates, success stories, and events that align with their interests.

Interactive features like live Q&A sessions, polls, and posts drive engagement, while timely responses to comments and messages strengthen donor relationships and foster lasting support.

7. Host exclusive events

Exclusive events for millennial donors give them a chance to see how their support makes a difference. Activities like behind-the-scenes tours, hands-on workshops, or small gatherings help build a deeper connection to your cause.

Offering limited spots or special access makes the events more exciting and encourages ongoing involvement with your nonprofit.

8. Encourage social advocacy

Transform your current supporters into fundraising champions by giving them the tools to share your mission. This approach expands your reach organically while building authentic connections through trusted personal networks.

Final thoughts on millennial fundraising

Successfully engaging millennial donors isn't about following trends - it's about forming authentic connections with a generation that prioritizes purpose, transparency, and measurable impact.

By crafting experiences that blend digital convenience with meaningful engagement, nonprofits can build lasting relationships with millennial supporters. Focus on creating clear paths to impact and opportunities for active involvement.

Whether through events, campaigns, or ongoing programs, make giving feel purposeful and personal. Using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform ensures every dollar they give goes directly to your cause, maximizing the impact they care about most.

FAQs on millennial fundraising

How can nonprofits create effective donation pages for millennials? To create effective donation pages for millennials, nonprofits should focus on simplicity, mobile optimization, and clear storytelling. Provide multiple payment options, showcase social proof, and highlight the impact of donations. Personalizing the experience and making it easy to share on social media can also help increase engagement and support.

How can nonprofits measure the success of millennial fundraising events? Nonprofits can measure the success of millennial fundraising events by: Tracking the number of attendees and total funds raised

Monitoring donor retention rates to assess ongoing support

Using surveys to collect feedback on event satisfaction

Analyzing social media engagement to measure reach and impact