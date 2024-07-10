How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
How to Manage and Track Membership Dues
Nonprofit guides

How to Manage and Track Membership Dues

July 10, 2024

Membership dues might not be the most flashy aspect of building a community, but they are the fuel that keeps programs going. 

Maybe you organize a membership program and need a way to determine pricing, payment schedules, tiers, and how to collect dues. Or maybe you're a prospective or current member of an organization, curious about why membership dues exist and the value they offer. 

Either way, you've landed in the right place. Below is just about everything you need to know to understand, manage, and track membership dues.

Table of content :

What are membership dues?

Membership dues are the fees someone pays to an organization to gain entry or involvement. You'll often see nonprofits, associations, chambers of commerce, professional societies, and clubs with membership programs.

Organizations provide value through dues paid by members, which are typically collected regularly. Some organizations have monthly dues, and some use annual models, which we'll explore shortly.

Why membership dues are so important to associations, chambers, and other organizations

Membership models: multi-year vs. annual vs. monthly dues

Below, we'll discuss two common membership models, providing opportunities and points to consider as you decide what's best for you.

Responsive Table
Organization contribution type Limitations on the percent you can deduct from adjusted gross income
Multi-year membership
  • Only having to remember to pay once a year is convenient.
  • Revenue planning is more predictable.
  • Dues are paid upfront for the whole year.
  • Commitment is easier and boosts retention.
  • There are fewer renewal reminders and opportunities to cancel.
  • You may see stronger membership loyalty with a long-term investment.
    		•
  • It’s harder to track success throughout the year.
  • Member engagement may be impacted.
  • There are less frequent opportunities to upgrade.
  • There may be more of an initial commitment hurdle.
  • There is less flexibility to modify tiers, cancel, or skip months that many modern consumers enjoy
    		•
    Monthly dues
  • A lower commitment level may lead to more sign-ups.
  • Monthly payments break up the financial burden.
  • Monthly revenue can be easier to track.
  • There’s more flexibility for members to join or leave.
  • You may have more frequent engagement opportunities.
  • There is adaptability to meet the needs of diverse members, especially younger generations or those with financial strain.
    		•
  • It’s harder to track down monthly dues and increase prices.
  • Revenue is less predictable, and members can cancel at any time.
  • Churn rates may be higher, which can impact loyalty and donor relationships.
  • There is naturally more administrative work to handle new, existing, and churned members.
  • Revenue and budgeting are more challenging to predict as cash flow ebbs and flows.
  • Marketing and retention costs tend to be higher.
    		•

    Understanding membership tiers

    Membership tiers help organizations offer members options at various price points and benefits. The structure also allows people to grow their commitment and see more value.

    Top tips for creating and pricing membership tiers

    Calculating membership dues

    Whether you're using an annual or monthly structure, with tiers or without, calculating membership dues carefully is critical. Below, we'll walk you through important considerations for pricing your membership dues and a simple formula for implementing what you learn.

    How much should you charge for membership dues?

    The first step to calculating membership dues is to assess your organization's costs.

    Here are some costs you'll want to keep a pulse on from your financial statements:

    From there, you want to understand your revenue goals for the year. Examining industry standards and what similar organizations charge members is also helpful.

    Membership dues formula

    The following formula will help you determine annual and monthly membership dues. You can land on a base price that you can adjust slightly for your preferred tiers.

    Annual base membership dues formula

    Monthly base membership dues formula

    To adjust for tiers, you can take your base membership dues and subtract or add the percentage that you determine to be equivalent to the value of each tier.

    How to increase your membership dues

    Naturally, membership dues will increase with the economy and an organization's growth trajectory. The membership dues formula is a great tool to return to.

    As an organization's costs or tier values increase, the formula will produce the impact it may have on dues to maintain scalability.

    Top tips on collecting membership dues

    Now that you know what to charge, let's discuss the best way to collect membership dues. The following tips will help you build a new membership program, manage price changes, or refresh your current program to boost retention.

    Explain the value

    Whenever you ask members for dues, it's important to reiterate the value they will receive from the transaction. 

    Be sure to:

    Lead with gratitude

    Always thank members for their commitment to your organization and let them know how their contributions make the program possible.

    Here are a few ways to say thank you:

    Make it easy

    Add the easiest way for members to take action on your communications. Whether you're trying to get them to pay monthly dues, prompt them to upgrade to a new tier, or remind them of an upcoming renewal, make completing the transaction as easy as possible.

    Make sure your members can:

    Communicate membership dues and price increases

    Transparency is key when it comes to communicating your membership dues. The sooner you update members about an impending price increase, the better. 

    Imagine how much better it feels to get a 60-day preview of a membership due increase instead of a few day's notice. That extra time to nurture your relationships and share the reasoning behind the increase (and the added value for members) goes a long way to retaining them.

    Lean on membership management software

    Membership management software can make personalized and frequent communication much easier. Automation and insights drawn from strong data strengthen membership programs.

    Zeffy’s 100% free membership management solution helps organizations:

    Case study: Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce's successful membership program with Zeffy

    The Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce transformed its operations with Zeffy's membership management solution and fundraising platform. With a smooth way to strengthen the community and collect contributions, the Chamber raised $3,100 in annual membership dues and saved $155 in fees.

    The organization uses creative language to position the membership dues as an investment that offers strong value to businesses that sign up. The customized online membership form’s flexibility offers annual, monthly, or quarterly plans to capture a wider array of members and sustain predictable revenue.

    See what's possible with Zeffy's membership management solution. Take the guesswork out of growing your membership program and offering members the modern experience that keeps them loyal.

    Membership dues: FAQs

    The Association of Nonprofit Accountants & Finance Professionals offers some helpful advice regarding the role of membership dues in the accounting process. We encourage you to dig in when determining how membership programs can enhance your fundraising strategy.

    Here’s a summary:

  • Membership dues are recognized as revenue from contracts with customers.
  • Member benefits are deemed promised services or goods from the organization and "performance obligations" that must be documented when recording membership dues.
  • Organizations should document how they derive the value of each member benefit for tracking and accounting purposes.
  • Annual financial audits may request justification for member benefits

    • Deep dive with our complete guide to nonprofit accounting.

    Annual dues might be better for some organizations, while monthly may be best for others. The chart earlier in this article helps you weigh the pros and cons.

    Here are a few reminders:

  • Consider what your members prefer and respond to by tapping into your data
  • Determine which model helps you maintain financial stability
  • Ask yourself if your member benefits best align with monthly dues or annual commitments

    • Membership dues are tax-deductible donations to a nonprofit organization or other charitable cause. The organization collecting dues must have 501(c)(3) status and the transactions must be well documented and accompanied by a valid tax receipt.
    Nonprofits can use a platform like Zeffy to generate tax receipts for members automatically.

    Manage Membership Dues With Ease on Zeffy

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

