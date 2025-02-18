20 Leading Podcasts for Every Nonprofit to Grow in 2025

Every nonprofit leader knows the challenge of staying ahead while juggling daily operations.

Whether you're refining your fundraising strategy or building stronger donor relationships, finding time to learn can feel impossible. That's where podcasts come in. Top nonprofit leaders are turning to these audio insights during their commutes, workouts, or coffee breaks.

We've curated 20 must-listen podcasts that deliver practical wisdom from experienced nonprofit professionals - from innovative fundraising approaches to team management insights. Each podcast offers proven strategies you can implement today to grow your organization.

Top 20 nonprofit podcasts for inspiration and growth

The growth of podcasts in the nonprofit space

According to Podcast Insights, over 464 million people globally listen to podcasts due to their accessibility and depth of information.

For nonprofit leaders, podcasts offer a unique way to explore strategies, hear from industry experts, and gain practical advice tailored to their challenges, all while fitting seamlessly into their busy schedules.

Why nonprofit podcasts matter

Learn from the experts : Hear directly from leaders who've navigated similar challenges, offering practical solutions rather than theoretical advice

: Hear directly from leaders who've navigated similar challenges, offering practical solutions rather than theoretical advice Deep-dive discussions : Explore complex topics like donor retention and board management through real case studies and expert analysis

: Explore complex topics like donor retention and board management through real case studies and expert analysis Time-efficient learning : Turn your commute or lunch break into valuable professional development

: Turn your commute or lunch break into valuable professional development Use community insights : Connect with a network of nonprofit professionals sharing both successes and hard-learned lessons

: Connect with a network of nonprofit professionals sharing both successes and hard-learned lessons Get action-focused content: Get concrete strategies you can implement immediately to improve operations and impact

Nonprofit podcasts empower leaders with knowledge, tools, strategies, and inspiration to make meaningful changes in their communities.

Top 20 podcasts for people in the nonprofit space to watch

Nonprofit podcasts on leadership

1. Nonprofit Leadership Podcast (Host - Dr. Rob Harter)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.7

Spotify rating: 4.9

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and the Nonprofit Leadership Podcast website

This podcast explores critical issues, trends, and opportunities facing nonprofit leaders and those engaged in social innovation.

Hosted by Dr. Rob Harter, it features real stories from experienced leaders about the strategies and practices that have led to their success. Topics include effective donor retention strategies, the impact of artificial intelligence on the nonprofit sector, and innovative approaches to program impact measurement.

2. The Practice of Nonprofit Leadership Podcast (Hosts - Tim Barnes & Nathan Ruby)

Apple Podcasts rating: 5

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Everand, and The Practice of Nonprofit Leadership website

Designed for Executive Directors of small to medium-sized nonprofits, this podcast offers a blend of encouragement, information, stories, and practical tools.

Hosts Tim Barnes and Nathan Ruby draw on their extensive nonprofit leadership experience to make your journey more manageable and effective. Episodes cover topics like building strong board relationships, strategic planning for growth, and navigating the complexities of nonprofit management.

3. Nonprofits Are Messy Podcast (Host - Joan Garry)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.6

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon, PodBean, and Nonprofits Are Messy Podcast website

Joan Garry's podcast is known for its personable and relatable style, tackling tough leadership issues such as boosting staff morale, building trust with boards, and improving fundraising strategies.

Joan offers actionable advice and personal anecdotes to help leaders navigate the complexities of nonprofit management.

4. The Nonprofit Exchange Podcast (Host - Hugh Ballou)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.7

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

This podcast is dedicated to helping nonprofit leaders build trust, inspire their teams, and lead with vision.

Hugh Ballou’s interviews with industry experts cover topics like recruiting top talent, motivating staff, and creating effective communication strategies. Each episode offers practical ways to make an immediate impact.

Nonprofit podcasts for fundraising and donor engagement

5. Nonprofit Radio (Host - Tony Martignetti)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.6

Spotify rating: 4.8

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Nonprofit Radio website

Tony covers a wide range of topics, from effective donor retention strategies to innovative campaign planning. Each episode features actionable advice shared by guest experts, making it ideal for nonprofits looking to improve their fundraising outcomes without overcomplicating the process.

Tony often discusses donor psychology, providing tips on how to build trust and long-term relationships with supporters. His advice is actionable, like creating donor surveys to understand motivations or crafting storytelling-driven campaigns.

6. The Fundraising Coach Podcast (Host - Marc A. Pitman)

Apple Podcasts rating: N/A

Spotify rating: N/A

Where to listen: Available on Spotify

Marc A. Pitman’s The Fundraising Coach podcast is designed to simplify fundraising for nonprofit leaders. Episodes offer tips starting from connecting with major donors to planning successful events. His advice is practical and relationship-focused, helping organizations create authentic connections with supporters.

Marc emphasizes the art of storytelling, sharing tips on how to craft personal donor stories that inspire action and foster deeper connections.

7. Successful Nonprofits Podcast (Host - Dolph Goldenburg)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.7

Spotify rating: 4.8

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

Successful Nonprofits Podcast by Dolph Goldenburg helps nonprofits uncover growth opportunities through practical fundraising and donor engagement strategies. Dolph focuses on real-world examples like how small organizations can use limited resources to boost donor loyalty or how to turn one-time donors into regular contributors.

Dolph often shares case studies from nonprofit professionals who have successfully implemented unique campaigns, offering detailed steps on replicating their success.

8. Fundraising Voices Podcast (Host - RNL)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.5

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Fundraising Voices website

Fundraising Voices shares conversations with nonprofit leaders, fundraisers, and consultants about donor engagement trends. Topics range from digital fundraising strategies to understanding the complexities of major gift campaigns.

The podcast frequently discusses data-driven fundraising approaches, like using donor analytics to predict giving behavior, making it especially useful for nonprofits focusing on growth.

9. CauseTalk Radio (Hosts - Megan Strand and Joe Waters)

Apple Podcasts rating: N/A

Spotify rating: N/A

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher

This podcast focuses on cause marketing, exploring partnerships between nonprofits and businesses. Megan and Joe discuss innovative ways to create campaigns that engage corporate sponsors while boosting a nonprofit's visibility and fundraising results.

CauseTalk Radio provides actionable advice on building meaningful corporate partnerships, including tips on crafting proposals that appeal to business goals and values.

Nonprofit podcasts for organizational growth and management

10. Nonprofit Ally Podcast (Host - Steve Vick)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.7

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Nonprofit Ally website

Steve Vick’s podcast is all about addressing the day-to-day challenges nonprofits face in operations and management. Episodes cover topics like hiring the right people, improving workflows, and scaling impact.

Steve’s conversational style and practical advice make this podcast excellent for nonprofit leaders looking to improve their teams and processes.

11. The Nonprofit Jenni Show (Host - Jenni Hargrove)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.8

Spotify rating: 4.4

Where to listen: Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and the Nonprofit Jenni website

Jenni Hargrove’s podcast helps nonprofit professionals solve common management issues like budgeting, marketing, and donor retention.

With expert advice and creative solutions, Jenni offers actionable tips for leaders to improve their organization’s overall efficiency. Jenni often includes templates and checklists for tasks like creating donor thank-you campaigns or organizing volunteer programs, making the advice immediately usable.

12. Nonprofit Optimist Podcast (Host - Molly MacCready)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.7

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podchaser, Podcast Republic, Nonprofit Optimist website, and Stitcher

This podcast highlights the achievements of small nonprofits and how they make an impact despite limited resources. Molly MacCready shares stories of organizations that have succeeded with creativity and persistence, offering inspiring ideas and practical tips for smaller teams.

Molly often shares detailed fundraising ideas and community-building strategies that are particularly helpful for nonprofits with small budgets and teams.

Nonprofit podcasts for social impact and advocacy

13. Tiny Spark Podcast (Host - Amy Costello)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.9

Spotify rating: 4

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, PlayerFM, Podchaser, and the Nonprofit Quarterly website

Tiny Spark looks at big issues nonprofits face, like creating real impact and staying accountable to communities. Host Amy Costello interviews nonprofit leaders, donors, and journalists to share lessons about fairness, transparency, and doing good more effectively.

Amy digs into the ethical side of nonprofit work, sharing stories about what works and what doesn’t so organizations can rethink how they help others.

‍

14. Leading Good Podcast (Hosts - Rod Arnold and Hugh Weber)

Apple Podcasts rating: 5

Spotify rating: N/A

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts

This podcast shares stories from nonprofits and social enterprises that inspire change. Hosts Rod Arnold and Hugh Weber talk about building strong teams, shaping meaningful missions, and getting results.

The podcast shows how nonprofits can use storytelling to connect with people and rally support for their cause.

15. The Ethical Rainmaker Podcast (Host - Michelle Shireen Muri)

Apple Podcasts rating: 5

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Simplecast

Ethical Rainmaker podcast challenges nonprofits to rethink how they fundraise and advocate for change. The podcast focuses on creating more inclusive and ethical ways to connect with donors and communities.

Michelle shares simple, practical ways nonprofits can improve donor relationships, like offering flexible donation options or using language that reflects shared values.

Nonprofit podcasts with a specialized focus

16. The Smart Communications Podcast (Host - Big Duck)

Apple Podcasts rating: 5

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PodBean and The Smart Communications Podcast website

This podcast focuses on nonprofit marketing, branding, and storytelling. Hosted by the team at Big Duck, it shares expert advice on crafting messages that resonate, building strong supporter relationships, and standing out in the nonprofit space.

The podcast talks about practical tips for improving communication strategies, like creating clear mission statements or building campaigns that inspire action.

17. Charity Therapy Podcast (Host - Jess Birken)

Apple Podcasts rating: 5

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Birken Law Office website

Jess Birken, a nonprofit attorney, breaks down legal and management issues for nonprofits in a way that’s easy to understand. From avoiding mission drift to staying compliant with regulations, Jess offers advice to help nonprofits handle challenges with confidence.

This podcast offers actionable steps for navigating tricky situations, like managing donor restrictions or clarifying organizational goals.

18. Major Gifts Fundraiser Podcast (Hosts - Clark Van Deventer and Tim Barnes)

Apple Podcasts rating: 3.8

Spotify rating: 4.2

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Hosts Clark Van Deventer and Tim Barnes share their expertise in identifying potential donors, building strong relationships, and confidently asking for major contributions.

The hosts break down the steps to create personalized donor strategies, making major gift fundraising feel approachable and achievable.

Additional podcasts for nonprofit professionals

19. Good to Growth Podcast (Host - Nonprofit Hub)

Apple Podcasts rating: N/A

Spotify rating: N/A

Where to listen: Available on the Nonprofit Hub website

This podcast helps nonprofit professionals focus on steady improvement. Each episode covers topics like leadership development, board engagement, and digital marketing. Katie Appold invites expert guests to share actionable tips and tools that organizations can use to grow and thrive.

The podcast provides simple steps for measuring outcomes, training staff, and staying current with nonprofit trends.

20. Nonprofit Lowdown Podcast (Host - Rhea Wong)

Apple Podcasts rating: 4.9

Spotify rating: 5

Where to listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Rhea Wong Consulting website, PodBean, Podchaser and Spotify

Rhea Wong’s podcast offers practical advice for nonprofit professionals looking to work smarter. She covers a wide range of topics, such as building partnerships, managing teams, and improving fundraising efforts. Each episode is filled with straightforward tips that can be applied right away.

She combines her humor and expertise to make learning enjoyable, especially when tackling tricky issues like improving donor retention or managing staff turnover.

Final thoughts on the nonprofit podcast

The right podcast can change how you approach nonprofit leadership. These 20 channels offer more than just inspiration - they provide tested strategies from leaders who understand your daily challenges. Make these podcasts part of your learning routine and watch your impact expand.

FAQs on nonprofit podcasts

Should a nonprofit have a podcast? Yes, a podcast can help nonprofit leaders share success stories, fundraising trends, and practical advice with other supporters, board members, and people in the industry. Hosting a show lets organizations connect with their audience personally, build trust, and highlight their nonprofit leadership experience.

What are the topics to cover for nonprofit podcasts? Nonprofit podcasts often cover major gift fundraising, donor engagement, nonprofit management, and team development. They may also explore marketing tips, legal compliance, and the latest fundraising efforts. Many offer practical strategies that help nonprofit professionals stay informed about the nonprofit world.

How can nonprofits use podcasts for fundraising? Nonprofits can utilize podcasts for fundraising in multiple ways. They share compelling impact stories to attract donors, explain their mission more deeply than traditional pitches allow, and build trust through transparent discussions of their work. Some organizations feature donor stories or grant success examples, providing social proof while educating others about giving opportunities. Podcasts also help nonprofits demonstrate expertise and credibility in their field.