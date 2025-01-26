How is Zeffy free?
Florida Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]
Raffle laws

Florida Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

January 26, 2025

Unique raffle laws by state govern events, opportunity drawings, and lotteries in the U.S. Florida has its own set of definitions and rules that dictate what is considered a raffle and which organizations are permitted to host a raffle.

Let’s dive into Florida raffle laws to help you get started.

What’s ahead:

Who can host a raffle in Florida?

To host a raffle in Florida, you need to be a qualified nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3), (4), (7), (8), (10), or (19) status exempt from federal income taxation pursuant under a current determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service.

How does a nonprofit register for a raffle in Florida?

You do not have to register or obtain a license or permit to host a raffle in Florida. However, you do have to be a qualified nonprofit organization and register with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to solicit optional donations as part of your raffle.

Raffles offering prizes with a value exceeding $5,000 are subject to additional registration requirements:

Florida raffle laws for nonprofits

The state of Florida defines a raffle for charitable organizations as:

"Drawing by chance,” “drawing,” or “raffle” means an enterprise in which, from the entries submitted by the public to the organization conducting the drawing, one or more entries are selected by chance to win a prize.”

Regulations on Florida raffles

Any organization operating, promoting, or conducting a raffle in Florida must be aware of several illegal actions to avoid.

Illegal actions include:

We’ll discuss the risks of violation and penalties for these illegal activities below.

Promotional materials and raffle tickets

Florida requires your nonprofit to add details on any brochures, advertising material, notices, tickets, or entry blanks related to its raffle that include:

Although it’s not written in the applicable provisions of raffles in Florida, we recommend that printed tickets have a detachable coupon or stub and that both the ticket and its coupon or stub be marked with a unique and matching number. The minimum number of tickets is not specified.

You can purchase pre-made tickets or get inspired by our sample ticket:

Florida raffle law penalties and violations

According to the latest Florida Statutes, illegal raffle actions are subject to deceptive and unfair trade practices. Violations are punishable by penalties equivalent to misdemeanors of the second degree.

Specifically, s. 775.082 or s. 775.083 outline the penalties and punishments, which begin at $500 upon conviction. 

Successful Florida raffle: Lil Rascals Dog Rescue

With the right approach, you can run a successful and compliant Florida raffle fundraising event. Just look at Lil Rascals Dog Rescue! Prizes offered included a 5-night villa stay at Kiawah Island, SC for the lucky drawing entrant, and it was a big success, leading to $5,047 CAD in fundraising dollars.

The total, including the additional $252 CAD in fees saved, supports their mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs.

So, what made their raffle stand out?

This case shows how raffles can be a game-changer for nonprofit organizations. With thoughtful planning and a personal touch, Lil Rascals Dog Rescue turned their raffle into more than just a fundraiser—it became a way to unite their community for a cause that truly matters.

Florida raffle laws: FAQs

An eligible nonprofit organization can distribute raffle tickets online with Zeffy’s ticketing forms but cannot charge for those tickets or sell them in exchange for contributions. Tickets must be set for $0. However, an optional donation may be added to the form if you clarify that it is not required for entry or winning.
Zeffy's free raffle solution can still help manage ticket sales, participants, and the details needed for recordkeeping in Florida. The 100% free fundraising platform also supports engagement with supporters to build relationships and increase participation in future campaigns.
While there is no requirement to obtain a lottery or raffle license in the state for eligible nonprofit organizations, there are registration requirements to solicit donations. The Solicitation of Contributions Act requires annual registration with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) for a specific fee.
Raffles with prizes over $5,000 are subject to additional requirements.

Florida does not outline specific laws regarding information provided after a raffle is complete; however, it is best practice to maintain proof of compliance with the 2023 Florida Statutes (including Special Session C).

This may include:

  • Receipts from each optional contribution
  • Documentation that proves no donations or fees were required for entry
  • Participant information
  • Documentation of all winners and associated prizes with the date they are awarded
  • The total amount of tickets distributed and the participants

    Written by
    David Purkis

    Here's a recap of all the links and documents mentioned in this article:

    The 2023 Florida Statutes (including Special Session C)

    Chapter 849: Gambling

    Rules and Games of Chance

    Violations and penalties for illegal raffle actions: s. 775.082, s. 775.083

