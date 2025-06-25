We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
64 Must-Know Nonprofit Statistics Shaping Fundraising in 2025
June 25, 2025
Why we created this list: We curated insights from Zeffy’s 2025 donor survey of 1,000 U.S. donors and a select set of trusted industry benchmarks (Giving USA, M+R Benchmarks) into one easy-to-reference guide for founders like you.
No matter how small your team, data‑driven decisions beat guesswork every time. Utilize these statistics to enhance campaigns, establish achievable objectives, and persuade stakeholders to allocate resources towards strategies that yield significant results.
Top 10 most actionable nonprofit stats for 2025
In a hurry or juggling multiple roles? These 10 stats give you a fast, high-impact snapshot to guide your nonprofit strategy in 2025.
Donation Statistics Table
#
Statistic
Why it matters
Quick win
1
31% of online revenue now comes from recurring gifts
Reliable monthly income boosts cash‑flow.
Provide a recurring donation option in your forms to give donors multiple options.
2
Donor retention sits at just 41.9%
Losing first‑time donors is expensive.
Send a 30-day impact email with a concrete result that demonstrates how their gift made a difference.
3
A 10% bump in retention can double overall giving
Retention is always more cost-effective than acquisition.
Tag new donors in your CRM and trigger a welcome journey email.
4
48% of donors stay engaged through email
Email still beats social for owned reach.
Draft a weekly newsletter sequence.
5
Gen Z averages 11.4 donations per year
Young donors are active donors.
Make donation forms mobile‑first and values‑driven.
6
84% of donors are more likely to give if their employer matches the donation
Raise more funds with ease.
Look for employers that have such matching donation programs.
7
December drives 26% of total annual online donations
Year‑end remains make‑or‑break.
Block calendar time in October to storyboard your campaign.
8
Social media inspires 32% of donors to give
Storytelling platforms = discovery.
Post one mission‑impact reel weekly on IG & FB.
9
61% of charities experiment with AI, but 92% feel unprepared
Early adopters gain efficiency edges.
Pilot ChatGPT for first‑drafting newsletters; measure time saved.
10
Women make 63% of Giving Tuesday donations
Messaging should reflect the primary givers.
Highlight community, impact, and emotion in Giving Tuesday asks.
What are the key nonprofit giving trends in 2025?
A number of factors can shape these choices – keeping track of these decisions helps nonprofits adapt their outreach accordingly and tap into high-impact causes.
1 in 5 donors quit due to a broken donation experience: too many clicks, limited payment options, or poor mobile design
Which donation channels will matter most in 2025?
Donors have different preferences about donation channels – some prefer online donations, while others lean toward cash contributions. Recognizing these differences helps nonprofits meet donors where they are, making giving easy.
Pro tip: Use email as a low-cost, high-impact channel, especially for small teams. Set up an automated welcome sequence, include real donor stories, and add Zeffy’s 100% free donation form link directly in your emails. You’ll save on fees and keep donors engaged with no technical setup.
Donor behavior statistics for 2025
Keeping track of these behavior statistics helps nonprofits identify giving patterns, such as frequency and donation size, enabling them to tailor engagement strategies that resonate with donors.
33% of donors give to organizations outside their country of residence
Gen Z has donated an impressive average of 11.4 times within the last 12 months – the amount is only expected to increase this year
Donor retention statistics
Acquiring new donors is expensive, but retaining existing donors leads to significantly higher lifetime value, better ROI, and more sustainable growth. Retention improves fundraising efficiency, donor lifetime value, and mission stability.
Nonprofit-specific statistics like average ROI, cost-to-raise-a-dollar, and fundraising event performance offer valuable insights into operational efficiency. These fundraising metrics help organizations track the success of campaigns, assess grant funding opportunities, and refine strategies to maximize impact.
ROI (Return on Investment) statistics
Nonprofits should ideally target a 4:1 ROI, meaning for every $1 spent, they should raise $4
Social media is now essential for targeted campaigns, helping nonprofits reach specific donor groups based on their interests and demographics. With social media statistics, nonprofits can track donor behaviors and optimize platforms for campaigns and appeals.
The highest return on ad spend for nonprofits is from search engine ads at $2.75 per dollar
Return on ad spend is $0.33 for display, $0.50 for Meta, and $0.41 for X (formerly Twitter)
Innovations shaping the NPO sector in 2025
Besides the statistics, the nonprofit sector of the US is expected to witness lasting changes in donor demographics, technology-based giving, and demands for accountability.
Changing donor demographics
Gen Z is emerging as a significant force in nonprofit giving, with 84% actively supporting causes that align with their values. This generation's growing financial independence and passion for social impact make them key contributors to the sector.
Having grown up in a digital-first world, Gen Z values transparency, authenticity, and accountability as essential for building trust. To meet these expectations, nonprofits can:
Adopt innovative approaches such as using blockchain technology to provide real-time donation tracking
Host live virtual events where beneficiaries share their stories and establish a connection with the donors
Offer simple donation options and clear calls to action, with opportunities to volunteer
Interest in AI (artificial intelligence)
AI is already reshaping nonprofits’ internal operations and their interactions with donors. Using AI-driven tools like chatbots to answer donor queries instantly is helping improve donor relations. Utilizing predictive analytics, nonprofits have begun to tailor campaigns based on donor behavior.
For example, AI can predict the likelihood of a donor making a larger gift, helping nonprofits focus efforts where they're most likely to succeed. It can also personalize donor experiences by identifying high-value individuals and tailoring communication strategies.
Thoughtful utilization of AI can help nonprofits establish long-term relations with supporters.
Donors today expect greater transparency from nonprofits due to increased access to information and a growing emphasis on accountability. Nonprofits prioritizing transparency can boost donations by up to 53%, but standing out requires fresh approaches. Some instances can include:
Organizing virtual donor tours that showcase how funds are utilized on-site, such as schools or hospitals
Creating personalized donor impact stories, like sending videos or emails highlighting the specific outcomes their contributions achieved, can also deepen emotional connections.
Providing such immediate and tangible updates reassures donors, increasing their likelihood to contribute again and advocate for the cause.
Zeffy’s 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends survey, drawn from 1,000 everyday givers, pinpoints what wins lasting loyalty with the supporters. Donors stay when the impact feels immediate, the mission feels personal, and giving feels friction-free.
Email concrete results of donations within days to convert first-time gifts into second ones. Keep forms short, mobile-ready, and loaded with Apple Pay or Google Pay to stop mid-stream drop-offs. Use plain language so supporters see exactly how every saved dollar moves the mission forward.
Despite these strategies, small nonprofits still lose up to 3% of each online gift to transaction fees, which can squeeze their tight budgets. Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform saves crucial funds for NPOs like yours, enabling you to make a bigger impact.
In 2025, online and mobile giving will continue to rise. AI will play a larger role in donor engagement. Social media campaigns and recurring donations will also drive success.
The top channels will include online giving, mobile donations, and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Recurring giving programs and email campaigns will remain important.
Seasonal giving trends significantly affect nonprofit fundraising, with certain times of the year seeing higher donation volumes. The end-of-year period, particularly November and December, tends to be the most lucrative, as many donors contribute during the holiday season.
In addition to year-end giving, other holidays, such as Giving Tuesday, can increase donations.
Mobile giving is becoming increasingly important for nonprofits due to the widespread use of smartphones. With mobile wallets, text-to-give campaigns, and apps, donors can easily contribute on the go, making it more convenient for them to give.
This accessibility increases donation rates, especially during peak moments or emergencies. Moreover, mobile giving appeals to younger, tech-savvy audiences who prefer quick, seamless ways to donate, ensuring nonprofits can reach a broader, more engaged donor base.
