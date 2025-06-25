How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
64 Must-Know Nonprofit Statistics Shaping Fundraising in 2025
Nonprofit guides

64 Must-Know Nonprofit Statistics Shaping Fundraising in 2025

June 25, 2025

Why we created this list: We curated insights from Zeffy’s 2025 donor survey of 1,000 U.S. donors and a select set of trusted industry benchmarks (Giving USA, M+R Benchmarks) into one easy-to-reference guide for founders like you.

No matter how small your team, data‑driven decisions beat guesswork every time. Utilize these statistics to enhance campaigns, establish achievable objectives, and persuade stakeholders to allocate resources towards strategies that yield significant results.

Top 10 most actionable nonprofit stats for 2025

In a hurry or juggling multiple roles? These 10 stats give you a fast, high-impact snapshot to guide your nonprofit strategy in 2025.

Donation Statistics Table
# Statistic Why it matters Quick win
1 31% of online revenue now comes from recurring gifts Reliable monthly income boosts cash‑flow. Provide a recurring donation option in your forms to give donors multiple options.
2 Donor retention sits at just 41.9% Losing first‑time donors is expensive. Send a 30-day impact email with a concrete result that demonstrates how their gift made a difference.
3 A 10% bump in retention can double overall giving Retention is always more cost-effective than acquisition. Tag new donors in your CRM and trigger a welcome journey email.
4 48% of donors stay engaged through email Email still beats social for owned reach. Draft a weekly newsletter sequence.
5 Gen Z averages 11.4 donations per year Young donors are active donors. Make donation forms mobile‑first and values‑driven.
6 84% of donors are more likely to give if their employer matches the donation Raise more funds with ease. Look for employers that have such matching donation programs.
7 December drives 26% of total annual online donations Year‑end remains make‑or‑break. Block calendar time in October to storyboard your campaign.
8 Social media inspires 32% of donors to give Storytelling platforms = discovery. Post one mission‑impact reel weekly on IG & FB.
9 61% of charities experiment with AI, but 92% feel unprepared Early adopters gain efficiency edges. Pilot ChatGPT for first‑drafting newsletters; measure time saved.
10 Women make 63% of Giving Tuesday donations Messaging should reflect the primary givers. Highlight community, impact, and emotion in Giving Tuesday asks.

What are the key nonprofit giving trends in 2025?

A number of factors can shape these choices – keeping track of these decisions helps nonprofits adapt their outreach accordingly and tap into high-impact causes.

Here’s what nonprofit giving stats look like for 2025:

  1. Charitable giving is projected to increase by at least 3.9% in 2025, following a 4.2% increase in 2024
  2. Individuals are projected to contribute 62.8% of total giving in 2025, with the remaining 37.2% coming from foundations, bequests, and corporations.
  3. Growth in individual giving is expected to be around 3.4%
  4. 82% of donors are more likely to give when your nonprofit clearly communicates its impact
  5. 40% of donors give more when they receive regular updates about how donations are used
  6. 84% of online donors are more likely to give if their employer matches donations
  7. Frequent communication with online donors boosts revenue by 41.5%
  8. Giving by foundations is anticipated to grow by 5.3% in 2025
  9. Legacy gifts (both cash and non-cash) are projected to grow by 5.5% in 2025
  10. Corporate contributions will increase by 2.6% in 2025

Top reasons donors stop giving

  1. 28% of donors stopped as they felt their donation wasn’t used effectively
  2. 25% of donors cited a lack of transparency around fund usage for stopping giving
  3. 15% of donors were turned off by platform or processing fees
  4. 1 in 5 donors quit due to a broken donation experience: too many clicks, limited payment options, or poor mobile design

 

Which donation channels will matter most in 2025?

Donors have different preferences about donation channels – some prefer online donations, while others lean toward cash contributions. Recognizing these differences helps nonprofits meet donors where they are, making giving easy. 

Nonprofit online giving statistics

  1. December accounts for 26% of the year's average online donations
  2. The average online gift is $137 on desktop and $83 on mobile
  3. 51% of visitors use mobile devices while donating online

Nonprofit recurring donation statistics

Recurring donors are your nonprofit’s financial foundation. Even small monthly gifts can add up to reliable income that reduces fundraising pressure.

  1. 31% of all online revenue in 2023 was through monthly giving, showing the importance of recurring support
  2. The average monthly gift is about $25 - small but consistent
  3. 94% of recurring donors prefer monthly contributions over one-time donations
Nonprofit email donation statistics

  1. 26% of donors donate through email, generating 16% of all online revenue
  2. 48% of donors say they stay engaged through emails
  3. For every 1,000 fundraising emails sent, nonprofits raised an average of $76 in 2023
  4. 39% of donors give again when inspired by real-world stories
  5. 28% of donors give when they hear from someone helped by your organization
  6. 16% of donors prefer Direct Mail 

Donor behavior statistics for 2025

Keeping track of these behavior statistics helps nonprofits identify giving patterns, such as frequency and donation size, enabling them to tailor engagement strategies that resonate with donors.

Donor demographic statistics

  1. 67% of US and Canadian donors are female, 32% are male, and 1% identify as non-binary
  2. Women account for 51% of total donations in volume, which increases to 63% of donations on Giving Tuesday
  3. 33% of donors give to organizations outside their country of residence
  4. Gen Z has donated an impressive average of 11.4 times within the last 12 months – the amount is only expected to increase this year

Donor retention statistics

Acquiring new donors is expensive, but retaining existing donors leads to significantly higher lifetime value, better ROI, and more sustainable growth. Retention improves fundraising efficiency, donor lifetime value, and mission stability.

  1. The current donor retention rate is 41.9%
  2. Improving donor retention by 10% can lead to a 200% increase in giving
  3. 18.5% of first-time donors give again
  4. 48% of donors cite an emotional connection to the nonprofit’s mission as one of their top 3 giving reasons to give again

Average donation size statistics

  1. Monthly donors are 9x more likely to give over a period of 3 years or more, making them a key driver of sustainable, predictable revenue.
  2. In 2024, organizations that offered monthly giving saw a 21% revenue increase compared to 2023.

Matching gift statistics

Matching gifts are one of the easiest ways to increase donation revenue, but many eligible donors don’t even know their gift could be matched. For small nonprofits, this is a huge missed opportunity.

  1. Approximately $2–$3 billion is donated annually through matching gift programs
  2. 1 in 3 donors would give more if their donation were matched
  3. 12% of corporate donations are made through the employee matching gifts program
  4. 96% of employees prefer direct donation matching over workplace platforms

Statistics related to common nonprofit metrics

Nonprofit-specific statistics like average ROI, cost-to-raise-a-dollar, and fundraising event performance offer valuable insights into operational efficiency. These fundraising metrics help organizations track the success of campaigns, assess grant funding opportunities, and refine strategies to maximize impact.

ROI (Return on Investment) statistics

  1. Nonprofits should ideally target a 4:1 ROI, meaning for every $1 spent, they should raise $4
  2. Email marketing raises an average of $42 per dollar spent

Cost-to-raise-a-dollar statistics

  1. The average cost-to-raise-a-dollar for nonprofits is $0.20
  2. Direct mail campaigns have a higher cost-to-raise-a-dollar, averaging $1.25
  3. The cost to raise a dollar in capital campaigns or through major gifts ranges from $0.05 to $0.10

Event fundraising statistics

  1. 55% of experts say they see a higher ROI through hybrid events
  2. Nonprofits can increase their revenue by 15% through virtual events

Corporate giving statistics

  1. Giving has increased by over 15% for 6 out of 10 companies in recent years
  2. Corporate giving, at 5.8% of total giving, is expected to stay steady from 2024 to 2025

Statistics related to technology in the nonprofit industry

Technological innovations like AI and blockchain are making fundraising faster and more transparent. These tools also help transform outreach and donor management.

Tracking these tech-related statistics allows nonprofits to stay ahead by understanding how these tools impact donor engagement and operational efficiency.

  1. The Charity Digital Skills Report 2024 indicates that 61% of charities use AI daily
  2. 92% of nonprofits feel unprepared for AI, and 60% express uncertainty and mistrust
  3. 41% believe AI would greatly benefit nonprofits
  4. 36% say AI would impact fundraising strategies
  5. 70% of nonprofit professionals worry about data privacy, 63% about accuracy
  6. 57% of nonprofit employees worry about biases in generative AI
  7. 71% of nonprofits use AI for fundraising

Nonprofit social media statistics

Social media is now essential for targeted campaigns, helping nonprofits reach specific donor groups based on their interests and demographics. With social media statistics, nonprofits can track donor behaviors and optimize platforms for campaigns and appeals.

  1. 32% of donors are most inspired to give via social media
  2. 56% of social media donors were impacted by Facebook, 21% by Instagram, and 13% by X (formerly Twitter)
  3. Large nonprofits grew their donor base by 15% through social media
  4. 89% of Facebook donors are likely to donate again
  5. 93% of Instagram donors are likely to donate again
  6. The average Facebook fundraiser has four gifts, averaging $34 each
  7. The highest return on ad spend for nonprofits is from search engine ads at $2.75 per dollar
  8. Return on ad spend is $0.33 for display, $0.50 for Meta, and $0.41 for X (formerly Twitter)

Innovations shaping the NPO sector in 2025

Besides the statistics, the nonprofit sector of the US is expected to witness lasting changes in donor demographics, technology-based giving, and demands for accountability.

Changing donor demographics

Gen Z is emerging as a significant force in nonprofit giving, with 84% actively supporting causes that align with their values. This generation's growing financial independence and passion for social impact make them key contributors to the sector. 

Having grown up in a digital-first world, Gen Z values transparency, authenticity, and accountability as essential for building trust. To meet these expectations, nonprofits can: 

Interest in AI (artificial intelligence)

AI is already reshaping nonprofits’ internal operations and their interactions with donors. Using AI-driven tools like chatbots to answer donor queries instantly is helping improve donor relations. Utilizing predictive analytics, nonprofits have begun to tailor campaigns based on donor behavior. 

For example, AI can predict the likelihood of a donor making a larger gift, helping nonprofits focus efforts where they're most likely to succeed. It can also personalize donor experiences by identifying high-value individuals and tailoring communication strategies. 

Thoughtful utilization of AI can help nonprofits establish long-term relations with supporters.

Increase in transparency and accountability

Donors today expect greater transparency from nonprofits due to increased access to information and a growing emphasis on accountability. Nonprofits prioritizing transparency can boost donations by up to 53%, but standing out requires fresh approaches. Some instances can include:

Providing such immediate and tangible updates reassures donors, increasing their likelihood to contribute again and advocate for the cause. 

Final thoughts on nonprofit statistics

Zeffy’s 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends survey, drawn from 1,000 everyday givers, pinpoints what wins lasting loyalty with the supporters. Donors stay when the impact feels immediate, the mission feels personal, and giving feels friction-free.

Email concrete results of donations within days to convert first-time gifts into second ones. Keep forms short, mobile-ready, and loaded with Apple Pay or Google Pay to stop mid-stream drop-offs. Use plain language so supporters see exactly how every saved dollar moves the mission forward.

Despite these strategies, small nonprofits still lose up to 3% of each online gift to transaction fees, which can squeeze their tight budgets. Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform saves crucial funds for NPOs like yours, enabling you to make a bigger impact.

FAQs on nonprofit statistics

In 2025, online and mobile giving will continue to rise. AI will play a larger role in donor engagement. Social media campaigns and recurring donations will also drive success.

The top channels will include online giving, mobile donations, and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Recurring giving programs and email campaigns will remain important.

Seasonal giving trends significantly affect nonprofit fundraising, with certain times of the year seeing higher donation volumes. The end-of-year period, particularly November and December, tends to be the most lucrative, as many donors contribute during the holiday season.

In addition to year-end giving, other holidays, such as Giving Tuesday, can increase donations.

Mobile giving is becoming increasingly important for nonprofits due to the widespread use of smartphones. With mobile wallets, text-to-give campaigns, and apps, donors can easily contribute on the go, making it more convenient for them to give.

This accessibility increases donation rates, especially during peak moments or emergencies. Moreover, mobile giving appeals to younger, tech-savvy audiences who prefer quick, seamless ways to donate, ensuring nonprofits can reach a broader, more engaged donor base.

