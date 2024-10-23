Operational Grants for Nonprofits: The Complete Guide with 11 Grant Programs

While all grants benefit nonprofits, operational grants are particularly valuable for long-term sustainability. These unrestricted funds can cover a wide range of essential expenses, from rent and utilities to fundraising efforts, giving your organization the flexibility it needs to thrive.
With operational grants, you can enhance organizational efficiency, plan for long-term growth, and ultimately increase your impact on the communities you serve. In this article, we’ll explore the top operational grants available to nonprofits and provide insights on how to choose the right grants for your nonprofit.
Operational grants, also known as unrestricted or operating grants, provide flexible funding to support the day-to-day operations of your nonprofit organization. Unlike project-specific grants for nonprofits, they are not earmarked for specific initiatives and can be used to cover a variety of essential expenses like:
These grants play a key role in enhancing your organization's sustainability and ensuring you have the funding needed to continue with your mission and long-term goals. With operational grants, you can focus on your core activities. You won't need to worry as much about cash flow to keep running, as this funding helps your nonprofit stay afloat and grow.
The Ford Foundation is one of the biggest private funders in the U.S. and runs many grant programs. One key program is BUILD, which helps social justice groups grow stronger. The current round of BUILD grants will award $1 billion through January 2026.
BUILD offers five years of general operating support alongside targeted organizational strengthening initiatives. Its purpose is to equip organizations with the knowledge, resources, and strategic clarity they need to achieve meaningful impact.
BUILD is open by invitation only to the Foundation's current grantees, and unsolicited grant inquiries are not accepted. Visit their grant opportunities page to see what kind of grant funding support they're currently offering.
The Kresge Foundation gives grants in different ways, working independently and collaboratively to offer both one-year and multi-year grants. These grants help with general costs, specific projects, and planning work. Most of their funding goes to nonprofits in the United States working in the following areas:
Each year, Kresge makes 400+ grants to nonprofit organizations in accordance with IRS guidance to distribute at least 5% of the endowment on a five-year rolling basis.
Kresge invites applications but occasionally conducts open calls for proposals within specific focus areas. For certain initiatives, they use a request-for-proposal process to fund specific efforts in a cohort model.
Kresge also uses shared grant opportunities on the Current Funding Opportunities Page whenever available. The Kresge Foundation relies on the Fluxx platform to manage the grantmaking process. You must create an account on it to submit grant proposals, receive application updates, and provide reports.
The Clif Bar Family Foundation awards grants to support the daily operating costs of grassroots organizations and specific projects. Typically, the grants last one year and range from $5,000 to $50,000. Registered or sponsored 501(c)(3) organizations can apply for funding, and priority is given to those that:
The Clif Bar Foundation reviews applications twice a year, and the deadlines are March 1 and August 1. The application process is completely conducted online through their website.
The David and Lucile Packard local grantmaking program awards multi-year general operational support to local organizations to fulfill their community-based missions.
They typically support organizations in five contiguous counties: San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito. Across these five counties, the foundation supports five primary focus areas:
Proposals are reviewed throughout the year. The application process is conducted online through the Fluxx platform.
The Annenberg Foundation grants primarily support nonprofit organizations in the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties. It prioritizes organizations that invest in their communities' long-term wellness and health.
Annenberg grants are awarded for one year and range from $10,000 to $100,000. General operating support grants are typically limited to 10% or less of the organization's total budget. They also assess organizations based on their implementation of best practices in key areas like:
Following the pandemic, Annenberg continues grantmaking by invitation only.
The Public Welfare Foundation offers general support grants to cover day-to-day operating costs or to further organization work. They award funds to charitable organizations that align with their core values of:
The foundation only funds organizations with 501(c)(3) status recognized by the IRS that operate in the US. Fiscally sponsored nonprofits can also apply. However, the foundation does not support individuals, direct services, scholarships, or international projects.
The Public Welfare Foundation has a two-step application process. First, eligible nonprofits must send a Letter of Inquiry (LOI). Once the LOI is reviewed, the Foundation asks for full grant proposals.
The California Wellness Foundation's grantmaking program, Advancing Wellness, supports direct services, public policy work, and building stronger organizations, awarding over 35 million dollars each year.
This funding helps improve health and wellness across California's communities, cities, and counties. They look for groups that align with at least one of their priority areas, which include:
The California Wellness Foundation grant application process is conducted online. Eligible nonprofit organizations can submit a Letter of Interest, after which they are prompted to fill out a form and submit their proposal.
The OSF awards grants for various activities, from specific projects to general operating support. They look for grantees with a vision whose efforts lead to lasting social change. The Open Society Foundation primarily supports charitable organizations that promote democratic principles, social justice, and human rights.
The application process for grants varies by program. Some require proposals, while others invite letters of inquiry or concept papers, and some accept proposals by invitation only. Since each program has specific guidelines, it is best to check OSF’s program pages and databases on its website.
The HJS Foundation major grant program aims to improve communities by tackling the underlying causes of social problems.
It offers unrestricted general operating grant funds between $5,000 and $20,000/year and supports organizations that focus on removing barriers that prevent access to essential needs, including healthcare, safety, housing, and opportunities for growth.
The foundation supports innovative approaches to addressing these issues, focusing on areas where they have a local presence, including:
The Helen J. Serini Foundation accepts funding requests once per year. Letter of inquiry submissions open in February and are due by mid-April and all applications must be submitted online through its portal.
HJS offers sample process documents on its website to help with application prepping, including editable documents to track character counts or share responses with members before submission.
The Weingart Foundation offers multi-year unrestricted grants to build long-term capacity and effectiveness. Grant size generally ranges between $50,000 and $200,000 over two years, depending on various factors and applicant needs.
The foundation supports organizations, coalitions, and collaboratives that:
The application process is by invitation only. While unsolicited requests are not accepted, you can contact one of their program officers with any questions. You can even sign up for their newsletter to learn more about the foundation and build ties with them.
The PATH Foundation awards up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating funds for nonprofits to fulfill their mission. These grants support 501(c)(3) organizations in Rappahannock, Fauquier, and Culpeper counties.
To qualify, organizations must align with the foundation's mission, values, and four focus areas:
Nonprofits interested in applying for the grant must review the grant guidelines and their website. All applications can be submitted through the PATH Foundation online grant portal.
Identify what areas of your nonprofit require funding. These could include overhead costs, staff salaries, rent, utilities, or fundraising efforts.
Develop a clear and detailed operational budget that outlines your nonprofit's recurring expenses.
A well-prepared budget justifies your request and shows the grant amount sought aligns with your actual needs. This makes your nonprofit more appealing to grantmakers who want to see how their funds will be used to sustain your operations efficiently.
Look for grants specifically designed for operating support rather than program-specific funding. Foundation websites, grant databases, and government portals like Grants.gov are good resources.
Focus on multi-year unrestricted grants, as they provide stable funding over a longer period, eliminating the need to reapply each year.
Before applying, ensure the grantmaker's priorities match your nonprofit’s purpose. Read through their funding guidelines, past grantee profiles, and strategic goals carefully. Tailor your request to show how your work matches what the funder cares about. This careful prep helps create a strong application that speaks to the grantmaker's interests.
Some operational grants, like those offered by community foundations, are simpler to apply for. In contrast, many corporate grants require detailed proposals and financial statements. Select grants that your organization has the resources to apply for successfully.
Be sure to understand the reporting obligations that come with the grant. You may need to submit regular progress reports, expense tracking, or outcome evaluations. Make sure you can meet these requirements without overstretching your capacity.
Operational grants provide the foundation for your nonprofit's sustained impact. By securing this flexible funding, you can strengthen your core operations, invest in staff development, and expand your reach.
As you look for operational grants, consider how you can maximize every dollar received. Efficient financial management and streamlined fundraising processes can help you make the most of your resources.
