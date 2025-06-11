9 Corporate Grants for Nonprofits (Even If You’re Small or Just Starting Out)

How is Zeffy free?
Partnering with a business or brand through a corporate grant to fund your nonprofit doesn’t have to feel out of reach. You might be scrappy, short on time, and unsure where to start–and that’s ok too!

This roundup features steps to secure a grant and outlines nine corporate grants you can land as a small nonprofit (without needing fancy connections). We’ll show you exactly how to nail your applications and showcase the heart of your mission while saving time along the way.

A quick and easy search on Zeffy Grant Finder surfaced quite a few options for grassroots nonprofits to partner with corporations for funding. Here’s what we found:

Deeper dive: 9 popular, large corporate grants for nonprofits

‍This isn't just a list of grants, it’s a lifeline to grow your nonprofit. The following corporate grants are examples of what real scrappy nonprofits are actually landing. They're low-lift, accessible, and built for people who don’t have time to write a thesis every time they apply for funding.

1. Wells Fargo Nonprofit Grants

Wells Fargo offers grants to national and local nonprofit organizations to support their programs and projects. The funds are not unrestricted and must be used for specific initiatives. A limited number of sponsorships are available to support fundraising events, as long as applications are received at least 90 days before the event.

Wells Fargo is all about strengthening communities and helping to create local jobs by investing in small business owners. That’s why it funds nonprofits focused on providing capital, technical assistance, and networks of support for entrepreneurs.

Eligibility is based around a few key nonprofit focus areas:

Typical grant amounts 

How to apply

Wells Fargo accepts grant applications through an invitation process. You can submit a request through their grant interest form if you meet their criteria

Answers should be concise and adhere to guidelines. Once the proposal is approved, you will receive payment within four months.

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

April 1 and October 1 

2. Bloomberg Philanthropies Grants

Bloomberg Philanthropies awards grants to US, Canadian, and Mexican nonprofits. 

Typical grant amounts 

How to apply

Bloomberg Philanthropies awards grants by invitation. If you receive an invitation, submit a proposal outlining the project's goals, target outcomes, and how it will use the money.

Pro tip: Consider attending relevant industry events or webinars where Bloomberg Philanthropies representatives may be present to learn more about their funding priorities and application processes.

Who qualifies? 

Nonprofits that align with Bloomberg Philanthropies' strategic focus areas:

Important deadlines

Rolling deadlines throughout the year 

3. NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants

The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants award nearly $2.5 million to nonprofits in 11 markets served by NBC and Telemundo-owned television stations. ‍

Typical grant amounts 

How to apply

Apply through your local impact grants website. Your proposal will be evaluated based on factors such as community impact, alignment with the chosen category, and measurable outcomes. 

Top applicants advance to final rounds, where local NBC/Telemundo panels select 3-8 winners per market, based on organizational strength, demonstrated impact, and financial need.‍

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

Applications open between March and April each year

4. Zendesk Tech for Good Grants for Website Development

The software company Zendesk offers nonprofit grants through its Tech for Good Impact Awards program. These are designed to support the external project goals of nonprofits whose mission or projects align with Zendesk Foundation's focus areas:

Typical grant amounts 

Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000

How to apply

The application form is available online. Applicants should showcase how new technology and grant funding will support their program goals and beneficiary communities. Zendesk Tech For Good has a website section detailing its application evaluation process

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

Applications are due on August 15th

4. State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grants

State Farm company is committed to helping build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities. With its Good Neighbor Citizenship program, the organization supports nonprofit initiatives in the following areas:

Typical grant amounts 

Starting at $10,000

How to apply

State Farm invites nonprofits to award grants to, but it also allows organizations to express interest in its grant program. You can submit a questionnaire outlining your nonprofit's focus areas and proposed initiatives. 

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

You can submit a grant interest form all year long

6. The Unless Project

The Unless Project supports nonprofits with transformational solutions but limited resources. 

It’s a grant-meets-accelerator program by A Little Better Co., or ALBC, a marketing and public relations firm. 

Typical grant amounts 

Selected nonprofits gain access to a six-month intensive program worth up to $150,000 in resources and services. While the winner receives a small $2,500 cash grant prize, the program's value comes through expert guidance in branding, strategy, marketing, analysis, and related services.

How to apply

The online application process begins with an eligibility questionnaire. Your application then goes through a series of reviews, and both in-house teams and external advisors vote on it. ‍

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

The program is currently being remodeled after a successful 2024 launch. To learn what's next, sign up for updates here.

7. Costco Wholesale Grant

Costco focuses on nonprofit programs supporting children, education, health, and human services. The Costco Wholesale Grant program, focuses on areas where it has stores. 

Typical grant amounts 

How to apply

The application process is online, and you will need the following materials:

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

Organizations may submit one funding application per fiscal year (September to August), with applications accepted year-round.

These next options aren’t cash grants, but give serious digital power. Let’s dig in!

8. Big Sea Wavemakers Grant

Big Sea Wavemakers offers small nonprofits free marketing services to help them reach more donors and grow their mission online. To expand their reach, they can build or improve their website, brand, and messaging. 

Typical grant amounts 

The free marketing services nonprofits receive are equal to a value of $30,000. 

How to apply

Apply online through the Big Sea Wavemakers grant website.  

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

2026 grants will be announced soon, and you can sign up here for updates.

9. Google Ad Grants

Google supports charitable organizations through resources that help them do more with less. These include financial grants, volunteer programs, and digital tools. 

With a Google for Nonprofits account, you also get free access to other tools, including Google Maps, Google Workspace, and YouTube's nonprofit program. 

Typical grant amounts 

Ad grants provide up to $10,000 monthly in search ads, which can help you find volunteers, attract donors, and boost awareness. 

How to apply

To begin, sign up for Google for Nonprofits and verify your nonprofit status through TechSoup or a similar partner. Once the verification is complete, you will receive an email notification within three to four days. You can then activate your Google Ad account to receive funds. 

Who qualifies? 

Important deadlines

The program is offered year-round

A deeper dive: What are corporate grants?

Corporate grants are a source of funding from companies, which usually give them to support causes they care about. It’s a win-win situation because brands can commit to doing more good globally and hit any corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals, while nonprofits get more money to do what they set out to do.

The win-win formula

Benefits for corporations:

Benefits for nonprofits:

Quick start tips to keep your corporate grant strategy simple

No time for 10-page proposals? You’re not the only one, and we’ll help you gain momentum without taking hours of your time. 

1. Use a grant database to save hours

You don’t have to sift through corporate sites and hope to land on a grant you’re eligible for. Zeffy created a free grant search tool so you don’t have to.

There’s nothing like the power of AI to surface relevant grants for your nonprofit at a glance. Simple search things like “marketing grants” or “Texas school grants” to find the top results, their deadlines, eligibility, contact info, and a quick link to apply.

2. Look for grants with “rolling” deadlines 

Some small nonprofits might not want to rely on once-a-year deadlines that sneak up on you. You might want to look at monthly grants or grants that have a rolling application period, which basically means you can apply throughout the year when it works best for you.

3. Don’t ignore the “small” grants

Who wouldn’t love the big bucks? Sometimes, the larger grants are harder to receive and less frequent throughout the year.

Don’t be afraid to apply for grants under $10K and watch how they add up. Applying for more grants also builds momentum and credibility for future funding.

How to make your grant proposal stand out (even without a grant writer)

No grant writer? No problem. What makes a grant proposal stand out is the authenticity behind it. That means all you have to do is speak from the heart as you get writing. 

Here are some quick tips to nail your first applications:

Tell a story

Instead of trying to impress with big numbers or jargon, share your founding story or a few real stories about someone your nonprofit helped. Think:

Reuse past wins

Odds are, you have an old newsletter, website language, annual update, or social media post that has great content to pull from. There’s no shame at all in repurposing it in your grant applications.

You don’t need to start from scratch. Just copy/paste and clean it up. Try this:

You can also maximize your time writing a grant proposal by repurposing it across your marketing efforts.

Add real voices

Funders don’t want to just hear from you. They want to feel the human impact by hearing what others say about you. Quotes can prove that your work matters, and they don’t have to be polished or long.

A few ideas:

How do you choose the right corporate grant?

When you’re strapped for time, not all grants are worth chasing. Some take way too much time for too little reward. Here are some final thoughts to help you figure out which ones are a good fit:

1. Figure out what you need

Before anything else, get clear on your goals.

Operational grants can also be a great option if you consider long-term growth rather than immediate needs. Knowing this upfront helps you say yes to the right opportunities and no to those that drain your time. 

2. Search with more specificity 

Your grant search is much faster when you look for exactly what you want. Instead of “corporate grants for nonprofits,” search “California corporate grants for small food banks.”

Zeffy’s free AI-powered grant search tool will also provide suggestions based on your search criteria. 

You can also check out:

You might also find opportunities at your local Chamber of Commerce. They sometimes know which businesses are giving back in your area.

3. Don’t skip the fine print

Before you put the time into applying, be sure you qualify by asking:

Zeffy Grant Finder is your go-to resource to search for grants that truly align with your mission without spending time or money researching across multiple sources. Instead, our AI-powered search tool allows you to input any information you want, such as your mission, location, and needs, and get personalized results with key grant details at a glance and a direct link to apply.

Prompt examples to help you find your perfect match:

We created this free tool with unlimited searches and features available without ever hitting a paywall because we believe that your money and time are precious, and we want to do everything we can to help you put it toward your mission.

FAQs on corporate grant funding

Corporate grants are available to nonprofits of all sizes, not only large organizations. Companies focus on mission alignment over organizational size, which means smaller nonprofits serving local communities have an equal chance at being selected.

Yes, corporate grants come with specific reporting and compliance requirements. These typically include:

  • Periodic progress reports
  • Year-end financial statements
  • Proof of how you're using the funds and their impact

    • Corporations may also ask you to show compliance with their regulations, which can include ensuring non-discrimination and following social and environmental responsibility standards. Sticking to these requirements is key to keeping your current grant and getting more funding in the future.

    Corporate foundations offer various grants, including community, education, environmental, and program-specific funding. For example, companies like Target and Home Depot fund community initiatives, while Coca-Cola focuses on sustainability.

    Other grant types include:

  • Government grants
  • Foundation grants
  • Program or project grants
  • Operating support grants
  • Capacity-building grants
  • Capital grants
  • Marketing grants

