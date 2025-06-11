9 Corporate Grants for Nonprofits (Even If You’re Small or Just Starting Out)

Partnering with a business or brand through a corporate grant to fund your nonprofit doesn’t have to feel out of reach. You might be scrappy, short on time, and unsure where to start–and that’s ok too!

This roundup features steps to secure a grant and outlines nine corporate grants you can land as a small nonprofit (without needing fancy connections). We’ll show you exactly how to nail your applications and showcase the heart of your mission while saving time along the way.

Jump right in with 6 corporate grants for small nonprofits

A quick and easy search on Zeffy Grant Finder surfaced quite a few options for grassroots nonprofits to partner with corporations for funding. Here’s what we found:

1. Walmart Spark Good Local Grants ($250 - $5,000) ‍

July, October & December 2025 deadlines For local nonprofits serving communities near Walmart stores or Sam’s Clubs

2. WomensNet Amber Grant Program ($10,000)

Monthly applications (rolling deadline) For women-owned nonprofits and organizations



3. Zendesk Tech for Good Impact Awards (Starting at $5,000)

August 2025 deadline

For nonprofits that are not current or past Zendes clients or grant recipients, fostering community and resiliency



4. Ben & Jerry's National Grassroots Organizing Program (Up to $30,000) ‍

Applications open through 2025 For U.S. nonprofits with annual operating budgets under $350,000 using grassroots organizing as the primary strategy for social change

5. Patagonia Corporate Grants Program ($5,000 - $20,000) ‍

Deadlines vary throughout the year For nonprofits addressing the root causes of environmental problems and approaches that protect habitats and biodiversity.

6. Bank of America Basic Needs and Income Creation (amount varies) ‍

Applications accepted February - March each year For U.S. nonprofits looking for basic needs, income creation, stable housing and empowering communities.

Deeper dive: 9 popular, large corporate grants for nonprofits





‍This isn't just a list of grants, it’s a lifeline to grow your nonprofit. The following corporate grants are examples of what real scrappy nonprofits are actually landing. They're low-lift, accessible, and built for people who don’t have time to write a thesis every time they apply for funding.

1. Wells Fargo Nonprofit Grants

Wells Fargo offers grants to national and local nonprofit organizations to support their programs and projects. The funds are not unrestricted and must be used for specific initiatives. A limited number of sponsorships are available to support fundraising events, as long as applications are received at least 90 days before the event.

Wells Fargo is all about strengthening communities and helping to create local jobs by investing in small business owners. That’s why it funds nonprofits focused on providing capital, technical assistance, and networks of support for entrepreneurs.

Eligibility is based around a few key nonprofit focus areas:

Housing affordability

Financial health

Small business growth and sustainability

Typical grant amounts

Wells Fargo Education Grants: Up to $50,000

Wells Fargo Arts and Culture Grants: Up to $50,000

Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund: Up to $420,000,000

How to apply

Wells Fargo accepts grant applications through an invitation process. You can submit a request through their grant interest form if you meet their criteria.

Answers should be concise and adhere to guidelines. Once the proposal is approved, you will receive payment within four months.

Who qualifies?

Nonprofits with tax-exempt status under IRS Code 501(c)(3)

A qualified governmental agency, public school, school system, or tribal entity

Organizations that deliver services addressing critical community needs

Those with fiscal and administrative stability

Important deadlines

April 1 and October 1

2. Bloomberg Philanthropies Grants

Bloomberg Philanthropies awards grants to US, Canadian, and Mexican nonprofits.

‍

Typical grant amounts

‍Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative: $25,000-$100,000

Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Grant Program: Up to $200,000

Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge: Up to $5,000,000

How to apply

Bloomberg Philanthropies awards grants by invitation. If you receive an invitation, submit a proposal outlining the project's goals, target outcomes, and how it will use the money.

Pro tip: Consider attending relevant industry events or webinars where Bloomberg Philanthropies representatives may be present to learn more about their funding priorities and application processes.

Who qualifies?

Nonprofits that align with Bloomberg Philanthropies' strategic focus areas:

Public health: Addressing critical health issues such as tobacco control, obesity prevention, and road safety

Environment: Combating climate change through clean energy initiatives, ocean conservation, and sustainable urban development

Nonprofit arts organizations: Increasing access to the arts, enhancing cultural organization management, and supporting community-strengthening public art initiatives

Education: Improving public schools in underserved areas, enhancing leadership and teaching quality, and supporting student success

Government innovation: Driving innovation in city governments to improve efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and public service delivery

Important deadlines

Rolling deadlines throughout the year

3. NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants

The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants award nearly $2.5 million to nonprofits in 11 markets served by NBC and Telemundo-owned television stations. ‍

Typical grant amounts

Starts at $2,500,000

How to apply

Apply through your local impact grants website. Your proposal will be evaluated based on factors such as community impact, alignment with the chosen category, and measurable outcomes.

Top applicants advance to final rounds, where local NBC/Telemundo panels select 3-8 winners per market, based on organizational strength, demonstrated impact, and financial need.‍

Who qualifies?

501(c)(3) nonprofits working within NBCUniversal's focus area are eligible for grants.

Must be operating for over a year

Be within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo-owned television markets

Have annual revenue between $100,000 and $1,000,000

Operate within one of the following areas:

Youth education and empowerment

Next generation storytellers

Community engagement

Important deadlines

Applications open between March and April each year

4. Zendesk Tech for Good Grants for Website Development

‍

The software company Zendesk offers nonprofit grants through its Tech for Good Impact Awards program. These are designed to support the external project goals of nonprofits whose mission or projects align with Zendesk Foundation's focus areas:

Foster community

Promote resilience in times of crisis

Create career paths in tech

‍

Typical grant amounts

Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000

‍

How to apply

The application form is available online. Applicants should showcase how new technology and grant funding will support their program goals and beneficiary communities. Zendesk Tech For Good has a website section detailing its application evaluation process.

‍

Who qualifies?

Verified charitable organizations, including U.S. 501(c)(3) public charities and international organizations

Nonprofits who operate in alignment with the Foundation's core focus areas

Organizations who are not current Zendesk customers or current and past Zendesk grantees

Important deadlines

Applications are due on August 15th

4. State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grants

‍

State Farm company is committed to helping build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities. With its Good Neighbor Citizenship program, the organization supports nonprofit initiatives in the following areas:

Safety: Home and auto safety and disaster preparedness

Community development: Affordable and sustainable housing, personal financial literacy, job training, small-business development, among other neighborhood-based needs

Education: Higher education, K-12 academic performance, financial literacy, and college and career success

‍

Typical grant amounts

Starting at $10,000

‍

How to apply

State Farm invites nonprofits to award grants to, but it also allows organizations to express interest in its grant program. You can submit a questionnaire outlining your nonprofit's focus areas and proposed initiatives.

‍

Who qualifies?

501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organizations

501(c)(4) volunteer fire companies

Educational institutions in need of financial support

Programs conducted by state or federal government, municipal, and county entities that align with the State Farm charitable focus

Important deadlines

You can submit a grant interest form all year long

6. The Unless Project

The Unless Project supports nonprofits with transformational solutions but limited resources.

It’s a grant-meets-accelerator program by A Little Better Co., or ALBC, a marketing and public relations firm.

Typical grant amounts

Selected nonprofits gain access to a six-month intensive program worth up to $150,000 in resources and services. While the winner receives a small $2,500 cash grant prize, the program's value comes through expert guidance in branding, strategy, marketing, analysis, and related services.

How to apply

The online application process begins with an eligibility questionnaire. Your application then goes through a series of reviews, and both in-house teams and external advisors vote on it. ‍

Who qualifies?

Qualifying nonprofits should have a mission aligned with:

Environmental sustainability Social progress and advocacy Human health and wellness Artistic activism



Applicants must have an annual operating budget of under $3,000,000

Important deadlines

The program is currently being remodeled after a successful 2024 launch. To learn what's next, sign up for updates here.

7. Costco Wholesale Grant

Costco focuses on nonprofit programs supporting children, education, health, and human services. The Costco Wholesale Grant program, focuses on areas where it has stores.

Typical grant amounts

Typical award sizes vary, and Costco suggests organizations submit proposals for no more than 10% of their program's overall budget

For new applicants, they advise submitting conservative requests

‍

How to apply

The application process is online, and you will need the following materials:

W-9

Cover letter

Organization budgetary details (past and current year)

Program budget information

Measurable results/impact report (only required if your organization has secured funding in the past)

Who qualifies?

501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations

Focus on supporting children, education, and/or health and human services

Exceptions to eligibility include:

Political organizations Government agencies Religious organizations Individual primary and secondary schools, PTOs, and PTAs



Important deadlines

Organizations may submit one funding application per fiscal year (September to August), with applications accepted year-round.

These next options aren’t cash grants, but give serious digital power. Let’s dig in!

8. Big Sea Wavemakers Grant

‍

Big Sea Wavemakers offers small nonprofits free marketing services to help them reach more donors and grow their mission online. To expand their reach, they can build or improve their website, brand, and messaging.

‍

Typical grant amounts

The free marketing services nonprofits receive are equal to a value of $30,000.

‍

How to apply

Apply online through the Big Sea Wavemakers grant website.

‍

Who qualifies?

Nonprofits with purpose-driven missions

Grants are best suited for organizations with someone who can partner with Big Sea Wavemakers as a marketing point of contact

Important deadlines

2026 grants will be announced soon, and you can sign up here for updates.

9. Google Ad Grants

Google supports charitable organizations through resources that help them do more with less. These include financial grants, volunteer programs, and digital tools.

With a Google for Nonprofits account, you also get free access to other tools, including Google Maps, Google Workspace, and YouTube's nonprofit program.

‍

Typical grant amounts

Ad grants provide up to $10,000 monthly in search ads, which can help you find volunteers, attract donors, and boost awareness.

‍

How to apply

To begin, sign up for Google for Nonprofits and verify your nonprofit status through TechSoup or a similar partner. Once the verification is complete, you will receive an email notification within three to four days. You can then activate your Google Ad account to receive funds.

‍

Who qualifies?

Nonprofit organizations with IRS recognition

Cannot be a governmental, healthcare, or educational entity

Must have a high-quality website that complies with Ad Grants' website policy.

Important deadlines

The program is offered year-round

A deeper dive: What are corporate grants?

Corporate grants are a source of funding from companies, which usually give them to support causes they care about. It’s a win-win situation because brands can commit to doing more good globally and hit any corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals, while nonprofits get more money to do what they set out to do.

The win-win formula

Benefits for corporations:

Building community ties

Boosting employee morale

Supporting industries they’re connected to

Benefits for nonprofits:

More money for your efforts

Partnerships that open the door (mentorships, volunteer work, event sponsorship)

Less red tape than government grants

Quick start tips to keep your corporate grant strategy simple

No time for 10-page proposals? You’re not the only one, and we’ll help you gain momentum without taking hours of your time.

1. Use a grant database to save hours

You don’t have to sift through corporate sites and hope to land on a grant you’re eligible for. Zeffy created a free grant search tool so you don’t have to.

There’s nothing like the power of AI to surface relevant grants for your nonprofit at a glance. Simple search things like “marketing grants” or “Texas school grants” to find the top results, their deadlines, eligibility, contact info, and a quick link to apply.

2. Look for grants with “rolling” deadlines

Some small nonprofits might not want to rely on once-a-year deadlines that sneak up on you. You might want to look at monthly grants or grants that have a rolling application period, which basically means you can apply throughout the year when it works best for you.

3. Don’t ignore the “small” grants

Who wouldn’t love the big bucks? Sometimes, the larger grants are harder to receive and less frequent throughout the year.

Don’t be afraid to apply for grants under $10K and watch how they add up. Applying for more grants also builds momentum and credibility for future funding.

How to make your grant proposal stand out (even without a grant writer)

No grant writer? No problem. What makes a grant proposal stand out is the authenticity behind it. That means all you have to do is speak from the heart as you get writing.

Here are some quick tips to nail your first applications:

Tell a story

Instead of trying to impress with big numbers or jargon, share your founding story or a few real stories about someone your nonprofit helped. Think:

The catalyst that started your nonprofit

The background of a family that received food support last season

A student’s path to college is thanks to your scholarship

How you’ve grown in the last year

Reuse past wins

Odds are, you have an old newsletter, website language, annual update, or social media post that has great content to pull from. There’s no shame at all in repurposing it in your grant applications.

You don’t need to start from scratch. Just copy/paste and clean it up. Try this:

Grab a paragraph from your last fundraising email

Reuse the 2-3 stats you posted in an impact report

Highlight a past success story you have already told well

‍

You can also maximize your time writing a grant proposal by repurposing it across your marketing efforts.

Add real voices

Funders don’t want to just hear from you. They want to feel the human impact by hearing what others say about you. Quotes can prove that your work matters, and they don’t have to be polished or long.

‍

Collect a few short testimonials from your program participants

Send a feedback survey out to volunteers

Ask a partner organization to write a quick sentence or two about how you collaborate

Screenshot positive feedback (with permission) from texts, DMs, or emails

How do you choose the right corporate grant?

When you’re strapped for time, not all grants are worth chasing. Some take way too much time for too little reward. Here are some final thoughts to help you figure out which ones are a good fit:

1. Figure out what you need

Before anything else, get clear on your goals.

How much money are you trying to get?

What do you need it for?

Do you have the time and people to follow through if you get the grant?





Operational grants can also be a great option if you consider long-term growth rather than immediate needs. Knowing this upfront helps you say yes to the right opportunities and no to those that drain your time.

2. Search with more specificity

Your grant search is much faster when you look for exactly what you want. Instead of “corporate grants for nonprofits,” search “California corporate grants for small food banks.”

Zeffy’s free AI-powered grant search tool will also provide suggestions based on your search criteria.

You can also check out:



You might also find opportunities at your local Chamber of Commerce. They sometimes know which businesses are giving back in your area.

3. Don’t skip the fine print

Before you put the time into applying, be sure you qualify by asking:

Is this grant for the kind of work you do?

Can the money be used as you need it?

Is the deadline too much of a stretch?

Is the grant for programs only, or can it cover rent/supplies too?

Search for grants without the cost through Zeffy Grant Finder

Zeffy Grant Finder is your go-to resource to search for grants that truly align with your mission without spending time or money researching across multiple sources. Instead, our AI-powered search tool allows you to input any information you want, such as your mission, location, and needs, and get personalized results with key grant details at a glance and a direct link to apply.

Prompt examples to help you find your perfect match:

“Operations grants for nonprofits in New York”

“2025 grants for hunger relief nonprofits”

“Corporate grants for grassroots nonprofits”

“Grants for new nonprofits”

We created this free tool with unlimited searches and features available without ever hitting a paywall because we believe that your money and time are precious, and we want to do everything we can to help you put it toward your mission.

FAQs on corporate grant funding

Are corporate grants only for large nonprofits? Corporate grants are available to nonprofits of all sizes, not only large organizations. Companies focus on mission alignment over organizational size, which means smaller nonprofits serving local communities have an equal chance at being selected.

Are there reporting and compliance requirements associated with corporate grants? Yes, corporate grants come with specific reporting and compliance requirements. These typically include: Periodic progress reports Year-end financial statements Proof of how you're using the funds and their impact Corporations may also ask you to show compliance with their regulations, which can include ensuring non-discrimination and following social and environmental responsibility standards. Sticking to these requirements is key to keeping your current grant and getting more funding in the future. Curious about compliance? Here’s a full checklist for everything nonprofits need to know

