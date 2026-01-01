Givealittle and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you campaign tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givealittle VS Whydonate
💯
Givealittle takes 5% platform cuts and Whydonate charges card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Givealittle and Whydonate only handle basic donation campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
🤝
Givealittle offers limited phone hours and Whydonate restricts support by plan. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get all fundraising tools in one place with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Unlike Givealittle's 5% cut or Whydonate's limited features, Zeffy offers events, auctions, memberships, and donor management without extra costs.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Givealittle takes 5% plus card fees from every donation. Whydonate charges card fees per gift. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but your nonprofit keeps 100% of intended donations. This means more money for your mission.
Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including event ticketing, online auctions, raffles, membership management, and online stores. Givealittle and Whydonate focus mainly on basic donation campaigns. You won't need multiple platforms or pay extra fees for different fundraising methods with Zeffy.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat during business hours, plus phone support when needed. Givealittle only provides standard email support with 24-48 hour response times, while Whydonate limits support based on plan tiers. You get real help when you need it.
Yes. Zeffy provides events, auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and donor management in one platform. Crowdfunding platforms like Givealittle and Whydonate only handle basic donation campaigns. You won't juggle multiple tools or pay extra fees for different fundraising methods.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript