Iron City Tryke’s Raised Over $20K with Zeffy—Enough for Almost 20 Trykes.

Iron City Trykes's Mission

When Thomas, a young boy with Cerebral Palsy, rode an AmTryke for the first time, “He lit up and took off!” Zach White remembers. Zach is the director of marketing and public relations at Iron City Trykes—a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and children like Thomas discover (or rediscover) their mobility and independence.

Thomas’s condition means he is completely wheelchair dependent. But this changed when Iron City Trykes gave him his very own AmTryke (adaptive tricycle). In fact, the first time he used his AmTryke, his mom had to remind him to keep looking ahead so he could steer. “But I’ve never seen my legs move!” Thomas responded. Buzzing with a newfound sense of independence, all Thomas wanted to do was look down at his legs.

‍

Iron City Trykes is a chapter of the National nonprofit AMBCUS, whose mission is to inspire independence and mobility through therapeutic cycles known as AmTrykes. The nonprofit’s main focus is identifying and distributing AmTrykes to families of children with disabilities, though they also distribute AmTrykes to veterans. Their goal is to distribute as many life-changing bikes as possible to those who need them.

‍

“It’s hard to imagine how life-changing a simple tryke can be, but we see it on a regular basis.” - Zach White, Director of Marketing and Public Relations

‍

How Iron City Trykes Helps Children and Veterans

AmTrykes are a little more technical–and expensive–than your average tricycle.

Each tryke costs around $1,200, but Iron City Trykes asks for only $100 per recipient and fundraises for the remaining cost.

Typically, children are referred to the nonprofit by their physical therapist. Then, Iron City Trykes orders the appropriately-sized tryke from AMBCUS. “On average, the AmTyrkes cost $1,200,” Zach says. “Dozens of parts are added to customize these trykes for the individual's specific needs. And countless hours go into the assembly of the trykes.”

Once the tryke is ready, the recipient visits Iron City Tryke’s facility for any necessary adjustments or fittings. This is completed by a team of volunteers, which includes physical therapists. Finally, the recipient can take their AmTryke for a spin around the block before they take it home.

Zach and his team feel blessed to witness the pure joy experienced by so many when they ride their AmTryke for the first time.

‍

“In 2024, we provided 107 AmTryks, and we’re on pace to surpass that this year.”- Zach White, Director of Marketing and Public Relations