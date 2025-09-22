Autism Insights picked Zeffy from the beginning. They’ve never paid a single fee, saving over $1700.

Autism Insights Foundation's Mission

According to the Autism Insights Foundation website, over 80% of adults with autism are un- or underemployed. For founder and executive director Shelly Davidson, that is an unacceptable statistic.

Autism Insights works on both ends of the employment equation to change the culture. They offer executive training so that leaders of organizations can establish and implement practices that support neurodiverse employees. They also train job seekers with autism, helping them practice interviews, polish resumes, and know what to expect once they’re on the job.

“Autism Insights Foundation works to promote autistic employment opportunities through neurodiverse job coaching and academic, impactful research.” — Autism Insights Foundation Mission

Background

Shelly Davidson has learned a lot about both life and life with autism from her granddaughter, Hannah. But Shelly’s heart broke a little when Hannah started talking about her concerns for the future one day.

Hannah and her mom were headed to the grocery store, and seemingly out of nowhere, Hannah said, “I don’t think I’ll ever have a job. I can’t picture it. No one’s going to hire me. I stim too much. I won’t answer the interview questions right.”

Of course, Shelly wanted to comfort her granddaughter in the face of a world that didn’t understand her. But more than that, Shelly wanted to change that world.



“That one comment captured so much of what countless autistic individuals feel: unseen, underestimated, and unsure of their future,” she says. “As her grandmother, I felt heartbroken. As a family, we felt called to act.”

Shelly knew Hannah wasn’t alone in her fears, so she and Hannah’s mom, Jackie, founded Autism Insights.

“My daughter, who now serves as our board president, and I founded Autism Insights Foundation with one goal: to create real, practical pathways to employment for people on the spectrum — not just the exceptionally gifted, but everyone,” Shelly says.

Having a job isn’t an idle concern or just a way to stay busy. It’s the foundation for independence. When people can’t work, they have to depend on others for money, housing, and general stability. And Shelly knows that the right boss has just as much to learn from employees like Hannah as Shelly has herself, so their first nonprofit endeavor is training both neurodiverse job seekers and top-level executives.