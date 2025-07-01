Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center ditched Bloomerang’s expensive monthly subscription. Now it saves hundreds with Zeffy.

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center's Mission

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center (TSCAC) is a nonprofit based in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. For a town of just over 7,500 people, they are a significant presence. The Center incubates artists and deepens community ties through events, clubs, and artist sponsorships.

TSCAC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a welcoming and inclusive space for artists of all kinds, including painters, sculptors, musicians, actors, dancers, writers, poets, filmmakers, designers, and creators of all disciplines to perform, exhibit, and share their innovative and inspiring works. Our mission is to foster artistic expression, connect communities, and celebrate creativity in all its forms.

Background

The South is littered with old church buildings whose congregations have moved to larger or newer buildings. In Ponchatoula, philanthropist Harry Gabriel had his eye on an old Lutheran church that had already been turned into a private residence. It was 2020, and Harry spent much of the pandemic dreaming of turning the church into a creative arts center for his beloved hometown. But his family encouraged Harry to dream even bigger.

Behind the Lutheran church, which was built in 1901, was a Presbyterian church that was built in 1893. After coordinating with the Presbyterian congregation, which had moved to a more modern building nearby, Harry bought both buildings. Then, he had them moved.

For more than 100 years, the buildings had stood back to back, turning their congregations away from each other. But that set up didn’t fit Harry’s vision of an inclusive, generative community space, so he orchestrated the lifting and turning of each building.

Today, the antique steeples face each other across a plaza built for art openings and community gatherings. The broad double doors open toward each other, welcoming artists of all kinds and eager audiences to homegrown exhibitions and installations. With the buildings reoriented, Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center became a brand new community hub, while preserving the town’s history. It’s a promise that towns can grow, change, and move forward without losing track of their roots.

Today, Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center hosts all kinds of gatherings for the artists and the artistically curious residents of Ponchatoula. One night, a crew of fiber artists takes over to chat and knit, crochet, or weave. Another, visual artists line up their latest works for a workshop-style critique night. There are events and meetups for swing dancers, yogis, and kids just embarking on their artistic journeys.

Together, these groups are building exactly the kind of space Harry dreamed of during the dark days of COVID-19 and laying the foundation for a more beautiful, inclusive future for the next generations in Ponchatoula. These were always his neighbors and friends. They just needed the space to flourish. Harry’s legacy gives them the space they needed to come together to grow as artists and people.