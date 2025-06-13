How to Accept In-Person Donations Without a Card Reader (or Fees)

“We lost donations because no one had cash.”
“Our card reader stopped working at the worst time.”
“We didn’t want to buy more hardware just to collect $50.”
“It took a week to get all the checks deposited.”
Sound familiar? If you’ve ever run a fundraising event, you’ve likely faced the same headaches. People want to give. You want to collect. But actually getting those funds from one account to the other can feel unnecessarily expensive and complicated.
And when you're part of a small nonprofit, every missed donation counts.
Imagine this. You’ve thrown the perfect event. Your attendees are so moved that they’re lining up to fund your small nonprofit.
Great, the worst is over! Or it would be, if accepting in-person donations wasn’t such a pain.
It’s not you. All of the tried and true methods of accepting in-person donations have their limitations.
Most small nonprofits rely on a mix of cash boxes and awkward card readers to accept in-person donations. And let’s be honest: neither one is ideal.
All you really need to accept in-person donations is the one piece of tech you’re probably never without: a smartphone. If you have a tap-to-pay donation system.
You probably touched a contactless card or your phone to a register when you got a latte this morning. Accepting in-person donations should be just that simple.
With the right app, tap to pay, and your smartphone will turn into a donation terminal—no card reader is required.
And that’s all it takes. Tap to pay technology means you can accept a donation on the spot, with just your iPhone.
Imagine you are…
No more "I'll donate when I get home." Tap to pay makes accepting in-person donations a breeze, no card reader required, and zero fees charged.
Most point of sale systems are built for retail stores, where profit, taxes, and fees are all a normal part of the game. But that’s not who you are, and it’s not what you need. Everything a small nonprofit does is in service to its mission, and fees interfere with that good work.
Zeffy, the only zero-fee fundraising platform, has created the only tap-to-pay system built specifically for small nonprofits.
Here’s what small nonprofits really need from an in-person donation tool:
That’s exactly what Zeffy provides.
After helping thousands of nonprofits keep all of the money they raise, the team at Zeffy saw the problems with accepting in-person donations. To solve them, Zeffy built a tap-to-pay app that can accept in-person donations with any IOS device, any time, anywhere. No card reader necessary.
Even better? With Zeffy, accepting in-person donations is completely free.
Zeffy offers an all-in-one, zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits that includes:
When you accept an in-person donation with Zeffy’s tap-to-pay app, your Zeffy account keeps a detailed record. You’ll always know who gave what and when, so follow-up is effortless.
It was a “no-brainer” for Deborah Nelson and her small team to switch to Zeffy to accept in-person donations.
With Zeffy on her team, Deborah can skip driving to (and waiting in line at!) the bank and post office. She sends thank-you letters and follows up with donors online, instead of reconciling handwritten lists with handwritten thank yous.
And all that extra time? It’s well spent. Armed with just her phone (did we mention there’s no card reader required?), Deborah gets to spend more time raising more money for her students. “Zeffy provides all that, and we have more time and effort for fundraising,” Deborah says.
Nope! No card reader or cords to mess with. Just the phone that’s already in your pocket.
Zeffy’s tap-to-pay app lets you use your phone to accept in-person donations from anyone with a contactless card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.
It’s really free. Zeffy will never charge a platform or transaction fee, and there is no sneaky hardware to purchase.
If a donor chooses to add a tip to support Zeffy, we’ll take it. But that is never required.
Thousands of donors trust Zeffy every day, but don’t take our word for it.
Check out stories from nonprofits that left us a 4.9 rating on G2, or read through some of our reviews and success stories.
Yes! And with even less hassle. Every tap-to-pay transaction is recorded in your Zeffy account for easy follow-up and donor engagement.
Tap to Pay works using your phone’s mobile data connection. No venue wifi needed.
Donors don’t have great service? No problem. As long as you have service, you can accept in-person donations from their card.
Curious how Zeffy’s tap-to-pay stacks up against popular commercial POS systems like Square? The two were created with completely different organizations in mind, and it shows in their features.
Skip the clunky card readers and handwritten cash donor lists at your next event. With no fees and no hardware, Zeffy’s Tap to Pay app has made accepting in-person donations easier than ever.
All you need is an eager donor and a smartphone, and we’d bet those will both be at your next event.
Try Zeffy for free—and then keep using it for free, as long as you’d like. No fees, no card reader, just your phone.
Looking for a nonprofit POS that fits your organization’s needs? Learn more about Zeffy’s Tap to Pay and why it's the best and most affordable POS system.